Apr 30 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 7866.40 NSE 35433.30 ============= TOTAL 43299.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE202B08769 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 12.05% 12-Aug-14 102.5100 10.4800 1.00 ine115a07do0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 26-Feb-15 99.7950 9.5800 1750.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.8053 9.3900 500.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 99.9981 9.5500 100.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1665 9.3900 500.00 INE148I07407 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.80% 10-Dec-15 99.5853 11.0000 350.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 99.6208 9.3500 100.00 INE001A07GI7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 08-Mar-16 100.2784 9.5400 50.00 INE126A07228 EID PARRY INDIA LTD 9.25% 18-Mar-16 99.2770 9.6600 250.00 INE844O08019 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.30% 22-Apr-16 112.2736 0.0000 2.00 INE742L07047 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD - 30-Jun-16 101.2000 12.3300 1.00 INE722A07216 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 12.10% 25-Aug-16 101.8465 11.0800 100.00 INE895D08311 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.90% 03-Sep-16 100.5230 9.5400 50.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.1602 9.6200 50.00 INE020B07IB6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.67% 10-Mar-17 100.7921 9.3200 50.00 INE244N07016 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-17 106.4261 5.5100 50.00 INE020B07II1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.4527 9.3300 550.00 INE261F09CW2 NABARD 9.90% 30-Mar-17 101.4123 9.3100 80.00 INE043D07FA2 IDFC LIMITED 7.98% 19-May-17 96.2128 9.4600 500.00 INE261F09HM2 NABARD 9.33% 12-Jun-17 99.9880 9.3200 250.00 INE866I08139 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 12.75% 17-Sep-18 100.0000 12.1800 1.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.7628 9.4600 250.00 INE976I08037 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 10.25% 09-Sep-19 113.2870 0.0000 1.00 INE733E07JE0 NTPC LTD 8.41% 24-May-20 101.8500 8.1100 4.80 INE081A08165 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 100.9900 9.7300 2.00 INE134E08DQ6 LILY REALTY PRIVATE LIMITED 9.61% 29-Jun-21 103.1350 - 4.00 INE013A07VL5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED - 29-Jun-21 101.6000 9.2800 3.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORT AND TERMINAL LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 103.3948 9.7100 50.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 101.8100 9.5900 1100.00 INE268A07111 STERLITE INDUSTRIES LTD 9.40% 27-Nov-22 98.2802 9.6900 250.00 INE268A07129 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.24% 20-Dec-22 97.7937 9.6100 200.00 INE305A09224 TFCI LTD 9.50% 25-Feb-23 100.9700 9.3200 45.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.6900 8.3700 60.00 INE053F07728 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.63% 19-Mar-29 102.7020 8.2800 16.00 INE134E07455 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.67% 16-Nov-33 101.9253 8.4600 500.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 103.8500 8.2600 31.60 INE245A08042 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 99.4500 10.3600 1.00 INE013A07UP8 TATA STEEL LIMITED - 18-Mar-99 106.3200 11.1000 2.00 INE688I08038 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED 11.00% 31-Dec-99 102.6000 10.7100 40.00 INE306N08011 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.95% 31-Dec-99 103.8600 10.3000 20.00 INE202B08751 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION - 31-Dec-99 100.0000 0.0000 1.00 NSE === INE043D08DN8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.02% 28-Jun-14 99.7700 8.9100 1500.00 INE043D08DN8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.02% 28-Jun-14 99.7700 9.2522 250.00 INE660A07IO4 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.92% 08-Aug-14 99.8753 9.1571 500.00 INE660A07IO4 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.92% 08-Aug-14 99.8753 9.6500 500.00 INE909H07883 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.25% 15-Sep-14 99.9111 10.1745 250.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.5823 9.3500 150.00 INE909H07933 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Nov-14 99.7968 9.9525 500.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.55% 13-Jan-15 99.9250 9.5279 500.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.55% 13-Jan-15 99.9250 9.4000 500.00 INE916DA7626 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 9.28% 27-Jan-15 99.4648 9.9575 163.00 INE001A07KE8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 20-Feb-15 99.8129 9.5300 1000.00 INE115A07DO0 LIC HSG FIN 9.39% 26-Feb-15 99.7950 9.5000 2000.00 INE115A07DO0 LIC HSG FIN 9.39% 26-Feb-15 99.7950 9.5788 250.00 INE148I07290 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Mar-15 111.8654 10.5196 45.00 INE689L07032 MANDAVA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED 10.60% 26-Mar-15 100.1154 10.6700 750.00 INE975F07CV3 KOTAK MAHINDRA INVESTMENTS LIMITED 10.65% 13-Apr-15 100.5049 10.0649 300.00 INE774D07JN7 MAHINDRA 9.00% 04-May-15 99.1608 9.8300 500.00 INE121A07GR4 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.50% 20-May-15 99.2221 10.2899 1000.00 INE121A07GV6 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 0.00% 20-May-15 99.4927 10.2899 500.00 INE001A07MA2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 29-May-15 100.2172 9.7846 250.00 INE001A07MA2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 29-May-15 100.2172 9.5300 250.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.8003 9.3953 1000.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.8003 9.3953 500.00 INE261F09HQ3 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.45% 09-Jul-15 99.8742 9.4000 250.00 INE261F09HS9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.41% 16-Jul-15 99.8577 9.4000 650.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 99.9981 9.5500 100.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 10-Aug-15 100.2000 10.1276 1.00 INE985N07048 JAY PROPERTIES PRIVATE LIMITED 13.00% 20-Nov-15 99.8403 12.5900 430.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.1665 9.3900 750.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.2239 9.3500 250.00 INE148I07407 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.80% 10-Dec-15 99.5853 11.0000 350.00 INE043D07DU5 IDFC LIMITED 8.85% 15-Jan-16 99.0996 9.3900 10.00 INE804I07IK9 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 28-Jan-16 128.9000 0.0000 4.30 INE118D07112 LAFARGE INDIA PVT. LTD. 9.15% 12-Feb-16 98.8079 9.8600 270.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 99.6208 9.3500 100.00 INE001A07GI7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 08-Mar-16 100.2784 9.5300 200.00 INE001A07GI7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 08-Mar-16 100.2947 9.5200 150.00 INE126A07228 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) LIMITED 9.25% 18-Mar-16 99.2770 9.6500 250.00 INE317K07016 NEPTUNE REALTORS PRIVATE LIMITED 12.25% 25-Mar-16 99.9641 12.6100 10.00 INE036A07120 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 11.15% 30-Mar-16 101.5082 10.2000 50.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.0169 9.4423 100.00 INE866I07354 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD -- 18-Jun-16 114.0086 12.0000 5.60 INE866I07370 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED -- 27-Jun-16 113.6905 12.0000 4.50 INE020B08583 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.45% 10-Aug-16 100.1108 9.3394 250.00 INE020B08583 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.45% 10-Aug-16 100.1108 9.3500 250.00 INE722A07216 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED 12.10% 25-Aug-16 101.8465 10.6000 100.00 INE121E07197 JSW ENERGY LIMITED 9.60% 30-Sep-16 98.5613 10.6752 50.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.1233 9.6275 550.00 INE721A07GR1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.75% 24-Oct-16 100.8713 10.3648 200.00 INE866I07503 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 24-Oct-16 109.2673 11.5000 2.70 INE020B07IB6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.67% 10-Mar-17 100.8015 9.3062 1200.00 INE020B07IB6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.67% 10-Mar-17 100.8015 9.3062 1000.00 INE020B07IB6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.67% 10-Mar-17 100.6122 9.3852 150.00 INE244N07016 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-17 106.4261 9.6200 50.00 INE295N07042 INFINITI RETAIL LIMITED 14-Mar-17 105.6031 11.2600 45.00 INE020B07II1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.3887 9.3361 1100.00 INE020B07II1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.4800 9.3000 550.00 INE750H07063 SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON - 26-Mar-17 101.4827 12.3700 30.00 INE261F09CW2 NABARD 9.90% 30-Mar-17 101.4123 9.3000 80.00 INE957P07018 BCIL RED EARTH DEVELOPERS INDIA 18.00% 01-Apr-17 100.0074 - 11.70 INE483A09161 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.20% 03-May-17 99.0900 9.5500 30.00 INE043D07FA2 IDFC 7.98% 19-May-17 96.2128 9.4500 500.00 INE261F09HM2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.33% 12-Jun-17 99.9880 9.3100 250.00 INE001A07JN1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.30% 04-Oct-17 99.0317 9.6000 50.00 INE001A07JN1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.30% 04-Oct-17 99.0317 9.6000 50.00 INE756I07159 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.71% 09-Oct-17 99.4666 9.8500 200.00 INE054O08049 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 97.3501 9.8000 600.00 INE054O08056 L&T SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 97.3501 9.8000 150.00 INE514E08CD9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.76% 10-Jan-18 97.7908 9.4700 20.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 97.4135 9.5200 100.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 97.4135 9.5200 100.00 INE148I08017 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.50% 26-Mar-18 100.0300 10.4700 32.00 INE310L07423 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Aug-18 101.1000 10.0145 21.50 INE310L07431 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Sep-18 101.1215 10.0147 21.50 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.9846 9.4900 700.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.9846 9.4900 200.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.9285 9.5000 150.00 INE310L07449 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Oct-18 101.1424 10.0100 21.50 INE115A07EO8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.55% 25-Oct-18 99.9450 9.6000 300.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.7300 9.4300 10.00 INE310L07456 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Nov-18 101.1640 10.0100 21.50 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.7628 9.4500 478.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 100.5176 9.4500 250.00 INE310L07464 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Dec-18 101.1849 10.0100 21.50 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.3934 9.4700 260.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 100.3934 9.4700 10.00 INE514E08AP7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.00% 10-Jan-19 99.0346 9.2500 250.00 INE514E08DL0 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.45% 22-Jan-19 99.8688 9.4631 30.00 INE804I07SI2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 11.85% 28-Jan-19 102.0300 11.2400 12.50 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 100.4926 9.4700 100.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 100.4572 9.4800 50.00 INE155A08118 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.69% 29-Mar-19 98.8119 9.9965 30.00 INE752E07JS0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-19 99.5279 9.4000 10.00 INE752E07JS0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-19 99.5279 9.4000 10.00 INE062A09221 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 27-Jan-20 97.1672 9.7095 15.00 INE752E07GK3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-20 97.6475 9.4300 18.80 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 101.3000 9.4400 50.00 INE062A08041 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.30% 16-Mar-21 99.6300 9.6100 1.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 106.6871 10.6600 3.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 29-Jun-21 100.9500 9.4300 24.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 103.2604 9.7261 150.00 INE572E09148 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 9.50% 26-Jul-21 100.6000 9.6019 15.00 INE134E08DR4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.36% 01-Aug-21 99.6000 9.4200 2.00 INE008A08T61 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BANK OF 9.38% 04-Aug-21 99.0182 9.5500 100.00 INE894F08038 INDIABULLS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 11.85% 31-Jan-22 102.8100 11.2600 10.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 101.8500 9.5855 2399.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 101.8700 9.5818 850.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.3094 9.8569 150.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.2400 9.8700 50.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 100.3000 9.6200 9.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 98.1653 9.8700 150.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 98.1653 9.8700 150.00 INE895D08477 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.70% 25-Jul-22 100.2117 9.6400 100.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 98.3424 9.8800 100.00 INE535H08553 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 28-Oct-22 102.7500 10.8500 7.00 INE268A07111 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 27-Nov-22 98.2802 9.9500 250.00 INE268A07137 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.24% 20-Dec-22 97.7937 9.9500 200.00 INE134E08FN8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-23 96.5961 9.4700 50.00 INE694L07016 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED RESET 09-Dec-23 100.0200 9.8000 5.00 INE572E09239 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.48% 31-Jan-24 100.5900 9.6000 3.00 INE340M08111 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 10.50% 10-Feb-24 103.4000 10.1500 80.00 INE906B07DC5 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.27% 15-Feb-24 102.0783 7.9500 10.00 INE153A08030 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.39% 26-Mar-24 100.1100 9.5800 145.00 INE013A07A33 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 10.10% 22-Apr-24 100.0000 10.3500 250.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 100.9000 9.5000 17.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 95.0000 9.4500 192.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 99.0599 8.3600 100.00 INE020B07HN3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 29-Aug-28 100.6075 8.3700 50.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.6077 8.3700 261.00 INE206D08162 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-29 100.0000 9.3800 57.00 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.50% 05-Feb-29 101.7500 8.2800 32.70 INE906B07DF8 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.75% 05-Feb-29 102.0093 8.2500 10.00 INE053F07728 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.63% 19-Mar-29 102.7000 8.3000 47.00 INE787H07396 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.55% 31-Mar-29 101.8397 8.3200 8.00 INE296A07BC7 - -- - 100.0000 - 350.00 INE121A08NN7 - -- - 100.0000 - 100.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA-- 22-Jan-33 91.0461 8.3500 38.00 INE557F07108 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.76% 13-Jan-34 103.5000 INE557F07108 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.76% 13-Jan-34 103.5000 8.3800 150.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 100.6230 0.1095 900.00 INE306N08011 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.95% 31-Dec-99 103.8300 10.3000 20.00 INE909H08154 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 11.03% 31-Dec-99 101.0100 10.8300 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange