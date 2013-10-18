Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 5436.10 NSE 8038.20 FIMMDA 21305.90 ============= TOTAL 34780.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE522D07388 MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 25-Oct-13 99.7132 22.00 INE144H07BQ4 DEUTSCHE INVESTMENTS INDIA PVT LTD RESET 08-Nov-13 119.0260 0.0000 19.00 INE144H07903 DEUTSCHE INVESTMENTS INDIA PVT LTD RESET 18-Nov-13 107.8467 0.0000 10.00 INE752E07GF3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-15 99.5216 9.2200 100.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9073 9.4500 250.00 INE001A07IL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.85% 05-Jun-15 100.1814 9.6500 150.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PVT 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 12.60 INE557F08EL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 07-Dec-15 99.6862 8.9300 1250.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 101.3081 9.6300 250.00 INE721A07GL4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.95% 26-Sep-16 100.1800 10.8600 1100.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.3385 9.6100 250.00 INE535H08512 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.25% 14-Jun-18 101.0300 11.0100 60.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.4159 9.4500 850.00 INE514E08DA3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.28% 15-Oct-18 100.0309 9.2700 200.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 17-Oct-18 99.9500 9.2500 350.00 INE975G08033 ILFS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 12.00% 18-Mar-19 104.0000 0.0000 10.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 103.7846 10.9800 1.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 100.0000 8.2400 3.50 INE202B08652 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.50% 22-Apr-23 99.9100 10.4900 30.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 94.9000 9.4000 120.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.7300 9.5600 100.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 102.0500 9.5100 167.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 101.0839 9.4000 100.00 INE572F08055 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.07% 06-Sep-25 94.8000 9.8200 1.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 96.2939 9.4100 30.00 NSE === INE136E07KK1 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 29-Oct-13 121.8300 - 10.00 INE144H07BQ4 DEUTSCHE INVESTMENTS INDIA PRIVATE RESET 08-Nov-13 119.0260 0.0000 19.00 INE020B07EO8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.00% 05-Aug-14 98.7258 9.6560 1200.00 INE001A07JT8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 22-Oct-14 99.6180 9.5963 250.00 INE261F09HA7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 09-Jan-15 100.0833 9.2400 200.00 INE001A07KT6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-15 99.3300 9.6500 150.00 INE115A07DV5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.76% 04-May-15 98.7512 9.6014 150.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 98.8271 9.4700 100.00 INE001A07IL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.85% 05-Jun-15 100.1814 9.6500 150.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.1203 9.5000 900.00 INE043D07BV7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.36% 30-Jun-15 99.7275 9.6150 250.00 INE557F08EL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 07-Dec-15 99.7105 8.9055 500.00 INE121A07FZ9 CHOLAMANDALAM 10.50% 24-Dec-15 101.0207 100.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.5883 9.4000 1000.00 INE804I07KN9 ECL FINANCE LIMITED -- 29-Jul-16 93.3300 - 2.00 INE804I07LK3 ECL FINANCE LIMITED -- 19-Aug-16 93.7120 - 3.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 101.1200 - 100.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.0631 - 350.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.2140 - 250.00 INE115A07EM2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.45% 14-Oct-16 100.0000 - 150.00 INE001A07ID4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 07-Mar-17 100.3041 9.5034 106.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.9100 9.4051 5.00 INE134E08FS7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.30% 15-May-18 98.0476 8.6343 600.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 94.4082 - 300.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.4159 - 450.00 INE514E08DA3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.28% 15-Oct-18 100.0116 - 100.00 INE261F09EX6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-19 63.3000 0.0000 4.60 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 03-Aug-20 97.6500 0.0000 27.00 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 102.0765 - 80.00 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 102.0765 - 80.00 INE062A08033 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 16-Mar-21 100.2500 9.7632 4.00 INE895D08436 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.54% 25-Apr-22 99.3000 9.6448 7.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 96.1500 0.0000 235.00 INE202E07088 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMEN 8.44% 10-May-23 93.4600 0.0000 1.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 97.6500 9.5584 10.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 91.1600 0.0000 4.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 102.0500 - 24.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 101.0839 - 100.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 100.1500 0.0000 5.60 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 102.7000 9.6142 10.00 INE020B07HV6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.54% 11-Oct-28 101.1000 - 50.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 98.4800 9.5259 1.00 FIMMDA ====== INE192A07089 TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LIMITED 3.00% 04-Nov-13 119.1469 9.5000 250.00 INE115A07BK2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.02% 08-Nov-13 99.9784 9.5000 350.00 INE144H07BQ4 DEUTSCHE INVESTMENTS INDIA PRIVATE RESET 08-Nov-13 119.0260 19.00 INE053F09FT2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.46% 15-Jan-14 99.7649 9.4400 50.00 INE013A07OI6 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED - 02-Jun-14 125.9700 10.0000 1.50 INE468M07146 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT FINANCE CO LTD 9.75% 25-Jul-14 100.0525 6.8500 1000.00 INE020B07EO8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.00% 05-Aug-14 98.7258 9.5700 1200.00 INE071G08411 ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 16-Oct-14 108.4904 9.9500 100.00 INE115A07CN4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 17-Oct-14 100.0817 9.7000 250.00 INE001A07JT8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 22-Oct-14 99.6180 9.6000 250.00 INE261F09HA7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 09-Jan-15 100.0833 9.2400 200.00 INE043D07BV7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.36% 30-Jan-15 99.7275 9.6100 250.00 INE752E07GF3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-15 99.5216 9.2200 100.00 INE001A07KT6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-15 99.3300 9.6500 150.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9073 9.4500 250.00 INE115A07DV5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.76% 04-May-15 98.7512 9.6000 150.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 98.8271 9.4700 100.00 INE909H07727 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.40% 22-May-15 99.6717 10.5500 5.00 INE155A08142 TATA MOTORS 9.15% 03-Jun-15 98.5883 10.1000 100.00 INE001A07IL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.85% 05-Jun-15 100.1814 9.6500 300.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.1203 9.5000 900.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PVT 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 20.60 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PVT 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 19.5600 4.60 INE306N07344 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.93% 31-Jul-15 99.5839 10.1500 80.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 99.8906 9.6500 200.00 INE013A07OX5 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED - 03-Sep-15 128.8600 10.0000 12.80 INE013A07PI3 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED - 07-Sep-15 110.6700 10.0000 2.50 INE752E07FU4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-15 99.0409 9.3500 100.00 INE013A07PF9 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED - 16-Oct-15 133.1100 10.0000 5.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 100.1558 9.6500 250.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 100.0179 9.7300 50.00 INE013A07PL7 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED - 26-Oct-15 130.8600 10.0000 5.00 INE557F08EL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK - 07-Dec-15 99.7105 9.3500 1500.00 INE557F08EL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK - 07-Dec-15 99.6894 9.4000 250.00 INE557F08EM2 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.95% 24-Dec-15 99.6756 9.0600 500.00 INE013A07SO5 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED - 14-Mar-16 105.5100 10.0000 3.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.5018 9.4400 1000.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 101.3081 9.6200 250.00 INE721A07GL4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.95% 26-Sep-16 100.1800 10.7500 1100.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 100.7699 9.4700 250.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.0631 9.3500 100.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.3300 9.6100 1500.00 INE115A07EM2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.45% 14-Oct-16 100.0000 9.4400 650.00 INE020B07HW4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.05% 17-Oct-16 99.6486 9.1800 500.00 INE483A09161 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.20% 03-May-17 99.3500 9.4000 1.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.7096 9.6700 400.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.8800 9.3000 5.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 97.1489 9.5100 3.00 INE261F09ID9 NABARD 8.79% 19-Feb-18 98.6929 9.1300 7.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 98.2500 9.2500 1.00 INE134E08FS7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.30% 15-May-18 98.0395 9.1600 800.00 INE134E08FS7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.30% 15-May-18 98.0476 9.5700 500.00 INE535H08512 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.25% 14-Jun-18 101.0300 10.9500 60.00 INE866I08139 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.75% 17-Sep-18 105.3957 11.9100 1.30 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.3536 9.4500 1555.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.2666 9.4700 130.00 INE514E08DA3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.28% 15-Oct-18 100.0309 9.2700 300.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 100.5050 9.1000 1600.00 INE261F09EX6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-19 63.3000 9.0200 4.60 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 102.0765 9.3200 80.00 INE774D08KV6 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.80% 25-Jan-21 99.9900 9.7900 4.00 INE033L08015 TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD 10.17% 29-Jul-21 97.8050 10.7500 50.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 100.4025 10.1500 150.00 INE514E08AG6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.38% 29-Sep-21 99.9414 9.3800 300.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 99.6180 8.2600 3.50 INE895D08436 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.54% 25-Apr-22 99.3000 9.6400 7.00 INE572E09163 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 29-Jun-22 99.4400 9.5600 4.00 INE134E08FN8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-23 95.6790 9.5900 50.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 99.7343 9.6200 11.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 95.8500 9.4800 104.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 95.9136 9.4700 21.00 INE202B08652 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.50% 22-Apr-23 99.9100 10.4900 30.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 94.9000 9.6200 60.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 95.2215 9.5600 6.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 91.0900 9.4900 10.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 91.4500 9.4300 4.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 101.3988 9.5700 150.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 102.0500 9.4900 34.00 INE694L07016 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED RESET 09-Dec-23 99.5982 9.8600 5.00 INE572F08055 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.07% 06-Sep-25 95.8900 10.0000 6.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 102.7000 9.4000 3.50 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 01-Aug-26 99.6637 9.4900 50.00 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 01-Aug-26 99.5934 9.5000 50.00 INE134E08FO6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-28 95.0917 9.5200 50.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 96.2939 9.3900 30.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-28 94.4082 9.4000 300.00 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 31-Dec-99 97.6500 9.5200 54.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 103.7846 10.9400 1.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 98.4800 9.6300 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs (F-TRAC) : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com