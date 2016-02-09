Feb 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4368.80 NSE 49482.90 ============= TOTAL 53851.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE895D08311 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.90% 09-Mar-16 100.0246 9.1600 50.00 INE895D08329 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.90% 18-Mar-16 100.0346 9.1400 100.00 INE121A07JD8 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.10% 24-Mar-17 99.5533 9.5000 250.00 INE261F09DR0 NABARD 0.00% 01-Oct-17 87.5250 8.4400 1.00 INE261F09DU4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Nov-17 86.9250 8.4500 1.80 INE909H07CH7 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 9.10% 20-Nov-17 99.0150 9.6800 500.00 INE261F09DW0 NABARD 0.00% 01-Dec-17 86.3500 8.4400 1.20 INE138A07413 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 12.25% 30-Dec-17 100.0000 12.2500 1.00 INE020B08971 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.05% 07-Dec-18 99.6878 8.1600 200.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 103.7632 8.0900 250.00 INE001A07OI1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.45% 08-Feb-19 99.5142 8.6300 100.00 INE146O07045 HINDUJA LEYLAND FINANCE LTD 10.65% 16-Feb-19 100.7285 10.3500 400.00 INE134E08IA9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.12% 28-Feb-19 99.7535 8.2100 150.00 INE360C07047 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-19 105.2800 8.9800 100.00 INE872A07TN4 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.25% 12-Nov-19 97.1000 12.2500 0.70 INE134E08FG2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.82% 20-Feb-20 101.5552 8.3400 100.00 INE228R07028 MANYATA DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED 18.50% 30-Jun-20 104.4462 17.6900 64.00 INE020B08484 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 03-Feb-21 66.5640 8.5000 12.00 INE787H07263 INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPANY LTD 8.01% 12-Nov-23 104.9900 7.1400 7.00 INE340M08129 TAMIL NADU GENERATION 9.72% 16-Jul-24 99.7000 10.0200 1.00 INE115A07FW8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.24% 30-Sep-24 103.3592 8.6600 50.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 98.0468 8.5500 250.00 INE020B08906 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.27% 06-Feb-25 98.4028 8.5300 100.00 INE733E07JQ4 NTPC LIMITED 7.15% 21-Aug-25 100.1700 7.1100 21.00 INE206D08261 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.14% 25-Mar-26 99.3100 8.4100 100.00 INE053F07579 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.34% 19-Feb-28 101.1500 7.1900 50.00 INE787H07198 IIFCL 8.26% 23-Aug-28 107.8200 8.2700 50.00 INE020B07HP8 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 24-Sep-28 109.0200 7.3300 11.00 INE906B07DE1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY 8.50% 05-Feb-29 109.8019 7.3000 6.60 INE906B07EI0 NATIONAL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY 7.35% 11-Jan-31 100.2976 7.6900 1187.00 INE906B07EJ8 NATIONAL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY 7.60% 11-Jan-31 100.3500 7.3100 47.00 INE202E07195 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 7.49% 21-Jan-31 100.8000 7.4000 50.00 INE202E07229 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 7.74% 21-Jan-31 100.9900 7.3700 2.00 INE512S08021 CHHATTISGARH STATE POWER 10.36% 04-Feb-36 100.0000 10.2700 40.00 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 10.75% 21-Aug-72 102.4000 0.0000 1.00 INE121A08MB4 CHOLA MANDALAM INVESTMENT 12.50% 18-Aug-99 108.0500 0.0000 0.50 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 31-Dec-99 110.4500 9.1500 75.00 INE476A08035 CANARA BANK 9.55% 31-Dec-99 99.7500 9.5900 18.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 11.40% 31-Dec-99 108.7800 0.0000 17.00 INE565A09231 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 10.00% 31-Dec-99 95.4500 0.0000 3.00 NSE === INE804I07IW4 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 02-Mar-16 146.5330 0.0000 2.50 INE895D08329 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.90% 18-Mar-16 100.0346 8.7500 100.00 INE013A07E05 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 9.86% 19-Mar-16 100.1125 8.0890 250.00 INE804I07JW2 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 06-Apr-16 137.2140 0.0000 1.00 INE949L07055 AU FINANCIERS (INDIA) PRIVATE LTD 12.25% 04-May-16 100.5448 10.2929 250.00 INE958G07AP3 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.20% 24-Jun-16 99.8603 10.2000 1700.00 INE001A07MV8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.30% 01-Aug-16 99.8530 9.1500 250.00 INE895D08311 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.90% 03-Sep-16 100.0246 8.7501 50.00 INE804I07D68 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 30-Sep-16 117.9000 0.0000 45.00 INE804I07SC5 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 04-Nov-16 131.1050 0.0000 4.50 INE660A07KT9 SUNDARAM FIN 9.70% 26-May-17 100.7242 9.0000 50.00 INE660A07KT9 SUNDARAM FIN 9.70% 26-May-17 100.7242 9.0000 50.00 INE804I07JB6 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 02-Mar-16 158.7560 11.2500 7.50 INE020B08989 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.28% 04-Mar-17 100.0000 8.3000 150.00 INE958G07AQ1 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.25% 22-Mar-17 5.4085 12.8800 1800.00 INE121A07JD8 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.10% 24-Mar-17 99.5533 9.5000 250.00 INE001A07OC4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 1.43% 28-Mar-17 92.1973 8.9850 250.00 INE134E08HL8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 27-May-17 99.9240 8.3500 150.00 INE134E08HL8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 27-May-17 99.9240 8.3500 150.00 INE019A07365 JSW STEEL LIMITED 10.20% 05-Sep-17 99.7404 10.7600 500.00 INE134E08GM8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 21-Oct-17 100.7455 8.3500 500.00 INE134E08GM8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 21-Oct-17 100.7455 8.3500 500.00 INE909H07CH7 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 9.10% 20-Nov-17 99.0150 9.6712 500.00 INE001A07OJ9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.53% 12-Jan-18 99.5342 8.5342 250.00 INE001A07NK9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.50% 02-Feb-18 99.5859 8.7200 250.00 INE001A07NK9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.50% 02-Feb-18 99.5859 8.7200 250.00 INE092T08949 IDFC BANK LIMITED 8.43% 02-Feb-18 99.5460 8.6900 5.00 INE804I07ZJ5 ECL FINANCE LIMITED 10.45% 12-Mar-18 100.5462 10.1100 2780.00 INE958G07AR9 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.30% 22-Mar-18 5.2048 10.8800 1900.00 INE871D07NN3 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING 8.78% 28-Mar-18 99.5732 8.9600 200.00 INE881J07DO8 SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE LIMITED 9.75% 11-May-18 97.2181 11.6600 1400.00 INE958G07AM0 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.45% 18-May-18 5.1134 11.2500 2500.00 INE651J07028 JM FINANCIAL CREDIT SOLUTIONS LTD 10.29% 11-Jun-18 99.7693 10.3700 1000.00 INE020B07DG6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.68% 13-Jun-18 102.9738 8.1900 100.00 INE020B07DG6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.68% 13-Jun-18 102.9738 8.1900 100.00 INE134E08GZ0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 13-Jun-18 100.0940 8.2600 10.00 INE556F09510 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 8.27% 20-Jun-18 100.4647 8.0400 1.00 INE958G07AN8 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.45% 18-Jul-18 4.7588 10.8300 2500.00 INE958G07AS7 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.35% 23-Jul-18 5.0302 10.0100 2000.00 INE881J07DT7 SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE LTD SR-V 10.20% 11-Aug-18 97.0044 11.6600 500.00 INE019A07340 JSW STEEL LIMITED 10.50% 19-Aug-18 100.4299 10.6900 1000.00 INE134E08HU9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.28% 04-Sep-18 99.9062 8.2801 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 103.4160 8.2800 100.00 INE657S07034 MID-CITY INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE 17.25% 14-Oct-18 100.0000 22.6000 31.00 INE020B08971 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.05% 07-Dec-18 99.6878 8.1500 200.00 INE020B08971 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.05% 07-Dec-18 99.6700 8.1600 30.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.70% 15-Dec-18 103.4785 8.2500 250.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.70% 15-Dec-18 103.4785 8.5400 250.00 INE019A07399 JSW STEEL LIMITED TRANCHE 9.66% 23-Dec-18 99.5348 10.2000 100.00 INE020B07HZ7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.61% 03-Jan-19 103.7632 8.0800 250.00 INE321N07020 KKR INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES - 16-Jan-19 110.7136 10.6700 390.00 INE146O07045 HINDUJA LEYLAND FINANCE LIMITED 10.65% 16-Feb-19 100.7285 10.3500 400.00 INE134E08IA9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.12% 28-Feb-19 99.8571 8.1700 750.00 INE134E08IA9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.12% 28-Feb-19 99.8571 8.1700 250.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 103.8704 8.2000 150.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 103.8704 8.2000 150.00 INE053T07018 ONGC MANGALORE PETROCHEMICALS LTD 8.40% 14-Mar-19 100.0000 8.4200 900.00 INE261F08584 NABARD 7.99% 20-Mar-19 99.9141 8.0200 250.00 INE915T08024 SUN PHARMA LABORATORIES LIMITED 7.94% 22-Mar-19 100.0000 7.9362 1000.00 INE556F09551 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 7.98% 26-Mar-19 99.8355 8.0423 325.00 INE846T07015 VIBHOR VAIBHAV INFRAHOME PRIVATE - 31-Mar-19 100.0474 20.7500 27.40 INE321N07079 KKR INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES - 23-Apr-19 107.3457 10.6900 250.00 INE582L07088 TATA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT COMPANY 9.55% 26-Apr-19 99.7320 9.6600 100.00 INE336K07024 CLP WIND FARMS (INDIA) PVT LTD 9.15% 30-Apr-19 100.0000 9.1471 50.00 INE336K07024 CLP WIND FARMS (INDIA) PVT LTD 9.15% 30-Apr-19 100.0000 9.1467 50.00 INE722A07547 SHRIRAM - CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 10.85% 27-May-19 102.2072 9.9800 99.00 INE155A08084 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 10.00% 28-May-19 103.0157 8.8600 650.00 INE202B07AU7 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. - 04-Jun-19 122.1811 9.8100 57.00 INE572E09312 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.36% 12-Jul-19 99.5600 8.7000 3.00 INE721A07HP3 STFC LTD 10.00% 19-Jul-19 100.0822 9.8800 3000.00 INE721A07HQ1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT - 02-Aug-19 100.0911 9.8800 2000.00 INE115A07FU2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.44% 30-Aug-19 102.1242 8.6900 50.00 INE134E08GJ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.32% 17-Sep-19 102.8923 8.3200 250.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 102.4173 8.2174 500.00 INE020B08856 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.04% 12-Oct-19 102.4173 8.2200 500.00 INE321N07038 KKR INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT - 16-Jan-20 110.4696 10.6900 300.00 INE623B07164 FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 10.10% 28-Apr-20 99.2994 11.4900 200.00 INE975G08116 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 11.70% 27-Jul-20 99.2763 12.0200 1100.00 INE134E08HV7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.36% 04-Sep-20 99.9250 8.3500 100.00 INE121E07270 JSW ENERGY LIMITED 9.75% 30-Sep-20 99.9476 10.1300 1200.00 INE202B07GF5 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 9.30% 30-Oct-20 100.6100 9.1000 4.00 INE688I07170 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED 9.25% 22-Dec-20 100.1500 9.1879 25.00 INE246R07053 IDFC INFRA DEBT FUND LIMITED 8.65% 28-Jan-21 99.8000 8.6900 20.00 INE688I07212 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED 9.20% 29-Jan-21 100.0000 9.1900 25.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITE - 18-Mar-21 109.3500 9.6561 40.00 INE623B07156 FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 10.10% 23-Apr-21 99.3100 11.4900 1000.00 INE623B07172 FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 10.10% 28-Apr-21 99.2994 11.4900 300.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 02-Jun-21 105.1800 10.3600 10.00 INE803N07035 HPCL-MITTAL PIPELINES LIMITED 4.00% 21-Aug-21 131.6507 9.9300 500.00 INE121E07312 JSW ENERGY LIMITED 9.75% 11-Jan-22 99.9476 10.1300 400.00 INE268A07103 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 25-Oct-22 96.6529 11.5800 250.00 INE268A07111 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 27-Nov-22 96.5216 11.5800 1300.00 INE027E08038 FAMILY CREDIT LIMITED 10.40% 28-Jun-24 105.4500 9.4000 2.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.72% 16-Jul-24 98.8100 10.2500 4.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 105.2555 10.0200 78.00 INE115A07FW8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.24% 30-Sep-24 103.3592 8.6700 100.00 INE721A07IO4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.00% 13-Nov-24 103.8300 9.3188 19.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 97.9866 8.5500 650.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 97.9866 8.5500 400.00 INE752E07MG9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.20% 23-Jan-25 98.1706 8.4890 50.00 INE020B08906 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.27% 06-Feb-25 98.4028 8.5200 200.00 INE115A07GS4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.50% 24-Feb-25 99.2460 8.6175 50.00 INE115A07GT2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.52% 03-Mar-25 99.5186 8.5900 50.00 INE001A07NP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.43% 04-Mar-25 98.7550 8.6250 105.00 INE752E07MJ3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.15% 09-Mar-25 98.1013 8.4488 50.00 INE020B08963 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.11% 07-Oct-25 97.2256 8.5225 100.00 INE020B08963 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.11% 07-Oct-25 97.2256 8.5225 100.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA - 04-Nov-25 105.4000 8.0600 10.00 INE296A08763 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 8.94% 07-Nov-25 99.9800 8.9200 250.00 INE514E08ES3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA - 19-Nov-25 97.6939 8.4400 255.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LI 8.32% 23-Dec-25 98.8720 8.4800 600.00 INE752E07NK9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LI 8.32% 23-Dec-25 98.8725 8.4796 299.00 INE148I07DN6 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LTD - 30-Dec-25 99.2762 9.1000 250.00 INE705A08078 VIJAYA BANK 8.64% 22-Jan-26 99.9800 8.6460 101.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 107.6200 8.7700 100.00 INE206D08261 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.14% 25-Mar-26 98.8208 8.4800 100.00 INE206D08261 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.14% 25-Mar-26 98.8208 8.4800 100.00 INE008A08U50 IDBI BANK LIMITED 8.99% 13-Dec-27 101.6600 8.6410 3.00 INE053F07579 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.34% 19-Feb-28 100.9030 7.2150 50.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 102.9050 8.5350 50.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 107.4665 7.3150 50.00 INE557F07074 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.46% 30-Aug-28 109.0672 7.3150 100.00 INE906B07EJ8 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 7.60% 11-Jan-31 100.3600 7.3100 250.00 INE906B07EI0 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 7.35% 11-Jan-31 100.6300 7.2800 20.00 INE202E07195 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 7.49% 21-Jan-31 100.7317 7.4000 50.00 INE512S08021 CHHATTISGARH STATE POWER 10.36% 04-Feb-36 99.7500 10.6600 180.00 INE787H07057 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 9.41% 27-Jul-37 109.1500 8.4550 50.00 INE028A08075 BANK OF BARODA 9.48% 31-Dec-99 100.6800 9.2500 113.00 INE565A09231 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 10.00% 31-Dec-99 95.2000 11.5600 26.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 98.9044 10.9200 11.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED 10.75% 31-Dec-99 98.9044 10.9200 10.00 INE121A08MS8 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 13.00% 31-Dec-99 108.2100 11.0000 2.00 INE476A08035 CANARA BANK 9.55% 31-Dec-99 99.7500 9.5800 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - 