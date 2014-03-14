NEW DELHI, March 14 The Indian government will buy back 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds on March 18, the finance ministry said in a statement released on its website on Friday.

The ministry said the bonds are being redeemed prematurely by utilizing surplus cash balances.

For full details, click on: here ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)