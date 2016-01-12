Jan 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4729.00 NSE 26965.60 ============= TOTAL 31694.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE261F09HG4 NABARD 9.35% 29-Jan-16 100.0608 7.6800 3.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 100.8603 8.6700 250.00 INE001A07OE0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.14% 15-Dec-16 99.5572 8.6300 1250.00 INE296A07HR2 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 8.80% 03-Aug-17 99.9656 8.7600 150.00 INE774D07NG3 MAHINDRA N MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 8.75% 04-Aug-17 99.7634 8.8500 150.00 INE916DA7IO8 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 8.78% 15-Mar-18 99.9852 8.7600 150.00 INE584T07012 RADIUS AND DESERVE LAND 0.00% 17-Sep-18 108.8055 18.0000 19.00 INE671H07210 SOBHA LIMITED 12.00% 18-Sep-18 100.0000 11.9200 1.00 INE756I07654 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.71% 20-Oct-18 99.8198 8.7600 450.00 INE020B08971 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.05% 07-Dec-18 99.9566 8.0500 5.00 INE756I07704 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.52% 27-Dec-18 99.3628 8.7700 250.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 76.7815 9.3100 8.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.69% 02-Mar-19 104.2316 8.0900 250.00 INE872A07TN4 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.25% 12-Nov-19 97.3400 12.1500 20.00 INE001A07NH5 HOUSING DEVELOPEMENT FINANCE CORP 8.75% 13-Jan-20 100.9298 8.4600 250.00 INE733E07CF2 NTPC LIMITED 8.78% 09-Mar-20 102.4088 8.0600 50.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 100.5510 8.2000 150.00 INE514E08AS1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.05% 22-Feb-22 103.6492 8.2600 600.00 INE134E07331 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 7.19% 04-Jan-23 100.6500 7.0700 9.00 INE013A08358 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 10.19% 13-Jan-24 105.1000 9.4800 12.00 INE975G08058 ILFS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.50% 21-Jun-24 100.5000 11.7200 1.00 INE115A07HX2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.50% 29-Aug-25 99.7172 8.5300 600.00 INE535H08637 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT LIMITED 9.50% 13-Oct-25 100.2000 9.4500 3.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.32% 23-Dec-25 99.9996 8.3200 50.00 INE134E07208 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.30% 01-Feb-27 107.7343 7.2500 10.00 INE134E07430 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.54% 16-Nov-28 110.0211 7.3000 9.00 INE053F07835 INDIAN RAILWAYS FINANCE CORP 7.53% 21-Dec-30 101.0500 7.4100 5.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 11.40% 31-Dec-99 106.1009 10.1500 21.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED 11.80% 31-Dec-99 107.5140 11.0000 3.00 NSE === INE804I07QP1 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 02-Feb-16 125.0650 11.7500 14.50 INE804I07RH6 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 02-Mar-16 123.7960 - 2.50 INE121A07IL3 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.63% 21-Mar-16 100.1784 8.1790 750.00 INE001A07MM7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.72% 25-Mar-16 100.2791 7.7000 2000.00 INE020B07JA6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.97% 08-Sep-16 100.4599 7.9854 10.00 INE958G07544 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 12.25% 23-Sep-16 101.6359 9.7500 100.00 INE721A07GK6 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.72% 24-Sep-16 100.8554 9.1250 45.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 102.2923 9.0001 178.00 INE667F07EM1 SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS HOME FINANCE 9.58% 10-Oct-16 100.3431 8.8500 50.00 INE667F07EM1 SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS HOME FINANCE 9.58% 10-Oct-16 100.3431 8.8500 50.00 INE001A07LU2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 10-Oct-16 100.7419 8.4770 45.00 INE523E07921 L T FINANCE LTD 9.95% 28-Oct-16 100.7006 8.8000 100.00 INE523E07921 L T FINANCE LTD 9.95% 28-Oct-16 100.7006 8.8000 100.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 100.8603 8.6100 250.00 INE001A07OE0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.14% 15-Dec-16 99.5572 8.5800 1550.00 INE121A07IT6 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.52% 15-Mar-17 100.4708 9.1100 50.00 INE140A08SQ9 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 9.35% 24-Jul-17 99.9512 9.3000 500.00 INE296A07HR2 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 8.80% 03-Aug-17 99.9656 8.7500 150.00 INE774D07NG3 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERV 8.75% 04-Aug-17 99.7634 8.8450 150.00 INE134E08HY1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.88% 21-Oct-17 99.9755 7.8524 2000.00 INE916DA7IO8 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 8.78% 15-Mar-18 99.9852 8.7700 150.00 INE115A07HD4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.73% 15-May-18 100.2479 8.5650 600.00 INE115A07HD4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.73% 15-May-18 100.2479 8.5650 600.00 INE671H07210 SOBHA LIMITED 12.00% 18-Sep-18 98.7417 12.5000 100.00 INE001A07OB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.60% 28-Sep-18 100.0276 8.5500 100.00 INE001A07OB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.60% 28-Sep-18 100.0276 8.5500 100.00 INE756I07654 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.71% 20-Oct-18 99.8198 8.7600 350.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 103.9400 8.0200 1.00 INE756I07746 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED - 17-Dec-18 100.2306 8.7415 74.00 INE756I07704 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.52% 27-Dec-18 99.3628 8.7600 250.00 INE261F08576 NABARD 8.05% 04-Jan-19 100.0407 8.0500 400.00 INE001A07OI1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.45% 08-Feb-19 99.8374 8.5100 500.00 INE359S07011 OMKAR REALTORS ANDHERI PROJECT 18.00% 28-Feb-19 100.0000 - 42.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 104.2316 8.0900 250.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 104.2341 9.1000 39.00 INE115A07FB2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.76% 08-Mar-19 103.2345 8.5285 72.00 INE752E07FM1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.20% 12-Mar-19 103.0822 8.0386 50.00 INE261F08584 NABARD 7.99% 20-Mar-19 99.9256 8.0218 74.00 INE572E09296 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.23% 09-Apr-19 99.7000 8.5000 10.00 INE115A07IG5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.28% 30-Apr-19 99.2440 8.5499 750.00 INE115A07FK3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.51% 24-Jul-19 102.7516 8.5366 300.00 INE092T08287 IDFC BANK LIMITED 8.90% 29-Sep-19 101.4500 8.4200 8.00 INE115A07GK1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.61% 11-Dec-19 100.0949 8.5650 500.00 INE115A07GK1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.61% 11-Dec-19 100.0949 8.5650 500.00 INE001A07NH5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.75% 13-Jan-20 100.9298 8.4600 250.00 INE001A07NH5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.75% 13-Jan-20 101.0500 8.4236 0.50 INE476M07339 L&T HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.20% 16-Jan-20 101.3800 8.7700 150.00 INE752E07ME4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-20 99.9874 8.2000 100.00 INE752E07ME4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-20 99.9874 8.2000 100.00 INE733E07CF2 NTPC LIMITED 8.78% 09-Mar-20 102.4088 8.0600 50.00 INE134E08HF0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.38% 27-Apr-20 100.1848 8.3100 50.00 INE134E08CX4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-20 101.3800 8.2900 1.00 INE572E09270 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.59% 17-Jun-20 100.9500 8.4944 8.00 INE134E08DE2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 15-Jul-20 101.4000 8.2900 2.00 INE115A07HQ6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.60% 22-Jul-20 100.0278 8.5600 650.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 100.5510 8.2200 300.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 100.5510 8.2200 150.00 INE020B08955 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.36% 22-Sep-20 100.5115 8.2200 350.00 INE020B08955 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.36% 22-Sep-20 100.5115 8.2200 100.00 INE202B07GF5 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.30% 30-Oct-20 100.6400 9.1000 2.00 INE148I07DJ4 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 20-Nov-20 99.9300 9.0000 72.00 INE752E07NJ1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.32% 23-Dec-20 100.5376 8.1700 50.00 INE148I07DM8 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 30-Dec-20 99.9600 9.0000 8.00 INE081A08207 TATA STEEL LIMITED 9.15% 24-Jan-21 100.1050 9.1000 57.00 INE246R07053 IDFC INFRA DEBT FUND LIMITED 8.65% 28-Jan-21 100.0000 8.6420 160.00 INE528G08196 YES BANK LIMITED 10.30% 25-Jul-21 106.1200 8.8200 6.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 106.0000 8.3800 11.00 INE514E08AS1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.05% 22-Feb-22 103.6492 8.2500 600.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 107.3122 8.3603 250.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 107.3122 8.3650 250.00 INE804I08635 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 11.25% 30-Jun-22 103.6370 10.4500 30.00 INE137K07034 HPCL-MITTAL ENERGY LIMITED 4.00% 03-Sep-22 134.7683 9.7375 1100.00 INE013A08267 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 10.40% 27-Sep-22 106.1000 9.1200 5.00 INE134E07331 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.19% 04-Jan-23 100.1489 7.1550 9.00 INE235P07126 L&T INFRA DEBT FUND LIMITED 8.60% 06-Jan-23 99.9700 8.6000 50.00 INE013A08358 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 10.19% 13-Jan-24 105.5000 9.4200 32.00 INE936D07075 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER P. LT 9.75% 02-Aug-24 104.1685 9.0000 4.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 105.8400 8.3409 19.00 INE296A08714 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.15% 19-Sep-24 105.6000 9.1600 54.00 INE134E08GL0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.98% 08-Oct-24 104.9000 8.2000 20.00 INE721A07IO4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 13-Nov-24 103.9829 9.1300 69.00 INE340M08137 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.20% 18-Dec-24 98.7000 9.7100 1.00 INE909H08212 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 9.70% 19-Dec-24 103.0000 9.1800 54.00 INE134E08GV9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.65% 28-Dec-24 101.4685 8.4000 50.00 INE092T08BS4 IDFC BANK LIMITED SR-OBB 8.67% 03-Jan-25 100.8581 8.5200 10.00 INE115A07GP0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.40% 30-Jan-25 99.9800 8.3927 1000.00 INE115A07GP0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.40% 30-Jan-25 99.9800 8.3927 1000.00 INE001A07NL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.33% 06-Feb-25 100.0345 8.1000 2000.00 INE001A07NL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.33% 06-Feb-25 100.0345 8.1000 1250.00 INE733E07JP6 NTPC LIMITED SR-54 8.49% 25-Mar-25 101.3262 8.2500 150.00 INE535H08595 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 9.50% 10-Jun-25 100.2500 9.4300 15.00 INE306N08078 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.25% 22-Jul-25 101.0354 9.0600 6.00 INE115A07HX2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.50% 29-Aug-25 99.7172 8.5250 700.00 INE115A07HX2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.50% 29-Aug-25 99.8132 8.5100 50.00 INE092T08584 IDFC BANK LIMITED 8.82% 29-Sep-25 102.1300 8.4700 2.00 INE694C08062 THE LAKSHMI VILAS BANK LIMITED 11.50% 30-Sep-25 102.1000 11.4442 2.00 INE774D07NN9 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERV 8.75% 09-Oct-25 99.9474 8.7400 100.00 INE539K08146 CREDILA FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT. 9.30% 09-Oct-25 100.1000 9.2700 100.00 INE950O08022 MAHINDRA RURAL HOUSING FINANCE 9.25% 13-Oct-25 99.8000 9.2600 15.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.32% 23-Dec-25 99.9996 8.3100 250.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.32% 23-Dec-25 99.9501 8.3173 200.00 INE235P07134 L&T INFRA DEBT FUND LIMITED 8.63% 07-Jan-26 100.0000 8.6300 250.00 INE537P07083 INDIA INFRADEBT LIMITED 8.60% 08-Jun-26 100.0000 8.6000 250.00 INE031A07949 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.76% 25-Oct-28 110.1800 7.2500 3.00 INE306N08110 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.86% - 103.1500 9.3500 40.00 INE053F07835 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.53% 21-Dec-30 100.9000 7.4266 212.10 INE752E07NL7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.32% 23-Dec-30 100.1104 8.3001 50.00 INE134E07463 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.92% 22-Nov-33 113.9800 7.2400 3.00 INE020B07HS2 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 109.9500 7.2300 3.00 INE065L08058 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.80% 22-Mar-73 100.0000 10.0300 25.00 INE121A08MS8 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 13.00% 31-Dec-99 107.8900 11.0900 60.00 INE160A08076 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 9.15% 31-Dec-99 100.2100 9.1000 30.00 INE028A08075 BANK OF BARODA 9.48% 31-Dec-99 101.1200 9.1200 30.00 INE476A08035 CANARA BANK 9.55% 31-Dec-99 99.8000 9.5681 17.00 INE077A08072 DENA BANK 10.20% 31-Dec-99 98.1500 10.7400 2.00 INE457A09215 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 9.48% 31-Dec-99 95.5500 10.9000 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE