MUMBAI Dec 31 India's benchmark 10-year bonds saw the worst year since 2009, but gained sharply in the last two days of 2013 on quarter-end value buying.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield provisionally ended up 80 basis points in 2013 at 8.81 percent, its biggest yearly rise since 2009. It had closed at 8.86 percent on Monday. The final close for the 10-year paper was 8.82 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)