Jan 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 413.50 NSE 5852.00 FIMMDA 9742.50 ============= TOTAL 16008.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE261F09CV4 NABARD 9.85% 26-Mar-12 99.4000 - 4.00 INE031A09CK5 HUDCO 10.00% 27-Mar-12 99.4000 - 1.00 INE261F09CX0 NABARD 10.00% 14-May-12 99.0000 - 6.00 INE261F09DK5 NABARD 9.80% 10-Sep-12 98.0000 - 1.00 INE001A07801 HDFC 6.29% 20-Jan-13 95.9500 10.9100 1.00 INE701B07051 PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED 10.00% 10-Mar-14 100.0000 9.9700 13.00 INE206D07099 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 6.10% 15-Mar-14 93.2000 9.7900 2.00 INE414G07084 MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD 12.25% 13-Sep-14 100.5100 11.9400 1.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.55% 13-Jan-15 100.0800 9.5100 2.00 INE084A09084 BANK OF INDIA 7.50% 16-Apr-15 94.4500 9.5700 5.00 INE134E08891 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.95% 24-Feb-16 94.6000 9.6100 4.00 INE565A09108 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 8.00% 13-Mar-16 95.2000 9.4300 3.00 INE691A09128 UCO BANK 9.25% 07-Apr-16 98.9700 9.5500 1.00 INE565A09090 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 7.70% 09-Apr-16 93.8500 9.5100 2.00 INE414G07100 MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD 12.25% 13-Sep-16 94.8600 13.7700 3.00 INE090A08KY7 ICICI BANK LTD, RESET 13-Sep-16 97.0000 10.8200 2.00 INE895D08394 TATA SONS LTD. 9.68% 10-Jan-17 100.1400 9.6400 5.00 INE134E08AA6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.90% 22-Mar-17 101.3500 9.5400 5.00 INE134E08271 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.60% 16-May-17 100.2500 9.5200 8.50 INE001A07CO4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.35% 06-Jun-17 101.7500 9.8900 2.00 INE053F09732 IRFC STRPP-43OO 7.63% 29-Oct-17 92.6000 9.3200 1.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 107.0000 9.5000 5.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.7200 9.3400 1.00 INE549F08483 KARNATAKA STATE FINANCIAL CORP 9.23% 02-Jan-19 100.7000 9.0900 4.00 INE909H08055 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED RESET 23-Nov-20 100.3500 11.3000 3.00 INE017A08201 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.70% 02-Feb-21 99.0500 9.8600 100.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 110.2300 0.0000 1.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.0400 9.2900 150.00 INE062A09106 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Oct-21 98.1000 9.1400 6.00 INE001A07HJ3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.90% 11-Nov-21 102.9400 9.4200 60.00 INE062A09148 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 07-Jun-22 103.5500 9.6300 6.00 INE062A09155 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 12-Sep-22 103.2800 9.5800 1.00 INE648A09052 STATE BANK OF BIKANER AND JAIPUR RESET 15-Oct-22 101.6000 9.3800 3.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 99.9900 10.8500 1.00 NSE === INE043D08CQ3 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 7.65% 26-Feb-12 99.7811 10.5132 100.00 INE134E08AH1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.22% 28-Dec-12 99.7500 9.4488 100.00 INE053F09FM7 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.75% 07-Jan-13 99.3766 9.6547 250.00 INE094A07038 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION 7.70% 12-Apr-13 97.9678 9.5041 50.00 INE261F09FY1 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.65% 14-Mar-14 99.8731 9.6939 200.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 99.8738 9.7447 50.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.0730 9.5686 950.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.55% 13-Jan-15 99.9056 9.5695 700.00 INE261F09HC3 NABARD -- 20-Jan-15 100.0000 - 1000.00 INE001A07GM9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Apr-16 99.9107 9.5935 950.00 INE001A08312 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 24-Nov-16 98.5974 9.5987 100.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.7798 9.4090 150.00 INE115A07BS5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.50% 20-Dec-16 99.4271 9.6292 250.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.4815 9.3793 50.00 INE514E08AP7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.00% 10-Jan-19 100.3237 9.1272 50.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 106.5000 10.9420 2.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.6208 9.3175 500.00 INE134E08DR4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.36% 01-Aug-21 100.0977 9.3179 50.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.0916 9.2762 50.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.8451 9.2741 50.00 INE752E07JH3 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-21 100.2918 9.1896 250.00 FIMMDA ====== INE043D08CQ3 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 7.65% 26-Feb-12 99.7811 10.0322 100.00 INE134E08AH1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.22% 28-Dec-12 99.7500 9.2836 100.00 INE493A07040 TATA COFFEE LIMITED 7.00% 29-Dec-12 97.2716 10.1851 0.00 INE216A07045 BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED 8.25% 22-Mar-13 95.6830 12.4987 0.00 INE094A07038 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION 7.70% 12-Apr-13 97.9678 9.5200 50.00 INE774D07FW6 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 10.47% 17-Jun-13 100.5946 9.9000 100.00 INE660A07FL6 SUNDARAM FINANCE LTD 10.35% 20-Jun-13 100.4976 9.8600 10.00 INE916D075S6 ZERO COUPON KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME -- 17-Jul-13 87.2901 9.7600 3.00 INE020B07DV5 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 10.90% 14-Aug-13 101.7500 9.5114 8.00 INE043D07211 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.48% 28-Sep-13 98.3000 9.5600 100.00 INE660A07HI8 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-Dec-13 83.5908 10.2100 87.00 INE043D07831 INFRASTRUCTURE DEV FIN CO. LTD. 9.65% 07-Jan-14 100.0800 9.5700 8.00 INE001A07GG1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 28-Jan-14 99.9854 9.7500 100.00 INE261F09FZ8 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.65% 15-Mar-14 99.8731 9.8500 200.00 INE089A08051 DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD 9.25% 24-Mar-14 97.7989 10.4140 0.00 INE031A09CD0 HUDCO TXNPS-25C 10.00% 28-Jun-14 100.6800 9.6500 1.00 INE001A07HD6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 16-Aug-14 99.7336 9.7153 10.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 99.8738 9.7500 50.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 99.9397 9.7269 27.00 INE261F09GR3 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.48% 22-Sep-14 99.8734 9.4873 50.00 INE750A07019 ORIENTAL HOTELS LIMITED 10.40% 10-Jan-15 99.9100 10.7189 100.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.55% 13-Jan-15 99.9056 9.5700 700.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.55% 13-Jan-15 99.9900 9.5363 36.00 INE557F08ED1 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.37% 20-Jan-15 100.0000 9.3651 1221.00 INE261F09HC3 NABARD 9.43 20JN15 FVRS10LAC 9.43% 20-Jan-15 100.0000 9.4700 1000.00 INE115A07BW7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 23-Jan-15 100.0000 9.6878 250.00 INE752E07HP0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 21-Oct-15 98.6538 9.2523 250.00 INE752E07JB6 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-15 100.6884 9.0100 50.00 INE001A07GH9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 09-Feb-16 99.9812 9.6946 50.00 INE001A07GM9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Apr-16 100.3000 9.4900 5.00 INE115A07AO6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.50% 11-Apr-16 100.0000 9.4730 1.00 INE001A08312 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 24-Nov-16 98.5974 9.6000 200.00 INE752E07JC4 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-16 100.7892 9.0300 50.00 INE115A07BV9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.56% 19-Jan-17 100.1700 9.5056 6.00 INE752E07JD2 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-17 100.8932 9.0300 50.00 INE020B07DY9 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 10.85% 30-Sep-18 107.5009 9.2601 12.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.8300 9.3134 115.00 INE752E07JE0 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-18 100.9922 9.0400 50.00 INE549F08483 KARNATAKA STATE FINANCIAL CORP 9.23% 02-Jan-19 100.5800 9.2800 68.00 INE514E08AP7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.00% 10-Jan-19 100.3237 8.9344 50.00 INE523E07459 L & T FINANCE LTD 10.24% 17-Sep-19 100.6254 10.3688 0.00 INE134E08CK1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 1.79% 20-Nov-19 100.1250 10.4808 1000.00 INE976I08094 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 10.25% 15-Dec-19 100.0000 10.2300 1.00 INE909H08055 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED RESET 23-Nov-20 100.2500 11.2800 1.50 INE202B08363 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.40% 24-Nov-20 99.0000 10.5600 2.00 INE296A08490 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD 9.83% 18-May-21 100.2603 9.7633 150.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.6200 9.3200 80.00 INE134E08DR4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.36% 01-Aug-21 100.0977 9.3200 50.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.0100 9.3000 265.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.0916 9.2853 52.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.7915 9.2836 60.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.9000 9.2700 57.00 INE001A07HJ3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.90% 11-Nov-21 102.8561 9.4279 50.00 INE340M08038 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.90% 21-Nov-21 101.2500 9.8700 1.00 INE871D07MP0 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL 9.98% 05-Dec-21 100.9908 9.8000 50.00 INE752E07JH3 POWER GRID CORP. OF INDIA LTD. 9.25% 26-Dec-21 100.2918 9.1900 250.00 INE871D07MR6 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING FINANCIAL 9.82% 24-Jan-22 100.0000 9.8200 100.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY 8.20% 25-Jan-22 101.7290 7.9500 300.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY 8.20% 25-Jan-22 101.5000 7.9900 100.00 INE549F08491 KARNATAKA STATE FINANCIAL CORP 9.79% 02-Jan-23 102.6500 9.3000 12.00 INE847E08DM2 ANDHRA PRADESH POWER FINANCE CORP 9.97% 30-Jan-24 101.7500 9.1728 12.00 INE628A08163 UNITED PHOSPHORUS LTD RESET 06-Jul-26 100.7700 10.6075 50.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 100.5500 11.0637 1.00 INE134E08DU8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.45% 01-Sep-26 100.1958 9.4100 125.00 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY 8.30% 25-Jan-27 102.0700 8.0600 100.00 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY 8.30% 25-Jan-27 101.0500 8.1798 50.00 INE053F09GX2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.79% 04-May-30 98.9100 9.1000 1.00 INE039A09MN1 IFCI LIMITED 9.98% 29-Oct-30 99.0000 10.0800 2.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 103.1800 11.5700 1000.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 105.7426 11.0800 300.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 103.9094 11.4500 250.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 106.5000 10.9441 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> For Contributions Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com