EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar at 2-1/2 yr high; Indian rupee hits 20-mnth peak
(Adds text, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath April 26 Most emerging Asian currencies were stronger on Wednesday with the Taiwan dollar at a two-and-a-half year high, spurred by persistent foreign inflows, while the Indian rupee climbed to a 20-month peak, buoyed by a local stock market rally. The Taiwan dollar rose for a fifth day and was at its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since September 2014. The currency tracked the strength in local equities, w