Dec 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 2772.00 NSE 2030.10 FIMMDA 13537.80 ============= TOTAL 18339.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE895D08386 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.84% 08-Dec-14 99.9453 9.8900 250.00 INE134E08CQ8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 15-Mar-15 99.3582 9.4000 100.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PRIVA 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 18.0000 20.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.0563 9.5600 950.00 INE557F08EL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.78% 07-Dec-15 99.8552 8.8600 1000.00 INE752E07HQ8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LI 8.84% 21-Oct-16 98.9664 9.2500 100.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6600 9.6200 10.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.1303 9.7600 250.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 108.3400 4.7900 7.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITED RESET 11-May-21 104.6700 5.4900 2.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 105.9500 0.0000 2.00 INE134E08FP3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.87% 18-Mar-23 96.2800 9.4800 3.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.5490 9.8400 50.00 INE202B08652 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.50% 22-Apr-23 99.0500 10.6400 21.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 101.4800 9.6500 5.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED -- 21-Aug-72 102.7500 0.0000 2.00 NSE === INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.4606 9.4687 300.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 99.1841 9.5764 250.00 INE752E07405 POWERGRID SR13K 8.63% 31-Jul-16 97.6800 9.6288 10.00 INE483A09153 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 8.95% 04-Oct-16 97.7952 9.8592 90.00 INE053F09FO3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.60% 11-Sep-18 104.1800 9.7036 50.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.1303 9.7500 650.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.3900 9.6859 123.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.3000 9.6143 12.00 INE909H08030 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.70% 10-Apr-20 99.5000 10.7991 0.50 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 104.8729 12.2321 70.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 106.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE039A09NJ7 IFCI LIMITED 10.50% 01-Aug-21 100.7700 10.3260 0.60 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 99.2672 9.3391 150.00 INE756I08017 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.20% 09-Aug-22 100.8346 10.0317 2.00 INE872A08CH0 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD. 11.70% 28-Sep-22 103.5400 11.0324 1.00 INE115A07DD3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 12-Nov-22 96.5878 9.8300 200.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 98.3000 9.8734 3.00 INE721A08BZ3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.65% 28-Mar-23 99.2800 10.7567 7.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 96.1000 9.4533 7.00 INE756I08041 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.20% 17-Oct-23 102.2000 - 5.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 101.2500 9.6917 12.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 98.0000 10.4297 6.00 INE752E07JZ5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-26 97.5724 0.0000 50.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. -- 31-Dec-99 100.6500 0.0000 30.00 FIMMDA ====== INE909H07818 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.28% 26-Dec-13 100.0130 9.4600 100.00 INE523E07707 L&T FINANCE 10.15% 13-Jun-14 99.7300 10.2000 250.00 INE660A07IK2 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.95% 01-Aug-14 99.7621 9.9800 100.00 INE134E08BN7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.60% 07-Aug-14 99.2604 9.5300 250.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 99.8339 9.8500 20.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.4606 9.4000 300.00 INE115A07CN4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 17-Oct-14 100.0328 9.7300 40.00 INE417L07012 MADURA GARMENTS LIFESTYLE RETAIL -- 26-Oct-14 112.7504 10.3600 500.00 INE895D08386 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.84% 08-Dec-14 99.9453 9.8800 250.00 INE660A07HB3 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.00% 12-Dec-14 99.9975 10.0000 291.00 INE261F09HA7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 09-Jan-15 100.0347 9.3100 200.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 100.0290 9.3100 45.00 INE043D07BV7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.36% 30-Jan-15 99.8583 9.5000 50.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 100.0036 9.3200 5.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.7184 9.3900 200.00 INE134E08CQ8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 15-Mar-15 99.3582 9.4000 100.00 INE909H07AD0 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 9.80% 26-Mar-15 99.1233 10.4800 50.00 INE774D07JN7 MAHINDRA 9.00% 04-May-15 98.4092 10.1300 200.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 98.9572 9.4500 100.00 INE587B07TJ4 GE CAPITAL SERVICES INDIA 9.90% 01-Jun-15 99.7974 10.0400 55.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PRIVA 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 19.5500 20.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PRIVA 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 19.5500 20.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.0563 9.5400 950.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.2332 9.4400 100.00 INE557F08EL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.78% 07-Dec-15 99.8552 9.8000 1000.00 INE283O07012 ASIAN SATELLITE BROADCAST PRIVATE 11.90% 28-Dec-15 100.0767 10.1900 250.00 INE501A07123 DEEPAK FERTILIZERS AND PETROCHEMIC 9.70% 18-Jan-16 98.4499 10.5400 10.00 INE043D07EJ6 IDFC LIMITED 9.14% 27-Jan-16 99.2018 9.5500 50.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 99.1841 9.5500 250.00 INE752E07405 POWERGRID SR13K 8.63% 31-Jul-16 97.8153 9.5600 10.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 104.9055 11.2300 1.00 INE752E07HQ8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LI 8.84% 21-Oct-16 98.9664 9.2400 100.00 INE115A07ES9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED TRCH 2 9.69% 11-Jan-17 100.0000 9.6900 1000.00 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 13.00% 12-Jan-17 104.2151 11.2800 3.00 INE054O08015 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.95% 25-Oct-17 96.4100 10.1000 500.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 69.9050 9.2500 0.80 INE043D08862 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.10% 08-Feb-18 97.2000 9.9300 2.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6600 10.4000 10.00 INE001A07LJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 8.58% 08-May-18 95.6602 9.8100 50.00 INE001A07LN7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 8.38% 20-May-18 94.9485 9.8100 50.00 INE053F09FO3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.60% 11-Sep-18 104.3071 9.6600 50.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.1105 9.7600 1580.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.3100 9.7100 331.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.6300 9.5200 51.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.1243 9.6300 12.00 INE514E08DF2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.60% 02-Dec-18 99.7284 9.6600 50.00 INE020B08765 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.39% 20-Jul-19 98.5822 9.7000 300.00 INE020B07EY7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 17-Nov-19 95.5000 9.8200 1.00 INE115A07932 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.90% 10-Aug-20 94.7000 10.0000 3.00 INE756I08017 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.20% 09-Aug-22 100.8346 10.0300 50.00 INE115A07DD3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 12-Nov-22 96.5878 9.8300 200.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.1300 9.6000 111.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 98.3000 9.8700 6.00 INE721A08BZ3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.65% 28-Mar-23 99.2800 10.7500 7.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.5490 10.4000 50.00 INE115A07DS1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 09-Apr-23 95.1269 9.8000 50.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.6875 9.6900 550.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 95.2911 9.5900 3.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 92.9494 9.6400 100.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 101.9000 9.5000 123.00 INE756I08041 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.20% 17-Oct-23 101.8600 9.8800 5.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 100.2500 9.8500 330.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 99.7000 9.6400 1004.00 INE043D08BC5 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.05% 31-Aug-24 94.6500 9.8600 2.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 97.6500 10.0500 6.00 INE752E07JZ5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-26 97.5029 9.6300 50.00 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.03% 22-Mar-28 96.5000 9.4800 307.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 94.5000 9.5000 73.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 95.4300 9.5000 307.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.0000 8.4600 260.00 INE039A09MD2 IFCI LIMITED 9.75% 16-Jul-30 98.6400 9.9100 11.00 INE065L08058 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.80% 22-Mar-73 98.2000 10.3200 18.00 INE008A08S54 IDBI BANK LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 98.1300 10.0400 44.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.0000 9.9100 4.00 INE428A09091 ALLAHABAD BANK RESET 31-Dec-99 95.5800 10.3000 2.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITE RESET 31-Dec-99 104.6700 10.8500 2.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 103.0400 11.0800 1.00 INE476A09207 CANARA BANK RESET 31-Dec-99 96.3000 9.9100 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India