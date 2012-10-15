MUMBAI Oct 15 India's second largest refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, is planning to raise $500 million through bonds, Chairman R.K. Singh told Reuters on Monday.

Singh did not specify which debt maturities the refiner was looking to sell.

The firm met investors in Singapore on Monday and will hold investor meetings in Hong Kong on Tuesday and London on Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Citibank, HSBC and RBS are the bookrunners to the deal, said these sources.

