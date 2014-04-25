* India cbank says receives 169 bids for 148.20 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction

* India cbank says accepts 89 bids for 69.71 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction

* India cbank says partial allotment of 89.23 percent on 6 bids at 2023 bond auction

* India cbank says accepts all 6 non competitive bids for 290 million rupees at 2023 bond auction

