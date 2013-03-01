NEW DELHI, March 1 India's borrowing calendar is likely to be for 5.79 trillion rupees ($105.7 billion) and not the full 6.29 trillion rupees, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. The bond buyback of 500 billion rupees that was a part of the gross market borrowing will not be included in the auction calendar, the sources said, adding the buyback is unlikely to be in the April-June quarter. The government will decide on the timing of the buyback depending on liquidity and its cash balance situation, they said. ($1=54.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)