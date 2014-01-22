Jan 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4217.00 NSE 13586.50 FIMMDA 21185.50 ============= TOTAL 38989.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE245A08034 TATA POWER LIMITED 11.40% 06-Feb-99 106.1300 0.0000 5.00 INE001A07KF5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.62% 26-Feb-14 100.0267 8.9200 500.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.6361 9.8000 1000.00 Ine001a07MI5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.37% 04-Jul-15 100.1165 9.2600 150.00 INE001A07HW6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.68% 02-Sep-15 99.8750 9.7900 100.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE COPORATION LTD 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.3524 9.5000 150.00 INE115A07EM2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.45% 14-Oct-16 99.4321 9.6600 50.00 INE752E07EY9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.33% 15-Dec-16 99.8668 9.3700 50.00 INE114A07844 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.75% 11-Aug-17 99.2393 8.9800 750.00 INE001A07ME4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 01-Oct-17 100.2624 9.6400 550.00 INE261F09HM2 NABARD 9.33% 06-Dec-17 99.7116 9.4000 50.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.81% 10-Jul-18 101.1500 9.4700 5.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.8500 9.4600 30.00 INE895D07412 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 13-Jan-19 100.5165 9.6400 50.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 01-Mar-19 100.4137 9.5000 100.00 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 54.6667 9.1500 3.00 INE523E08NH8 LNT FINANCE 9.80% 21-Dec-22 98.0800 10.1300 2.00 INE206D08147 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.54% 15-Mar-23 97.0438 9.0200 100.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 12-May-23 102.5300 8.9800 8.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 01-Sep-23 96.7500 9.3800 7.00 INE514E08DK2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.57% 01-Oct-24 100.7035 9.4600 50.00 INE787H07255 IIFCL 8.48% 09-May-28 99.9291 8.4800 250.00 INE787H07214 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.0000 8.4500 250.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED 11.80% 18-Mar-99 108.7500 0.0000 4.00 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 103.7800 0.0000 1.00 INE202B08736 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 12.05% 19-Dec-99 100.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE557F07132 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.01% 13-Jan-34 101.4400 8.8500 1.00 NSE === INE001A07KP4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 12-Mar-14 99.9682 9.3594 80.00 INE261F09GT9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 18-Oct-14 100.0659 9.4337 1800.00 INE909H07933 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Nov-14 99.8788 10.1104 250.00 INE261F09HH2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 23-Feb-15 99.9521 9.3393 500.00 INE134E08EE0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.51% 15-Apr-15 100.1811 9.2800 50.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 100.3389 9.2000 1500.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.2473 9.4000 250.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1700 9.4468 150.00 INE001A07MJ3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 20-Jan-16 100.0000 - 200.00 INE428A09059 ALLAHABAD BANK 8.85% 29-Sep-16 98.3000 9.5594 2.00 INE514E08CX7 EXIM BANK 9.47% 09-Oct-16 99.9292 9.4535 1500.00 INE872A07PP7 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.75% 29-Oct-16 100.6500 11.4134 4.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.3514 9.4700 50.00 INE001A07ME4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Jan-17 100.1369 - 200.00 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 13.00% 12-Jan-17 100.0822 12.9449 27.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 99.6475 9.4000 300.00 INE261F09HM2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.33% 12-Jun-17 99.7116 9.3900 50.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 8.14% 06-May-18 98.9787 8.3569 1000.00 INE242A07207 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 11.00% 10-Sep-18 105.4735 9.4499 250.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.0942 9.4800 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.0800 9.4896 13.00 INE020B07HX2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.24% 17-Oct-18 99.5800 9.3321 6.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.5000 9.4900 500.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.9400 9.3775 39.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 101.1000 9.3898 986.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.6646 9.4997 650.00 INE895D07388 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.76% 13-Dec-18 100.7200 - 10.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.4724 9.4750 300.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.3768 9.5054 151.00 INE115A07EU5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.73% 16-Jan-19 100.0000 - 1830.00 INE114A07679 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.65% 30-Dec-19 96.2000 9.5117 4.00 INE134E08FG2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.82% 20-Feb-20 97.0900 9.4646 10.00 INE261F09FJ2 NABARD 0.00% 01-Aug-20 56.1249 0.0000 4.50 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 98.0800 10.1257 2.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 96.4889 9.3750 50.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 95.9700 9.7916 4.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 92.0700 9.3553 13.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 102.6000 9.3650 4.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 102.8700 9.4269 5.00 INE153A08022 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.38% 05-Dec-23 102.5200 8.9771 16.00 INE043D07FI5 IDFC LIMITED 9.68% 18-Dec-23 100.9500 9.5214 5.00 INE705A08029 VIJAYA BANK 9.73% 23-Dec-23 101.8000 9.4374 4.00 INE514E08DK2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.57% 10-Jan-24 100.7000 - 65.00 INE895D07396 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.74% 13-Jan-24 101.1900 - 56.00 INE062A09189 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 02-Mar-24 99.7461 0.0000 300.00 INE039A09LK9 IFCI LIMITED 9.55% 13-Apr-25 96.3000 10.1038 2.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 103.9600 9.4422 20.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 96.4000 9.4026 15.00 INE572F08063 - - - 101.4300 - 251.00 INE039A09MD2 IFCI LIMITED 9.75% 16-Jul-30 97.4700 10.0557 8.00 FIMMDA ====== INE001A07KF5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.62% 26-Feb-14 100.0297 8.5500 1000.00 INE306N07286 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.50% 05-Mar-14 99.8249 11.6700 0.10 INE001A07KP4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 12-Mar-14 99.9682 9.0000 80.00 INE667A09052 SYNDICATE BANK 6.00% 26-Mar-14 99.4785 8.6300 20.00 INE126A07194 E.I. D. PARRY (INDIA) LIMITED 10.25% 11-Jul-14 100.0061 9.4400 50.00 INE261F09GT9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 18-Oct-14 100.0659 9.3200 900.00 INE261F09GT9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 18-Oct-14 100.0537 9.3400 900.00 INE909H07933 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Nov-14 99.8788 10.0000 250.00 INE001A07HW6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.68% 09-Feb-15 99.8750 9.7900 100.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.6361 9.7900 1000.00 INE261F09HH2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 23-Feb-15 99.9521 9.3300 500.00 INE261F09HH2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 23-Feb-15 99.9894 9.2800 142.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.6312 9.5400 159.00 INE001A07MI5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.37% 07-Apr-15 100.1165 9.6000 150.00 INE134E08EE0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.51% 15-Apr-15 100.1811 9.2800 50.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 99.2331 9.2800 100.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 100.3247 9.2100 750.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 100.3389 9.2000 750.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.2473 9.4000 250.00 INE001A07MJ3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 20-Jan-16 100.0000 9.6900 550.00 INE001A07MJ3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 20-Jan-16 100.0000 9.7000 200.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.0608 10.5100 309.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.3524 9.4900 150.00 INE514E08CX7 EXIM BANK 9.47% 09-Oct-16 99.9292 9.3200 1000.00 INE514E08CX7 EXIM BANK 9.47% 09-Oct-16 99.9237 9.3300 500.00 INE115A07EM2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.45% 14-Oct-16 99.4321 9.6500 50.00 INE752E07HQ8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-16 99.2994 9.1000 50.00 INE752E07EY9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.33% 15-Dec-16 99.8668 9.3600 50.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.3514 9.4700 50.00 INE001A07ME4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Jan-17 100.1694 9.6600 750.00 INE001A07ME4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Jan-17 100.1369 9.6800 165.00 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 13.00% 12-Jan-17 100.0822 12.9500 27.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 99.6475 9.4000 300.00 INE895D08444 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.85% 21-May-17 100.5623 9.6000 1.00 INE261F09HM2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.33% 12-Jun-17 99.7116 9.3900 100.00 INE114A07844 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.75% 08-Nov-17 99.2393 9.1900 750.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 98.2694 9.4500 50.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 8.14% 06-May-18 98.9450 9.4500 500.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 8.14% 06-May-18 98.9787 9.4100 500.00 INE001A07LJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.58% 08-May-18 96.4772 9.5900 50.00 INE242A07207 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 11.00% 10-Sep-18 105.4735 9.4500 250.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.2053 9.4500 162.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.2042 9.4500 2.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.5000 9.4900 501.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 100.1000 9.3300 38.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.7700 9.4700 680.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.6634 9.5000 448.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 99.9976 9.6100 250.00 INE155A08183 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 10.30% 30-Nov-18 100.6842 10.1000 250.00 INE895D07388 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.76% 13-Dec-18 100.7200 9.5500 10.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.3768 9.5000 450.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.4137 9.4900 350.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.5272 9.4600 9.00 INE895D07412 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 13-Jan-19 100.5165 9.6500 50.00 INE115A07EU5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.73% 16-Jan-19 100.2184 9.6700 1880.00 INE115A07EU5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.73% 16-Jan-19 100.0000 9.7200 250.00 INE261F09EX6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-19 64.2900 9.1800 14.00 INE722A08057 SHRIRAM - CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 11.85% 15-Mar-19 102.3000 11.2100 1.00 INE134E08FG2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.82% 20-Feb-20 97.0900 9.4600 11.00 INE134E08FG2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.82% 20-Feb-20 97.5500 9.3600 2.00 INE261F09FJ2 NABARD 0.00% 01-Aug-20 56.1249 9.2500 4.50 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 101.0931 9.5000 66.00 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 54.6667 9.1500 3.00 INE001A07GV0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.90% 10-Jun-21 101.5769 9.5600 65.00 INE895D08519 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.71% 29-Aug-22 100.2019 9.6500 1.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 09-Jan-23 96.7500 9.3700 7.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 96.5800 9.3600 150.00 INE206D08147 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.54% 15-Mar-23 97.0438 9.2200 200.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 99.5600 9.6600 4.00 INE936D07067 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 8.95% 26-Apr-23 93.0364 10.1200 50.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 95.9700 9.4400 4.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 92.0000 9.3600 13.00 INE924F08041 THE MYSORE PAPER MILLS LIMITED 8.95% 20-Jun-23 93.7000 10.5700 49.00 INE756I08041 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.20% 17-Oct-23 102.3100 9.8000 10.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 101.3607 9.5000 250.00 INE043D07FI5 IDFC LIMITED 9.68% 18-Dec-23 100.2500 9.6000 50.00 INE514E08DK2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.57% 10-Jan-24 100.7035 9.4500 65.00 INE895D07396 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.74% 13-Jan-24 101.1900 9.5500 6.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 97.3000 10.1300 13.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 100.9398 9.3000 2.40 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 103.7100 9.2000 20.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 103.4700 9.4400 5.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 96.4000 9.4000 15.00 INE787H07214 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.0000 8.4400 250.00 INE787H07255 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.48% 05-Sep-28 99.9291 8.4700 200.00 INE787H07255 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.48% 05-Sep-28 99.9494 8.4700 50.00 INE053F07629 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.48% 21-Nov-28 100.0000 8.4800 155.00 INE053F07629 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.48% 21-Nov-28 100.0118 8.4500 50.00 INE557F07132 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.01% 13-Jan-34 102.4000 8.5000 15.50 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.8800 9.7500 550.00 INE202B08736 PUNJAB STATE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMEN 9.70% 31-Dec-99 100.0000 12.7300 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE
BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange
NSE - National Stock Exchange
FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India