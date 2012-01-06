Jan 6 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,480.1 224,644.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 150 880 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,580.0 179,546.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 117 668 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,900.1 45,044.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 209 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 13,650.00 8.44 8.79%, 2021 5,750.00 8.31 7.99%, 2017 3,460.00 8.34 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014A 2,500.00 9.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012C 1,000.00 10.09 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, SIDB 2014A 1,000.00 9.36 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.6965 100.6965 100.6965 100.6965 9.7921 10.35%, SUNF 2013* 1 80.00 100.5807 100.5807 100.5807 100.5807 9.7882 Total 2 330.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TACA 2013M* 1 50.00 101.6282 101.6282 101.6282 101.6282 9.9477 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 1 50.00 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 8.4853 7.17%, 2015 1 2000.00 97.2200 97.2200 97.2200 97.2200 8.1117 7.99%, 2017 4 3460.00 98.5500 98.4000 98.5200 98.4853 8.3390 7.83%, 2018 4 1250.00 97.8600 97.6600 97.6600 97.7840 8.2870 8.79%, 2021 28 5750.00 103.5400 102.9100 103.3500 103.1826 8.3070 9.15%, 2024 56 13650.00 106.0600 105.3600 105.7000 105.4692 8.4418 8.28%, 2027 3 150.00 97.8500 97.5500 97.8500 97.7500 8.5405 8.97%, 2030 4 500.00 104.0700 103.4000 104.0700 103.7550 8.5641 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 97.0900 97.0900 97.0900 97.0900 8.5849 8.30%, 2040 5 850.00 96.5000 96.3500 96.4000 96.3887 8.6426 8.83%, 2041 2 650.00 102.2294 102.2000 102.2294 102.2249 8.6204 Total 109 28360.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, EXIM 2014* 1 100.00 100.0317 100.0317 100.0317 100.0317 9.4129 9.60%, EXIM 2014A* 1 2500.00 100.2065 100.2065 100.2065 100.2065 9.5015 9.70%, IDFC 2012C* 1 1000.00 99.8220 99.8220 99.8220 99.8220 10.0943 8.48%, IDFC 2013* 1 150.00 98.1280 98.1280 98.1280 98.1280 9.6457 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 50.00 100.4829 100.4829 100.4829 100.4829 9.4076 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 1000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3644 Total 6 4800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 50.00 98.5844 98.5844 98.5844 98.5844 9.6551 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 103.6984 103.6984 103.6984 103.6984 8.9688 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.1983 100.1983 100.1983 100.1983 9.5294 9.70%, PFC 2018* 4 300.00 101.5651 101.5609 101.5609 101.5623 9.3696 9.61%, PFC 2021* 2 100.00 101.5004 101.5004 101.5004 101.5004 9.3378 9.25%, PGC 2018B* 3 200.00 100.0941 100.0722 100.0941 100.0886 9.2211 9.25%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 100.1490 100.1490 100.1490 100.1490 9.2199 9.25%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 100.1578 100.1578 100.1578 100.1578 9.2199 9.48%, RECL 2021* 4 350.00 101.0372 101.0061 101.0372 101.0155 9.2899 9.75%, RECL 2021* 5 300.00 102.8884 102.7443 102.8724 102.8110 9.2839 Total 23 1700.00 Public Sector Unit Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------------- 0.00%, RECL 2021 1 20.10 46.0837 46.0837 46.0837 46.0837 8.7199 Total 1 20.10 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.79%, MAH 2021 2 200.00 100.1900 100.1700 100.1900 100.1800 8.7613 Total 2 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 30, 2012 2 370.00 98.1636 98.1636 98.1636 98.1636 8.4299 Total 2 370.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 13, 2012 1 500.00 99.9069 99.9069 99.9069 99.9069 8.5033 Dec 14, 2012 1 2000.00 92.9278 92.9278 92.9278 92.9278 8.1700 Oct 19, 2012 1 500.00 94.0919 94.0919 94.0919 94.0919 8.0699 Dec 28, 2012 1 650.00 92.8265 92.8265 92.8265 92.8265 7.9680 Total 4 3650.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 