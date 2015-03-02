(Repeats story that first ran on Saturday)
By Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian bonds are vulnerable to
mild falls on Monday after the government unveiled a budget that
seeks an additional year to meet its medium-term fiscal deficit
target to give it time to focus on economic growth by ramping up
investments.
The federal budget also left major welfare schemes
untouched, while only cutting fuel subsidies thanks to a
collapse in international oil prices.
Still, the government also pledged to keep its market
borrowing for the year to 6 trillion Indian rupees ($97
billion), slightly lower than market expectations, while
reaffirming its commitment to its fiscal responsibilities.
That could help stave off any negative action from credit
agencies or the Reserve Bank of India, which has tied future
rate cuts to government moves to shore up its finances.
Moody's Investors Service on Saturday called the budget
"credit neutral."
"We had flagged risks of a higher deficit target to
accommodate realistic economic assumptions, higher public
expenditure and increased devolution to states," said Radhika
Rao, an economist for DBS in Singapore.
"The higher target is unlikely to attract the immediate ire
of rating agencies and the markets, but will need the ... fiscal
performance to back that faith."
Traders said benchmark 10-year bonds may open
slightly higher but then fall to profit-taking later in the
session. The yield closed at 7.72 percent on Friday.
The government on Saturday set its fiscal deficit target for
the fiscal year ending in March 2016 at 3.9 percent of gross
domestic product, higher than expectations for around 3.6
percent.
Although the government said the eased fiscal deficit
targets would allow it to focus on growth-related measures,
traders added the lack of specifics in the budget in terms of
revenue or expenditure numbers could weigh on sentiment.
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
