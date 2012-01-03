Jan 3 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 53,686.0 93,796.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 197 384 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 38,400.0 74,060.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 139 288 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,286.0 19,736.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 96 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 13,550.00 8.46 8.79%, 2021 9,150.00 8.34 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 5,410.00 8.20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.3555%, IDFC 2017 2,000.00 9.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012 1,750.00 9.68 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2014 1,100.00 9.69 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 400.00 99.6820 99.6820 99.6820 99.6820 9.7563 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 1100.00 96.4246 96.4246 96.4246 96.4246 9.6924 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8010 99.8010 99.8010 99.8010 9.6804 7.25%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 98.7979 98.7979 98.7979 98.7979 9.9648 10.20%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 100.5095 100.5095 100.5095 100.5095 9.6875 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 99.7411 99.7411 99.7411 99.7411 9.8904 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.8250 100.8250 100.8250 100.8250 9.7323 Total 7 2200.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 50.00 109.2876 109.2876 109.2876 109.2876 9.4710 0.00%, NKE 2012* 1 343.00 109.8423 109.8423 109.8423 109.8423 10.3697 0.00%, SUNF 2013K* 1 50.00 83.5745 83.5745 83.5745 83.5745 9.9569 0.00%, TACA 2013M* 1 50.00 101.5371 101.5371 101.5371 101.5371 9.9533 Total 4 493.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond ------------------- TISC (RESET) 1 43.00 106.0900 106.0900 106.0900 106.0900 10.7305 Total 1 43.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 1250.00 94.1000 94.1000 94.1000 94.1000 9.7614 Total 2 1250.00 Central Government GOI Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 98.4400 98.4400 98.4400 98.4400 8.3483 7.83%, 2018 3 1500.00 97.6200 97.3500 97.6200 97.5233 8.3412 7.80%, 2021 4 1000.00 96.4500 96.3000 96.4500 96.3875 8.3648 8.79%, 2021 35 9150.00 103.2500 102.6500 102.9300 102.9890 8.3361 9.15%, 2024 62 13550.00 105.6600 105.0000 105.4500 105.3447 8.4579 6.90%, 2026 1 100.00 85.7525 85.7525 85.7525 85.7525 8.6700 8.28%, 2027 12 950.00 97.5000 96.7500 97.3200 97.1916 8.6069 8.97%, 2030 2 200.00 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 8.5648 8.30%, 2040 1 100.00 96.4000 96.4000 96.4000 96.4000 8.6417 8.83%, 2041 2 150.00 101.9800 100.8500 101.9800 101.2267 8.7134 Total 123 26750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.3555%, IDFC 2017 1 2000.00 99.9982 99.9982 99.9982 99.9982 9.3194 9.35%, NBRD 2014* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3430 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 500.00 99.8916 99.8916 99.8916 99.8916 9.6265 6.95%, NHB 2013* 1 900.00 98.5014 98.5014 98.5014 98.5014 8.0698 7.55%, NHB 2013* 1 50.00 97.3378 97.3378 97.3378 97.3378 9.4329 8.20%, NHB 2013* 1 300.00 98.0824 98.0824 98.0824 98.0824 9.4335 Total 6 4250.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2012B* 1 750.00 97.5396 97.5396 97.5396 97.5396 10.0201 Total 1 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 2 850.00 98.7330 98.7330 98.7330 98.7330 9.5177 7.00%, IOC 2012* 2 1750.00 98.5338 98.5338 98.5338 98.5338 9.6762 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 500.00 99.8483 99.8483 99.8483 99.8483 9.2556 9.68%, IRFC 2012* 1 500.00 100.1817 100.1817 100.1817 100.1817 9.2636 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.3081 98.3081 98.3081 98.3081 9.3250 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 5 500.00 103.5177 103.4564 103.5177 103.5054 8.9995 10.70%, PFC 2013* 1 50.00 101.5280 101.5280 101.5280 101.5280 9.4701 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.1008 100.1008 100.1008 100.1008 9.5703 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.7377 100.6993 100.6993 100.7121 9.4363 9.70%, PFC 2018* 7 650.00 101.6180 101.3198 101.3198 101.4425 9.3951 9.36%, PFC 2021* 4 650.00 99.9763 99.9146 99.9146 99.9668 9.3397 9.44%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 100.1202 100.1202 100.1202 100.1202 9.3979 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 101.5008 101.5008 101.5008 101.5008 9.3378 7.00%, RECL 2012* 1 250.00 98.8167 98.8167 98.8167 98.8167 9.8202 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 500.00 98.7023 98.7023 98.7023 98.7023 9.6291 10.75%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 101.6087 101.6087 101.6087 101.6087 9.4800 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 300.00 102.0559 102.0559 102.0559 102.0559 9.3649 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 300.00 99.7055 99.7055 99.7055 99.7055 9.3993 9.35%, RECL 2016A* 1 50.00 99.6249 99.6249 99.6249 99.6249 9.2298 9.75%, RECL 2021* 4 250.00 102.7505 102.6545 102.7185 102.7121 9.3004 Total 39 7550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2021 2 450.00 102.9162 102.9162 102.9162 102.9162 8.7800 9.03%, KER 2021 1 50.00 101.6215 101.6215 101.6215 101.6215 8.7800 6.35%, KRN 2013 1 70.00 97.1116 97.1116 97.1116 97.1116 8.5200 6.35%, TN 2013 1 100.00 97.1116 97.1116 97.1116 97.1116 8.5200 Total 5 670.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 06, 2012 1 1000.00 99.9529 99.9529 99.9529 99.9529 8.5998 Mar 30, 2012 1 250.00 98.0592 98.0592 98.0592 98.0592 8.4001 Total 2 1250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2012 2 1650.00 97.4583 97.4435 97.4435 97.4561 8.3577 Total 2 1650.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 1 1000.00 92.8313 92.8313 92.8313 92.8313 8.1700 Feb 24, 2012 1 420.00 98.7990 98.7990 98.7990 98.7990 8.6999 Dec 28, 2012 3 5410.00 92.5367 92.5367 92.5367 92.5367 8.2000 Total 5 6830.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows :
Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon
GF CG2020 RESET 8.76%