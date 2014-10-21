Oct 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 9045.50 NSE 27734.90 ============= TOTAL 36780.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE261F09HV3 NABARD 9.00% 13-Aug-15 100.3444 8.4800 1300.00 INE445L08086 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Sep-16 100.5884 8.9500 50.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 101.0577 8.7200 50.00 INE001A07HG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 13-Sep-16 100.9752 9.0400 50.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.7475 8.7600 50.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 104.0000 0.0000 0.50 INE063P07072 EQUITAS FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED - 30-Sep-16 100.0000 12.5000 3.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 101.2293 9.0300 150.00 INE667F07EP4 SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS HOME FIN LTD - 13-Oct-16 100.2000 9.4600 50.00 INE134E08AB4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.90% 30-Mar-17 101.9821 8.9100 50.00 INE587B07TR7 GE CAPITAL SERVICES INDIA 9.50% 09-Jun-17 100.0830 9.4200 100.00 INE134E08FY5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.11% 07-Jul-17 100.3851 8.9100 100.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.1405 8.7600 300.00 INE048A08024 HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD 9.36% 28-Sep-17 100.2100 9.2600 142.00 INE445L0816 NABHA POWER LTD - 30-Sep-17 100.9261 9.0200 250.00 INE063P07064 EQUITAS FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED - 30-Sep-17 100.0000 12.5000 2.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD 8.65% 08-Oct-17 100.1083 8.6000 700.00 INE054O08031 LNT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.95% 25-Oct-17 99.4759 9.1600 250.00 INE114A07844 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.75% 08-Nov-17 100.1968 8.6800 2050.00 INE752E07JD2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-17 101.4758 8.6800 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.95% 11-Mar-18 100.0277 8.9100 150.00 INE013A07E70 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD - 06-Apr-18 103.0000 0.0000 20.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.81% 07-Oct-18 102.7294 8.9600 50.00 INE680A09048 DHANLAXHMI BANK 11.95% 29-May-19 100.0000 11.9400 2.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 101.5177 8.9400 550.00 INE020B07EV3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 06-Oct-19 98.6000 9.1600 2.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 107.0000 4.9000 9.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 106.4977 10.7000 1.00 INE121A08LW2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT RESET 29-Jun-21 100.6500 12.3200 0.50 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.5000 9.1600 1.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 104.5330 7.3200 11.10 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 103.7050 7.2900 5.20 INE134E08EO9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.48% 15-Apr-22 101.5800 9.1600 1.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORP LTD 9.02% 19-Nov-22 99.2000 9.1600 1.00 INE941D07133 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 8.45% 12-Jun-23 94.4196 9.4100 250.00 INE031A07998 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.76% 13-Jan-24 104.5500 8.0300 2.00 INE975G08041 ILNFS TRANSPORTATION NETWORK LTD 11.50% 04-Feb-24 101.5000 11.2300 1.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 103.0700 10.5000 260.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 102.3810 8.9700 100.00 INE134E08GG0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION 9.39% 27-Aug-24 102.6039 8.9700 100.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 102.3981 8.9100 200.00 INE909H08204 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 10.35% 26-Sep-24 102.0000 10.0200 1.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 100.0100 9.1300 50.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA - 14-Oct-24 100.4100 8.9500 1150.00 INE043D07GU8 IDFC LTD 9.38% 09-Dec-24 102.1394 9.0400 150.00 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP 9.03% 22-Mar-28 100.5300 8.9600 1.00 INE787H07198 IIFCL 8.26% 23-Aug-28 108.5493 7.2600 22.00 INE020B07HN3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 29-Aug-28 111.1930 7.2600 50.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 110.9831 7.2600 36.00 INE031A07915 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.51% 25-Oct-28 109.8900 7.3600 0.10 INE053F07660 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.40% 18-Feb-29 109.8800 7.2600 10.00 INE020B07ID2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.63% 26-Mar-29 111.8700 7.2700 0.30 INE787H07396 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.55% 31-Mar-29 111.5500 7.2300 0.80 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 103.0445 8.9200 50.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 114.8212 7.2100 1.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL - 31-Dec-55 100.0000 10.7400 103.00 INE121A08NJ5 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. RESET 31-Dec-99 100.7500 12.7400 6.00 NSE === INE102D08106 GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED 9.40% 25-Oct-14 119.5686 8.7786 1620.00 INE514E08738 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.10% 15-Jul-15 99.5275 8.6990 300.00 INE514E08738 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.10% 15-Jul-15 99.5275 8.6000 300.00 INE136E07NF5 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LIMITED NIFTY 30-Jul-15 139.9300 - 18.50 INE261F09HV3 NABARD 9.00% 13-Aug-15 100.3444 8.4000 1300.00 INE136E07PY1 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LIMITED - 30-Sep-15 112.4300 0.3029 30.50 INE061O07012 SHAMBHAVI REALTY PRIVATE LIMITED 19.00% 26-Dec-15 100.0000 - 22.30 INE202B07AL6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. - 25-Apr-16 105.7889 10.1400 18.00 INE126A07236 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) LIMITED 8.97% 03-May-16 99.2593 9.4400 30.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 99.2605 8.8000 250.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 99.2605 8.8000 250.00 INE001A07ND4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.43% 02-Sep-16 100.6059 9.0199 100.00 INE001A07ND4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.43% 02-Sep-16 100.6059 9.0200 100.00 INE445L08086 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Sep-16 100.5884 8.9550 50.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 101.0577 8.7070 50.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.3898 8.7000 300.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.3898 8.7000 300.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.3694 8.7130 59.00 INE001A07HG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 13-Sep-16 100.9752 9.0300 50.00 INE115A07EJ8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.18% 19-Sep-16 101.8286 9.0621 15.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 101.7475 8.7500 50.00 INE063P07072 EQUITAS FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED 12.50% 30-Sep-16 100.0000 - 17.00 INE043D07FH7 IDFC LIMITED 9.57% 04-Oct-16 101.3504 8.7800 25.00 INE483A09153 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 8.95% 04-Oct-16 98.3500 9.9100 3.00 INE335K07075 COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LTD - 09-Oct-16 100.3618 - 750.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 101.2293 9.0200 150.00 INE667F07EP4 SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS HOME FIN. LTD 9.58% 13-Oct-16 100.2000 - 50.00 INE001A08312 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 24-Nov-16 100.3664 9.0199 100.00 INE001A08312 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 24-Nov-16 100.3664 9.0200 100.00 INE752E07926 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.10% 18-Feb-17 95.8500 9.1100 2.00 INE465R08016 FORBES TECHNOSYS LIMITED 10.75% 20-Mar-17 100.0000 - 250.00 INE465R08024 FORBES TECHNOSYS LIMITED 10.75% 20-Mar-17 100.0000 - 250.00 INE482N07020 SHREE VENKATESH MULTI SERVICES 18.00% 27-Mar-17 68.5341 18.0000 79.20 INE134E08AB4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.90% 30-Mar-17 101.9821 8.9000 50.00 INE587B07TR7 GE CAPITAL SERVICES INDIA 9.50% 09-Jun-17 100.0830 - 100.00 INE849A08041 TRENT LIMITED 0.00% 30-Jun-17 149.1057 9.7000 50.00 INE134E08FY5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.11% 07-Jul-17 100.3851 8.9000 100.00 INE134E08FY5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.11% 07-Jul-17 100.4091 8.8897 40.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 100.8385 8.8900 50.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 100.8385 8.8900 50.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.1405 8.7500 300.00 INE445L08136 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 07-Sep-17 100.0000 9.3857 100.00 INE694L07040 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.70% 18-Sep-17 100.0000 9.6750 30.00 INE020B07JB4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.06% 23-Sep-17 100.5842 8.8100 50.00 INE445L08151 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 25-Sep-17 100.9180 9.0100 750.00 INE445L08151 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 25-Sep-17 100.9412 9.0000 85.00 INE445L08151 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 25-Sep-17 100.9412 9.0000 50.00 INE647A07025 SRF LIMITED 9.80% 25-Sep-17 100.0000 10.0300 30.00 INE048A08024 HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD 9.36% 28-Sep-17 100.0000 9.3500 21.00 INE445L08169 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.40% 30-Sep-17 100.9261 9.0100 250.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.65% 08-Oct-17 100.1083 8.5000 700.00 INE115A07FX6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.29% 16-Oct-17 100.4492 - 1000.00 INE752E07HR6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-17 100.5383 8.6200 200.00 INE752E07HR6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-17 100.5383 8.6200 200.00 INE054O08023 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.95% 25-Oct-17 99.4759 9.1500 250.00 INE114A07844 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.75% 08-Nov-17 100.1968 8.5650 2050.00 INE306N07468 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.10% 09-Nov-17 101.9891 9.3040 2.00 INE752E07JD2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-17 101.4758 8.6700 50.00 INE134E08AI9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.28% 28-Dec-17 100.4000 9.1000 2.00 INE501A07115 DEEPAK FERTILIZERS AND PETROCHEMIC 9.71% 18-Jan-18 98.7591 10.1367 210.00 INE848E07294 NHPC LIMITED 8.85% 11-Feb-18 100.1900 8.7452 50.00 INE848E07203 NHPC LIMITED 8.70% 11-Feb-18 99.7758 8.7452 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 100.0277 8.9000 199.00 INE134E08FM0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-18 99.8433 8.9149 50.00 INE134E08FM0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 18-Mar-18 99.8433 8.9150 50.00 INE660A07JG8 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 27-Apr-18 99.1595 9.5475 100.00 INE514E08CL2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.27% 07-May-18 98.2510 8.8293 100.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 99.4881 8.8364 50.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 106.4000 8.9700 2.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 102.6284 8.9800 150.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 102.4100 8.9600 1.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.70% 15-Dec-18 102.3500 8.9800 1.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 102.0500 8.9800 2.00 INE115A07EW1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.63% 22-Jan-19 101.5631 9.1401 50.00 INE115A07EW1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.63% 22-Jan-19 101.5631 9.1400 50.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 102.3361 8.9200 250.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 102.5128 8.8700 100.00 INE628A08197 UNITED PHOSPHORUS LIMITED 10.35% 08-Jun-19 103.6252 9.3200 1.00 INE020B07IV4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 18-Jun-19 102.2500 8.3900 60.00 INE752E07JS0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-19 101.5602 8.8500 50.00 INE752E07JS0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-19 101.5602 8.8500 50.00 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 101.3151 9.1300 200.00 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 101.3151 9.1300 100.00 INE020E07043 STCI FINANCE LIMITED 9.89% 30-Jul-19 101.8400 9.3700 50.00 INE115A07FU2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.44% 30-Aug-19 101.2100 9.1100 39.00 INE445L07013 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.50% 01-Sep-19 100.0000 9.4370 100.00 INE752E07LP2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-19 101.6550 8.8500 100.00 INE752E07LP2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-19 101.6550 8.8500 100.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 101.5177 8.9100 950.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 101.6651 8.8700 400.00 INE020B07EV3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 06-Oct-19 98.6000 9.1600 5.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 100.5525 8.8900 2300.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 100.5525 8.8900 100.00 INE804I08601 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 26-Apr-20 101.7295 12.2000 10.00 INE134E08CX4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-20 98.6800 9.0200 1.00 INE733E07JE0 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.41% 24-May-20 107.5000 7.2500 0.90 INE895D08253 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.97% 15-Jul-20 99.2400 9.1200 9.00 INE134E08DR4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.36% 01-Aug-21 101.8000 8.9800 1.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.5000 9.1600 1.00 INE721A07IA3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY - 19-Sep-21 99.2200 - 50.00 INE752E07KG3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-21 99.7006 8.9086 30.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 105.0983 7.2700 4.90 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 105.7500 8.8296 800.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 105.7700 8.8260 800.00 INE020B07GG9 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.93% 27-Mar-22 104.3452 7.1500 5.00 INE134E08EO9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.48% 15-Apr-22 101.5800 9.1600 1.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 99.2000 9.1600 1.00 INE031A07857 HOUSING AND URBANK DEVELOPMENT 7.34% 16-Feb-23 99.8000 7.3500 1.20 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 99.0973 8.9350 50.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 99.0973 8.9350 50.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 98.9110 9.4400 50.00 INE941D07133 RELIANCE PORTS TERMINALS LTD. 8.45% 12-Jun-23 94.4196 9.4000 250.00 INE028A08059 BANK OF BARODA 9.73% 17-Dec-23 104.7500 8.9395 20.00 INE557F07140 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.25% 24-Mar-24 107.8788 7.0600 10.00 INE514F07083 NEELACHAL ISPAT NIGAM LIMITED 11.90% 27-Mar-24 109.5000 10.3800 40.00 INE039A09PT1 IFCI LIMITED 8.39% 31-Mar-24 101.2809 8.1700 150.00 INE756I08074 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.70% 20-Jun-24 100.7700 9.5500 10.00 INE202B07BH2 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 10.70% 24-Jun-24 101.0800 10.4900 100.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.72% 16-Jul-24 102.8500 9.4500 16.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 103.0000 10.4700 114.00 INE134E08GD7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.37% 19-Aug-24 102.5800 8.9970 8.00 INE155A08191 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.81% 20-Aug-24 101.1843 9.6000 170.00 INE115A07FP2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 23-Aug-24 101.6991 9.1050 150.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 102.3486 8.9550 550.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 102.3486 8.9550 400.00 INE134E08GG0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-24 102.6039 8.9650 100.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 102.4414 8.9050 217.00 INE160A08043 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 9.35% 09-Sep-24 102.0000 9.0300 4.00 INE721A07IC9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 19-Sep-24 99.3300 - 50.00 INE733E07JO9 NTPC LIMITED 9.17% 22-Sep-24 102.3600 8.7917 124.00 INE139F07063 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.08% 25-Sep-24 101.4700 9.0500 81.00 INE909H08204 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.35% 26-Sep-24 102.0000 10.3500 1.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 99.9400 9.1500 15.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 101.3800 9.5572 455.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA - 14-Oct-24 100.3400 8.9384 1320.00 INE115A07FY4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.22% 16-Oct-24 100.7109 - 300.00 INE043D07GU8 IDFC LTD 9.38% 09-Dec-24 102.5000 8.9700 191.00 INE134E08CP0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Jan-25 98.7000 8.9800 4.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 104.8500 9.2200 1.00 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 106.6779 7.2600 10.00 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.03% 22-Mar-28 100.5300 9.2600 1.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 108.5493 7.2500 102.00 INE020B07HN3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 29-Aug-28 111.1930 8.4600 6.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 110.9831 8.4600 56.60 INE787H07396 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.55% 31-Mar-29 111.2712 7.2500 0.80 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 103.1271 8.9000 300.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 103.1271 8.9000 200.00 INE787H07123 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.41% 21-Nov-32 100.2400 7.3800 3.00 INE031A07980 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.76% 13-Jan-34 113.3835 7.4200 10.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 108.4000 7.7900 70.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 99.8500 - 634.00 INE121A08NJ5 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE
BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange
NSE - National Stock Exchange