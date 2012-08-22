Aug 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 2293.60 NSE 5372.90 FIMMDA 15764.30 ============= TOTAL 23430.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE916D079M1 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 10.15% 27-Sep-13 100.0830 10.0200 150.00 INE670K07018 LODHA DEVELOPERS LTD 16.00% 02-Jun-14 97.7300 - 0.90 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 06-Aug-14 99.9978 9.5900 250.00 INE043D07BM6 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.64% 12-Oct-14 100.5600 9.3100 2.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 100.0408 9.6000 700.00 INE895D08501 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.68% 14-Aug-17 99.7210 9.7500 50.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 100.0000 9.0000 750.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 100.0500 9.2500 150.00 INE895D08246 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.99% 07-Jun-20 98.0200 9.3500 100.00 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 51.2700 0.0000 19.50 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 106.7632 11.0500 20.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 105.0300 10.9500 20.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 103.5000 7.6500 1.50 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 102.3000 7.7200 26.50 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 102.2000 7.7500 1.50 INE691I08248 L&T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO LTD 9.90% 29-Apr-22 102.3600 9.4700 14.00 INE514E08AX1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.30% 11-May-22 100.6300 9.1900 5.00 INE572E09163 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 29-Jun-22 100.4500 9.1800 32.00 INE906B07CB9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.30% 25-Jan-27 105.5000 7.6500 0.70 NSE === INE001A07HI5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 0.00% 05-Nov-12 108.0258 9.0056 250.00 INE115A07825 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.30% 06-May-13 98.3463 9.7345 150.00 INE136E07KB0 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 28-Jun-13 109.1800 0.3451 106.90 INE136E07KC8 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 28-Jun-13 109.6800 0.3436 5.00 INE115A07981 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.48% 27-Sep-13 98.8450 9.5789 100.00 INE020B07DX1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 10.90% 30-Sep-13 101.6451 9.1941 300.00 INE115A07AU3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.20% 07-Jun-14 100.7567 9.6700 100.00 INE043D07BY1 IDFC LIMITED 9.43% 06-Aug-14 100.0660 - 40.00 INE752E07FT6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-14 99.3742 9.1082 100.00 INE556F09262 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 26-Dec-14 100.4258 9.1117 100.00 INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.5213 9.6200 550.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 100.4390 9.2299 500.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.50% 04-Jun-15 100.7560 9.1500 50.00 INE261F09HP5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.35% 29-Jun-15 100.4291 9.1507 50.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 100.5375 9.0800 150.00 INE001A07IS2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 18-Jul-15 100.0345 9.5700 350.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 100.0809 - 150.00 INE261F09HV3 NABARD 9.00% 13-Aug-15 100.0000 - 50.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 100.4180 9.1724 750.00 INE001A07IP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 05-Jul-17 100.4200 9.4753 5.00 INE752E07HF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-17 97.9292 9.1700 50.00 INE895D08469 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 17-Jul-17 100.5800 - 19.00 INE001A07JC4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 13-Aug-17 100.0000 - 150.00 INE121H07869 ILFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.75% 13-Aug-17 100.0000 - 100.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 99.9600 - 220.00 INE206D08121 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 1.89% 16-Nov-19 102.5500 0.0000 15.00 INE134E08DH5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.05% 15-Dec-20 98.7855 9.2405 8.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 103.0000 9.2393 11.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 99.4000 9.6324 150.00 INE691I08248 L&T INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE CO LTD 9.90% 29-Apr-22 102.3000 9.5149 14.00 INE258A07039 BEML LTD 9.24% 18-May-22 100.8000 - 35.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 100.4691 9.2600 533.00 INE514E08BJ8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.14% 01-Aug-22 99.8190 - 150.00 INE752E07JW2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-23 100.6511 9.1900 50.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY 10.85% 04-Aug-26 102.0500 10.5590 5.00 INE787H07057 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 9.41% 27-Jul-37 100.3700 - 6.00 FIMMDA ====== INE029A07042 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 7.73% 09-Oct-12 99.8473 8.9857 500.00 INE001A07HI5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 05-Nov-12 108.0258 8.7236 250.00 INE134E08CJ3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 1.35% 20-Nov-12 100.1734 8.7072 40.00 INE976I07385 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 8.40% 26-Nov-12 99.7235 8.8876 150.00 INE115A07825 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 7.30% 06-May-13 98.3463 9.6000 150.00 INE136E07KB0 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 28-Jun-13 109.3068 10.7523 106.90 INE136E07KC8 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 28-Jun-13 109.8059 10.7533 5.00 INE976I07880 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES - 12-Aug-13 100.3102 9.7700 13.00 INE916D079M1 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 10.15% 27-Sep-13 100.0830 10.0226 150.00 INE115A07981 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.48% 27-Sep-13 98.8450 9.6000 100.00 INE020B07DX1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 10.90% 30-Sep-13 101.6451 9.2228 300.00 INE134E08BF3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.40% 28-Nov-13 102.4185 9.2045 100.00 INE043D07BB9 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.82% 06-Dec-13 100.5465 9.4000 100.00 INE787H09046 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 6.85% 20-Mar-14 98.5782 7.8000 50.00 INE115A07AU3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.20% 07-Jun-14 100.7567 9.6700 100.00 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 06-Aug-14 99.9978 9.5900 250.00 INE043D07BY1 IDFC LIMITED 9.43% 06-Aug-14 100.0660 9.3800 40.00 INE296A07773 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.05% 11-Aug-14 100.0000 10.0400 250.00 INE752E07FT6 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-14 99.3742 9.1200 100.00 INE556F09262 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 26-Dec-14 100.4258 9.1200 100.00 INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.5213 9.4566 300.00 INE115A07CE3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 08-Apr-15 100.4885 9.4801 250.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 100.4390 9.2300 550.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.50% 04-Jun-15 100.7560 9.1500 50.00 INE261F09HP5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.35% 29-Jun-15 100.4291 9.1502 50.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 100.5375 9.0800 150.00 INE001A07IS2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 18-Jul-15 100.0345 9.5700 350.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 100.0161 9.6100 600.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 100.0173 9.6100 100.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 100.0809 9.5600 400.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 10-Aug-15 100.0000 10.2927 500.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 10-Aug-15 100.0000 10.2500 100.00 INE261F09HV3 NABARD 9.00% 13-Aug-15 100.0000 8.9900 50.00 INE115A07BV9 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.56% 19-Jan-17 99.7804 9.5843 50.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 100.4180 9.1827 500.00 INE134E08EP6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.52% 02-May-17 100.3872 9.2700 250.00 INE155A08076 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 10.00% 26-May-17 99.8928 10.0061 250.00 INE001A07IP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 05-Jul-17 100.4200 9.4702 5.00 INE752E07HF1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-17 97.9292 9.1700 50.00 INE895D08469 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 17-Jul-17 100.5800 9.7000 19.00 INE895D08469 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.87% 17-Jul-17 100.5584 9.7052 10.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 100.5400 9.2490 5.00 INE001A07JC4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 13-Aug-17 100.0000 9.5000 150.00 INE121H07869 ILFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.75% 13-Aug-17 100.0000 9.7421 100.00 INE895D08501 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.68% 14-Aug-17 99.7210 9.7450 100.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 99.9500 9.2823 2460.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 100.0000 9.2646 1000.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 100.0000 9.0100 400.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 100.0500 9.0100 350.00 INE043D07AV9 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.83% 23-Aug-17 100.3821 9.1932 2.00 INE020B08765 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.39% 20-Jul-19 100.6200 9.2575 2.00 INE628A08130 UNITED PHOSPHORUS LIMITED 10.35% 05-Oct-19 104.6188 9.4100 250.00 INE206D08121 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 1.89% 16-Nov-19 102.5500 10.5200 15.00 INE895D08246 TATA SONS LIMITED 8.99% 07-Jun-20 98.0200 9.3400 100.00 INE134E08DH5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.05% 15-Dec-20 98.7855 9.2436 8.00 INE909H08063 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 11.00% 17-Sep-21 100.0000 10.8765 5.00 INE020B08641 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.75% 11-Nov-21 103.0000 9.2342 11.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 103.5000 7.6600 1.50 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 102.3000 7.6500 54.20 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 102.2000 7.7500 1.50 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 98.9960 9.6933 100.00 INE514E08AX1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.30% 11-May-22 100.6300 9.1900 5.00 INE258A07039 BEML LTD 9.24% 18-May-22 100.8000 9.3200 35.00 INE202E07070 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 9.49% 04-Jun-22 101.3100 9.2691 20.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 100.0000 9.6800 2.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 100.4691 9.2645 400.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 100.5300 9.2500 161.00 INE514E08BJ8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.14% 01-Aug-22 99.7883 9.1650 100.00 INE514E08BJ8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.14% 01-Aug-22 99.8190 9.1600 50.00 INE895D08493 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.70% 16-Aug-22 99.8920 9.7169 300.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 100.0000 9.2898 1650.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 100.0800 9.2800 400.00 INE752E07JW2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-23 100.6511 9.1948 50.00 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 103.0000 7.7500 0.50 INE053F07538 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.10% 23-Feb-27 102.5000 7.8000 0.20 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 101.2610 8.0300 4.50 INE787H07057 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 9.41% 27-Jul-37 100.3700 9.3683 12.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 106.7632 10.8500 20.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & 