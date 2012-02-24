MUMBAI Feb 24 The Indian bond dealers association has changed its method of calculating the daily trading band of government debt from Friday to yield-based from based on prices.

Federal bonds will now be allowed to trade up to 20 basis points in either direction over the previous session's closing yield, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association (FIMMDA) said on its website.

For state government bonds, it will be a 25 basis point range.

Accordingly, the band for the benchmark 10-year bond 8.79 percent, 2021 bond is 8.00-8.40 percent for Friday. The yield closed at 8.20 percent on Thursday.

For the 9.15 percent 2024 bond, which is part of Friday's auction, the band is 8.09-8.49 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)