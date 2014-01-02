Jan 2 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 7845.20 NSE 20704.50 FIMMDA 30375.80 ============= TOTAL 58925.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.3861 9.5900 550.00 INE001A07MC8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 29-Dec-14 100.0263 9.7200 1250.00 ine115a07do0 LIC HSG FIN 9.39% 26-Feb-15 99.5703 9.7500 500.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.5947 9.5400 50.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1033 9.5200 1550.00 INE020B07CL8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.85% 14-Mar-16 97.2803 9.2300 1000.00 INE134E08ER2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 01-Jun-17 99.7692 9.6500 350.00 INE752E07KC2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-17 97.8911 9.5200 50.00 INE752E07HR6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-17 97.8593 9.5200 300.00 INE134E08FD9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-18 96.9101 9.6600 250.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5608 9.6600 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5600 9.6400 50.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 108.3400 0.0000 4.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 105.4000 0.0000 5.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 101.6802 10.0500 200.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 105.9000 10.3800 12.00 INE268A07129 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.24% 20-Dec-22 96.3579 9.8700 250.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 98.8000 10.3400 128.00 INE115A07DI2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 01-Jan-23 97.1695 9.7400 150.00 INE787H07131 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.19% 22-Jan-23 90.1821 8.8100 1.20 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.6629 9.8200 500.00 INE115A07DT9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.89% 25-Apr-23 94.8800 9.7400 50.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 103.6000 9.4300 4.00 INE848E07484 NHPC LIMITED SR-R3 PART-J 8.78% 11-Feb-28 93.8100 9.5900 50.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 94.6699 9.3700 491.00 NSE === INE306N07294 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.50% 05-Mar-14 168.7500 0.0000 54.50 INE001A07LC0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 17-Jul-14 105.8265 10.0232 500.00 INE020B07EQ3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.35% 04-Sep-14 99.1118 9.6481 500.00 INE115A07EI0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.50% 16-Sep-14 100.2577 9.9416 1000.00 INE001A07LT4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.80% 09-Oct-14 99.8754 9.8601 500.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.3490 9.6571 1000.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.3861 9.5960 3650.00 INE001A07LX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.96% 24-Nov-14 100.0807 9.7996 1000.00 INE660A07II6 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.00% 27-Jan-15 99.9705 9.9998 500.00 INE020B07FF3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.45% 19-Feb-15 99.1357 9.2500 44.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.6402 9.7500 1000.00 INE752E07GF3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-15 99.5861 9.2500 30.00 INE752E07FI9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.20% 12-Mar-15 100.1227 9.0300 100.00 INE134E08EE0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.51% 15-Apr-15 100.0519 9.3900 50.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9897 9.3900 50.00 INE081A07175 TATA STEEL LIMITED 10.20% 07-May-15 100.3000 9.8600 2.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1033 9.5000 1600.00 INE008I07270 COX AND KINGS LIMITED 11.30% 31-Oct-16 102.7816 10.8941 46.00 INE895D08428 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 16-Apr-17 99.8000 9.9090 1.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 99.7425 9.4703 750.00 INE001A07CJ4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.35% 16-May-17 101.1000 9.9084 1.00 INE084A09126 BANK OF INDIA RESET 27-Jul-17 102.1299 9.8000 50.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.4548 9.5500 150.00 INE001A07CR7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.10% 13-Sep-17 100.5000 9.8979 1.00 INE306N07468 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.10% 09-Nov-17 100.2764 9.9906 130.00 INE001A07DB9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 10-Dec-17 98.7000 9.9062 1.00 INE134E08FD9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-18 96.8116 9.6872 340.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5800 9.6609 900.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6281 9.6400 250.00 INE134E08FM0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-18 97.3200 9.6854 130.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.9030 9.5400 350.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5600 9.6355 2150.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5220 9.6400 850.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.3400 9.5414 7.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.70% 15-Dec-18 100.1600 9.6524 200.00 INE092A08055 TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED 10.00% 02-Jul-19 100.6400 9.8153 50.00 INE160A09314 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK RESET 27-Nov-19 96.4809 9.8000 82.00 INE084A09191 BANK OF INDIA RESET 09-Dec-19 96.4774 9.8000 100.00 INE134E08CM7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-19 94.8100 9.6838 35.00 INE134E08DG7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.78% 15-Nov-20 95.7871 9.6374 21.00 INE514E08DI6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.68% 17-Dec-20 100.2900 - 523.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 102.5000 0.0000 12.00 INE631K07028 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY 10.29% 26-Jul-21 100.9500 10.0808 50.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 105.9000 0.0000 12.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.7264 9.9470 50.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 98.0800 9.6099 50.00 INE115A07CY1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 14-Sep-22 97.4248 9.7300 100.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 97.0200 10.3177 42.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 98.8200 9.7873 10.00 INE053F07603 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 25-Mar-23 102.1700 8.4715 58.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 94.6500 10.0204 100.00 INE924F08041 THE MYSORE PAPER MILLS LIMITED 8.95% 20-Jun-23 93.1000 10.9199 27.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 93.4500 9.5632 47.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 99.8869 9.5800 200.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 99.9000 9.3912 8.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 100.7200 - 590.00 INE043D07FI5 IDFC LIMITED 9.68% 18-Dec-23 100.0900 - 100.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 102.5900 9.6318 4.00 INE848E07484 NHPC LIMITED 8.78% 11-Feb-28 94.0800 9.5562 40.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 94.6799 9.9862 491.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 95.0100 9.5876 4.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 98.2300 - 1.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 101.1000 0.0000 10.00 FIMMDA ====== INE774D07IF5 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.80% 14-Feb-14 100.0727 8.9000 250.00 INE306N07294 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.50% 05-Mar-14 168.7500 9.7500 54.60 INE701B07051 PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED 10.00% 10-Mar-14 99.7591 11.0000 80.00 INE001A07LC0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP - 17-Jul-14 105.8265 9.8000 500.00 INE735N08011 BMW INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.95% 04-Aug-14 99.6825 10.1000 480.00 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 06-Aug-14 99.6906 9.7700 50.00 INE020B07EQ3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.35% 04-Sep-14 99.1118 9.5000 500.00 INE115A07EI0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.50% 16-Sep-14 100.2577 9.8000 1000.00 INE001A07LT4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.80% 09-Oct-14 99.8754 9.7500 550.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.3490 9.5600 1000.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.3861 9.5000 3700.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.3858 9.5000 500.00 INE001A07LX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.96% 24-Nov-14 100.0807 9.7500 1000.00 INE149A07055 TUBE INVESTMENTS OF INDIA LIMITED 8.50% 27-Nov-14 98.6576 10.0900 50.00 INE001A07MC8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 29-Dec-14 100.0263 9.7000 1250.00 INE261F09HA7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 09-Jan-15 99.9967 9.3700 30.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9891 9.3700 30.00 INE660A07II6 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.00% 27-Jan-15 99.9705 10.0000 500.00 INE020B07FF3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.45% 19-Feb-15 99.1357 9.2500 44.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.6402 9.7500 1000.00 INE752E07GF3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-15 99.5861 9.2500 30.00 INE115A07DO0 LIC HSG FIN 9.39% 26-Feb-15 99.5703 9.7500 500.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.5947 9.5500 50.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.5895 9.5400 10.00 INE752E07FI9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.20% 12-Mar-15 100.1227 9.0300 100.00 INE134E08EE0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.51% 15-Apr-15 100.0519 9.3900 50.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.8206 9.7700 1.00 INE043D07CH4 IDFC LIMITED 9.37% 27-Apr-15 99.7569 9.5700 20.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9897 9.3900 50.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1033 9.5000 3150.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.0000 9.5600 100.00 INE020B07CL8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.85% 14-Mar-16 97.2803 9.4500 500.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 100.1000 12.6500 1.00 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 13.00% 12-Jan-17 100.0000 12.9800 11.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 99.7425 9.6500 750.00 INE134E08ER2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 01-Jun-17 99.7692 9.6000 350.00 INE895D08469 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 17-Jul-17 100.2676 9.7400 20.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.4548 9.5500 150.00 INE752E07KC2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-17 97.8911 9.5100 50.00 INE752E07HR6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-17 97.8593 9.5100 300.00 INE360C07021 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-17 100.2100 10.6500 70.00 INE134E08FD9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-18 96.9300 9.6400 550.00 INE001A07KI9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 26-Feb-18 98.3152 9.7400 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5800 9.6500 550.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6281 9.6400 250.00 INE134E08FM0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-18 97.3700 9.6600 100.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.9030 9.5400 350.00 INE866I07594 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 30-Sep-18 100.0000 12.6700 190.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5220 9.6400 1600.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5220 9.6400 1112.00 INE360C07039 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-18 100.2700 10.6500 190.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.1400 9.5900 7.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.0995 9.6000 7.00 INE092A08055 TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED 10.00% 02-Jul-19 100.6400 9.8100 50.00 INE191B07113 WELSPUN CORP LIMITED 11.15% 28-Aug-19 101.8017 10.4800 240.00 INE360C07047 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-19 100.3200 10.6500 199.00 INE360C07054 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-20 100.3600 10.6500 200.00 INE134E08DG7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.78% 15-Nov-20 95.7871 9.6300 21.00 INE514E08DI6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.68% 17-Dec-20 100.2800 9.6100 500.00 INE514E08DI6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.68% 17-Dec-20 100.2900 9.6100 8.00 INE039A09PQ7 IFCI LIMITED SR-59 9.90% 11-Jan-21 100.8143 9.7300 700.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 101.6802 10.0400 200.00 INE631K07028 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY TRAN 10.29% 26-Jul-21 100.5000 10.4500 50.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION 10.25% 22-Aug-21 100.4400 10.1300 50.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION 10.25% 22-Aug-21 101.5461 9.9200 47.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.4562 9.9900 50.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 99.5500 9.7500 100.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 98.0651 9.6700 50.00 INE895D08519 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.71% 29-Aug-22 99.6911 9.7400 50.00 INE115A07CY1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 14-Sep-22 97.4248 9.7300 100.00 INE268A07129 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.24% 06-Dec-22 96.3579 10.4000 250.00 INE115A07DI2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 01-Jan-23 97.1695 9.7300 150.00 INE787H07131 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.19% 22-Jan-23 90.1821 8.8000 1.20 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 98.8200 9.7800 10.00 INE053F07603 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 25-Mar-23 102.1700 8.4600 58.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.6629 10.3800 500.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 95.3570 9.5800 300.00 INE115A07DT9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.89% 25-Apr-23 94.8800 9.7300 50.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 94.6500 9.6700 100.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.7490 9.5800 7.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 93.4500 9.5600 97.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 99.8869 9.5800 200.00 INE752E07FF5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.33% 15-Dec-23 98.3239 9.5900 50.00 INE043D07FI5 IDFC LIMITED 9.68% 18-Dec-23 100.2200 9.6300 285.00 INE848E07484 NHPC LIMITED SR-R3 PART-J 8.78% 11-Feb-28 94.0800 9.5500 90.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 94.6799 9.6100 982.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.94% 25-Mar-28 95.0100 9.5900 4.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 95.0900 9.5700 2.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 98.2300 8.6700 1.00 INE039A09PP9 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 05-Nov-37 101.4330 9.7300 400.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 21-Aug-72 100.0000 11.0300 10.00 INE160A09314 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK RESET 31-Dec-99 96.5600 9.7800 246.00 INE084A09191 BANK OF INDIA RESET 31-Dec-99 96.4774 9.8000 100.00 INE084A09126 BANK OF INDIA RESET 31-Dec-99 102.1299 9.8000 50.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 102.5000 11.2000 24.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.6369 9.8000 4.00 INE909H08055 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 100.5500 11.2100 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA 