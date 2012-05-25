May 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 451.00 NSE 2809.40 FIMMDA 6441.10 ============= TOTAL 9701.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE976I07831 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 0.00% 26-Jul-13 89.3066 10.1500 250.00 INE414G07084 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 12.25% 13-Sep-14 100.7000 11.8100 1.20 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 107.6000 8.7000 10.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 107.4042 10.7900 2.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.0500 9.0700 33.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.4477 9.2300 15.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.1200 9.3800 32.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD - 02-Jan-22 101.0400 8.0300 2.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY 8.20% 25-Jan-22 101.0400 7.9100 6.30 INE872A08CB3 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.40% 30-Mar-22 98.7500 11.2100 41.00 INE514E08AX1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.30% 11-May-22 100.0200 9.2900 30.00 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 102.7500 7.7700 19.50 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 100.7800 8.1000 9.00 NSE === INE134E08DC6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.10% 15-Jul-12 99.5516 10.2268 250.00 INE043D07807 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.70% 29-Nov-12 99.5354 10.4188 250.00 INE136E07JI7 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 29-Mar-13 108.1200 0.1439 7.50 INE115A07AS7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.20% 07-Jun-13 100.2000 - 50.00 INE976I07831 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 0.00% 26-Jul-13 89.3066 0.0000 250.00 INE261F09GN2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.32% 16-Aug-14 99.2689 9.6496 50.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.1800 9.4915 21.00 INE556F09387 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.55% 09-Mar-15 99.9990 9.5200 100.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.8900 9.7268 5.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.8000 9.5310 34.00 INE115A07916 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.26% 08-Jul-15 96.0800 9.7600 30.00 INE261F09GG6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.70% 06-Jun-16 100.9187 12.6028 4.00 INE115A07BV9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.56% 19-Jan-17 99.1444 9.7573 50.00 INE895D08428 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 16-Apr-17 100.0900 9.8343 14.00 INE242A07249 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 9.35% 30-Apr-17 100.0000 9.3276 1400.00 INE895D08444 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.85% 21-May-17 100.0000 9.8487 100.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 56.9850 0.0000 0.70 INE141A09108 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE RESET 17-Dec-19 97.5300 9.5490 1.00 INE909H08055 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED RESET 23-Nov-20 101.7000 0.0000 0.50 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 107.7500 11.1909 1.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 102.1000 10.0271 2.00 INE660A08BK5 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.15% 29-Jul-21 98.9000 10.3275 7.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 100.6500 9.3555 36.00 INE872A07PQ5 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.90% 29-Oct-21 101.8500 11.5369 10.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.3500 9.3453 1.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 99.8000 8.1222 40.50 INE872A08CB3 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.40% 30-Mar-22 99.8500 - 4.00 INE514E08AV5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.25% 18-Apr-22 100.0000 9.2437 2.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 99.4351 9.6300 50.00 INE008A08R63 IDBI BANK LIMITED RESET 25-Sep-24 99.6000 0.0000 1.00 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 01-Aug-26 100.6000 9.3728 6.00 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 101.1700 8.0553 31.20 FIMMDA ====== INE954K08030 AIR INDIA LIMITED 10.05% 27-Sep-31 105.4617 9.4085 490.00 INE954K08030 AIR INDIA LIMITED 10.05% 27-Sep-31 106.1500 9.3336 300.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 105.0000 10.8931 22.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 107.0800 10.5392 5.00 INE134E08BM9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.20% 09-Jul-12 99.5896 9.9601 300.00 INE134E08DC6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.10% 15-Jul-12 99.5516 7.1000 250.00 INE522D07297 MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 12-Oct-12 108.4961 11.7700 40.00 INE043D07807 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.70% 29-Nov-12 99.5354 10.1400 350.00 INE043D07807 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.70% 29-Nov-12 99.5271 10.0109 250.00 INE115A07AS7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.20% 07-Jun-13 100.2000 10.0049 150.00 INE976I07831 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 0.00% 26-Jul-13 89.3066 10.1458 250.00 INE261F09GN2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 16-Aug-14 99.2689 9.6600 50.00 INE197N07032 MARVEL LANDMARKS PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 16-Sep-14 100.0163 - 9.70 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 100.1700 9.4961 21.00 INE064K08012 ONGC VIDESH LIMITED 8.40% 23-Dec-14 97.0655 9.6968 100.00 INE556F09387 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.55% 09-Mar-15 99.9990 9.5200 100.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.8900 9.7500 2.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.7264 9.5600 38.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.9700 9.4621 6.00 INE261F09HJ8 NABARD 9.46% 21-May-15 99.9100 9.4929 550.00 INE115A07916 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.26% 08-Jul-15 96.0800 9.7600 30.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 99.8054 9.4642 150.00 INE261F09GG6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.70% 06-Jun-16 101.0300 9.3500 4.00 INE360C07013 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-16 100.0772 10.6781 32.00 INE115A07BV9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.56% 19-Jan-17 99.1440 9.7697 50.00 INE895D08428 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 16-Apr-17 100.0900 9.8300 14.00 INE242A07249 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 9.35% 30-Apr-17 100.0000 9.3315 1400.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 99.9186 9.3377 4.00 INE115A07CI4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 16-May-17 100.0000 9.7000 50.00 INE895D08444 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.85% 21-May-17 100.0000 9.8400 100.00 INE360C07021 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-17 100.0772 10.6885 200.00 INE752E07JE0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-18 99.4867 9.3300 100.00 INE360C07047 DPSC LIMITED 10.75% 03-Nov-19 100.0772 10.6974 197.00 INE206D08121 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 1.89% 16-Nov-19 102.5000 10.5400 125.00 INE020B08484 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 03-Feb-21 47.8100 8.8500 4.10 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.0500 9.0700 33.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.1151 9.4100 50.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 102.1000 10.0200 2.00 INE660A08BK5 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.15% 29-Jul-21 98.9000 10.3207 7.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 100.6500 9.3600 60.00 INE872A07PQ5 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.90% 29-Oct-21 101.8500 11.5300 10.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.1200 9.3844 32.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.1900 9.3660 27.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 102.0000 7.9000 5.30 INE514E08AV5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.25% 18-Apr-22 100.0000 9.2400 2.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 83.9375 10.0307 200.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 99.4351 9.6353 50.00 INE514E08AX1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.30% 11-May-22 100.0200 9.2900 30.00 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 01-Aug-26 100.5500 9.3700 6.00 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 01-Aug-26 100.6000 9.3700 2.00 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 100.7000 8.0214 100.00 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 102.7500 7.7788 19.50 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 100.0000 8.0300 30.50 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD. -- 01-Feb-22 101.2000 7.6630 30.00 INE121A08MD0 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE RESET 31-Dec-99 100.0000 12.8900 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India