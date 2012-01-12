Jan 12 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 52,887.0 175,820.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 143 630 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 48,682.0 148,570.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 121 480 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,205.0 27,250.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 150 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 20,370.00 8.02 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 8,950.00 8.23 9.15%, 2024 8,150.00 8.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, NBRD 2014 1,500.00 9.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2016 650.00 9.37 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016 600.00 9.39 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 96.3611 96.3611 96.3611 96.3611 9.7421 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 99.4888 99.4888 99.4888 99.4888 9.9415 9.35%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 99.4221 99.4221 99.4221 99.4221 9.5590 8.40%, ONGV 2014 2 50.00 97.3157 97.3157 97.3157 97.3157 9.4695 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 2 100.00 99.7141 99.7141 99.7141 99.7141 10.2682 Total 7 700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 600.00 106.8376 106.8376 106.8376 106.8376 9.3863 Total 1 600.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond ------------------- TISC (RESET) 2 5.00 106.4000 106.3500 106.3500 106.3800 10.6807 Total 2 5.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 3 1550.00 94.0250 94.0000 94.0250 94.0126 9.7780 Total 3 1550.00 Central Government GOI Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 4 2100.00 99.0000 98.9000 98.9000 98.9714 8.2262 8.79%, 2021 46 8950.00 103.8500 103.6100 103.6900 103.7172 8.2278 9.15%, 2024 43 8150.00 106.2200 105.9100 106.0050 106.0871 8.3649 8.28%, 2027 4 400.00 98.2500 98.2000 98.2000 98.2213 8.4848 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 104.2000 104.2000 104.2000 104.2000 8.5173 8.28%, 2032 2 2.00 97.9000 97.7500 97.7500 97.8625 8.5024 Total 100 19652.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 100.00 99.6570 99.6570 99.6570 99.6570 9.5931 9.44%, NBRD 2014* 2 1500.00 100.1845 100.1645 100.1845 100.1745 9.3435 Total 3 1600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.5290 99.5290 99.5290 99.5290 9.2327 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 104.0648 104.0648 104.0648 104.0648 8.9114 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.7641 100.7641 100.7641 100.7641 9.4195 7.75%, RECL 2012* 1 50.00 98.3437 98.3437 98.3437 98.3437 9.7957 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 100.00 98.6286 98.6286 98.6286 98.6286 9.7943 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 650.00 99.8244 99.8244 99.8244 99.8244 9.3659 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 300.00 102.9636 102.8674 102.8674 102.9209 9.2660 Total 9 1300.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.17%, AP 2021 1 50.00 102.9730 102.9730 102.9730 102.9730 8.7100 8.78%, GUJ 2021 1 100.00 100.5481 100.5481 100.5481 100.5481 8.6950 8.79%, MAH 2021 2 320.00 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 8.6950 Total 4 470.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 06, 2012 1 1090.00 98.1146 98.1146 98.1146 98.1146 8.3499 Total 1 1090.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 200.00 93.8043 93.8043 93.8043 93.8043 8.2000 Feb 10, 2012 1 520.00 99.3484 99.3484 99.3484 99.3484 8.5498 Jan 11, 2013 6 3550.00 92.5886 92.5089 92.5886 92.5774 8.0397 Nov 16, 2012 1 1280.00 93.6392 93.6392 93.6392 93.6392 8.0500 Nov 30, 2012 4 20370.00 93.4000 93.3692 93.4000 93.3924 8.0198 Total 13 25920.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows: Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com