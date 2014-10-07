Oct 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11895.00 NSE 41741.00 ============= TOTAL 53636.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.0946 9.4600 250.00 INE043D07BQ7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.52% 17-Jul-15 100.2391 9.0900 11.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.9050 8.8800 500.00 INE115A07DJ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.39% 02-Dec-15 100.0928 9.2500 100.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.35% 15-May-16 98.8756 9.0700 100.00 INE334R15027 IFMR CAPITAL MOSEC TALOS 2014 - 22-Jun-16 99.1526 - 5.00 INE115A07EH2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 10.60% 06-Sep-16 102.1488 9.3000 8.00 INE063P07049 EQUITAS FINANCE PVT LTD 12.50% 29-Sep-16 100.0000 12.5000 2.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 104.5000 9.5000 0.50 INE033L08171 TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD - 23-Dec-16 100.0000 10.1300 240.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION 9.30% 27-Aug-17 100.3523 9.1400 130.00 INE721A07HW9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINACE CO LTD 10.50% 13-Sep-17 101.2667 9.9700 550.00 INE020B07JB4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.06% 23-Sep-17 100.0398 9.0400 1700.00 INE514E08EA1 EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.85% 26-Sep-17 100.0039 8.8400 200.00 INE360C07021 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-17 101.3826 10.1900 72.20 INE912Q07011 RUPAREL HOMES INDIA PRIVATE LTD - 13-Feb-18 101.7877 - 100.00 INE895D08568 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.85% 02-May-18 98.2752 9.4100 100.00 INE115A07EO8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.55% 25-Oct-18 100.5090 9.3900 3750.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 102.1231 9.0500 100.00 INE261F09EZ1 NABARD 0.00% 31-Mar-19 68.9600 8.6500 16.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 100.5892 9.1600 750.00 INE261F09FQ7 NABARD 0.00% 01-Dec-20 60.2411 8.5900 16.60 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 60.0830 8.5800 6.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 107.2600 11.0000 6.00 INE081A08173 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 11-May-21 105.9000 10.8600 1.00 INE866N07016 DLF EMPORIO LIMITED 10.90% 21-Nov-21 100.9000 0.0000 350.00 INE865N07018 DLF PROMENADE LIMITED 10.90% 11-Dec-21 100.9000 0.0000 610.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.75% 02-Aug-24 100.0000 9.7400 500.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 102.0200 10.6500 1.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 101.6610 9.0700 100.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 101.5732 9.0500 100.00 INE733E07JO9 NTPC LIMITED 9.17% 22-Sep-24 101.0235 9.0100 500.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 100.5900 9.5100 600.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 104.2200 9.3200 0.50 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.30% 25-Jan-27 108.8400 7.2200 0.60 INE721A08CK3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO. LTD 10.00% 29-May-28 100.5100 9.9200 50.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 101.9123 9.0600 50.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 99.3996 7.4600 170.00 INE848E07567 NHPC LIMITED - 02-Nov-33 115.8700 7.3500 0.60 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 101.1000 10.6300 6.00 INE065L08033 GUJARAT STATE PETRO CORP LTD 10.45% 28-Sep-72 105.0600 9.9400 140.00 INE787H07305 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.50% 23-Jan-99 111.3400 7.3700 2.00 NSE === INE660A07JB9 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.70% 15-Oct-14 100.0064 8.9208 250.00 INE660A07JC7 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.75% 15-Oct-14 100.0073 8.9196 250.00 INE660A07JC7 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.75% 15-Oct-14 100.0073 8.5500 250.00 INE660A07JB9 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.70% 15-Oct-14 100.0064 8.5500 250.00 INE175K07547 MORGAN STANLEY INDIA CAPITAL - 17-Oct-14 124.0000 0.0000 6.00 INE804I07BL2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 30-Oct-14 157.9270 - 2.50 INE909H07933 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Nov-14 100.0216 9.0500 50.00 INE115A07DE1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.37% 30-Nov-14 100.0823 8.5100 750.00 INE115A07DE1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.37% 30-Nov-14 100.0823 8.8259 250.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.0890 8.4802 1000.00 INE134E08CL9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-14 99.8961 8.7778 450.00 INE134E08CL9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-14 99.8961 8.4800 450.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.0890 8.7780 250.00 INE556F09270 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 27-Dec-14 100.0669 8.7334 1050.00 INE556F09270 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 27-Dec-14 100.0669 8.4500 1050.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9736 8.8756 13.00 INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.0946 9.2500 250.00 INE043D07BQ7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.52% 17-Jul-15 100.2391 8.2099 11.00 INE115A07AY5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.60% 20-Jul-15 100.1131 9.3423 350.00 INE115A07AY5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.60% 20-Jul-15 100.1131 9.2500 350.00 INE115A07FL1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.12% 31-Jul-15 99.8029 9.2680 450.00 INE115A07FL1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.12% 31-Jul-15 99.8029 9.2200 450.00 INE752E07HP0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-15 100.1099 8.7103 500.00 INE752E07HP0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-15 100.1099 8.7400 500.00 INE261F09HZ4 NABARD 8.83% 23-Nov-15 99.9050 8.9500 1000.00 INE115A07DJ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 02-Dec-15 100.0928 9.2500 100.00 INE557F08EP5 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.45% 25-Apr-16 99.9308 8.4237 500.00 INE557F08EP5 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.45% 25-Apr-16 99.9308 8.6500 500.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.8899 9.0500 850.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.8899 9.0500 750.00 INE134E08GB1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.16% 31-Jul-16 100.1176 9.0400 50.00 INE020B07IX0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.27% 08-Aug-16 100.4234 8.9600 50.00 INE445L08078 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 16-Aug-16 100.1993 9.2077 120.00 INE692Q07019 TOYOTA FINANCIAL SERVICES INDIA 9.45% 01-Sep-16 100.0000 9.4134 350.00 INE134E08DT0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.41% 01-Sep-16 100.5681 9.0400 20.00 INE445L08086 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Sep-16 100.1876 9.2073 24.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 100.6516 8.9763 6.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 99.9614 8.9600 70.00 INE261F09GO0 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.40% 13-Sep-16 101.0532 8.7600 7.00 INE694L07032 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.60% 16-Sep-16 100.0243 9.5600 50.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 101.5993 9.2200 50.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 101.5993 9.2200 50.00 INE310L07191 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Sep-16 102.1583 9.1432 32.20 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.1959 9.0899 750.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.1959 9.0900 750.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.2973 9.0338 67.00 INE752E07FV2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-16 99.8835 8.8500 16.30 INE752E07FV2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-16 99.8835 8.8500 16.30 INE001A08312 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 24-Nov-16 99.4900 9.5000 1.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 100.4264 9.0500 160.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 100.3535 9.1298 130.00 INE721A07HW9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 13-Sep-17 101.2817 9.9500 1100.00 INE020B07JB4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.06% 23-Sep-17 99.9700 9.0583 3310.00 INE514E08EA1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.85% 26-Sep-17 100.0039 8.8200 200.00 INE445L08169 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 30-Sep-17 100.0000 9.3874 1750.00 INE445L08177 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 17-Oct-17 100.2361 9.3000 1000.00 INE514E08CD9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.76% 10-Jan-18 99.2535 9.0000 50.00 INE514E08CD9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.76% 10-Jan-18 99.2535 9.0000 50.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 98.9307 9.0500 400.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 98.9307 9.0499 400.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 98.7619 9.1187 100.00 INE912Q07011 RUPAREL HOMES INDIA PRIVATE LTD - 13-Feb-18 101.7877 - 100.00 INE001A07KI9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 26-Feb-18 99.8812 9.2500 50.00 INE001A07KI9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 26-Feb-18 99.8812 9.2500 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 99.4712 9.0950 50.00 INE895D08568 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.85% 02-May-18 98.2752 9.4000 100.00 INE482G07024 TATA SKY LIMITED - 25-Jun-18 112.1080 10.8900 1000.00 INE514E08DB1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.33% 24-Oct-18 100.9083 9.0400 150.00 INE115A07EO8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.55% 25-Oct-18 100.6402 9.3400 3950.00 INE115A07EO8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.55% 25-Oct-18 100.6402 9.3400 100.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 102.1231 9.0400 100.00 INE477L07040 INDIA INFOLINE HOUSING FINANCE LTD 11.52% 23-Dec-18 102.0350 11.4720 1.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 101.5397 9.1500 50.00 INE238A08310 AXIS BANK LIMITED 9.15% 16-Jun-19 100.1309 9.0850 2.00 INE020B07IV4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 18-Jun-19 99.5257 9.1200 350.00 INE020B07IV4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 18-Jun-19 99.4705 9.1350 300.00 INE134E08FZ2 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.25% 19-Jun-19 99.3500 9.3000 44.00 INE134E08GF2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-19 100.9600 9.1200 6.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 100.5892 9.1550 2000.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 100.6085 9.1500 1050.00 INE895D08253 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.97% 15-Jul-20 98.2900 9.3400 226.00 INE039A09MM3 IFCI LIMITED 9.25% 30-Sep-20 96.4800 10.0500 2.00 INE062A08033 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 16-Mar-21 101.3300 9.4400 2.00 INE020B07IW2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 17-Jul-21 101.2106 9.1300 100.00 INE020B07IW2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 17-Jul-21 101.2106 9.1300 100.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 103.7600 9.6000 1.00 INE121A08NT4 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY TRAN 12.90% 26-Jul-21 100.6000 12.9000 1.00 INE721A07IA3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY - 19-Sep-21 100.0000 - 200.00 INE721A07IB1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.85% 19-Sep-21 100.0000 - 200.00 INE202B08389 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION RESET 23-Sep-21 101.2000 12.4700 4.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.4552 9.8200 50.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.4552 9.8200 50.00 INE137K07034 HPCL-MITTAL ENERGY LIMITED 4.00% 03-Sep-22 118.1861 10.5300 43.00 INE514E08BK6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.15% 05-Sep-22 100.0220 9.1333 15.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.72% 16-Jul-24 100.2800 9.8800 26.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.75% 02-Aug-24 100.0000 9.7312 500.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 102.8000 10.5100 150.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 101.3661 9.1100 607.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 101.5732 9.0400 200.00 INE721A07IC9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 19-Sep-24 100.0000 - 200.00 INE733E07JO9 NTPC LIMITED 9.17% 22-Sep-24 100.9591 9.0100 600.00 INE733E07JO9 NTPC LIMITED 9.17% 22-Sep-24 100.9591 9.0099 100.00 INE139F07063 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.08% 25-Sep-24 100.2200 9.2406 150.00 INE909H08204 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.35% 26-Sep-24 100.0000 10.3500 103.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 100.2500 9.7738 3700.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 102.2000 9.3400 5.00 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 106.7730 7.2500 4.70 INE894F08103 INDIABULLS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 10.25% 28-Jun-27 97.4583 10.6000 10.00 INE721A08CK3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 29-May-28 100.5100 9.9100 50.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 101.9123 9.0500 100.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 112.4066 7.4182 770.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 100.6499 10.9000 5.00 INE121A08NJ5 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 