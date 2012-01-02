Jan 2 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,110.0 40,110.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 187 187 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,660.0 35,660.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 149 149 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,450.0 4,450.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 15,850.00 8.64 8.79%, 2021 4,150.00 8.51 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 30, 2012 2,050.00 8.45 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016 1,250.00 9.20 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.48%, LICH 2012 500.00 9.81 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 400.00 9.36 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 300.00 99.7047 99.7047 99.7047 99.7047 9.7299 9.48%, LICH 2012* 1 500.00 99.9894 99.9894 99.9894 99.9894 9.8125 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.8200 100.8200 100.8200 100.8200 9.7351 9.90%, LICH 2021* 1 50.00 102.3818 102.3818 102.3818 102.3818 9.4994 Total 4 950.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 2 350.00 106.6249 106.1499 106.6249 106.4892 9.4100 Total 2 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 2 300.00 98.1200 97.8900 98.1200 98.0433 8.4404 7.83%, 2018 4 1200.00 97.1700 96.5700 97.1700 96.9679 8.4588 7.80%, 2021 2 500.00 95.5300 95.1000 95.1000 95.3580 8.5314 8.79%, 2021 24 4150.00 102.4500 101.0600 102.3900 101.8020 8.5133 9.15%, 2024 77 15850.00 104.6800 103.2000 104.4700 103.8816 8.6419 8.28%, 2027 9 1190.00 96.5000 95.7200 96.4500 96.1513 8.7323 8.97%, 2030 3 250.00 102.6000 102.2500 102.6000 102.4100 8.7066 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 8.7455 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 100.0600 100.0600 100.0600 100.0600 8.8233 Total 123 23790.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016* 5 1250.00 100.0600 100.0600 100.0600 100.0600 9.2010 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 3 250.00 103.0846 102.9076 103.0846 102.9430 9.0877 9.64%, PFC 2016* 3 300.00 101.0533 100.6239 100.7006 100.7926 9.4159 9.70%, PFC 2018* 3 200.00 101.2699 101.0212 101.0212 101.0834 9.4672 9.61%, PFC 2021* 5 300.00 101.3771 100.6995 101.3771 101.0073 9.4178 10.10%, PGC 2013* 2 100.00 100.9792 100.9792 100.9792 100.9792 9.2383 8.84%, PGC 2015* 2 100.00 98.6328 98.6328 98.6328 98.6328 9.3131 8.90%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 98.8250 98.8250 98.8250 98.8250 9.3200 9.35%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 100.0548 100.0548 100.0548 100.0548 9.2976 9.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 101.0533 101.0533 101.0533 101.0533 9.2956 9.75%, RECL 2021* 6 400.00 102.5279 102.0196 102.5279 102.3527 9.3569 Total 32 3150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.17%, AP 2021 1 100.00 102.0542 102.0542 102.0542 102.0542 8.8500 8.88%, GUJ 2021 3 300.00 100.1693 100.0081 100.1693 100.1156 8.8583 9.23%, GUJ 2021 1 100.00 102.2220 102.2220 102.2220 102.2220 8.8850 8.36%, PUN 2021 1 200.00 96.9841 96.9841 96.9841 96.9841 8.8400 8.62%, PUN 2021 2 200.00 98.5674 98.1869 98.5674 98.3772 8.8700 8.88%, RAJ 2021 1 100.00 100.0589 100.0589 100.0589 100.0589 8.8701 Total 9 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 03, 2012 3 500.00 99.2833 99.2833 99.2833 99.2833 8.4995 Mar 09, 2012 3 650.00 98.5038 98.5038 98.5038 98.5038 8.4001 Feb 17, 2012 1 250.00 98.9690 98.9690 98.9690 98.9690 8.4497 Mar 30, 2012 1 2050.00 98.0247 98.0247 98.0247 98.0247 8.4542 Total 8 3450.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 1 1950.00 97.1002 97.1002 97.1002 97.1002 8.4499 May 25, 2012 2 1070.00 96.8323 96.7955 96.7955 96.8041 8.4267 Total 3 3020.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 05, 2012 1 550.00 94.0409 94.0409 94.0409 94.0409 8.3801 Oct 19, 2012 1 900.00 93.8344 93.8344 93.8344 93.8344 8.2700 Sep 21, 2012 1 1000.00 94.3261 94.3261 94.3261 94.3261 8.3799 Dec 28, 2012 3 1950.00 92.4753 92.4331 92.4753 92.4656 8.2616 Total 6 4400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com