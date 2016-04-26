Apr 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17562.30 NSE 39686.10 ============= TOTAL 57248.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.35% 15-May-16 99.9849 8.1900 2867.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE COPORATION LTD 8.27% 25-Jun-16 100.0192 7.8700 150.00 INE148I07696 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 10.35% 27-Jun-16 100.2007 8.4200 1000.00 INE138A07330 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 0.00% 06-Nov-16 135.5200 0.0000 15.00 INE115A07IJ9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.25% 23-Dec-16 99.9425 8.2200 500.00 INE756I07043 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.95% 11-Jan-17 100.8748 8.4900 150.00 INE020B08989 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.28% 04-Mar-17 100.5555 7.5400 900.00 INE756I07100 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 9.90% 17-Apr-17 101.2769 8.4700 200.00 INE872A08BH2 SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE PRIVATE LTD 12.00% 03-Aug-17 99.8500 12.0100 2.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.30% 27-Aug-17 101.7947 7.7700 250.00 INE146O07029 HINDUJA LEYLAND FINANCE LTD 10.70% 23-Sep-17 100.7706 9.9900 1500.00 INE261F08576 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 8.05% 04-Jan-19 100.3962 7.8500 250.00 INE514E08FA8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDA LTD 8.20% 15-Mar-19 100.5237 7.9800 1000.00 INE975G08165 IL FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 9.40% 05-Apr-19 100.0000 9.3900 950.00 INE202B07AK8 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION 0.00% 30-Apr-19 127.4715 0.0000 500.00 INE134E08HP9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.53% 24-Jul-20 101.4098 8.1100 100.00 INE134E08HQ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.45% 10-Aug-20 101.1357 8.1100 1050.00 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 106.5083 7.9300 200.00 INE909H08063 TATA MOTOR FINANCE LTD 11.00% 17-Sep-21 103.2300 10.1600 0.50 INE053F09HT8 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.55% 08-Nov-21 103.3333 6.7900 1.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 107.9243 8.1800 150.00 INE690F08238 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.65% 30-Jan-23 98.9500 10.1300 1.00 INE721A08CU2 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO. LTD. 10.10% 29-Sep-23 104.4500 9.2200 10.00 INE153A08030 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.39% 26-Mar-24 107.4256 8.1000 100.00 INE008A08U84 IDBI BANK LIMITED PERPETUAL 10.75% 17-Oct-24 102.0727 4.9000 226.00 INE153A08071 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 8.29% 28-Nov-24 101.2491 8.0700 100.00 INE092T08BS4 IDFC BANK LIMITED 8.67% 03-Jan-25 101.5318 8.4000 450.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 100.4677 8.1400 1500.00 INE733E07HA2 NTPC LTD 9.00% 25-Jan-25 105.2508 8.1300 100.00 INE039A07843 IFCI LTD 9.40% 13-Feb-25 101.5600 9.1200 50.00 INE020B08930 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.30% 10-Apr-25 100.5956 8.2000 100.00 INE694C08062 THE LAKSHMI VILAS BANK LTD 11.50% 30-Sep-25 103.5700 11.1700 2.00 INE733E07JX0 NTPC LIMITED 8.19% 15-Dec-25 100.6018 8.0900 300.00 INE306N08110 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.86% 06-Jan-26 102.3000 9.4700 100.00 INE027E08061 FAMILY CREDIT LTD 9.48% 04-Mar-26 101.2000 9.2800 5.00 INE121H08081 ILFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.03% 22-Mar-26 100.7700 8.9000 263.00 INE514E08FB6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.02% 20-Apr-26 99.6308 8.0700 1500.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY 10.85% 04-Aug-26 102.6500 10.6900 6.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 105.5478 8.1700 100.00 INE039A09MD2 IFCI LIMITED 9.75% 16-Jul-30 103.8000 9.2500 3.00 INE053F07801 INDIAN RAILWAYS FINANCE CORP 7.28% 21-Dec-30 104.1700 6.9000 11.00 INE906B07EI0 NATIONAL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY 7.35% 11-Jan-31 104.1400 0.0000 200.00 INE053F07884 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.35% 22-Mar-31 104.4123 6.8700 57.20 INE053F07900 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.64% 22-Mar-31 100.0000 6.8700 34.60 INE646H08020 CAPITAL LOCAL AREA BANK LIMITED 11.75% 30-Mar-31 100.0000 0.0000 0.50 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 105.5800 6.8200 1.00 INE269O07011 RENEW WIND ENERGY LTD 9.75% 31-Mar-33 101.6500 9.8800 102.00 INE134E07570 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.35% 17-Oct-35 106.2912 6.7500 34.00 INE691I08438 LNT INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPANY 9.50% 30-Mar-50 100.5800 9.0400 52.00 INE476M08055 LNT INFRA FINANCE LIMITED 9.90% 30-Mar-50 102.8600 9.4200 50.00 INE667A08062 SYNDICATE BANK 11.25% 30-Mar-50 101.1000 0.0000 3.00 INE141A08027 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.48% 31-Mar-99 100.0000 9.4800 100.00 INE511C08936 MAGMA FINCORP LTD. 12.10% 15-Oct-99 100.0510 0.0000 10.50 INE457A09215 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 9.48% 30-Dec-99 95.2500 9.5100 244.00 INE476A08035 CANARA BANK 9.55% 31-Dec-99 100.0600 9.0900 9.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LIMITED 11.80% 31-Dec-99 111.1800 10.6100 1.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 31-Dec-99 103.9500 0.0000 1.00 NSE === INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 100.0034 7.6500 4117.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 100.0034 7.6500 1250.00 INE756I07258 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.80% 17-May-16 99.9600 8.4000 50.00 INE093J07064 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED - 20-May-16 150.6330 0.0000 3.00 INE804I07TW1 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 06-Jun-16 132.0710 0.0000 1.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 100.0192 7.6000 150.00 INE093J07221 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED - 21-Jul-16 184.0000 0.0000 7.80 INE648A09037 STATE BANK OF BIKANER AND JAIPUR 9.15% 10-Aug-16 100.4499 7.5200 250.00 INE648A09037 STATE BANK OF BIKANER AND JAIPUR 9.15% 10-Aug-16 100.4499 7.5200 250.00 INE804I07LC0 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 11-Aug-16 172.4300 10.5000 1.50 INE001A07ND4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.43% 02-Sep-16 100.1847 8.3500 700.00 INE001A07ND4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.43% 02-Sep-16 100.1847 8.3500 700.00 INE334L07118 UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT LTD 13.65% 12-Dec-16 101.4718 10.6000 100.00 INE093J07510 ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED - 14-Dec-16 139.3000 0.0000 1.00 INE001A07OE0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.14% 15-Dec-16 99.8337 8.1500 150.00 INE115A07IJ9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.24% 23-Dec-16 99.9425 8.2300 750.00 INE115A07IJ9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.24% 23-Dec-16 99.9425 8.2300 250.00 INE001A07HU0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 06-Feb-17 149.2962 8.2500 100.00 INE556F09379 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.20% 23-Feb-17 101.2429 7.5017 250.00 INE556F09379 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.20% 23-Feb-17 101.2429 7.4600 250.00 INE020B08989 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.28% 04-Mar-17 100.5555 7.5000 1100.00 INE020B08989 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.28% 04-Mar-17 100.5555 7.5000 200.00 INE020B08989 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.28% 04-Mar-17 100.4953 7.5737 35.00 INE909H07BS6 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.25% 20-Mar-17 101.3845 8.8249 500.00 INE909H07BN7 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.25% 20-Mar-17 101.1307 8.8249 250.00 INE148I07DG0 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.99% 30-Mar-17 100.0000 8.9700 100.00 INE069I07249 INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LIMITED 11.00% 17-Apr-17 100.2937 10.6503 250.00 INE756I07100 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.90% 17-Apr-17 101.2769 8.4400 200.00 INE134E08HR5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.12% 17-Apr-17 100.3566 7.6860 42.00 INE001A07NT0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.45% 24-Apr-17 149.2962 8.2500 120.00 INE001A07NT0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.45% 24-Apr-17 100.1821 8.2500 50.00 INE296A07BC7 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.90% 25-Apr-17 101.3298 8.4520 25.00 INE742F07320 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC 9.15% 28-Apr-17 100.3553 8.7700 50.00 INE136E07OF3 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LIMITED - 28-Apr-17 137.8400 5.00 INE896L07199 INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE PRIVATE 11.40% 06-Jun-17 101.5561 9.8050 140.00 INE306N07GZ7 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 8.99% 23-Jun-17 100.3868 8.5860 20.00 INE136E07PC7 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LIMITED - 27-Jul-17 128.0500 1.50 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 101.7947 7.7600 500.00 INE134E08GE5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.30% 27-Aug-17 101.7947 7.7600 250.00 INE146O07029 HINDUJA LEYLAND FINANCE LIMITED 10.70% 23-Sep-17 100.7706 9.9800 1500.00 INE115A07452 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.80% 22-Oct-17 101.8279 8.3600 50.00 INE756I07043 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.95% 01-Nov-17 100.8748 8.3800 150.00 INE134E08GP1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.50% 28-Nov-17 100.9355 7.7900 800.00 INE134E08GP1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.50% 28-Nov-17 100.9355 7.7900 400.00 INE001A07OJ9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.53% 12-Jan-18 99.9913 8.3800 250.00 INE001A07OJ9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.53% 12-Jan-18 99.9913 8.3800 250.00 INE872A07RH0 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.00% 06-May-18 96.4300 13.1100 0.50 INE752E07KP4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-18 100.2570 7.7690 150.00 INE752E07KP4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-18 100.2570 7.7800 150.00 INE896L07249 INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LIMITED 9.90% 15-Jun-18 99.7099 10.0400 20.00 INE081T08025 AASAN DEVELOPERS & CONSTRUCTIONS P 11.80% 29-Jun-18 100.6065 11.4189 150.00 INE953L07172 JANALAKSHMI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 12.85% 22-Jul-18 101.1300 12.2457 500.00 INE001A07OB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.60% 28-Sep-18 100.3278 8.4000 950.00 INE001A07OB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.60% 28-Sep-18 100.3278 8.4000 950.00 INE804I07Q48 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 30-Oct-18 100.0000 0.0000 2.00 INE923L07076 SP JAMMU UDHAMPUR HIGHWAY LIMITED 9.10% 31-Dec-18 100.9455 8.6500 70.00 INE261F08576 NABARD 8.05% 04-Jan-19 100.3962 7.5000 250.00 INE261F08576 NABARD 8.05% 04-Jan-19 100.3517 7.5531 11.00 INE755K07181 DALMIA CEMENT (BHARAT) LIMITED 9.91% 08-Jan-19 100.9108 9.7340 100.00 INE028A09081 BANK OF BARODA - 30-Jan-19 100.9000 8.4800 80.00 INE261F09EX6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-19 81.1719 7.8300 10.70 INE170M08039 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI ENERGY 9.75% 12-Mar-19 100.5927 9.8520 120.00 INE514E08FA8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.20% 15-Mar-19 100.5237 7.5000 1250.00 INE477A07175 CANFIN HOMES LIMITED 8.37% 22-Mar-19 100.0000 8.3700 450.00 INE155A08118 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.69% 29-Mar-19 103.2446 8.3800 250.00 INE155A08118 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 9.69% 29-Mar-19 103.2446 8.3800 250.00 INE975G08165 IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 9.40% 05-Apr-19 100.0000 9.3909 950.00 INE134E08IC5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.85% 15-Apr-19 100.0000 7.8500 250.00 INE691I07CW8 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPA 8.70% 19-Apr-19 100.0000 8.7000 300.00 INE202B07AK8 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. - 30-Apr-19 127.4715 9.2800 500.00 INE756I07886 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 8.48% 13-May-19 100.0000 8.4853 500.00 INE843S07022 SURAJ ESTATE DEVELOPERS PRIVATE 19.00% 30-Jun-19 100.0000 22.9500 116.00 INE115A07GC8 LIC HSG FIN 8.59% 18-Nov-19 100.5200 8.4433 50.00 INE134E08GX5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 8.36% 26-Feb-20 100.8400 6.00 INE053F09GU8 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 6.70% 08-Mar-20 99.6404 6.9200 2.50 INE228R07028 MANYATA DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED 18.50% 30-Jun-20 102.2900 18.1100 85.00 INE134E08HP9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.53% 24-Jul-20 101.4098 8.1000 200.00 INE134E08HP9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.53% 24-Jul-20 101.4098 8.1000 100.00 INE134E08HP9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.53% 24-Jul-20 101.5732 8.0450 49.00 INE134E08HQ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.45% 10-Aug-20 101.1358 8.1000 1550.00 INE134E08HQ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.45% 10-Aug-20 101.1358 8.1000 500.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 101.1127 8.0400 850.00 INE020B08948 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.37% 14-Aug-20 101.1127 8.0400 850.00 INE001A07NZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.50% 31-Aug-20 100.3377 8.3750 400.00 INE020B08955 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.36% 22-Sep-20 101.0884 8.0400 250.00 INE020B08955 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.36% 22-Sep-20 101.0884 8.0400 250.00 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 106.5083 7.9200 200.00 INE001A07OO9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.75% 04-Mar-21 101.4800 8.3500 10.00 INE538L07247 AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.40% 21-Mar-21 99.5300 9.5100 15.00 INE537P07158 INDIA INFRADEBT LIMITED 8.65% 22-Mar-21 100.8068 8.6200 10.00 INE148I07EK0 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 12-Apr-21 99.7000 9.0700 6.00 INE721A07KC5 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.15% 13-Apr-21 100.1700 9.0976 5.00 INE691I07CX6 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMP 8.70% 21-Apr-21 100.0500 8.6800 52.50 INE752E07KS8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-21 99.5606 8.0249 50.00 INE752E07KS8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-21 99.5606 8.0300 50.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 105.5895 8.1099 300.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 105.5895 8.1200 300.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRA 10.25% 22-Aug-21 105.6500 8.8500 7.00 INE053F09HT8 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.55% 08-Nov-21 102.7875 6.9100 3.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 107.9243 8.1800 150.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 105.7200 8.1200 15.00 INE721A08BO7 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.65% 30-Jan-23 105.5600 9.4700 160.00 INE556S07251 EAST-NORTH INTERCONNECTION COMPANY 9.10% 31-Mar-23 99.9500 9.1285 50.00 INE721A08CU2 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.10% 29-Sep-23 103.2000 9.4300 10.00 INE153A08030 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 9.39% 26-Mar-24 107.4256 8.2600 50.00 INE027E08038 FAMILY CREDIT LIMITED 10.40% 28-Jun-24 105.6700 9.3500 8.00 INE340M08129 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.72% 16-Jul-24 102.7000 9.2548 1.00 INE084A08052 BANK OF INDIA 11.00% 08-Aug-24 102.7988 10.4501 6.00 INE020B07IZ5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.34% 25-Aug-24 106.8000 8.1629 88.00 INE001A07NB8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.34% 28-Aug-24 106.0000 8.2900 2.00 INE296A08714 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.15% 19-Sep-24 106.5900 8.9700 5.00 INE457A09157 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA - 30-Sep-24 100.5952 8.7000 50.00 INE556S07319 EAST-NORTH INTERCONNECTION COMPANY 9.10% 30-Sep-24 99.9500 9.1028 25.00 INE114A07869 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA 9.00% 14-Oct-24 103.8273 8.3300 100.00 INE153A08071 MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 8.29% 28-Nov-24 101.2491 8.2400 50.00 INE340M08137 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.20% 18-Dec-24 98.9000 9.6700 2.00 INE020B08880 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.57% 21-Dec-24 102.7500 8.1100 6.00 INE092T08BS4 IDFC BANK LIMITED SR-OBB 8.67% 03-Jan-25 101.5318 8.3950 450.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 101.7251 8.6890 145.00 INE110L08060 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED 9.00% 21-Jan-25 101.7251 8.6901 5.00 INE020B08898 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.23% 23-Jan-25 100.4677 8.1500 705.00 INE733E07HA2 NATIONAL THERMAL POWER CORPORATION 9.00% 25-Jan-25 105.2508 8.1200 100.00 INE039A07843 IFCI LIMITED 9.40% 12-Feb-25 100.0576 9.3700 50.00 INE115A07GT2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.52% 03-Mar-25 100.8384 8.3700 300.00 INE020B08930 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.30% 10-Apr-25 100.5956 8.1900 50.00 INE752E07KW0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-25 98.8886 8.1000 5.00 INE881J08318 SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE LTD 10.75% 13-Aug-25 104.5400 9.9500 1.00 INE957N08011 HERO FINCORP LIMITED 9.35% 15-Sep-25 100.5000 9.2500 2.00 INE535H08637 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 9.50% 13-Oct-25 100.9000 9.3300 11.00 INE688I08095 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED 9.25% 30-Oct-25 100.1900 9.2000 300.00 INE733E07JX0 NTPC LIMITED SR-57 8.19% 15-Dec-25 100.6018 8.0800 300.00 INE148I07DN6 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.00% 30-Dec-25 99.8900 9.0000 10.00 INE027E08061 FAMILY CREDIT LIMITED 9.48% 04-Mar-26 101.2000 9.2700 5.00 INE062A08066 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.45% 16-Mar-26 106.3700 7.8236 40.30 INE537P07166 INDIA INFRADEBT LIMITED 8.65% 21-Mar-26 101.5100 8.5968 6.00 INE121H08081 IL&FS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.03% 22-Mar-26 101.1000 8.8509 60.00 INE759E08044 L&T FINCORP LIMITED 9.30% 23-Mar-26 100.9500 9.1400 3.00 INE306N08151 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.17% 30-Mar-26 101.6000 8.9117 40.00 INE721A07KD3 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.22% 13-Apr-26 100.0000 9.2128 600.00 INE514E08FB6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.02% 20-Apr-26 99.6308 8.0700 1600.00 INE752E07KX8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-26 98.8100 8.1000 5.00 INE206D08279 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.14% 25-Mar-27 100.9655 8.1600 200.00 INE206D08360 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-27 100.6166 8.2000 50.00 INE206D08360 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-27 100.6166 8.2000 50.00 INE752E07KY6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-27 98.7382 8.1000 5.00 INE752E07KM1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-27 105.3463 8.1000 15.00 INE206D08378 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-28 100.6439 8.2000 50.00 INE206D08378 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-28 100.6439 8.2000 50.00 INE752E07KZ3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.93% 20-May-28 98.6628 8.1000 3.00 INE206D08246 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 28-Nov-28 102.8066 8.1950 100.00 INE202E07120 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 8.55% 20-Mar-29 113.4482 6.9300 2.50 INE206D08394 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-29 100.7088 8.2000 50.00 INE206D08386 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-29 100.6776 8.2000 50.00 INE206D08394 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-29 100.7088 8.2000 50.00 INE206D08386 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.13% 28-Mar-29 100.6776 8.2000 50.00 INE514E08ED5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.87% 30-Oct-29 105.5478 8.1600 50.00 INE206D08253 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.40% 28-Nov-29 103.2476 8.1600 100.00 INE688I08103 CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED -9.25% 20-Nov-25 100.2000 9.2100 250.00 INE306N08110 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.86% - INE306N08110 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.86% - 102.3100 9.4624 125.00 INE514E08FC4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.12% - 100.0000 8.1200 100.00 INE476M08055 L&T HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED - - 103.2000 9.3800 76.00 INE691I08438 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE - - 100.5000 9.4100 50.00 INE691I08420 L & T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE - - 100.3900 9.4300 5.00 INE136E07PB9 CITICORP - - 131.4100 2.50 INE136E07OB2 CITI COR - - 148.7900 1.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - - 106.4400 10.0000 1.00 INE667A08062 SYNDICATE BANK 11.25% - 101.2500 10.8924 1.00 INE306N08128 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.86% - 102.2900 9.4700 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange