Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- April 20, 2017
Nagpur, April 20 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak trend in producing regions. Trading activity was reported thin here because of good recovery in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices and traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, ground