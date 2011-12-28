Dec 28 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,033.1 96,051.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 121 358 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,980.0 74,576.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 88 259 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,053.1 21,474.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 99 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 8,450.00 8.44 9.15%, 2024 6,750.00 8.57 ------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) --------------------- Oct 19, 2012 4,000.00 8.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016 4,200.00 9.22 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016 1,000.00 9.49 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.61%, PFC 2021 500.00 9.44 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.35%, HDFC 2012* 1 50.00 99.5647 99.5647 99.5647 99.5647 10.4433 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.6402 100.6402 100.6402 100.6402 9.8226 9.75%, LICH 2014* 2 150.00 99.7009 99.7009 99.7009 99.7009 9.8260 9.90%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.5532 100.5532 100.5532 100.5532 9.6959 8.95%, LICH 2020 2 50.00 96.2566 96.2566 96.2566 96.2566 9.5788 Total 7 350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 4 1000.00 106.0315 105.9021 105.9021 105.9668 9.4899 Total 4 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 1 100.00 99.6400 99.6400 99.6400 99.6400 8.4332 7.83%, 2018 7 1350.00 97.1900 97.1200 97.1400 97.1533 8.4185 7.80%, 2021 6 1650.00 95.9700 95.8300 95.8500 95.9058 8.4419 7.94%, 2021 2 1000.00 96.3484 96.2238 96.2238 96.2861 8.5200 8.79%, 2021 33 8450.00 102.3500 102.0200 102.0400 102.2621 8.4446 8.08%, 2022 2 990.00 97.4100 97.2650 97.2650 97.3368 8.4639 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 97.4500 97.4500 97.4500 97.4500 8.4939 9.15%, 2024 25 6750.00 104.5800 104.2200 104.2750 104.4108 8.5753 8.97%, 2030 2 350.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 8.6865 8.30%, 2040 2 290.00 95.4900 95.3000 95.3000 95.4245 8.7379 8.83%, 2041 3 700.00 100.9700 100.9400 100.9400 100.9614 8.7382 Total 84 21730.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016* 4 4200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.2183 7.10%, PFC 2012* 1 500.00 98.6049 98.6049 98.6049 98.6049 9.6382 9.22%, PFC 2012* 2 300.00 99.5624 99.5424 99.5424 99.5524 9.6833 9.61%, PFC 2021* 4 500.00 100.8843 100.8228 100.8843 100.8536 9.4429 9.70%, RECL 2012* 2 250.00 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 9.6224 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 200.00 99.8992 99.8992 99.8992 99.8992 9.3483 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 95.9063 95.9063 95.9063 95.9063 9.4600 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 200.00 100.3995 100.3995 100.3995 100.3995 9.3897 9.75%, RECL 2021* 5 380.00 102.0243 101.9609 102.0243 102.0160 9.4108 Total 21 6680.00 Public Sector Unit Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------------- 0.00%, RECL 2021 1 23.10 44.6667 44.6667 44.6667 44.6667 9.0458 Total 1 23.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 06, 2012 1 1400.00 99.8140 99.8140 99.8140 99.8140 8.5021 Total 1 1400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 19, 2012 1 4000.00 93.7490 93.7490 93.7490 93.7490 8.2500 Mar 23, 2012 1 200.00 98.1038 98.1038 98.1038 98.1038 8.2999 Jan 27, 2012 1 650.00 99.3253 99.3253 99.3253 99.3253 8.5496 Total 3 4850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 