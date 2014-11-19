Nov 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4683.40 NSE 64509.20 ============= TOTAL 69192.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE013A07WV2 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD. 0.00% 21-Aug-15 115.3074 0.0000 250.00 INE691A09128 UCO BANK 9.25% 07-Apr-16 99.7500 9.4300 1.00 INE160A09124 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 8.45% 16-Apr-16 99.0500 9.1300 2.00 INE141A09058 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 8.50% 20-Apr-16 99.1000 9.1300 1.00 INE134E08FR9 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 8.35% 15-May-16 102.5000 9.2100 100.00 INE445L08094 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Oct-16 101.1966 8.5900 150.00 INE013A07G94 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD - 31-Oct-16 102.0000 0.0000 20.00 INE134E08AB4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.90% 30-Mar-17 101.7000 9.0200 2.00 INE572E09247 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.05% 21-Oct-17 101.0400 8.6300 2.00 INE916DA7FW7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LTD 9.15% 10-Nov-17 100.0100 9.1400 100.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELCETRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 100.2453 8.5900 250.00 INE001A07LN7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.38% 20-May-18 98.6400 8.8200 1.00 INE115A07DZ6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.34% 28-May-18 98.4469 8.8400 200.00 INE134E08BH9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.25% 28-Nov-18 108.3000 8.7100 26.00 INE657I07027 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION 10.95% 06-Jan-19 104.6900 9.5100 100.00 INE261F09EZ1 NABARD 0.00% 31-Mar-19 69.5500 8.6700 11.40 INE001A07MZ9 INDIAN RAIL FINANCE CORPORATION 9.40% 26-Aug-19 104.0063 8.3600 50.00 INE514E08ED EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-19 101.9832 8.6300 150.00 INE020B08864 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.56% 13-Nov-19 99.8363 8.6000 250.00 INE804I08601 ECL FINANCE LTD 12.00% 26-Apr-20 104.5000 10.8200 0.80 INE155A08050 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.75% 24-May-20 101.7251 9.3100 50.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 18-Mar-21 110.6000 4.3800 10.00 INE081A08173 TATA STEEL LIMITED RESET 11-May-21 106.0000 10.8500 1.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 107.7500 0.0000 2.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 102.1500 9.0200 1.00 INE134E07133 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.09% 25-Nov-21 99.6925 8.5400 90.00 INE020B07GU0 RECL - 21-Nov-22 100.6549 7.1000 200.00 INE557F07017 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 7.19% 14-Dec-22 100.8536 7.0500 250.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 100.4156 8.6200 100.00 INE031A07964 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.51% 13-Jan-24 108.4900 7.2100 0.20 INE202E07104 IREDA LTD 8.16% 20-Mar-24 106.9400 7.1100 4.00 INE557F07140 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.25% 24-Mar-24 108.6100 6.9600 1.00 INE756I08074 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.70% 20-Jun-24 101.6600 9.4100 1.00 INE340M08129 TAMIL NADU GENERATION AND 9.72% 16-Jul-24 102.0500 9.3900 50.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER PVT 9.75% 02-Aug-24 102.3407 9.3600 250.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 104.5406 8.6200 100.00 INE636F07183 HDFC LTD 9.60% 01-Oct-24 102.1632 8.8100 100.00 INE114A07869 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL 9.00% 14-Oct-24 102.5000 10.4800 507.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 101.3027 8.9900 400.00 INE705A08037 VIJAYA BANK 9.15% 30-Oct-24 101.1500 8.9700 10.00 INE053F09GV6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.95% 10-Mar-25 105.3168 7.1000 50.00 INE020B07HN3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 29-Aug-28 111.6054 7.1100 4.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.46% 30-Aug-28 111.5142 7.1200 10.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 101.9832 8.7900 150.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 101.9000 7.2100 120.00 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 105.8000 5.2400 2.00 INE008A08U84 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 10.75% 31-Dec-99 102.3826 8.6300 550.00 INE121A08NU2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN 19.00% 31-Dec-99 102.3000 12.3600 2.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN RESET 31-Dec-99 103.3500 0.0000 1.00 NSE === INE749A07243 JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED 8.50% 03-Dec-14 99.9741 8.8300 250.00 INE804I07JF7 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 08-Dec-14 119.1702 0.0000 2.00 INE115A07CR5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.76% 11-Dec-14 100.0670 8.6861 2500.00 INE115A07CR5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.76% 11-Dec-14 100.0670 8.3500 2500.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 99.9940 8.6286 450.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 99.9940 8.3000 450.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.0416 8.6278 750.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.0416 8.3000 750.00 INE001A07LP2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 19-Dec-14 112.7290 8.6246 1000.00 INE001A07LP2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 19-Dec-14 112.7290 8.3000 1000.00 INE556F09262 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 26-Dec-14 100.0382 8.6168 200.00 INE556F09262 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 26-Dec-14 100.0382 8.3000 200.00 INE804I07II3 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 29-Dec-14 131.9750 0.0000 2.00 INE115A07BT3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 09-Jan-15 100.0851 8.4700 50.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.55% 13-Jan-15 100.0617 8.4500 250.00 INE535H07126 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.70% 27-Jan-15 100.3434 9.0000 750.00 INE804I07DA1 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 04-Feb-15 215.3160 0.0000 1.50 INE468M07187 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT FINANCE CO LTD RESET 06-Feb-15 100.4173 8.9500 500.00 INE071G08510 ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 13-Apr-15 107.7452 8.8900 20.00 INE071G08494 ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED - 27-Apr-15 112.9504 8.8850 1.00 INE296A07252 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 8.70% 22-Jul-15 99.5823 9.1000 100.00 INE115A07FL1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.12% 31-Jul-15 100.0131 8.9329 250.00 INE115A07FL1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.12% 31-Jul-15 100.0131 8.8500 250.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 100.3043 8.9000 50.00 INE013A07WV2 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 0.00% 21-Aug-15 115.3074 9.4800 250.00 INE752E07FU4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-15 100.3603 8.2967 100.00 INE752E07FU4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-15 100.3603 8.2500 100.00 INE155A08159 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.05% 30-Oct-15 100.0220 9.0052 115.00 INE481G08016 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.70% 10-Nov-15 100.0000 8.6894 1500.00 INE481G08016 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.70% 10-Nov-15 100.0000 8.6900 1500.00 INE115A07DJ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 02-Dec-15 100.5470 8.8000 50.00 INE848E07278 NHPC LIMITED 8.85% 11-Feb-16 100.5846 8.2750 50.00 INE776K07021 LANDS END PROPERTIES PVT. LTD. 0.00% 13-Feb-16 118.5919 9.7906 15.00 INE001A07GM9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Apr-16 100.8541 8.8200 450.00 INE001A07GM9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Apr-16 100.8541 8.8200 450.00 INE691A09128 UCO BANK 9.25% 07-Apr-16 100.0000 9.4300 1.00 INE149A07204 TUBE INVESTMENTS OF INDIA LIMITED 9.02% 16-Apr-16 100.0000 9.0793 100.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 99.6125 8.8500 117.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 99.6125 8.8500 117.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 99.6925 8.5000 800.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 99.6925 8.5000 590.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 99.5676 8.5000 900.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 99.5676 8.5000 900.00 INE523E07AI5 L & T FINANCE LTD 9.44% 13-Jul-16 100.3238 9.1359 350.00 INE523E07AI5 L & T FINANCE LTD 9.44% 13-Jul-16 100.3238 9.1201 350.00 INE115A07AX7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.74% 15-Jul-16 101.1818 8.8600 50.00 INE115A07AX7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.74% 15-Jul-16 101.1818 8.8600 50.00 INE481G07117 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.90% 08-Aug-16 100.6753 8.4000 50.00 INE481G07117 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.90% 08-Aug-16 100.6753 8.4000 50.00 INE759E07236 L&T FINCORP LIMITED 9.70% 26-Aug-16 100.7478 8.7165 150.00 INE759E07236 L&T FINCORP LIMITED 9.70% 26-Aug-16 100.7478 9.1600 150.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.8188 8.4123 250.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.8188 8.4123 250.00 INE742F07270 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC 10.15% 16-Sep-16 100.9929 9.7400 30.00 INE694L07032 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.60% 16-Sep-16 100.4464 9.2700 30.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 102.1749 8.4400 150.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 102.1580 8.4499 50.00 INE134E07398 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.80% 27-Sep-16 102.0524 8.5200 30.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 103.5833 10.3300 150.00 INE445L08094 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Oct-16 101.1966 8.5800 200.00 INE445L08094 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Oct-16 101.1966 8.5800 50.00 INE020B07HW4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.05% 17-Oct-16 101.0520 8.4000 200.00 INE192A07097 TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LIMITED 3.00% 22-Oct-16 109.3200 8.6722 15.00 INE442H08016 ASHOKA BUILDCON LIMITED 10.31% 31-Oct-16 100.1169 10.6600 18.00 INE445L08102 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Nov-16 101.2718 8.5800 100.00 INE445L08102 NABHA POWER LIMITED 9.33% 05-Nov-16 101.2718 8.5800 100.00 INE053F09EJ6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.57% 29-Nov-16 100.7112 8.3400 30.00 INE005A11473 ICICI JAN 1999 - 03-Mar-17 79.6400 10.4600 2.00 INE556F09445 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.55% 18-Mar-17 100.2461 9.3683 100.00 INE556F09445 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.55% 18-Mar-17 100.2461 8.2501 100.00 INE752E07KO7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-17 101.4700 7.2256 50.00 INE261F09HM2 NABARD 9.33% 12-Jun-17 102.1921 8.3000 100.00 INE735N08037 BMW INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT 10.25% 03-Aug-17 102.5726 9.0900 300.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 101.5871 8.5700 100.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.7517 8.4800 385.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.7894 8.4600 150.00 INE020B07IY8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 25-Aug-17 101.7894 8.4600 150.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.7938 8.4600 50.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 101.7938 8.4600 50.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 101.6620 8.3500 100.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 101.6620 8.3500 100.00 INE895D08535 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.66% 13-Sep-17 101.8361 8.8605 100.00 INE043D07GW4 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.06% 05-Oct-17 101.4225 8.4654 250.00 INE740F08363 WEST BENGAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVT 9.30% 08-Oct-17 99.1700 9.8500 15.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.8637 8.5400 150.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.8637 8.5400 150.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.8267 8.5554 50.00 INE752E07KC2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-17 101.1207 8.3816 100.00 INE054O08031 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.95% 25-Oct-17 99.8807 8.9811 15.00 INE916DA7FW7 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 9.15% 10-Nov-17 100.0100 9.1344 100.00 INE310L07357 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jan-18 103.8996 9.0436 28.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 100.2728 8.5700 500.00 INE020B08815 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.70% 01-Feb-18 100.2728 8.5700 250.00 INE310L07365 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Feb-18 104.0052 9.0440 25.80 INE115A07FZ1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.07% 28-Feb-18 100.7157 8.8307 400.00 INE115A07FZ1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.07% 28-Feb-18 100.7157 8.8300 400.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 100.8703 8.6000 250.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 100.8703 8.6000 250.00 INE310L07373 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Mar-18 104.1008 9.0445 25.80 INE904L07027 TOTAL ENVIRONMENT LIVING SPACES 17.50% 26-Mar-18 99.1828 - 25.00 INE310L07381 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Apr-18 104.2067 9.0448 23.60 INE680A09055 DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED 11.90% 03-May-18 101.2500 11.7700 2.00 INE310L07399 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-May-18 104.3092 9.0452 23.60 INE001A07LN7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 8.38% 20-May-18 98.7300 8.7900 1.00 INE115A07DZ6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.34% 28-May-18 98.4469 8.8350 400.00 INE310L07407 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jun-18 104.4153 9.0456 21.50 INE310L07415 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jul-18 104.5180 9.0459 21.50 INE310L07423 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Aug-18 104.6242 9.0462 21.50 INE310L07431 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Sep-18 104.7306 9.0465 21.50 INE174J07039 KANAKIA SPACES PRIVATE LIMITED - 25-Sep-18 100.0000 - 250.00 INE310L07449 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Oct-18 104.8336 9.0468 21.50 INE514E08DB1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.33% 24-Oct-18 102.6750 8.4868 400.00 INE514E08DB1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.33% 24-Oct-18 102.6750 8.4900 400.00 INE310L07456 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Nov-18 104.9402 9.0471 21.50 INE134E08BH9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.25% 28-Nov-18 108.3485 8.7000 26.00 INE310L07464 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Dec-18 105.0434 9.0474 21.50 INE657I07027 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.95% 06-Jan-19 104.6900 9.5005 100.00 INE001A07MG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 17-Jan-19 102.8500 8.7803 6.00 INE001A07MH7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 19-Jan-19 102.5563 8.8660 1000.00 INE001A07MH7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 19-Jan-19 102.5563 8.8660 1000.00 INE310L07472 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jan-19 105.0717 9.0661 19.40 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 103.2524 8.6500 100.00 INE310L07480 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Feb-19 105.1769 9.0663 19.40 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 103.3826 8.6803 500.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 103.3826 8.6800 500.00 INE115A07FB2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.76% 08-Mar-19 103.2500 8.8000 400.00 INE310L07498 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Mar-19 105.2720 9.0666 19.40 INE261F09EZ1 NABARD 0.00% 31-Mar-19 70.4750 8.3500 38.70 INE310L07506 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Apr-19 105.3774 9.0666 21.50 INE114A07463 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 8.80% 22-Jun-19 100.7710 8.5600 200.00 INE721A07HP3 STFC LTD 10.00% 19-Jul-19 100.5270 9.5807 1300.00 INE310L07530 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jul-19 105.6873 9.0658 19.40 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 102.3959 8.8329 500.00 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 102.3959 8.8329 350.00 INE310L07548 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Aug-19 105.7931 9.0654 19.40 INE001A07MY2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 21-Aug-19 102.4588 8.7700 400.00 INE001A07MY2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 21-Aug-19 102.4588 8.7700 400.00 INE001A07MZ9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.40% 26-Aug-19 102.1632 8.8000 50.00 INE310L07555 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Sep-19 105.8989 9.0652 19.40 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.4881 8.6400 1400.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.4881 8.6400 950.00 INE310L07563 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Oct-19 106.0015 9.0649 19.40 INE134E08GN6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.96% 21-Oct-19 101.1500 8.6504 150.00 INE347G08035 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.05% 28-Oct-19 100.8847 8.8100 350.00 INE347G08035 PETRONET LNG LIMITED 9.05% 28-Oct-19 100.8487 8.8192 150.00 INE872A07TN4 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.25% 12-Nov-19 100.0000 11.2500 310.50 INE020B08864 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.56% 13-Nov-19 99.8509 8.5950 1050.00 INE020B08864 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.56% 13-Nov-19 99.8350 8.5951 300.00 INE245A08067 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 9.48% 17-Nov-19 100.0000 - 950.00 INE310L07571 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Nov-19 106.1075 9.0647 19.40 INE310L07589 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Dec-19 106.2103 9.0644 19.40 INE310L07597 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jan-20 106.2097 9.0842 19.40 INE310L07605 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Feb-20 106.3143 9.0840 17.20 INE310L07613 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Mar-20 106.4143 9.0834 17.20 INE740F08397 WEST BENGAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVT 9.20% 06-Apr-20 98.2000 9.8500 9.00 INE310L07621 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Apr-20 106.5212 9.0829 19.40 INE752E07KR0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-20 102.2200 7.3997 50.00 INE310L07639 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-May-20 106.6248 9.0828 19.40 INE155A08050 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.75% 24-May-20 101.7251 9.3000 100.00 INE310L07647 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jun-20 106.7320 9.0826 19.40 INE310L07654 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jul-20 106.8359 9.0825 19.40 INE310L07662 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Aug-20 106.9432 9.0824 17.20 INE310L07670 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Sep-20 107.0507 9.0822 17.20 INE310L07688 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Oct-20 107.1548 9.0821 17.20 INE310L07696 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Nov-20 107.2625 9.0820 17.20 INE310L07704 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Dec-20 107.3668 9.0819 17.20 INE039A09PQ7 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 11-Jan-21 99.6600 9.9300 37.00 INE310L07712 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Jan-21 107.0900 9.1416 17.20 INE310L07720 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Feb-21 107.1924 9.1415 17.20 INE310L07738 IOT UTKAL ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED 9.84% 20-Mar-21 107.2839 9.1416 15.10 INE752E07KS8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-21 102.2800 7.4535 50.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 102.3058 9.7500 50.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 103.9069 9.4167 20.00 INE001A07JG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.58% 29-Aug-21 100.3514 8.9000 100.00 INE053F09HT8 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.55% 08-Nov-21 101.2600 7.3045 40.00 INE134E07133 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.09% 25-Nov-21 105.2968 7.1000 50.00 INE752E07FD0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.33% 15-Dec-21 103.3739 8.6600 50.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 105.5000 11.0000 19.90 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 107.8500 8.4420 5600.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 107.9600 8.4200 5600.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 100.3200 9.4600 50.00 INE121A08MM1 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE RESET 22-Aug-22 101.6700 12.5100 10.00 INE514E08BK6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.15% 05-Sep-22 102.9337 8.6000 250.00 INE514E08BK6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.15% 05-Sep-22 103.1594 8.5600 100.00 INE752E07HW6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-22 100.6509 8.7100 1.30 INE752E07FE8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.33% 15-Dec-22 103.7165 8.6600 50.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 09-Jan-23 101.2141 8.6025 50.00 INE160A09207 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK RESET 05-Mar-23 101.7000 9.2800 2.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 100.8000 8.6600 3.00 INE115A07DX1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.37% 21-May-23 98.2000 8.6600 1.00 INE514E08CO6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 7.94% 22-May-23 95.9276 8.6150 100.00 INE514E08CO6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 7.94% 22-May-23 95.9276 8.6100 100.00 INE043D07FB0 IDFC LIMITED 7.98% 23-May-23 103.3822 7.4126 150.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 100.4156 8.6100 100.00 INE053F09FP0 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.70% 11-Sep-23 113.6738 8.6400 10.00 INE053F07652 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.23% 18-Feb-24 107.0000 7.1582 50.00 INE202B07AZ6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. INE202B07AZ6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD 10.70% 12-Jun-24 104.3300 9.9475 1.00 INE756I08074 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.70% 20-Jun-24 101.5600 9.4200 11.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.72% 16-Jul-24 102.1500 9.4900 5.00 INE139F07048 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.15% 21-Jul-24 103.7973 8.7400 100.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.75% 02-Aug-24 102.3407 9.3500 250.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 105.7000 10.0300 25.00 INE139F07055 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.18% 11-Aug-24 103.7811 8.7800 100.00 INE043D07GT0 IDFC LIMITED 9.36% 21-Aug-24 104.3900 8.6600 151.00 INE115A07FP2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 23-Aug-24 103.6404 8.8017 150.00 INE115A07FP2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 23-Aug-24 103.6404 8.8000 150.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 104.5406 8.6151 200.00 INE134E08GG0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-24 104.5700 8.6700 8.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 104.3646 8.6050 50.00 INE752E07LQ0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-24 104.3646 8.6050 50.00 INE296A08714 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.15% 19-Sep-24 102.8500 9.6700 2.00 INE306N08029 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.15% 26-Sep-24 102.0300 9.8014 15.00 INE636F07183 NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORP 9.60% 01-Oct-24 103.5000 9.1600 404.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 102.4000 8.6171 650.00 INE115A07FY4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.22% 16-Oct-24 102.6863 8.7900 200.00 INE115A07FY4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.22% 16-Oct-24 102.6863 8.7900 150.00 INE752E07LY4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-24 102.0680 8.6000 50.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 101.3994 8.9700 1136.00 INE141A08019 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.20% 27-Oct-24 101.3027 8.9849 150.00 INE705A08037 VIJAYA BANK 9.15% 30-Oct-24 101.1500 8.9800 16.00 INE721A07IO4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 13-Nov-24 100.0000 9.9900 100.00 INE756I08090 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.55% 15-Nov-24 99.8500 - 2000.00 INE053F09GV6 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.95% 10-Mar-25 104.0063 8.5300 50.00 INE752E07KW0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-25 100.7500 7.8055 50.00 INE020B08443 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.75% 12-Jul-25 100.1586 8.7100 500.00 INE752E07KX8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-26 100.7500 7.8125 50.00 INE752E07MB0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-27 102.2065 8.6300 84.00 INE134E07307 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.38% 22-Nov-27 101.4474 7.2000 140.00 INE031A07865 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 7.51% 16-Feb-28 102.1615 7.2400 50.00 INE020B07HN3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 29-Aug-28 111.1395 7.1500 50.00 INE134E08GH8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.39% 27-Aug-29 105.5400 8.6941 31.00 INE752E07LR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 04-Sep-29 105.2800 8.6400 1.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 102.2325 8.5900 400.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 102.2325 8.5899 200.00 INE514E08EE3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 03-Nov-29 101.6575 8.6200 100.00 INE514E08EE3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 03-Nov-29 101.6575 8.6200 100.00 INE134E07455 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.67% 16-Nov-33 114.8997 7.2000 100.00 INE557F07132 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.01% 13-Jan-34 117.5758 7.0500 50.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 113.8400 7.2900 14.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 102.4800 10.3224 959.00 INE121A08NU2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 19.00% 31-Dec-99 102.2000 12.3600 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange