Mar 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 2392.90 NSE 5388.50 FIMMDA 17419.70 ============= TOTAL 25201.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE261F09GT9 NABARD 9.65% 18-Oct-14 99.5845 10.1900 100.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 99.6376 9.7700 400.00 INE916DA7AS6 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 10.02% 02-Apr-15 99.9439 10.0400 50.00 INE115A07CQ7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 11-Sep-15 99.6809 9.9000 100.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.0885 9.3800 250.00 INE244N07024 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-16 104.7077 5.4800 250.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.2271 9.7800 150.00 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 98.7730 9.4800 50.00 INE115A07ES9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.69% 11-Jan-17 99.4217 9.9100 50.00 INE468M08052 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT FINANCE CO LTD 12.15% 19-Jul-18 101.7000 11.5900 50.00 INE020B07DW3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 10.85% 14-Aug-18 103.2800 9.8700 50.00 INE752E07BW9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.73% 11-Oct-18 96.4140 9.7100 50.00 INE752E07HS4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-18 96.7940 9.7100 25.00 INE721A08CA4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 28-Oct-18 100.0300 10.4600 50.00 INE976I08094 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 10.25% 15-Dec-19 100.0000 10.2300 0.50 INE909H08055 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED RESET 23-Nov-20 101.0000 11.2200 0.50 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 108.1200 10.9100 1.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 105.4600 10.8100 1.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 100.0700 8.1800 22.50 INE018A08AJ0 LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED 9.75% 11-Apr-22 100.0839 9.7300 450.00 INE909H08113 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. RESET 28-Jun-22 102.8100 10.9300 0.50 INE511C08803 MAGMA FINCORP LTD. 11.50% 06-Sep-22 101.4700 11.1900 30.00 INE895D08543 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.67% 13-Sep-22 98.8400 9.8600 10.00 INE053F07603 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 25-Mar-23 95.1208 9.6600 50.00 INE202B08652 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.50% 22-Apr-23 99.9400 10.5000 63.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 96.3400 9.1700 6.00 INE115A07DX1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.37% 21-May-23 91.0885 9.8800 100.00 INE340M08111 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND DISTRIBUT 10.50% 10-Feb-24 97.4500 10.9500 20.00 INE134E08DU8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.45% 01-Sep-26 98.1700 9.6900 6.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 101.0000 8.3300 0.40 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.50% 05-Feb-29 101.3808 8.3300 2.00 INE691I08255 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 0.00% 31-Dec-99 102.0300 9.9600 3.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 31-Dec-99 102.7500 0.0000 1.50 NSE === INE804I07KC2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 27-Mar-14 113.2000 0.0000 10.00 INE752E07FT6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-14 99.1323 10.2453 200.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 99.6376 9.7741 100.00 INE001A07FC2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.48% 25-Feb-15 98.9637 0.0000 200.00 INE115A07CD5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 12-Mar-15 99.8538 9.9499 50.00 INE660A07HT5 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 02-Apr-15 90.3411 9.9198 50.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 99.6353 10.0000 250.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.0885 9.3769 250.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.6800 12.7941 1.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.2271 9.7700 300.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 100.2441 10.0000 250.00 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 98.7489 9.5500 50.00 INE668F07038 JYOTHY LABORATORIES LIMITED 15-Nov-16 104.0102 10.6999 250.00 INE115A07EC3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.50% 13-Apr-17 96.1976 9.9600 500.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 8.14% 06-May-18 98.7785 8.4258 2500.00 INE134E08FS7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.30% 15-May-18 98.2710 8.5966 50.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 92.2732 9.7000 50.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.0000 9.7791 22.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 98.1900 9.8550 110.00 INE756I07340 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.97% 28-Dec-18 100.0000 - 2.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 64.2500 0.0000 1.50 INE572E09221 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.53% 31-Jan-19 101.5500 9.1156 2.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 100.0000 9.6903 1.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 99.7100 9.6986 1.00 INE752E07GJ5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-19 97.1121 9.6500 50.00 INE115A07EY7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 26-Feb-19 100.0000 - 50.00 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 101.7000 9.3479 2.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 100.4800 10.1310 20.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 97.1900 10.2821 8.00 INE340M08111 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND DISTRIBUT 10.50% 10-Feb-24 100.0000 - 48.00 INE206D08162 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-29 99.0700 9.2927 8.00 INE691I08255 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA 0.00% 31-Dec-99 102.0300 0.0000 2.00 FIMMDA ====== INE155A07185 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.00% 31-Mar-14 135.6166 10.5000 95.00 INE774D07HZ5 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 0.00% 21-Apr-14 98.6534 10.6000 1000.00 INE752E07FT6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-14 99.1323 10.0300 200.00 INE261F09GT9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 18-Oct-14 99.5845 10.0000 100.00 INE001A07LX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.96% 24-Nov-14 99.6227 10.2300 27.00 INE976I07CI2 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 09-Feb-15 120.3439 5.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 99.6376 9.7500 500.00 INE580B07265 GRUH FINANCE LIMITED 9.80% 02-Mar-15 99.5018 10.2500 27.00 INE001A07KT6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-15 99.2766 9.9500 511.00 INE660A07HR9 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 30-Mar-15 90.3175 10.0000 100.00 INE660A07HR9 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 30-Mar-15 90.3411 10.0000 50.00 INE916DA7AS6 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 10.02% 02-Apr-15 99.9439 10.1000 50.00 INE043D07FO3 IDFC LIMITED 0.00% 06-Apr-15 90.3716 9.7500 110.00 INE115A07FA4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.84% 07-Apr-15 100.0000 9.8800 850.00 INE115A07CQ7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 11-Sep-15 99.6809 9.9500 100.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 99.6353 10.0000 250.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.0885 9.9500 500.00 INE155A08134 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.22% 01-Dec-15 98.5783 10.1900 24.00 INE199G07024 JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED 9.10% 17-Dec-15 98.3387 10.3800 100.00 INE261F09II8 NABARD 8.95% 07-Mar-16 98.7568 9.6600 25.00 INE244N07024 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-16 104.7077 10.1200 250.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.3500 10.3400 1.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.2271 9.7700 450.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 100.2441 10.0000 250.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 104.8685 11.1800 5.20 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 98.7489 9.5500 50.00 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 98.7730 9.5400 50.00 INE668F07038 JYOTHY LABORATORIES LIMITED 15-Nov-16 104.0102 10.7000 150.00 INE668F07038 JYOTHY LABORATORIES LIMITED 15-Nov-16 103.9812 10.7000 100.00 INE115A07ES9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED TRCH 9.69% 11-Jan-17 99.4217 9.9000 50.00 INE115A07EC3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.50% 13-Apr-17 96.1976 9.9600 500.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 8.14% 06-May-18 98.7785 9.9000 2500.00 INE134E08FS7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.30% 15-May-18 98.2710 9.7500 50.00 INE468M08052 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT FINANCE CO LTD 12.15% 19-Jul-18 101.7000 11.6200 50.00 INE866I08139 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.75% 17-Sep-18 105.8605 12.6500 0.30 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.0100 9.7800 18.00 INE752E07BW9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.73% 11-Oct-18 96.4140 9.7000 50.00 INE752E07HS4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-18 96.7940 9.7000 25.00 INE721A08CA4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 28-Oct-18 100.0300 10.5000 50.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 98.1900 9.8500 110.00 INE756I07340 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.97% 28-Dec-18 100.0000 9.7600 4.00 INE572E09221 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.53% 31-Jan-19 99.6500 9.8500 4.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 99.6400 9.7800 4.00 INE134E07489 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-19 100.0000 9.7000 1.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 99.2511 9.8100 321.00 INE752E07GJ5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-19 97.1121 9.6500 50.00 INE115A07EY7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 26-Feb-19 100.0000 9.7600 550.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 100.0000 9.7600 3000.00 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 101.7000 9.3400 4.00 INE134E07505 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.70% 31-Jan-21 100.0000 9.6800 1.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 100.0000 10.2200 20.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 100.0700 8.1700 22.50 INE018A08AJ0 LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED 9.75% 11-Apr-22 100.0839 9.7200 450.00 INE511C08803 MAGMA FINCORP LTD. 11.50% 06-Sep-22 101.4700 11.1900 30.00 INE895D08543 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.67% 13-Sep-22 98.8400 9.8600 10.00 INE523E08NH8 L T FINANCE LTD 9.80% 21-Dec-22 97.1900 10.2800 8.00 INE206D08147 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.54% 15-Mar-23 94.9200 9.6000 2.00 INE053F07603 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.83% 25-Mar-23 95.1208 9.6500 50.00 INE202B08652 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.50% 22-Apr-23 99.9400 10.5200 63.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 96.3400 9.3800 6.00 INE115A07DX1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.37% 21-May-23 91.0885 9.8700 100.00 INE572E09239 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.48% 31-Jan-24 99.9800 9.7000 150.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 101.5000 9.6000 8.30 INE134E08DU8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.45% 01-Sep-26 98.1700 9.6900 6.00 INE039A09PN4 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 05-Nov-27 104.6296 9.2700 300.00 INE039A09PR5 IFCI LIMITED 9.75% 26-Apr-28 103.5895 9.2700 500.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-28 92.2732 9.7000 50.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 101.0000 8.3300 0.40 INE206D08162 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-29 100.1811 9.3600 300.00 INE206D08162 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-29 99.0000 9.5200 8.00 INE906B07DF8 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.75% 05-Feb-29 98.8972 8.6300 10.00 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.50% 05-Feb-29 101.3808 8.3300 2.00 INE039A09PO2 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 05-Nov-32 105.3408 9.2700 300.00 INE733E07JM3 NTPC LIMITED 8.61% 04-Mar-34 100.0600 8.6000 1000.00 INE733E07JM3 NTPC LIMITED 8.61% 04-Mar-34 100.0600 8.6100 700.00 INE062A09221 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 31-Dec-99 96.3198 9.9100 50.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 31-Dec-99 100.0200 12.8600 1.00 ===============================================================================================