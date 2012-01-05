Jan 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 475.00 NSE 9149.00 FIMMDA 15465.60 ============= TOTAL 25089.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE895D08204 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.70% 26-Jun-12 99.2095 10.2600 150.00 INE296A07393 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD 0.00% 16-Oct-13 102.1215 0.0000 50.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.2500 9.5200 100.00 INE866I07230 INDIA INFOLINE INVESTMENT SERVICES 11.90% 18-Aug-16 94.4500 - 2.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.7350 9.4400 50.00 INE084G09222 TAMILNADU ELECTRICITY BOARD 8.40% 06-Jan-20 96.3000 9.0700 2.00 INE008A08S54 IDBI BANK LIMITED RESET 10-Mar-20 102.0300 9.4500 2.00 INE909H08055 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED RESET 23-Nov-20 100.6700 11.2700 1.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 106.6000 5.4500 4.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 102.6446 9.9400 100.00 INE013A08135 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.75% 12-Aug-21 99.8000 10.7600 2.00 INE871D07MP0 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL 9.98% 05-Dec-21 101.4800 9.7300 2.00 INE954K08022 AIR INDIA LTD 9.84% 27-Sep-26 105.0000 9.2000 10.00 NSE === INE001A07FS8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 27-Jan-12 111.1039 9.6998 500.00 INE001A07BU3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.20% 09-Feb-12 99.8700 10.2379 250.00 INE261F09DN9 NABARD 9.50% 15-Oct-12 99.9629 9.4124 500.00 INE001A07HK1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.90% 19-Nov-12 99.9543 9.8871 800.00 INE115A07BR7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 12-Jun-13 100.0512 - 80.00 INE001A07FU4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 30-Aug-13 109.3530 9.6891 50.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.1983 9.5294 500.00 INE557F08DZ6 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.34% 22-Dec-14 100.0350 - 1400.00 INE001A07GX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 14-Jun-16 106.8782 9.5599 250.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.7350 9.4296 200.00 INE242A07231 IOC LTD. 9.28% 21-Dec-16 100.0700 9.1975 200.00 INE043D07864 INFRASTRUCTURE DEV FIN CO. LTD. 9.34% 15-Jan-17 100.0650 - 2500.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.5651 9.3697 105.00 INE020B08484 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 03-Feb-21 45.7000 9.0018 3.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 106.2000 10.9985 11.00 INE053F09HO9 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.27% 10-May-21 101.6317 9.2000 50.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.5470 9.1949 650.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.5623 9.3278 100.00 INE001A07HA2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.55% 20-Jul-21 100.1220 9.5029 250.00 INE008A08T61 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 04-Aug-21 100.7817 9.2283 100.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.7160 9.2994 350.00 INE752E07JH3 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-21 100.2851 - 150.00 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.46% 01-Aug-26 100.5427 9.3686 100.00 INE752E07IW4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.35% 29-Aug-26 100.8735 9.2188 50.00 FIMMDA ====== INE039A09LL7 IFCI LIMITED 9.70% 04-May-30 97.4000 10.0015 1.00 INE039A09MN1 IFCI LIMITED 9.98% 29-Oct-30 100.1000 9.9570 1.00 INE954K08030 AIR INDIA LTD 10.05% 27-Sep-31 104.3655 9.5383 463.00 INE001A07FS8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 27-Jan-12 111.1024 0.0000 750.00 INE915D07NX7 CITIFINANCIAL CONSUMER FIN. RESET 01-Feb-12 113.0137 0.0000 10.00 INE043D08CX9 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 0.00% 05-Apr-12 97.6957 0.0000 180.00 INE895D08204 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.70% 26-Jun-12 99.2095 0.0000 150.00 INE020B07EU5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.90% 06-Oct-12 98.7252 0.0000 15.00 INE261F09DN9 NABARD 9.50% 15-Oct-12 99.9629 0.0000 500.00 INE001A07HK1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.90% 19-Nov-12 99.9543 0.0000 800.00 INE115A07BR7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 12-Jun-13 100.0512 - 80.00 INE001A07FU4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 30-Aug-13 109.3530 0.0000 50.00 INE296A07393 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD 0.00% 16-Oct-13 102.1215 0.0000 50.00 INE261F09GT9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.66% 18-Oct-14 100.4118 9.4454 200.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.2725 9.5000 1301.00 INE557F08DZ6 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.34% 22-Dec-14 100.0350 9.3100 1400.00 INE721A07AR4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 01-Jun-15 98.5400 10.3451 10.00 INE245A07168 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 9.15% 23-Jul-15 98.0225 9.7950 150.00 INE001A07GH9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.70% 09-Feb-16 100.1373 9.6458 100.00 INE001A07GX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 14-Jun-16 106.8782 0.0000 250.00 INE722A07216 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 12.10% 25-Aug-16 100.1960 11.9901 59.00 INE020B08617 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 19-Oct-16 99.9109 9.3500 258.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.7350 9.4345 257.00 INE242A07231 IOC LTD. 9.28% 21-Dec-16 100.0700 9.2513 350.00 INE001A07HO3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.50% 23-Dec-16 100.0250 9.4834 201.00 INE752E07JC4 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-16 100.3347 9.1544 216.20 INE043D07864 INFRASTRUCTURE DEV FIN CO. LTD. 9.34% 15-Jan-17 100.0650 11.6541 4950.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 108.2500 9.2663 12.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.5551 9.3755 185.00 INE528G08147 YES BANK LIMITED 9.65% 22-Jan-20 97.9000 10.0388 8.00 INE528G08139 YES BANK LIMITED 9.65% 30-Apr-20 97.9000 10.7821 20.00 INE020B08484 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 03-Feb-21 46.0167 0.0000 6.00 INE062A08033 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 16-Mar-21 101.9000 9.4901 2.90 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 106.3000 10.7572 31.00 INE017A08219 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO. LTD 9.70% 15-Apr-21 98.9000 9.8696 3.00 INE053F09HO9 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.27% 10-May-21 101.6317 9.6485 50.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.5470 9.5567 650.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LTD RESET 02-Jun-21 105.0000 10.6604 1.00 INE008A08T61 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 04-Aug-21 100.7817 9.2348 100.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 100.9600 9.3039 35.00 INE013A08135 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.75% 12-Aug-21 99.7000 10.7760 102.00 INE690F08170 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.60% 05-Sep-21 100.8400 9.4453 0.50 INE514E08AG6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.38% 29-Sep-21 101.3100 9.1553 70.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.5561 9.3297 407.00 INE001A07HJ3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. 9.90% 11-Nov-21 102.8200 9.4354 1.00 INE340M08038 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.90% 21-Nov-21 101.4300 9.6572 29.00 INE008A08T95 IDBI BANK LTD 9.45% 13-Dec-21 101.3144 9.2346 450.00 INE774D08KX2 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 10.50% 13-Dec-21 100.6500 10.3779 37.00 INE752E07JH3 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-21 100.2851 9.1995 50.00 INE818F08011 KERALA FIN CORP 9.99% 27-Dec-21 101.4726 9.7511 75.00 INE121H08016 IL&FS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.30% 28-Dec-21 100.0000 10.2939 100.00 INE752E07JI1 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-22 98.9486 9.4024 50.00 INE017A08193 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.70% 18-Jan-23 97.6600 10.0583 1.00 INE752E07JK7 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-24 100.1300 9.2276 50.00 INE752E07JL5 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-25 100.1350 9.2278 50.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 104.6622 9.3890 50.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 99.9700 10.8311 37.00 INE134E08DU8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.45% 01-Sep-26 100.8300 9.3296 35.00 INE954K08022 AIR INDIA LTD 9.84% 27-Sep-26 105.0000 9.1937 10.00 INE039A09NW0 IFCI LTD 10.75% 31-Oct-26 100.3000 10.6946 5.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> For Contributions Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com