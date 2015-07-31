* Market awaits clarity on increase in FII debt limit

* Most actively-traded 2024 bond yield fell 6 bps so far in July

* Traders anticipate further open market bond sales

MUMBAI, July 31 Indian bonds were headed for a modest monthly gain, although sentiment remains brittle because India has yet to announce a much-anticipated increase in limits for foreign investors, while the central bank is aggressively draining liquidity.

Yields in the most actively traded 10-year bonds fell 6 basis points so far in July, gaining some ground after a 22 basis point surge in June when the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates for a third time, but signalled it would be cautious towards further easing.

The outlook for bonds now will hinge largely on whether the RBI moderates its tone on inflation, according to traders, given widespread expectations the main repo lending rate will be kept at 7.25 percent.

A softer tone would help offset any disappointment should the RBI continue to hold off on announcing a change in the exchange rate used to set the limit for foreign institutional investors (FII) of $25 billion of government bonds, which is nearly exhausted.

Analysts have said such as move could effectively increase debt limits by another 370 billion rupees ($5.78 billion).

"Even though there are some expectations of an FII limit hike at the policy meeting, those are not priced in as markets remain uncertain about monetary policy and the RBI's liquidity management stance," said Rohit Arora, Emerging Markets Asia interest rate strategist for Barclays in Singapore.

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan helped spark a sell-off in bonds last month when he expressed worries that weaker-than-expected monsoon rains could help send the consumer price index to 6 percent by January, the top of the RBI's target.

That selloff dented sentiment among bond investors, with the mood souring further given concerns the RBI will delay any announcement over the increase in FII limits.

At the same time, the RBI has been keen to drain liquidity from the financial system to counter inflationary pressures arising from higher government spending, making it harder for banks to lower their lending rates.

Traders say the RBI is likely to maintain that stance after its policy review on Tuesday and they worry the central bank could even resort to more open market bond sales after conducting the first one in seven months in July. ($1 = 64.0250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Eric Meijer)