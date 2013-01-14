Jan 14 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 1872.90 NSE 13966.00 FIMMDA 26444.90 ============= TOTAL 42283.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE089A08051 DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 9.25% 24-Mar-14 100.1546 9.0300 122.00 INE895D08360 TATA SONS LIMITED 10.05% 16-Jun-14 101.0960 9.1100 50.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.65% 08-Oct-17 99.6683 8.7200 550.00 INE535H08512 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 11.25% 14-Jun-18 99.0000 11.4700 10.00 INE261F09EX6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Feb-19 60.7500 8.6000 2.00 INE669E07021 IDEA CELLULAR LIMITED 9.45% 31-Oct-19 101.0864 9.2100 250.00 INE084A09191 BANK OF INDIA RESET 09-Dec-19 99.8900 9.0100 15.00 INE020B08476 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 0.00% 15-Dec-20 53.5333 8.2100 4.50 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 104.0000 11.0500 2.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 108.2402 8.9600 50.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 106.1900 10.4000 2.00 INE700N09021 RAJASTHAN STATE ROAD TRANSPORT 9.07% 01-Nov-22 101.0000 9.5400 1.00 INE268A07111 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 27-Nov-22 101.6499 9.1300 250.00 INE572E09197 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.10% 21-Dec-22 101.8500 8.8100 10.00 INE733E07GZ1 NATIONAL THERMAL POWER CORPORATION 9.00% 25-Jan-24 101.3000 8.8100 0.40 INE134E08CP0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Jan-25 100.5000 8.7300 50.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 107.7807 8.9100 50.00 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 109.3991 7.1200 3.00 INE787H07057 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 9.41% 27-Jul-37 104.0000 8.9900 200.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 100.9000 10.6500 1.00 INE695A09095 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 9.27% 31-Dec-99 100.4979 9.2200 250.00 NSE === INE976I07716 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 8.80% 18-Apr-13 100.0146 0.0000 180.00 INE357L07028 NOMURA CAPITAL (INDIA) PVT. LTD. RESET 22-Apr-13 100.1200 0.0000 5.00 INE115A07AS7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.20% 07-Jun-13 100.2252 9.2994 500.00 INE020B07EF6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 11.50% 26-Nov-13 102.0294 8.8914 250.00 INE134E08DO1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 29-Jun-14 101.2020 8.6500 300.00 INE660A07FO0 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.29% 08-Jul-14 100.6609 9.6999 250.00 INE001A07IX2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.00% 25-Jul-14 100.3726 9.2000 150.00 INE020B08575 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.43% 10-Aug-14 100.8604 8.7500 100.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 100.6756 9.2100 250.00 INE043D07BM6 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.64% 12-Oct-14 100.8192 9.1000 1.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 100.1256 8.7250 300.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 100.1973 8.6700 1300.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 100.3096 - 1400.00 INE557F08EB5 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.40% 10-Jan-15 101.3476 8.6300 250.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.38% 16-Jan-15 101.2929 8.6345 300.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 101.4184 8.7100 250.00 INE001A07FL3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.25% 05-May-15 98.0274 9.2000 250.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.50% 04-Jun-15 101.6696 8.6500 100.00 INE001A07FQ2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.35% 19-Jul-15 98.0772 9.2000 300.00 INE001A07JX0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 01-Nov-15 100.0296 9.1599 250.00 INE094A07046 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION 8.75% 09-Nov-15 100.1394 8.6700 100.00 INE134E08891 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.95% 24-Feb-16 97.6049 8.8328 1.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 15-Dec-16 103.0925 8.6599 100.00 INE261F09HE9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.18% 07-Feb-17 101.5438 8.6930 100.00 INE115A07CM6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 11-Jun-17 102.3355 9.0000 1050.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 102.5900 8.6500 200.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 102.1620 8.6500 1000.00 INE752E07KD0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-18 100.8598 8.6350 50.00 INE669E07021 IDEA CELLULAR LIMITED 9.45% 31-Oct-19 100.7417 9.2800 50.00 INE084A09191 BANK OF INDIA RESET 09-Dec-19 99.8900 0.0000 15.00 INE028A09180 BANK OF BARODA RESET 27-Aug-20 100.4121 8.9499 250.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION 10.25% 22-Aug-21 104.4268 9.4499 600.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 91.4119 9.5400 900.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 103.5607 8.9499 150.00 INE258A07039 BEML LTD 9.24% 18-May-22 102.1100 9.6501 5.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 103.9374 8.7000 100.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 103.5862 8.9499 500.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 103.9232 8.9499 300.00 INE514E08BS9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.88% 18-Oct-22 101.3928 8.6475 150.00 INE700N09021 RAJASTHAN STATE ROAD TRANSPORT 9.07% 01-Nov-22 101.8500 9.3916 1.00 INE013A07SK3 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 9.95% 02-Nov-22 100.7000 9.8235 200.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 102.0461 - 50.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 102.0461 - 1.00 INE121H08057 ILFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.55% 27-Nov-22 100.0500 2.00 INE141A09132 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 8.93% 30-Nov-22 101.7386 - 950.00 INE572E09197 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.10% 21-Dec-22 101.3000 - 14.00 INE115A07DI2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 01-Jan-23 102.0743 - 100.00 INE752E07KI9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-23 100.7858 8.7200 50.00 INE752E07KJ7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-24 100.8981 8.7100 50.00 INE752E07KK5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-25 100.9463 8.7100 100.00 INE091D11147 PUNJAB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT 0.40% 15-Oct-27 28.9332 9.6056 15.00 INE669H09160 - -- - 99.5000 - 20.00 INE039A09PD5 IFCI LIMITED SR-V 9.98% 18-Sep-37 102.0000 0.0000 4.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 101.2929 10.8875 100.00 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.40% 31-Dec-99 101.3800 9.0522 2.00 FIMMDA ====== INE144H07713 DEUTSCHE INVESTMENTS INDIA PVT LTD RESET 04-Feb-13 122.9390 15.0000 37.00 INE134E08AL3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.03% 15-Feb-13 99.9971 8.3500 250.00 INE776K07013 LANDS END PROPERTIES PRIVATE LTD 0.00% 19-Feb-13 130.2997 8.6500 1500.00 INE216A07045 BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED 8.25% 22-Mar-13 169.8128 8.5900 250.00 INE115A07AS7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 10.20% 07-Jun-13 100.2252 9.0500 500.00 INE774D07FW6 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 10.47% 17-Jun-13 100.2875 9.2000 50.00 INE020B07EF6 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 11.50% 26-Nov-13 102.0294 8.8400 250.00 INE089A08051 DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 9.25% 24-Mar-14 100.1546 9.0500 122.00 INE261F09GB7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.40% 30-Mar-14 100.8653 8.5600 100.00 INE895D08360 TATA SONS LIMITED 10.05% 16-Jun-14 101.0960 9.1100 50.00 INE134E08DO1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 29-Jun-14 101.2020 8.6500 300.00 INE660A07FO0 SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED 10.29% 08-Jul-14 100.6609 9.7000 250.00 INE001A07IX2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.00% 25-Jul-14 100.3726 9.2000 150.00 INE020B08575 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.43% 10-Aug-14 100.8604 8.7500 100.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 100.6756 9.2100 250.00 INE043D07BM6 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.64% 12-Oct-14 101.2100 7.3000 1.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 100.1256 8.7200 750.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 100.1973 8.6700 1400.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 100.3096 8.7000 1650.00 INE557F08EB5 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.40% 10-Jan-15 101.3476 8.6300 250.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.55% 13-Jan-15 101.4954 8.7000 100.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.38% 16-Jan-15 101.2929 8.6500 300.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 101.4184 8.7100 250.00 INE001A07FL3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 8.25% 05-May-15 98.0274 9.2000 250.00 INE115A07DK8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.21% 08-May-15 100.0000 9.2400 250.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.50% 04-Jun-15 101.6696 8.6500 50.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.50% 04-Jun-15 101.5234 8.7200 50.00 INE001A07FQ2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.35% 19-Jul-15 98.0772 9.2000 300.00 INE301A08332 RAYMOND LIMITED 10.60% 12-Oct-15 103.5970 9.2800 30.00 INE001A07JX0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 01-Nov-15 100.0296 9.1700 250.00 INE094A07046 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION 8.75% 09-Nov-15 100.1394 8.6700 100.00 INE851M07028 VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED 9.70% 23-Nov-15 100.1524 9.6100 20.00 INE535H07209 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 10.50% 11-Dec-15 100.1957 10.4000 250.00 INE261F09HN0 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.40% 01-Aug-16 102.0075 8.6900 150.00 INE020B08609 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Sep-16 101.8358 8.7400 200.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 15-Dec-16 103.0925 8.6600 100.00 INE261F09HE9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.18% 07-Feb-17 101.5538 8.7000 100.00 INE261F09HE9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE 9.18% 07-Feb-17 101.5438 8.7000 100.00 INE115A07BZ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.62% 08-Feb-17 102.9579 8.7100 20.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 101.9422 8.6800 250.00 INE001A07IM5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 07-Jun-17 103.4340 8.6900 40.00 INE115A07CM6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.70% 11-Jun-17 102.3355 9.0000 1050.00 INE134E08ET8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.40% 29-Jun-17 102.3084 8.7200 50.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 102.5900 8.6500 150.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 102.1620 8.6500 1100.00 INE001A07JK7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 13-Sep-17 102.8788 8.6900 46.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.65% 08-Oct-17 99.6683 8.7600 550.00 INE001A07JQ4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 08-Oct-17 100.6472 9.0000 100.00 INE134E08EZ5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.91% 15-Oct-17 100.8150 8.6700 9.00 INE031A09FH4 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.92% 02-Nov-17 99.9000 8.9300 65.00 INE756I07191 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.39% 10-Jan-18 100.0000 9.3900 250.00 INE296A07856 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.50% 11-Jan-18 100.0411 9.4800 600.00 INE296A07856 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 9.50% 11-Jan-18 100.0000 9.5000 250.00 INE752E07KD0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-18 100.8598 8.6300 50.00 INE017A08169 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.40% 06-Jan-19 102.9712 8.7300 5.00 INE511C08787 MAGMA FINCORP LTD. 11.75% 30-Mar-19 100.7240 11.5500 130.00 INE511C08787 MAGMA FINCORP LTD. 11.75% 30-Mar-19 100.7232 11.5500 130.00 INE628A08197 UNITED PHOSPHORUS LIMITED 10.35% 08-Jun-19 106.1548 9.0200 5.00 INE669E07021 IDEA CELLULAR LIMITED 9.45% 31-Oct-19 101.0864 9.2100 300.00 INE669E07021 IDEA CELLULAR LIMITED 9.45% 31-Oct-19 100.4127 9.3500 100.00 INE020B08799 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION - 19-Nov-19 101.5327 8.7000 100.00 INE803N07027 HPCL-MITTAL PIPELINES LIMITED 4.00% 21-Aug-20 105.2964 10.3300 100.00 INE134E08DG7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.78% 15-Nov-20 100.1200 8.7400 50.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 108.2402 8.9500 50.00 INE020B08591 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.48% 10-Aug-21 104.4517 8.7000 100.00 INE803N07035 HPCL-MITTAL PIPELINES LIMITED 4.00% 21-Aug-21 105.6200 10.3300 100.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION 10.25% 22-Aug-21 104.4268 9.4500 600.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 107.0900 7.1000 5.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 90.9620 9.6000 650.00 INE081A08181 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD 2.00% 23-Apr-22 91.4119 9.5400 250.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 103.5607 8.9500 150.00 INE514E08AX1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.30% 11-May-22 103.9300 8.6500 64.00 INE258A07039 BEML LTD 9.24% 18-May-22 102.6300 9.0100 20.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 103.4000 8.7800 150.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 103.4100 8.7800 50.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 103.5862 8.9500 350.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 103.2372 9.0000 150.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 103.9232 8.9500 300.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 103.6033 9.0000 250.00 INE803N07043 HPCL-MITTAL PIPELINES LIMITED 4.00% 21-Aug-22 105.9299 10.3300 100.00 INE572E09171 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.15% 14-Sep-22 101.8700 9.0400 4.00 INE514E08BS9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.88% 18-Oct-22 101.3928 8.6500 150.00 INE700N09021 RAJASTHAN STATE ROAD TRANSPORT 9.07% 01-Nov-22 101.0000 9.7500 1.00 INE013A07SK3 RELIANCE CAPITAL LIMITED 9.95% 02-Nov-22 100.0200 9.9300 250.00 INE115A07DD3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 12-Nov-22 103.5180 8.6900 20.00 INE115A07DD3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 12-Nov-22 101.4985 9.0000 8.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 102.3728 8.6400 400.00 INE020B08807 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.02% 19-Nov-22 102.3600 8.8300 252.00 INE268A07111 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 27-Nov-22 101.6499 8.9500 250.00 INE121H08057 ILFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.55% 27-Nov-22 100.0500 9.5300 242.00 INE141A09132 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 8.93% 30-Nov-22 101.7386 8.6500 950.00 INE756I08025 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.70% 30-Nov-22 100.4500 9.6100 250.00 INE756I08025 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.70% 30-Nov-22 100.8249 9.5500 20.00 INE166A08032 ING VYSYA BANK LIMITED 9.90% 14-Dec-22 103.1055 9.3900 20.00 INE572E09197 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.10% 21-Dec-22 101.8500 9.0100 10.00 INE090A08SN3 ICICI BANK LIMITED 9.15% 31-Dec-22 101.3300 8.9400 100.00 INE090A08SN3 ICICI BANK LIMITED 9.15% 31-Dec-22 101.1070 8.9700 68.00 INE115A07DI2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.25% 01-Jan-23 102.0743 8.9200 150.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 09-Jan-23 100.5144 8.7500 250.00 INE859N08027 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.56% 09-Jan-23 101.0800 9.5600 100.00 INE752E07KI9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-23 100.7858 8.7200 50.00 INE054O07017 LT SHIPBUILDING LIMITED 9.10% 25-Oct-23 100.8517 8.9500 250.00 INE733E07GZ1 NATIONAL THERMAL POWER CORPORATION 9.00% 25-Jan-24 101.3000 8.8000 0.40 INE752E07KJ7 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-24 100.8981 8.7100 50.00 INE134E08CP0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Jan-25 100.5000 8.7200 50.00 INE752E07KK5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-25 100.9457 8.7100 150.00 INE752E07KK5 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.85% 19-Oct-25 100.9463 8.7100 100.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 107.7807 8.5700 50.00 INE053F09HN1 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.09% 31-Mar-26 103.6530 8.8000 50.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 100.9500 11.0000 3.00 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 105.8106 7.5100 50.00 INE752E07JN1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 09-Mar-27 103.5900 8.7900 300.00 INE752E07JN1 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 09-Mar-27 103.6000 8.7800 50.00 INE091D11147 PUNJAB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT 0.40% 15-Oct-27 28.9332 9.6000 15.00 INE008A08U50 IDBI BANK LIMITED 8.99% 13-Dec-27 101.0000 8.8100 100.00 INE121A08MD0 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE RESET - 100.0000 12.8800 0.50 INE053F09GX2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.79% 04-May-30 102.1945 8.7200 50.00 INE954K08030 AIR INDIA LIMITED 10.05% 27-Sep-31 108.3435 9.0900 150.00 INE871D07LZ1 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FIN 9.35% 17-Aug-35 101.7300 9.1500 50.00 INE787H07057 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 9.41% 27-Jul-37 104.0000 8.9800 360.00 INE787H07057 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 9.41% 27-Jul-37 107.8022 8.6200 50.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 101.7800 10.7200 69.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 101.7900 10.7100 45.00 INE028A09180 BANK OF BARODA RESET 31-Dec-99 100.4121 8.9500 500.00 INE695A09095 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 9.27% 31-Dec-99 100.4979 9.1800 250.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 101.1082 9.2200 200.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 113.0464 9.9400 50.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 107.0000 10.7700 2.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 104.0000 11.0400 2.00 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.40% 31-Dec-99 101.4669 9.1500 2.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 107.2500 10.7200 2.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE
BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange
NSE - National Stock Exchange
FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India