Dec 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3312.60 NSE 8239.20 FIMMDA 15985.50 ============= TOTAL 27537.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE895D08345 TATA SONS LIMITED 10.25% 13-May-14 99.9256 10.1300 100.00 INE114A07521 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.80% 26-Oct-14 99.2286 9.7100 50.00 INE774D07HO9 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERV 10.00% 05-Dec-14 99.9951 10.0000 1000.00 INE667A09086 SYNDICATE BANK 7.40% 20-Apr-15 96.6900 10.0500 3.00 INE916DA7AC0 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 02-Jun-15 100.0049 9.9900 500.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1331 9.5000 250.00 INE031A09EO3 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.35% 29-Mar-16 96.9800 9.8400 10.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.75% 07-Dec-16 99.9242 9.7800 700.00 INE134E08735 PFC TX SR-13 9.60% 24-May-17 100.0000 9.5600 0.60 INE134E08FD9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-18 96.5326 9.7600 100.00 INE261F09EO5 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jun-18 67.2148 9.2800 6.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.4000 9.7100 236.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.1124 9.6100 1.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.0887 9.6700 50.00 INE008A09885 IDBI BANK LIMITED 7.00% 12-Jan-19 89.3000 9.7600 0.60 INE261F09FN4 NABARD 0.00% 11-Jan-20 55.5312 8.9100 3.20 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 03-Aug-20 96.9000 9.3300 25.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITE RESET 11-May-21 102.8000 11.1800 5.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 107.4500 10.2800 53.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 98.7500 9.5500 4.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 100.0000 9.3800 10.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 103.2500 9.4800 0.70 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 94.5500 9.5000 150.00 INE053F07629 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.48% 21-Nov-28 99.7500 8.5100 50.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED -- 21-Aug-72 102.7500 0.0000 1.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.4500 9.6400 3.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. -- 31-Dec-99 103.0500 0.0000 0.50 NSE === INE115A07BA3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 10-Aug-14 100.0283 9.5915 250.00 INE115A07EL4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.65% 10-Oct-14 99.7537 9.8901 1000.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.2475 9.7389 50.00 INE261F09GU7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 04-Nov-14 100.0473 9.5446 250.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.8919 9.4499 420.00 INE557F08ED1 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.37% 20-Jan-15 99.8472 9.4800 500.00 INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.0790 9.7500 100.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.7886 9.7900 150.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.7886 9.7900 150.00 INE043D07CH4 IDFC LIMITED 9.37% 27-Apr-15 100.0283 9.3500 330.00 INE028A09040 BANK OF BARODA 7.45% 28-Apr-15 96.9800 0.0000 3.00 INE115A07CF0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.62% 30-Apr-15 99.7154 9.7704 150.00 INE062A09049 STATE BANK OF INDIA 7.45% 05-May-15 96.9500 9.2579 6.00 INE514E08BR1 EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 17-Oct-15 99.1176 9.0105 750.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 99.9713 9.7500 250.00 INE476A09140 CANARA BANK 8.85% 15-Sep-16 97.5800 9.8604 3.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA SR-P-1 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.1452 9.6500 100.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.2219 9.7500 1500.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.2219 9.7567 1250.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.3000 9.7117 52.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.1906 9.7350 50.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 98.9249 9.6500 100.00 INE053F09FR6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.45% 26-Dec-18 96.1296 9.6480 50.00 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 03-Aug-20 96.7900 0.0000 91.00 INE062A08033 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 16-Mar-21 100.3500 9.7478 2.20 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 106.6000 0.0000 53.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 98.9226 9.4031 46.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 98.6983 9.5550 4.00 INE013A07SK3 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 9.95% 02-Nov-22 97.7900 10.3337 50.00 INE013A07TN5 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 9.90% 24-Jan-23 97.4400 10.3374 50.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.1221 9.6000 50.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 95.0900 9.6255 50.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 100.1598 9.5607 50.00 INE514E08DG0 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.50% 03-Dec-23 100.0000 - 1.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 100.0000 9.3791 90.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 98.1300 10.4079 7.00 INE134E08FL2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.00% 11-Mar-28 95.1649 9.6200 50.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 93.6018 9.6250 150.00 INE134E07430 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.54% 22-Nov-28 100.5099 8.4760 25.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.3600 10.6680 6.00 FIMMDA ====== INE804I07DW5 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 11.50% 18-Dec-13 99.9975 10.9900 200.00 INE721A07CB4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 0.00% 19-Dec-13 99.7726 9.2400 750.00 INE043D07AD7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.65% 17-Feb-14 99.9378 9.6100 500.00 INE909H07867 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.06% 17-Feb-14 100.0436 9.5500 500.00 INE895D08345 TATA SONS LIMITED 10.25% 13-May-14 99.9256 9.8500 100.00 INE720G08058 JINDAL POWER LIMITED 10.00% 30-Jul-14 99.9758 10.2400 300.00 INE115A07BA3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 10-Aug-14 99.7664 9.8500 250.00 INE115A07EL4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.65% 10-Oct-14 99.7537 9.8100 1000.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.2475 9.6700 50.00 INE114A07521 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.80% 26-Oct-14 99.2286 9.6500 50.00 INE261F09GU7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 04-Nov-14 100.0473 9.5000 250.00 INE774D07HO9 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERV 10.00% 05-Dec-14 99.9951 10.0000 1000.00 INE557F08EB5 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.40% 10-Jan-15 100.0015 9.3600 205.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9421 9.4000 450.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9914 9.3500 22.00 INE557F08ED1 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.37% 20-Jan-15 99.8472 9.4800 500.00 INE001A07HW6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.68% 09-Feb-15 99.9159 9.7000 25.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER P. LT 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.7882 9.3500 74.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.7644 9.3500 73.00 INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.0790 9.7500 100.00 INE043D07CH4 IDFC LIMITED 9.37% 27-Apr-15 100.0283 9.3500 350.00 INE028A09040 BANK OF BARODA 7.45% 28-Apr-15 96.9800 9.8500 3.00 INE115A07CF0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.62% 30-Apr-15 99.7154 9.7700 150.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 100.0366 9.3500 298.00 INE115A07DV5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.76% 04-May-15 98.7259 9.7000 75.00 INE062A09049 STATE BANK OF INDIA 7.45% 05-May-15 96.9500 9.8500 6.00 INE296A07609 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 01-Jun-15 117.5244 10.1600 54.00 INE916DA7AC0 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 02-Jun-15 100.0049 10.1600 500.00 INE001A07JG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.58% 29-Aug-15 99.7289 9.7000 50.00 INE514E08BR1 EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 17-Oct-15 99.1176 9.5000 750.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 99.9713 9.7500 250.00 INE053F09716 IRFC STRPP-43MM 7.63% 29-Oct-15 97.1900 9.5000 1.00 INE261F09HY7 NABARD 8.83% 21-Nov-15 99.3838 9.5200 350.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1331 9.5000 250.00 INE043D07EJ6 IDFC LIMITED 9.14% 27-Jan-16 99.3370 9.4800 50.00 INE115A07DP7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.40% 26-Feb-16 99.3935 9.6800 20.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.2572 10.4200 1500.00 INE514E08CN8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 7.87% 16-May-16 97.1603 9.1800 200.00 INE660A07JT1 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 8.80% 03-Jun-16 97.0592 10.1400 200.00 INE476A09140 CANARA BANK 8.85% 15-Sep-16 97.5800 9.8500 3.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.75% 10-Oct-16 99.8676 9.7700 500.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.0400 9.7000 5.00 INE115A07ER1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.84% 29-Nov-16 100.0000 9.8300 50.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 99.0264 9.6200 5.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA SR-P-1 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.1452 9.6500 100.00 INE054O08023 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.95% 25-Oct-17 96.7350 9.9900 350.00 INE134E08AI9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.28% 28-Dec-17 98.4200 9.7600 1.00 INE134E08FD9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-18 96.5326 9.7500 100.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.2219 9.7500 250.00 INE086F07025 T V SUNDRAM IYENGAR SONS LIMITED 9.95% 18-Apr-18 100.0000 9.9500 250.00 INE001A07LN7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 8.38% 20-May-18 94.9507 9.8000 50.00 INE261F09EO5 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jun-18 67.2148 9.2800 6.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.2847 9.7100 216.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.3211 9.7000 102.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 98.9249 9.6500 101.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.0887 9.6700 50.00 INE134E08BH9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.25% 28-Nov-18 105.7298 9.7300 200.00 INE514E08DF2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.60% 02-Dec-18 99.6269 9.6900 50.00 INE053F09FR6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.45% 26-Dec-18 96.1296 9.4300 50.00 INE848E07393 NHPC LIMITED SR-R3 PART-A 8.78% 11-Feb-19 96.9491 9.5400 50.00 INE017A07534 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.80% 03-Jul-19 99.4103 9.9100 50.00 INE017A07534 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.80% 03-Jul-19 98.4881 10.1300 50.00 INE155A07219 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.95% 02-Mar-20 100.1100 9.9000 10.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 98.7500 9.5500 8.00 INE134E08693 PFC TX SR-19 0.00% 30-Dec-22 45.8000 9.0000 8.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LI 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.2375 9.5800 150.00 INE514E08CI8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.80% 15-Mar-23 95.1192 9.6000 50.00 INE115A07DS1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 09-Apr-23 95.5244 9.7300 50.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 95.0900 9.6200 50.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 100.1101 9.5500 50.00 INE514E08DG0 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.50% 03-Dec-23 100.0000 9.5000 50.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 100.0500 9.5800 305.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 100.0000 9.5900 2.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 100.6000 9.3900 0.50 INE134E08FL2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.00% 11-Mar-28 95.1649 9.6200 50.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 93.6018 9.6300 363.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 94.5300 9.5000 150.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.0000 8.4600 250.00 INE134E07430 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.54% 16-Nov-28 100.5099 8.4700 25.00 INE053F07629 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.48% 21-Nov-28 99.7500 8.4800 50.00 INE906B07DB7 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.48% 22-Nov-28 100.1300 8.4700 50.00 INE906B07DB7 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INE787H07123 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA 7.41% 21-Nov-32 104.1700 7.0000 3.00 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 31-Dec-99 96.7900 9.7000 97.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 31-Dec-99 106.4000 10.2800 50.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 31-Dec-99 106.6000 10.2500 50.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.2500 9.8700 19.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India