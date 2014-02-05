Feb 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3458.10 NSE 3455.70 FIMMDA 13724.90 ============= TOTAL 20638.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE774D07GJ1 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 10.10% 09-Sep-14 99.7675 10.3100 250.00 INE721A07FO0 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO. LTD 10.50% 21-Sep-14 90.1000 - 100.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.5933 9.8600 250.00 INE296A07757 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-May-15 117.6616 0.0000 50.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 99.8413 9.6400 100.00 INE621H07017 RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED - 30-Jun-17 102.5080 12.9600 900.00 INE895D08469 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 17-Jul-17 100.0594 9.8100 50.00 INE020B07CU9 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.85% 28-Sep-17 101.5000 12.4100 1.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.2755 9.7000 55.00 INE514E08DB1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.33% 24-Oct-18 98.6870 9.6700 60.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.0700 9.6100 10.00 INE138A07306 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 12.41% 06-Nov-18 103.1000 0.0000 1.00 INE115A07EU5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.73% 16-Jan-19 99.7099 9.8000 50.00 INE115A07EW1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.63% 22-Jan-19 99.3177 9.8100 100.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 99.9336 9.7200 550.00 INE261F09FN4 NABARD 0.00% 11-Jan-20 103.0000 0.0000 1.50 INE134E07497 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-20 99.9000 9.7200 150.00 INE036A07229 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 10.00% 29-Jun-20 100.0600 9.9600 2.00 INE261F09FJ2 NABARD 0.00% 01-Aug-20 55.9158 9.3700 3.40 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 99.9000 9.7200 110.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 55.1750 9.2300 1.20 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 99.3658 8.3100 50.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.7939 9.8100 450.00 INE514E08DK2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.57% 10-Jan-24 100.1500 9.5400 10.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 99.9200 12.0900 0.50 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 102.1800 9.6300 0.50 INE787H07255 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.48% 05-Sep-28 100.1935 8.4500 150.00 INE121A08NF3 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 12.60% 23-Jan-99 100.2500 12.3400 1.00 INE511C08878 MAGMA FINCORP LIMITED 20-May-99 100.3000 9.7100 1.00 NSE === INE804I07660 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 24-Feb-14 136.7480 0.0000 30.00 INE261F09CZ5 NABARD 10.05% 11-Jun-14 99.8859 10.0657 250.00 INE752E07FI9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.20% 12-Mar-15 99.8155 9.3500 50.00 INE134E08CT2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 30-Mar-15 99.5353 9.3500 200.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.2168 9.2839 500.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 99.8252 9.6500 250.00 INE001A07KK5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.35% 04-Mar-16 98.9605 9.9000 50.00 INE690F08030 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 7.90% 04-Apr-16 96.4000 12.0623 0.50 INE661E08232 GUJARAT URJA VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED 8.95% 21-Apr-16 98.0000 9.9675 0.20 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.0113 9.6800 500.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.65% 08-Oct-17 98.6562 9.0625 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.3850 9.6760 23.00 INE514E08DB1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.33% 24-Oct-18 98.6870 9.6659 60.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 98.9930 9.6322 10.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 99.8289 9.6400 50.00 INE115A07EU5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.73% 16-Jan-19 99.7099 - 50.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 99.9336 - 572.00 INE134E07497 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-20 99.9400 - 72.00 INE134E08EL5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.42% 20-Mar-20 98.6689 9.7000 150.00 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 100.0000 - 23.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 104.5200 10.8339 2.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 102.6700 0.0000 5.00 INE062A09155 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 12-Sep-22 101.3200 9.0718 4.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 97.4800 10.2316 10.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 93.7000 9.5271 1.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 100.6300 9.6199 2.00 INE053F09FS4 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.50% 26-Dec-23 94.0700 9.1665 3.00 INE036A07302 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 10.25% 21-Jan-24 100.0000 - 250.00 INE752E07JX0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-24 98.2480 9.5500 50.00 INE134E07208 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 8.30% 01-Feb-27 99.7556 8.0165 5.00 INE020B07GH7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.12% 27-Mar-27 98.3379 0.0000 5.00 INE053F09EO6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.04% 07-Jun-27 104.5400 9.2467 1.00 INE691I08263 L&T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE - - 100.0000 - 90.00 INE691I08255 - - - 102.0500 - 80.00 INE053F09GX2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.79% 04-May-30 94.6900 9.9530 7.00 FIMMDA ====== INE804I07660 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 24-Feb-14 136.7480 12.5000 30.00 INE001A07GJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.90% 11-Mar-14 100.0347 8.7300 500.00 INE001A07KP4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 12-Mar-14 100.0048 8.7000 250.00 INE261F09CZ5 NABARD 10.05% 11-Jun-14 99.8859 9.7500 250.00 INE774D07GJ1 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 10.10% 09-Sep-14 99.7675 10.1000 250.00 INE064K08012 ONGC VIDESH LIMITED 8.40% 23-Dec-14 98.8387 9.7400 190.00 INE916D075R8 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 29-Dec-14 91.6140 10.2200 200.00 INE976I07BQ7 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 29-Dec-14 91.6911 10.1100 200.00 INE909H07396 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 0.00% 29-Dec-14 91.5369 10.3200 180.00 INE756I07035 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.00% 29-Dec-14 99.7187 10.1800 148.00 INE001A07MC8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 29-Dec-14 99.7459 9.9500 125.00 INE115A07BT3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 09-Jan-15 99.8032 9.9600 100.00 INE756I07050 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.78% 02-Feb-15 99.6432 10.1800 100.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.5933 9.9000 250.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.5610 9.6300 6.00 INE296A07591 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 02-Mar-15 119.4728 10.1000 80.00 INE115A07CC7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 04-Mar-15 99.8364 9.9300 100.00 INE033L07330 TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD 0.00% 06-Mar-15 119.5505 10.1800 100.00 INE976I07CN2 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 06-Mar-15 119.3006 10.1100 100.00 INE774D07HX0 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.75% 06-Mar-15 99.6039 10.1200 100.00 INE752E07FI9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.20% 12-Mar-15 99.8155 9.3500 50.00 INE134E08CT2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 30-Mar-15 99.5353 9.3500 200.00 INE001A07MI5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.37% 07-Apr-15 99.8432 9.8500 30.00 INE895D08410 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.98% 10-Apr-15 99.9574 9.9500 10.00 INE296A07757 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-May-15 117.6616 10.0500 50.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.2168 9.7200 500.00 INE738C07028 BHARAT ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED 8.58% 30-Nov-15 97.0393 10.4500 400.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 99.8413 9.6400 350.00 INE001A07KK5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.35% 04-Mar-16 98.9605 9.9000 50.00 INE690F08030 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 7.90% 04-Apr-16 96.4000 10.0200 1.00 INE661E08232 GUJARAT URJA VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED 8.95% 21-Apr-16 98.0000 10.6500 0.40 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.0800 10.5000 300.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.0113 9.6800 500.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 101.3000 12.1700 3.50 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 13.00% 12-Jan-17 100.0000 12.9700 11.00 INE804I07SH4 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 28-Jan-17 98.8000 12.7600 600.00 INE148I07118 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.50% 30-Apr-17 98.9327 10.8600 150.00 INE621H07017 RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 30-Jun-17 102.5080 12.2500 900.00 INE895D08469 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 17-Jul-17 100.0594 9.8000 50.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.65% 08-Oct-17 98.6562 9.5000 100.00 INE001A07KO7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 11-Mar-18 98.3400 9.7400 30.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.2755 9.7000 50.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.3800 9.6700 10.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.2011 9.6200 8.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 99.8289 9.6400 50.00 INE895D07412 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 13-Jan-19 100.0000 9.7800 250.00 INE115A07EU5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.73% 16-Jan-19 99.7099 9.7900 100.00 INE115A07EW1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.63% 22-Jan-19 99.3177 9.8000 100.00 INE296A07971 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.90% 28-Jan-19 100.0000 9.8900 100.00 INE804I07SI2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 11.85% 28-Jan-19 100.7290 12.2800 11.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 99.9336 9.7100 100.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 99.9400 9.7100 72.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 100.0000 9.6200 1500.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 100.0000 9.6200 500.00 INE134E07497 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-20 99.9000 9.7100 550.00 INE134E07497 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-20 99.9400 9.7100 122.00 INE134E08EL5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.42% 20-Mar-20 98.6689 9.7000 150.00 INE036A07229 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 10.00% 29-Jun-20 100.0600 9.9500 2.00 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 100.0700 9.6800 203.00 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 99.9000 9.7100 101.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 29-Jun-21 99.2060 9.7400 16.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 99.3658 8.3000 50.00 INE062A09155 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 12-Sep-22 101.3200 9.7000 4.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 97.4800 10.2300 10.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 95.7939 10.3700 450.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 93.7000 9.5300 1.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 100.7790 9.5900 500.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 101.8486 9.4200 185.00 INE053F09FS4 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.50% 26-Dec-23 94.0700 9.7000 3.00 INE514E08DK2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.57% 10-Jan-24 100.1500 9.5400 10.00 INE036A07302 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 10.25% 21-Jan-24 100.0000 10.2500 250.00 INE691I08263 L&T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 31-Jan-24 100.0000 9.7300 30.00 INE752E07JX0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-24 98.2480 9.5600 50.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 102.1800 9.5000 0.50 INE134E07208 POWER FINANCE CORP. INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 95.4961 9.3800 270.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 95.0708 9.5800 50.00 INE787H07255 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.48% 05-Sep-28 100.1935 8.4400 300.00 INE053F09GX2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.79% 04-May-30 94.6900 9.6900 7.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 103.1000 11.1500 1.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 104.3200 10.9000 1.00 INE121A08NF3 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 12.60% 31-Dec-99 101.5000 12.3200 1.00 INE511C08878 MAGMA FINCORP LIMITED - 31-Dec-99 99.9200 12.0800 0.50