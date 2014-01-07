Jan 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4942.50 NSE 15643.80 FIMMDA 25715.20 ============= TOTAL 46301.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE296A07773 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.05% 11-Aug-14 99.7965 10.2100 50.00 INE296A07823 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.57% 10-Oct-14 99.5371 10.1200 500.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.3645 9.4700 200.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.2112 9.5500 500.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 99.5003 9.4600 750.00 INE134E08AC2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.96% 18-May-17 100.8099 9.6300 50.00 INE054O08049 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 96.5703 10.0100 500.00 INE535H08512 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.25% 14-Jun-18 101.0000 10.9100 1.00 INE053F09FO3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.60% 11-Sep-18 104.8610 9.2900 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5900 9.6300 10.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 99.9923 9.6200 810.00 INE008A08S54 IDBI BANK LIMITED RESET 10-Mar-20 101.3500 9.5200 2.00 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 54.6667 9.0900 3.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 105.3100 11.2000 1.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 105.6454 0.0000 1.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.8402 9.9300 500.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 97.2800 10.3200 13.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.7409 9.5100 250.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.7733 9.8000 250.00 INE494M09072 IFCI FACTORS LIMITED 10.24% 17-May-23 101.2000 10.0200 2.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 96.8200 9.7100 12.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 95.0549 9.5000 50.00 INE752E07GC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-23 95.7409 9.4800 100.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 99.9187 9.3900 280.00 INE134E07455 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.67% 16-Nov-33 102.9700 8.3500 4.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 21-Aug-72 100.0000 10.7500 1.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 31-Dec-99 102.8000 0.0000 2.50 NSE === INE001A07KR0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.40% 15-May-14 99.7199 9.7972 250.00 INE043D07BC7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.75% 11-Jul-14 99.9824 9.6199 500.00 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 06-Aug-14 99.6452 10.0551 700.00 INE001A07HD6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 16-Aug-14 99.6831 10.0207 1150.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.3445 9.6748 550.00 INE261F09GU7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 04-Nov-14 100.1514 9.3693 1050.00 INE090A08SR4 ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.00% 21-Jan-15 90.3792 - 2.40 INE261F09HH2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 23-Feb-15 99.9671 9.3107 2050.00 INE043D07CH4 IDFC LIMITED 9.37% 27-Apr-15 100.2858 9.1200 150.00 INE514E08CJ6 EXIM BANK 8.75% 18-Mar-16 99.8796 8.7822 500.00 INE261F09IJ6 NABARD 8.80% 26-Mar-16 99.8797 8.8290 850.00 INE565A09116 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK RESET 31-Mar-16 99.8500 0.0000 20.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.9800 0.0000 33.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.4690 9.5500 1000.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.2112 9.5400 500.00 INE020B08583 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.45% 10-Aug-16 99.8959 9.4407 50.00 INE557F08ES9 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 10.24% 11-Sep-16 100.2491 10.0809 2500.00 INE557F08ET7 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 10.14% 23-Sep-16 100.2258 9.9877 500.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 100.4866 9.5400 50.00 INE523E07913 L T FINANCE LTD 10.20% 11-Oct-16 100.2344 10.0592 50.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 99.5003 9.4499 100.00 INE753F07012 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.95% 26-Feb-17 96.9000 11.9464 1.00 INE721A07DM9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 09-Aug-17 98.5400 9.6774 1.20 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.9838 9.1826 600.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 99.1424 9.5000 100.00 INE115A07494 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.75% 24-Mar-18 98.6000 10.1513 1.00 INE001A07EC5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 11.25% 04-Sep-18 104.3500 10.0029 1.00 INE008A08Q07 IDBI BANK LIMITED 11.00% 26-Sep-18 103.5000 0.0000 1.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.6700 9.6046 14.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 98.6100 9.5966 10.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.3036 9.6000 598.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.3287 9.5992 52.00 INE134E08BH9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.25% 28-Nov-18 106.0000 9.6408 30.00 INE895D07388 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.76% 13-Dec-18 100.0000 - 3.00 INE008A08Q72 IDBI BANK LIMITED 11.30% 15-Dec-18 104.8400 10.0021 1.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.0000 - 332.00 INE081A08124 TATA STEEL LIMITED 10.40% 15-May-19 97.9000 10.9070 1.00 INE160A09314 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK RESET 27-Nov-19 96.6900 0.0000 5.00 INE134E08DG7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.78% 15-Nov-20 95.7800 9.6392 10.00 INE039A09PQ7 IFCI LIMITED SR-59 9.90% 11-Jan-21 100.7000 0.0000 2.00 INE062A08033 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 16-Mar-21 100.6300 9.7011 2.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 105.2800 10.8599 25.00 INE053F09HO9 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.27% 10-May-21 99.8717 9.5012 50.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 101.4534 9.5013 215.00 INE084A09118 BANK OF INDIA RESET 31-Jul-21 99.4000 0.0000 1.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 99.2900 9.5959 7.00 INE320A08043 ICICI BANK LIMITED 10.50% 22-Sep-21 97.5000 10.9748 1.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 99.7700 9.2546 32.60 INE115A07CA1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.43% 10-Feb-22 99.1900 9.5718 3.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.7320 9.9400 50.00 INE115A07CY1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 14-Sep-22 97.6495 9.6900 150.00 INE005A11AI3 ICICI SEPT 2001 - 12-Nov-22 39.6875 0.0000 1.70 INE614B08021 THE KARNATAKA BANK LIMITED 11.00% 17-Nov-22 100.9500 0.0000 30.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 96.8800 10.3423 4.00 INE053F07603 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 25-Mar-23 102.1800 8.4701 35.00 INE005A11BF7 ICICI FEB 2002 - 27-Mar-23 38.1875 0.0000 1.70 INE494M09072 IFCI FACTORS LIMITED 10.24% 17-May-23 101.2000 0.0000 2.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 95.9800 10.6746 101.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.6100 9.6071 10.00 INE924F08041 THE MYSORE PAPER MILLS LIMITED 8.95% 20-Jun-23 94.5000 10.6587 10.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 102.0800 9.4496 13.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 100.1927 9.5300 150.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 100.9700 9.4271 50.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 99.9600 9.3809 20.00 INE043D07FI5 IDFC LIMITED 9.68% 18-Dec-23 100.2000 - 2.00 INE043D07FJ3 IDFC LIMITED 9.63% 02-Jan-24 100.0000 - 250.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 102.4500 0.0000 1.20 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.03% 22-Mar-28 96.8500 0.0000 2.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 94.9448 9.5900 100.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.7000 9.6078 5.00 FIMMDA ====== INE916D073T9 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 17-Feb-14 98.9825 9.1500 1.00 INE001A07KR0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.40% 15-May-14 99.7199 9.5000 250.00 INE043D07BC7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.75% 11-Jul-14 99.9824 9.6200 500.00 INE020B07EO8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.00% 05-Aug-14 98.9812 9.5500 50.00 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 06-Aug-14 99.6452 9.8500 700.00 INE296A07773 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.05% 11-Aug-14 99.7965 10.0000 50.00 INE001A07HD6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 16-Aug-14 99.6831 9.8300 1150.00 INE296A07823 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.57% 10-Oct-14 99.5371 10.0000 500.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.3440 9.5700 500.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.3445 9.5700 50.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.3875 9.5000 10.00 INE261F09GU7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 04-Nov-14 100.1514 9.2900 1050.00 INE001A07EX1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.40% 08-Dec-14 98.7656 9.8000 50.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.0796 9.4800 10.00 INE138A07298 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 13.25% 17-Dec-14 99.9084 - 300.00 INE064K08012 ONGC VIDESH LIMITED 8.40% 23-Dec-14 99.1181 9.3700 50.00 INE261F09HH2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 23-Feb-15 100.0334 9.2500 1550.00 INE261F09HH2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 23-Feb-15 99.9671 9.2900 500.00 INE861G07060 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.27% 31-Mar-15 97.9601 9.0500 250.00 INE043D07CH4 IDFC LIMITED 9.37% 27-Apr-15 100.2858 9.1200 150.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9133 9.4500 20.00 INE916DA7AU2 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LTD 0.00% 14-May-15 100.0233 10.0700 30.00 INE916DA7AC0 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 02-Jun-15 99.9812 9.8100 120.00 INE001A07IL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.85% 05-Jun-15 100.0182 9.7500 35.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.3645 9.4700 200.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.3617 9.4700 20.00 INE043D07BI4 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.50% 29-Jun-15 100.0189 9.4000 5.00 INE155A08159 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.05% 30-Oct-15 98.5238 9.9800 5.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.0100 9.5800 100.00 INE514E08CJ6 EXIM BANK 8.75% 18-Mar-16 99.8796 8.7600 500.00 INE261F09IJ6 NABARD 8.80% 26-Mar-16 99.8797 8.7600 850.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.5500 10.2700 20.00 INE155A08167 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 8.95% 29-Apr-16 97.4762 10.1700 5.00 INE043D07EV1 IDFC LIMITED 8.49% 06-May-16 97.7730 9.5500 5.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.4690 9.5500 1000.00 INE557F08ER1 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.12% 20-Jun-16 97.3029 9.3500 15.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.1697 9.5600 1000.00 INE020B08583 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.45% 10-Aug-16 99.8959 9.4500 50.00 INE557F08ES9 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 10.24% 11-Sep-16 100.2491 9.5300 2500.00 INE557F08ET7 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 10.14% 23-Sep-16 100.2258 9.5200 500.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 100.4866 9.5400 150.00 INE043D07FH7 IDFC LIMITED 9.57% 04-Oct-16 99.9397 9.5500 5.00 INE523E07913 L T FINANCE LTD 10.20% 11-Oct-16 100.2344 10.0500 50.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 99.5003 9.4500 850.00 INE753F07012 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.95% 26-Feb-17 96.9000 10.3500 1.00 INE134E08AC2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.96% 18-May-17 100.8099 9.6200 50.00 INE721A07DM9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 09-Aug-17 98.5400 11.0000 1.20 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.9838 8.7600 600.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 99.1424 9.5000 100.00 INE054O08049 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 96.5703 10.0000 500.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6053 9.6500 100.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6256 9.6400 15.00 INE115A07494 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.75% 24-Mar-18 98.6000 10.1400 1.00 INE001A07EC5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 11.25% 04-Sep-18 104.3500 10.0000 1.00 INE053F09FO3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.60% 11-Sep-18 104.8610 9.4900 100.00 INE866I08139 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.75% 17-Sep-18 105.1045 12.7700 0.20 INE008A08Q07 IDBI BANK LIMITED 11.00% 26-Sep-18 103.5000 10.0000 1.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5900 9.6300 266.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.6700 9.6000 29.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.6500 9.6000 20.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 98.5900 9.5900 10.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.3036 9.6000 900.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.3800 9.5800 50.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 100.6300 9.4400 250.00 INE895D07388 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.76% 13-Dec-18 100.0000 9.7600 3.00 INE008A08Q72 IDBI BANK LIMITED 11.30% 15-Dec-18 104.8400 10.0000 1.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.0000 9.6000 2242.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 99.9923 9.6000 1060.00 INE081A08124 TATA STEEL LIMITED 10.40% 15-May-19 97.9000 10.9000 1.00 INE752E07KQ2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-19 93.3729 9.5400 100.00 INE134E08DG7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.78% 15-Nov-20 95.7800 9.6300 10.00 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 54.6667 9.0900 3.00 INE053F09HO9 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.27% 10-May-21 99.8717 9.5000 50.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 101.4534 9.5000 250.00 INE084A09118 BANK OF INDIA RESET 31-Jul-21 99.4000 9.6200 1.00 INE320A08043 ICICI BANK LIMITED 10.50% 22-Sep-21 97.5000 11.5600 1.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 99.7700 8.2300 65.10 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 99.3452 8.3100 5.00 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 98.1972 8.3100 5.70 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.7320 9.9400 550.00 INE115A07CY1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 14-Sep-22 97.6495 9.6900 150.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 96.8800 10.3400 3.00 INE134E08FJ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.84% 04-Mar-23 95.1294 9.6500 21.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.7409 9.5000 450.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 98.6500 9.8100 7.00 INE053F07603 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 25-Mar-23 102.1800 8.4600 35.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.7733 10.3500 250.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 95.0500 9.6000 10.00 INE895D08576 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.32% 21-May-23 91.6268 9.7000 50.00 INE909H08170 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 9.85% 24-May-23 93.9000 10.8900 100.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 96.7100 10.1300 112.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.6100 9.6000 10.00 INE924F08041 THE MYSORE PAPER MILLS LIMITED 8.95% 20-Jun-23 94.5000 10.3900 20.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 95.0549 9.4900 50.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 100.1927 9.5400 150.00 INE514E08CY5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.58% 04-Oct-23 100.1005 9.5400 50.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 99.9187 9.6100 280.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 100.0500 9.5900 27.00 INE752E07FF5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.33% 15-Dec-23 98.5715 9.5400 50.00 INE043D07FI5 IDFC LIMITED 9.68% 18-Dec-23 100.0500 9.6600 10.00 INE043D07FJ3 IDFC LIMITED 9.63% 02-Jan-24 100.0000 9.6200 150.00 INE054O07058 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 9.10% 25-Oct-27 94.2720 10.0900 250.00 INE054O07058 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 9.10% 25-Oct-27 94.2570 10.1000 250.00 INE134E08FL2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.00% 11-Mar-28 95.3950 9.5900 50.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 94.9448 9.5900 100.00 INE039A09MD2 IFCI LIMITED 9.75% 16-Jul-30 97.9300 9.9900 2.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.7000 9.8000 17.00 INE121A08MT6 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 31-Dec-99 98.9903 12.9000 5.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 102.8000 11.1200 5.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 104.0500 10.9600 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India