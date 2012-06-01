Jun 1 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 2271.10 NSE 6247.50 FIMMDA 19156.80 ============= TOTAL 27675.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE787H09038 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO 6.85% 22-Jan-14 98.3600 7.9100 200.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER P. 9.20% 27-Feb-15 98.1232 9.9800 200.00 INE895D08428 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 16-Apr-17 100.0016 9.8600 50.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY RESET 18-Mar-21 107.5000 10.6500 24.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS 10.40% 18-Jul-21 102.2038 10.0700 1100.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 101.5783 9.2100 350.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 102.3000 7.8400 20.00 INE572F11224 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 0.00% 31-Jan-22 39.6000 10.0600 120.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 101.6000 7.9400 16.10 INE691I08248 L&T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO LTD 9.90% 29-Apr-22 103.2400 9.4500 36.50 INE001A07II3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.50% 09-May-22 99.4435 9.5900 100.00 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 100.2400 8.1600 54.50 NSE === INE238A08187 AXIS BANK LIMITED 0.65% 25-Jul-12 99.8029 8.0953 250.00 INE043D07682 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.60% 07-Sep-12 99.7320 10.2884 450.00 INE020B07FB2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.60% 22-Jan-13 98.5241 9.9055 250.00 INE094A07038 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION 7.70% 12-Apr-13 98.5241 9.5098 450.00 INE002A07700 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 11.45% 25-Nov-13 102.1581 9.6879 50.00 INE155A07185 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.00% 31-Mar-14 118.2907 9.8590 100.00 INE134E08BN7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.60% 07-Aug-14 98.0179 9.6096 150.00 INE261F09GW3 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 21-Nov-14 99.6365 9.7690 250.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 99.8326 9.6442 850.00 INE134E08CL9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-14 97.4469 9.6250 50.00 INE261F09GZ6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.35% 20-Dec-14 99.4690 9.5455 1000.00 INE134E08EE0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.51% 15-Apr-15 99.7258 9.5700 300.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.5882 9.8508 50.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.7209 9.5600 250.00 INE752E07IA0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.64% 31-May-15 100.3498 9.5000 200.00 INE752E07JF7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-19 99.3409 9.3479 22.50 INE752E07JG5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-20 99.2820 9.3480 25.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.0394 9.2660 200.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 99.8756 10.2462 50.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.1024 9.3776 100.00 INE752E07JH3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-21 99.2395 9.3482 25.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LIMITE 2.00% 23-Apr-22 83.6500 10.0901 250.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 99.8010 9.5700 300.00 INE752E07JI1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-22 99.2006 9.3483 25.00 INE752E07JJ9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-23 99.1651 9.3484 25.00 INE752E07JK7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-24 99.1239 9.3485 25.00 INE752E07JL5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-25 99.0942 9.3485 25.00 INE752E07JM3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-26 99.0670 9.3485 25.00 INE053F09HQ4 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.47% 10-May-31 103.3022 9.3000 500.00 FIMMDA ====== INE704I07BU5 BARCLAYS INVESTMENTS & LOANS (I) Index- 25-Jun-12 118.0885 14.5000 36.00 Linked INE238A08187 AXIS BANK LIMITED 0.65% 25-Jul-12 99.8029 9.9700 250.00 INE522D07297 MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 12-Oct-12 108.4562 12.1000 35.00 INE020B07FB2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.60% 22-Jan-13 98.5686 9.8906 250.00 INE020B07FB2 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 7.60% 22-Jan-13 98.5241 9.9385 250.00 INE094A07038 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION 7.70% 12-Apr-13 98.5241 9.5098 450.00 INE043D07AR7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.91% 14-Jun-13 99.9500 9.9700 500.00 INE013A07NW9 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 12.00% 15-Jun-13 100.6725 11.2425 100.00 INE043D07AX5 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.83% 23-Aug-13 100.0000 9.8900 100.00 INE020B07DX1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 10.90% 30-Sep-13 101.4500 9.0000 5.00 INE002A07700 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 11.45% 25-Nov-13 102.1581 9.7000 50.00 INE787H09038 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO 6.85% 22-Jan-14 98.5442 7.6300 400.00 INE787H09046 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO 6.85% 20-Mar-14 98.1148 7.9940 4.40 INE787H09046 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO 6.85% 20-Mar-14 97.4600 8.4000 2.00 INE155A07185 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.00% 31-Mar-14 118.2907 9.8600 100.00 INE936D08024 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER P. 9.45% 02-Jun-14 100.0058 6.9000 5000.00 INE134E08BN7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.60% 07-Aug-14 98.0179 9.6200 150.00 INE197N07032 MARVEL LANDMARKS PRIVATE LIMITED 18.00% 16-Sep-14 100.0211 19.6000 5.00 INE261F09GW3 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.65% 21-Nov-14 99.6365 9.9500 250.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 99.9412 9.6000 250.00 INE134E08CL9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-14 97.4469 9.6400 50.00 INE261F09GZ6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.35% 20-Dec-14 99.4690 9.9500 1000.00 INE703H07054 HUBTOWN LIMITED 18.50% 22-Dec-14 100.0000 20.1500 1.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER P. 9.20% 27-Feb-15 98.1001 10.0302 1350.00 INE535H07134 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.70% 13-Mar-15 101.0941 11.1721 100.00 INE296A07732 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 30-Mar-15 99.2956 10.6700 30.00 INE134E08EE0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.51% 15-Apr-15 99.7500 9.5600 300.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.5882 9.8500 51.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.8500 9.7500 1.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.7209 9.5600 150.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.8300 9.5200 101.00 INE261F09HJ8 NABARD 9.46% 21-May-15 100.0000 9.4537 50.00 INE001A07IK9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.85% 28-May-15 100.0000 9.8500 100.00 INE752E07IA0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.64% 31-May-15 100.3498 9.5000 200.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 99.7700 9.4700 30.00 INE385B07129 REI AGRO LIMITED 13.00% 29-Sep-16 100.0000 13.9350 50.00 INE872A07PW3 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 11.75% 12-Jan-17 100.6700 11.5000 5.00 INE895D08428 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 16-Apr-17 99.9671 9.8600 55.00 INE895D08428 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 16-Apr-17 100.0016 9.8500 50.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 99.9000 9.0000 5.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 99.9100 9.3375 2.00 INE895D08444 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.85% 21-May-17 99.8000 9.8933 250.00 INE895D08444 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.85% 21-May-17 100.0000 9.8400 220.00 INE261F09HK6 NABARD 9.40% 24-May-17 100.0000 9.3977 5.00 INE134E08ER2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.61% 01-Jun-17 99.9500 9.6300 300.00 INE121A08LZ5 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE 12.25% 01-Aug-18 100.3000 12.1485 150.00 INE752E07JE0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-18 99.3919 9.3500 10.00 INE514E08AP7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.00% 10-Jan-19 99.5550 9.1048 50.00 INE053F09FU0 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.55% 15-Jan-19 96.9000 9.1640 10.00 INE155A08084 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 10.00% 28-May-19 100.0000 10.0013 100.00 INE134E08ES0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.41% 01-Jun-19 100.0000 9.4055 500.00 INE020B07ER1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.72% 04-Sep-19 95.5000 9.5800 10.00 INE752E07JF7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-19 99.3409 9.3500 22.50 INE752E07JF7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-19 99.3410 9.3500 2.50 INE752E07JG5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-20 99.2820 9.3500 25.00 INE017A08201 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.70% 02-Feb-21 98.7216 9.9086 150.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.0421 9.2650 150.00 INE053F09HR2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.57% 31-May-21 103.0394 9.2650 50.00 INE001A07GV0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.90% 10-Jun-21 101.4600 9.9000 100.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.3629 9.3800 1.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS 10.40% 18-Jul-21 102.1723 10.0100 900.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS 10.40% 18-Jul-21 102.2038 10.0050 200.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 100.8300 9.3304 725.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 100.5924 9.3800 1.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 99.8756 10.2567 50.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 102.1000 9.3873 114.00 INE752E07JH3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-21 99.2395 9.3500 25.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 102.3000 8.2000 15.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 101.4500 7.9828 15.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY 2.00% 23-Apr-22 83.6107 10.0900 1200.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY 2.00% 23-Apr-22 83.6500 10.0959 250.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 99.8010 9.5752 300.00 INE895D08436 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.54% 25-Apr-22 99.3500 9.5400 200.00 INE001A07II3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.50% 09-May-22 99.3195 9.6025 100.00 INE752E07JI1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LT 9.25% 26-Dec-22 99.2006 9.3500 25.00 INE733E07GY4 NATIONAL THERMAL POWER CORPORATION 9.00% 25-Jan-23 98.4111 9.2269 50.00 INE752E07JJ9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-23 99.1651 9.3500 25.00 INE752E07JK7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-24 99.1239 9.3500 25.00 INE752E07JL5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-25 99.0942 9.3500 25.00 INE752E07JM3 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 26-Dec-26 99.0670 9.3500 25.00 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.30% 25-Jan-27 102.3500 8.0181 12.40 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 100.0800 8.1788 80.00 INE053F09HQ4 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.47% 10-May-31 103.3022 9.1000 500.00 INE954K08030 AIR INDIA LIMITED 10.05% 27-Sep-31 106.2065 9.3276 300.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY RESET 31-Dec-99 107.1000 10.8000 15.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY RESET 31-Dec-99 107.5000 10.8915 5.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> For Contributions Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com