NEW DELHI India's borrowing calendar is likely to be for 5.79 trillion rupees and not the full 6.29 trillion rupees, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The bond buyback of 500 billion rupees that was a part of the gross market borrowing will not be included in the auction calendar, the sources said, adding the buyback is unlikely to be in the April-June quarter.

The government will decide on the timing of the buyback depending on liquidity and its cash balance situation, they said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)