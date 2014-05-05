May 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4936.50 NSE 29485.30 ============= TOTAL 34421.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE202B08769 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 12.05% 12-Aug-14 100.0000 0.0000 2.00 INE357L07218 NOMURA CAPITAL PRIVATE LTD RESET 17-Nov-14 144.7180 0.0000 30.50 INE115A07EF6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.02% 15-Jul-15 99.3621 9.5500 1450.00 INE001A07MM7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.72% 25-Mar-16 100.2967 9.5100 250.00 INE756I07266 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 8.54% 03-Jun-16 97.9461 9.6600 30.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE COPORATION LTD 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.9439 9.3500 100.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 29-Sep-16 104.0000 7.5300 0.80 INE020B07II1 REC LTD 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.5454 9.2800 50.00 INE013A07ZY9 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD - 08-Apr-17 101.0000 0.0000 1.00 INE134E08ER2 POWER FINANCE CORPORAION OF INDIA 9.61% 01-Jun-17 99.9549 9.6200 1500.00 INE721A07DM9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 09-Aug-17 100.4146 10.3100 50.00 INE261F09DP4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Sep-17 75.2500 8.9400 1.70 INE001A07DM6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 07-Feb-18 98.8692 9.5500 100.00 INE572E09221 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.53% 31-Jan-19 100.3708 9.4200 90.00 INE909H08048 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 10.70% 28-Apr-20 100.0000 10.7000 3.00 INE020B08476 REC LTD 0.00% 15-Dec-20 57.0000 8.8800 1.80 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 108.1000 5.6000 8.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD 8.20% 01-Feb-22 100.6000 8.0800 3.40 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 102.1400 9.5500 700.00 INE020B07GG9 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.93% 27-Mar-22 99.1070 8.0800 1.10 INE038A07258 HIDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.7676 9.7800 250.00 INE268A07160 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.17% 05-Jul-23 97.6824 9.5500 250.00 INE340M08111 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 10.50% 10-Feb-24 105.5500 9.6100 10.00 INE514F07083 NEELANCHAL ISPAT NIGAM LTD 11.90% 27-Mar-24 110.5100 10.1600 2.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 98.4500 9.6300 1.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 100.7200 9.3800 2.00 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.50% 05-Feb-29 102.9300 8.1400 0.50 INE557F07157 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.68% 24-Mar-29 104.5000 8.1400 10.00 INE134E07455 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.67% 16-Nov-33 102.6300 8.3800 30.50 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 103.1629 8.3200 0.70 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LTD - 21-Aug-72 103.0500 0.0000 5.00 INE121A08NF3 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 12.60% 23-Jan-99 100.7000 12.4900 1.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN - 31-Dec-99 102.0000 0.0000 0.50 NSE === INE804I07934 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 20-Jun-14 112.8080 0.0000 8.60 INE134E08DO1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.64% 29-Jun-14 99.9855 9.0001 50.00 INE804I07AA7 ECL FINANCE LTD - 07-Jul-14 97.6410 0.0000 1.00 INE521E07CE4 RBS FINANCIAL SERVICES (I) PVT LTD RESET 30-Jul-14 147.4300 10.5000 1.00 INE804I07942 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 18-Aug-14 122.3990 - 10.00 INE804I07BA5 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 29-Aug-14 153.5950 0.0000 14.00 INE804I07BE7 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 13-Oct-14 138.6460 0.0000 1.50 INE020B08781 REC LTD 8.84% 16-Oct-14 99.3948 9.7700 9.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 99.5647 9.4982 450.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 99.5647 9.3300 450.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.63% 15-Dec-14 99.9727 9.4969 750.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.63% 15-Dec-14 99.9727 9.3300 750.00 INE043D07DI0 IDFC LTD 9.05% 26-Dec-14 99.6348 9.5042 100.00 INE043D07DI0 IDFC LTD 9.05% 26-Dec-14 99.6348 9.3500 100.00 INE804I07DA1 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 04-Feb-15 163.0690 0.0000 1.00 INE804I07DF0 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 10-Feb-15 158.7820 0.0000 18.40 INE001A07KW0 HDFC LTD 9.18% 25-Feb-15 99.7602 10.3632 200.00 INE001A07KW0 HDFC LTD 9.18% 25-Feb-15 99.7602 9.4000 200.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 100.1908 9.4300 350.00 INE001A07MN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 26-Jun-15 100.2232 9.4149 500.00 INE001A07MN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 26-Jun-15 100.2232 9.4200 500.00 INE261F09HQ3 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.45% 09-Jul-15 99.9101 9.4758 1000.00 INE261F09HQ3 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.45% 09-Jul-15 99.9101 9.2500 1000.00 INE115A07EF6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.02% 15-Jul-15 99.3621 9.5500 1450.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.3494 9.2600 500.00 INE134E07471 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.58% 05-Dec-15 100.3494 9.2600 350.00 INE138A07223 PENINSULA LAND LTD 13.50% 12-Dec-15 100.8500 12.7500 4.00 INE115A07EX9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.60% 27-Jan-16 100.0212 9.5300 350.00 INE115A07EX9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.60% 27-Jan-16 100.0212 9.5300 350.00 INE804I07IK9 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 28-Jan-16 128.9000 0.0000 4.30 INE001A07GH9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 09-Feb-16 100.2329 9.5000 400.00 INE001A07GH9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 09-Feb-16 100.2643 9.4800 400.00 INE001A07MM7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.72% 25-Mar-16 100.2967 9.5000 500.00 INE001A07MM7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.72% 25-Mar-16 100.2967 9.5000 250.00 INE749A08118 JINDAL STEEL POWER LTD 9.63% 04-Apr-16 98.3143 10.6123 50.00 INE738C07036 BHARAT ALUMI 8.60% 31-May-16 97.2973 10.1000 40.00 INE756I07266 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 8.54% 03-Jun-16 97.9461 9.6500 30.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.9439 9.3400 233.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.9255 9.3500 100.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.9535 9.3500 33.00 INE535H07324 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 10.95% 07-Oct-16 100.8707 10.4600 39.00 INE055A07062 CENTURY TEXTILES AND INDUSTRIES 10.45% 17-Dec-16 100.4337 10.7455 500.00 INE020B07II1 REC LTD 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.5454 9.2700 50.00 INE134E08ER2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.61% 01-Jun-17 99.9549 9.0100 1500.00 INE261Q07013 WADHWA RESIDENCY PVT LTD 12.00% 11-Jul-17 100.4380 11.6400 23.20 INE721A07DM9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 09-Aug-17 100.4146 10.3500 50.00 INE115A07452 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.80% 22-Oct-17 100.6331 9.5300 250.00 INE115A07452 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.80% 22-Oct-17 100.6331 9.5300 250.00 INE020B08815 REC LTD 8.70% 01-Feb-18 97.8087 9.3900 150.00 INE020B08815 REC LTD 8.70% 01-Feb-18 97.8087 9.3900 150.00 INE001A07DM6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 07-Feb-18 98.8692 9.5400 700.00 INE001A07DM6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 07-Feb-18 98.8692 9.5400 400.00 INE001A07KB4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 12-Feb-18 98.8387 9.5300 250.00 INE001A07KB4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 12-Feb-18 98.8387 9.5300 245.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 98.5200 9.4000 100.00 INE115A07EB5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.40% 11-Jun-18 96.1080 9.5800 250.00 INE985L07018 ATRIA CONVERGENCE TECHNOLOGIES PVT 11.00% 30-Jun-18 100.5657 11.2648 391.00 INE985L07018 ATRIA CONVERGENCE TECHNOLOGIES PVT 11.00% 30-Jun-18 100.5657 11.2786 391.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.2650 9.4100 400.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.2650 9.4162 400.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 101.0487 9.3700 150.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 101.0487 9.3700 100.00 INE514E08DF2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.60% 02-Dec-18 100.6991 9.3700 500.00 INE514E08DF2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.60% 02-Dec-18 100.6991 9.3700 500.00 INE572E09221 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.53% 31-Jan-19 100.4450 9.4450 75.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 100.7868 9.3900 150.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 100.7868 9.3900 50.00 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 03-Aug-20 97.4383 9.5900 3.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 105.3300 10.9550 2.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.1100 9.3700 7.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 101.5200 9.6500 3458.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 102.1400 9.5311 750.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 96.2051 10.1500 250.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LTD 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.7676 9.7773 650.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LTD 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.7143 9.7800 150.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LTD 9.69% 12-Jun-22 100.4100 9.6000 4.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LTD 9.55% 27-Jun-22 98.6549 9.7800 550.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LTD 9.55% 27-Jun-22 98.6549 9.7800 550.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD 9.60% 02-Aug-22 98.8918 9.7800 150.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD 9.60% 02-Aug-22 98.8918 9.7800 150.00 INE756I08017 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 10.20% 09-Aug-22 101.4600 9.9100 600.00 INE535H07282 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 10.60% 28-Apr-23 99.9695 10.6000 200.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 100.1400 8.7300 250.00 INE268A07160 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.17% 05-Jul-23 97.6824 9.8500 250.00 INE572E09239 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.48% 31-Jan-24 100.6500 9.5900 1.00 INE153A08030 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD. 9.39% 26-Mar-24 99.9200 9.6200 395.00 INE202B07AD3 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.70% 28-Mar-24 100.7000 10.5700 39.00 INE721A07HE7 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.60% 28-Mar-24 101.4300 10.3500 6.00 INE206D08170 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-25 98.9178 9.5500 200.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 97.9500 10.0100 1.00 INE894F08087 INDIABULLS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 10.65% 05-Jun-27 100.8300 10.5200 17.50 INE206D08204 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-28 98.7724 9.5500 200.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 99.5100 8.3050 1.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.7700 8.3500 10.00 INE020B07HP8 REC LTD 8.46% 24-Sep-28 101.2056 8.3000 50.00 INE206D08162 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.18% 23-Jan-29 100.0000 9.3800 29.00 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.50% 05-Feb-29 103.3000 8.2045 1.50 INE053F07728 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.63% 19-Mar-29 102.6600 8.3041 2.80 INE787H07396 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.55% 31-Mar-29 101.8997 8.3100 8.00 INE043D07GJ1 - - - 100.0000 - 800.00 INE787H07123 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.41% 21-Nov-32 92.0915 8.2400 3.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 90.9400 8.3600 30.00 INE134E07455 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.67% 16-Nov-33 103.0821 8.3300 150.00 INE557F07108 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.76% 13-Jan-34 104.5541 8.2700 20.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LTD - 21-Aug-72 100.4000 10.9500 6.00 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.40% 31-Dec-99 98.7941 9.5900 9.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. - 31-Dec-99 99.9500 12.8600 4.50 INE202B08751 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION - 31-Dec-99 100.8500 12.5800 4.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com