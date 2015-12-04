* RBI clearing markets of pre-Fed volatility - sources
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, Dec 4 Haunted by memories of India's
2013 markets crash, the country's central bank is engaging in a
tricky balancing act with domestic yields to keep volatility out
of its bond markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's historic
policy decision this month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is seeking to prevent wild
swings in bond markets by agreeing to pay higher interest rates
to investors at bond auctions, people with knowledge of the
central bank's operations say, while also buying bonds in the
open market to stop yields rising too much.
Although India has outperformed many emerging markets this
year, the country has not been immune to Fed jitters, with
foreign investors selling around $1.7 billion in bonds and
shares last month.
The people familiar with RBI operations say it is worried
weak market participation at its auctions ahead of the Fed's
Dec. 15-16 meeting could trigger a selloff. In 2013, Fed "taper"
fears sent the rupee to a record low.
"It is best to avoid adding any negative news before the
Fed," said one of the people.
"When there is so much (bond) supply, yields can't stay
low."
The RBI has in its past two weekly government bond auctions
allotted tenders to bidders below market prices, effectively
paying higher-than-normal yields.
Typically, the RBI sets a maximum cut-off yield for bids and
employs a process known as "devolvement" for weak bond tenders
in which the auction's underwriting dealers buy up the shortfall
in undersubscribed tenders at the cut-off yield.
"A devolving auction could mean that there is not enough
demand for bonds, which sends a negative signal," the person
said.
This is why the RBI has avoided devolvement at its Nov. 27
and 20 auctions, despite tepid appetite, and has chosen to
accept all bids, even those demanding yields above the majority
of the bidders.
The RBI's last devolved auction took place in June when
demanded yields rose to rates that were uncomfortably high for
the central bank.
Last Friday, the RBI sold 150 billion rupees of bonds,
almost half of which were 10-year benchmark bonds
priced at a 7.76 percent yield, 4-5 basis points higher than
market rates on that day.
Another person familiar with RBI operations said the central
bank is also likely to avoid devolved auctions ahead of the
government's budget in February.
"It is a conscious decision to not devolve and keep things
on the safer side ahead of the Fed and the budget," the person
said, adding that devolvement will only happen if yields rise
dramatically.
An RBI spokesperson did not have a comment on central bank
operations.
A surprise RBI announcement on Wednesday to buy $1.5 billion
of government bonds in the secondary market, however, is
targeted at countering the recent rise in yields and easing
tight cash conditions. The move helped push yields down six
basis points on Thursday.
And as a result, yields at this week's RBI bond auction on
Friday are also likely to be lower.
However, analysts say the RBI's current strategy comes with
hazards and may perversely create more problems.
An entrenched practice of accepting bids at high yields,
while supporting short-term demand, will push up the
government's 6 trillion rupee borrowing costs while open market
purchases could add to inflationary pressures.
"In the past, the RBI devolved bonds when they were
uncomfortable with high yields," said Ashish Vaidya, head of
trading at DBS Bank in Mumbai.
"This time, the RBI not devolving makes us believe that
probably the signal is yields should be higher given demand
supply dynamics.
"Having tasted the success of getting stock at higher
yields, market participants will be tempted to further bid at
higher yield."
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sam Holmes)