NEW DELHI, March 1 India's borrowing calendar is
likely to be for 5.79 trillion rupees ($105.7 billion) and not
the full 6.29 trillion rupees, sources with direct knowledge
told Reuters.
The bond buyback of 500 billion rupees that was a part of
the gross market borrowing will not be included in the auction
calendar, the sources said, adding the buyback is unlikely to be
in the April-June quarter.
The government will decide on the timing of the buyback
depending on liquidity and its cash balance situation, they
said.
($1=54.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)