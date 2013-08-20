MUMBAI, Aug 20 India cbank says receives 171 bids for 376.81 bln rupees at 27-day cash management bill auction. * Accepts 65 bids for 110 bln rupees at 27-day cash management bill auction * Partial allotment of 47.88 pct on 44 bids at 27-day cash management bill auction * Weighted average price 99.10 rupees at 27-day cash management bill auction * Gets no non-competitive bids at 27-day cash management bill auction * For more details on cash management bill sale, see: