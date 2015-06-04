Jun 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15534.50 NSE 48293.70 ============= TOTAL 63828.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE071G08361 ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LTD 9.77% 30-Jun-15 100.0642 8.4500 50.00 INE043D07BL8 IDFC LTD 9.57% 06-Jul-15 100.0346 8.7700 350.00 INE752E07HD6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-15 99.9813 8.5100 550.00 INE001A07MP0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.07% 10-Jul-15 100.0135 8.5700 500.00 INE514E08738 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.10% 15-Jul-15 99.9197 8.5300 1100.00 INE043D07BQ7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.52% 17-Jul-15 100.0596 8.6200 400.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 100.1513 8.3400 250.00 INE752E07HE4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-16 100.2908 8.3200 750.00 INE481G07117 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 8.90% 08-Aug-16 100.7207 8.1700 100.00 INE018A08AN2 LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED 9.15% 22-Aug-16 101.0138 8.1700 100.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 29-Sep-16 106.0000 7.2200 0.50 INE043D07GZ7 IDFC LIMITED 0.00% 25-Nov-16 88.3136 8.8100 1000.00 INE800H07215 OMAXE LIMITED 14.00% 23-Dec-16 100.0000 - 2.50 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 102.1178 8.2500 250.00 INE514E08DW7 EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.73% 30-Jul-17 99.9882 8.7100 2500.00 INE054O08049 LNT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 100.0163 8.8500 250.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD 8.14% 06-May-18 99.8460 8.2000 4200.00 INE261F08469 NABARD 8.19% 08-Jun-18 100.2613 8.0800 100.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 100.9475 8.3200 50.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.69% 03-Mar-19 103.2726 8.6100 50.00 INE261F08485 NABARD 8.20% 13-Mar-20 99.3379 8.3500 100.00 INE130C07275 AMTEK AUTO LTD 10.50% 07-Apr-20 99.9000 10.9400 10.00 INE804I08601 ECL FINANCE LTD 12.00% 26-Apr-20 108.1308 9.9000 3.50 INE134E08HF0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.38% 27-Apr-20 99.2700 8.5500 11.00 INE752E07MM7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-20 99.7576 8.4600 50.00 INE134E08GA3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.20% 07-Jul-21 103.1500 8.5000 20.00 INE202B08389 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 12.75% 23-Sep-21 102.5000 12.1100 1.00 INE020B08872 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.44% 04-Dec-21 99.4632 8.5500 18.00 INE134E08GT3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.55% 09-Dec-21 99.3915 8.6600 200.00 INE557F07017 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 7.19% 14-Dec-22 100.0800 7.1600 70.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 101.1102 8.6100 300.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 101.0000 8.5800 56.00 INE134E07414 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.18% 16-Nov-23 105.9437 7.2000 4.50 INE053F07611 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.35% 21-Nov-23 106.6884 7.2600 200.00 INE895D07396 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.74% 13-Jan-24 106.1100 8.6900 200.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 9.00% 14-Oct-24 103.5224 8.4300 150.00 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.65% 28-Dec-24 100.3415 8.5800 100.00 INE871D07NL7 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING N FINANCIAL 8.72% 21-Jan-25 100.2800 8.6600 5.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 97.7478 8.5700 200.00 INE733E07JP6 NTPC LTD 8.49% 25-Mar-25 100.3314 8.4100 400.00 INE020B08930 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.30% 10-Apr-25 98.8413 8.4700 50.00 INE043D07IE8 IDFC LIMITED 8.70% 20-May-25 100.1400 8.6700 6.00 INE752E07MS4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-26 99.2465 8.5000 150.00 INE752E07MT2 POWER GRID CORPORATION LTD 8.40% 27-May-27 99.2089 8.5000 150.00 INE134E07364 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 7.04% 28-Mar-28 98.4500 7.2200 0.20 INE752E07MU0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-28 99.1658 8.5000 150.00 INE752E07MV8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 26-May-29 99.2545 8.4900 200.00 INE752E07MW6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-30 99.1044 8.5000 150.00 INE039A09PO2 IFCI LTD 9.90% 05-Nov-32 100.1200 9.8600 5.00 INE134E07463 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.92% 16-Nov-33 116.6000 7.2500 0.30 INE476A08035 CANARA BANK 9.55% 31-Dec-99 99.0000 9.5000 20.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER LIMITED 11.40% 31-Dec-99 107.2530 10.6300 1.00 NSE === INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 99.9993 7.9865 1950.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 99.9993 7.7000 1950.00 INE071G08361 ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 9.77% 30-Jun-15 100.0642 8.1500 50.00 INE043D07BL8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.57% 06-Jul-15 100.0346 8.4359 350.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 100.0226 8.3503 350.00 INE752E07HD6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-15 99.9813 8.2000 550.00 INE001A07MP0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.07% 10-Jul-15 100.0135 8.2000 500.00 INE001A07MQ8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.95% 13-Jul-15 99.9942 8.5970 2000.00 INE001A07MQ8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.95% 13-Jul-15 99.9942 8.2800 2000.00 INE514E08738 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.10% 15-Jul-15 99.9197 8.2300 1100.00 INE043D07BQ7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.52% 17-Jul-15 100.0596 8.3000 400.00 INE001A07IS2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.60% 18-Jul-15 100.0811 8.2097 400.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.60% 07-Aug-15 100.1513 8.0700 250.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 10-Aug-15 100.3705 8.0233 150.00 INE804I07FX8 ECL FINANCE LIMITED NIFTY 01-Oct-15 142.0000 0.0000 0.50 INE776K07021 LANDS END PROPERTIES PVT. LTD. 0.00% 13-Feb-16 125.4205 8.7988 180.00 INE691A09128 UCO BANK 9.25% 07-Apr-16 100.2000 9.1700 24.00 INE649A09035 STATE BANK OF HYDERABAD 8.80% 29-Apr-16 99.7844 9.0000 6.00 INE202B07753 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 0.00% 06-May-16 111.2012 9.4176 250.00 INE752E07HE4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-16 100.2908 8.3000 750.00 INE549K08038 MUTHOOT FINCORP LIMITED 12.00% 31-Aug-16 98.9798 - 5.00 INE694L07032 TALWANDI SABO POWER LIMITED 9.60% 16-Sep-16 100.1642 9.3619 100.00 INE043D07GZ7 IDFC LIMITED - 25-Nov-16 88.3136 8.7800 2500.00 INE043D07GZ7 IDFC LIMITED - 25-Nov-16 88.3136 8.7800 1500.00 INE658R07018 ASPIRE HOME FINANCE CORPORATION 11.25% 25-Nov-16 100.1306 11.0160 4.00 INE431Q07012 WADHWA CONSTRUCTION & INFRA 20.00% 08-Mar-17 102.2486 - 98.80 INE001A07CB1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.10% 20-Mar-17 102.4196 8.5337 33.00 INE115A07FI7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.18% 03-Jul-17 100.8827 8.6709 1500.00 INE115A07FI7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.18% 03-Jul-17 100.8827 8.6700 1500.00 INE001A07IP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 05-Jul-17 101.5029 8.7500 50.00 INE001A07IP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 05-Jul-17 101.5029 8.7500 50.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 102.1178 8.2400 250.00 INE804I07UF4 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 23-Jul-17 114.2840 - 10.50 INE514E08DW7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.73% 30-Jul-17 99.9966 8.1500 3000.00 INE514E08DW7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.73% 30-Jul-17 99.9882 8.6868 500.00 INE054O08049 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 99.9922 8.8580 550.00 INE054O08049 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 8.90% 25-Oct-17 100.0163 8.4000 250.00 INE755K07173 DALMIA CEMENT (BHARAT) LIMITED 10.50% 20-Feb-18 100.6765 9.4623 250.00 INE752E07GI7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.90% 25-Feb-18 102.0641 8.0000 12.50 INE103S07013 KARVY REALTY (INDIA) LIMITED 19.00% 01-May-18 99.0009 - 120.00 INE242A07256 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 8.14% 06-May-18 99.8460 8.3339 3500.00 INE140A08SJ4 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 9.22% 29-May-18 100.0000 9.2100 500.00 INE001A07MG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 17-Jan-19 102.6300 8.7500 216.00 INE001A07MG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 17-Jan-19 102.5957 8.7435 200.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 103.2156 8.5350 200.00 INE020B07IA8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.63% 05-Feb-19 103.2156 8.5350 100.00 INE115A07EY7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.77% 26-Feb-19 102.9669 8.7700 50.00 INE115A07EY7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.77% 26-Feb-19 102.9669 8.7700 50.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 103.2726 8.6000 50.00 INE752E07ML9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-19 100.0000 8.4000 100.00 INE020B07ER1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.72% 04-Sep-19 100.5172 8.5438 50.00 INE020B07ER1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.72% 04-Sep-19 100.5172 8.5500 50.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.6144 8.5500 50.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 101.6144 8.5500 50.00 INE752E07ME4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-20 98.9750 8.4499 150.00 INE752E07ME4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-20 98.9750 8.4500 150.00 INE039A07827 IFCI LIMITED TRANCHE-II 9.35% 13-Feb-20 98.3500 9.7700 1.00 INE134E08GX5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.36% 26-Feb-20 99.3203 8.5172 100.00 INE752E07MI5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.15% 09-Mar-20 98.7496 8.4553 400.00 INE752E07MI5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.15% 09-Mar-20 98.7496 8.4539 150.00 INE008A08S54 IDBI BANK LIMITED RESET 10-Mar-20 100.8000 9.4000 12.00 INE134E08HF0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.38% 27-Apr-20 99.5200 8.4900 154.00 INE115A07HB8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.49% 28-Apr-20 99.1200 8.7000 250.00 INE752E07MM7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-20 99.7576 8.4500 150.00 INE115A08336 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.95% 15-Sep-20 100.7000 8.7500 239.00 INE752E07MN5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-21 100.0000 8.4000 100.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 103.9824 9.3500 6.00 INE001A07JG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.58% 29-Aug-21 100.1926 8.1501 700.00 INE752E07BC1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 07-Sep-21 101.5653 8.5732 100.00 INE752E07KG3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-21 101.1852 8.5750 50.00 INE752E07KG3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-21 101.1852 8.5750 50.00 INE752E07LV0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-21 101.5653 8.5750 100.00 INE039A07793 IFCI LIMITED - 01-Dec-21 109.0000 9.2500 3.20 INE039A07785 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 01-Dec-21 100.1200 9.8500 0.10 INE020B08872 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.44% 04-Dec-21 99.2220 8.6000 502.00 INE020B08872 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.44% 04-Dec-21 99.2004 8.6042 500.00 INE134E08GT3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.55% 09-Dec-21 99.3915 8.6500 200.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 108.0637 8.3187 50.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 108.0637 8.3200 50.00 INE020B08922 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.27% 09-Mar-22 98.8700 8.4900 150.00 INE691I07AQ4 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.81% 26-May-22 100.0000 8.8000 10.00 INE752E07MO3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-22 100.0000 8.4000 100.00 INE895D08493 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.70% 16-Aug-22 104.8300 8.7481 50.00 INE895D08543 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.67% 13-Sep-22 104.3579 8.8100 200.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 101.7587 8.5750 100.00 INE752E07LW8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-22 101.7587 8.5750 100.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 102.1136 8.6000 450.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 102.1136 8.6000 450.00 INE557F07017 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 7.19% 14-Dec-22 100.0500 7.1650 140.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 101.1102 8.6050 450.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 101.1102 8.6043 120.00 INE752E07MP0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-23 100.0000 8.4000 100.00 INE752E07LX6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-23 101.9369 8.5750 100.00 INE752E07LX6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.93% 20-Oct-23 101.9369 8.5750 100.00 INE053F07611 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.35% 21-Nov-23 106.6241 7.2700 500.00 INE134E07414 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.18% 22-Nov-23 105.6600 7.2500 2.50 INE895D07396 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.74% 13-Jan-24 106.1100 8.6818 400.00 INE895D07446 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.90% 20-Mar-24 106.7600 8.7484 200.00 INE752E07MQ8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-24 100.0000 8.4000 100.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 101.5000 9.0000 300.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.25% 16-Jun-24 101.5000 8.9898 150.00 INE975G08058 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.50% 21-Jun-24 103.6120 11.1500 17.00 INE139F07063 KONKAN RAILWAY CORPORATION LIMITED 9.08% 25-Sep-24 104.0800 8.6000 10.00 INE990D07304 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LIMITED 9.13% 30-Sep-24 100.2800 9.0503 38.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 103.5224 8.4200 150.00 INE153A08048 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 8.24% 19-Nov-24 100.6324 8.3037 500.00 INE039A07801 IFCI LIMITED 9.90% 01-Dec-24 101.5000 9.6300 35.20 INE238A08351 AXIS BANK LIMITED 8.85% 05-Dec-24 101.5024 8.5900 100.00 INE238A08351 AXIS BANK LIMITED 8.85% 05-Dec-24 101.5663 8.5800 50.00 INE020B08880 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.57% 21-Dec-24 100.0281 8.5600 300.00 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.65% 28-Dec-24 100.3415 8.5750 100.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 97.7478 8.5775 250.00 INE306N08045 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.32% 30-Jan-25 99.7800 9.3323 100.00 INE774D08LK7 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.18% 31-Jan-25 99.6800 9.2100 9.00 INE020B08906 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.27% 06-Feb-25 98.1693 8.5498 50.00 INE020B08906 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.27% 06-Feb-25 98.1693 8.5500 50.00 INE013A08366 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 9.65% 18-Mar-25 100.1235 9.6100 180.00 INE733E07JP6 NTPC LIMITED SR-54 8.49% 25-Mar-25 100.3314 8.4200 470.20 INE306N08052 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.37% 31-Mar-25 100.2374 9.3100 640.00 INE020B08930 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.30% 10-Apr-25 98.8413 8.4800 50.00 INE134E08HD5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.39% 19-Apr-25 98.8697 8.5500 150.00 INE134E08HD5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.39% 19-Apr-25 98.8697 8.5492 100.00 INE043D07IE8 IDFC LIMITED 8.70% 20-May-25 100.0500 8.6823 86.00 INE752E07MR6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-25 100.0000 8.4000 100.00 INE691I08396 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.87% 03-Jun-25 100.1157 8.8400 1800.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 104.0204 8.5300 4.20 INE752E07MS4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-26 99.2465 8.5000 250.00 INE752E07MT2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-27 99.2089 8.5000 250.00 INE787H07149 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.36% 22-Jan-28 100.5300 7.2817 30.00 INE752E07MU0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-28 99.1658 8.5000 250.00 INE752E07MV8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-29 99.2545 8.4850 300.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 103.4479 8.4300 50.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 103.4479 8.4300 50.00 INE752E07MH7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-30 98.1787 8.4049 100.00 INE752E07MH7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-30 98.1787 8.4500 100.00 INE752E07MK1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.15% 09-Mar-30 97.7346 8.4093 100.00 INE752E07MK1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.15% 09-Mar-30 97.7346 8.4100 100.00 INE752E07MW6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 27-May-30 99.1044 8.5000 250.00 INE053F09HQ4 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.47% 10-May-31 110.8511 8.3953 50.00 INE053F09HQ4 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.47% 10-May-31 110.8511 8.3961 50.00 INE457A09215 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 9.48% 31-Dec-99 94.6200 10.9900 1200.00 INE112A08010 CORPORATION BANK 9.51% 31-Dec-99 94.6300 11.0000 600.00 INE160A08076 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 9.15% 31-Dec-99 98.5600 9.3604 NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange