Jul 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 6046.40 NSE 12169.00 FIMMDA 24418.10 ============= TOTAL 42633.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE053F09FT2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.46% 15-Jan-14 98.9835 10.7200 250.00 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.60% 06-Aug-14 98.9053 10.8000 2750.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 98.0466 10.4000 50.00 INE514E08BF6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.35% 16-Jul-15 99.1365 9.8500 500.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 98.4115 10.5300 150.00 INE043D07CC5 IDFC LIMITED 9.35% 10-Aug-15 99.2800 9.7500 15.00 INE115A07DJ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 02-Dec-15 99.1800 9.7500 1.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 98.7000 9.7000 50.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 02-May-16 97.0081 10.0600 80.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.0000 9.6000 20.00 INE008A08K45 IDBI BANK LTD OMNI 8.55% 26-May-16 94.8000 10.7500 1.00 INE261F09GG6 NABARD 9.70% 06-Jun-16 99.2078 10.0100 50.00 INE008A08M27 IDBI BANK LIMITED 8.85% 20-Dec-16 95.1200 10.6000 2.00 INE242A07249 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 9.35% 30-Apr-17 99.2038 9.5900 250.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 98.8603 9.7600 250.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 98.3221 9.7600 250.00 INE001A07AU5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 7.60% 08-Dec-17 90.5500 10.3400 4.00 INE001A07AV3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 7.60% 21-Dec-17 90.5500 10.3200 6.00 INE134E08AI9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.28% 28-Dec-17 97.2300 10.0600 4.00 INE043D08839 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.95% 17-Jan-18 95.2500 10.3000 2.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.3700 9.6700 200.00 INE053F09FO3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 10.60% 11-Sep-18 103.3000 9.7600 2.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 103.5800 10.0600 2.00 INE134E08BH9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.25% 28-Nov-18 104.6000 10.0600 2.00 INE020B07EV3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 06-Oct-19 97.2000 9.4000 7.00 INE134E08CO3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 15-Jan-20 94.0200 9.9800 6.00 INE955K08011 AIR INDIA CHARTERS LIMITED 9.38% 26-Mar-20 102.3300 8.8800 50.00 INE134E08CU0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 30-Mar-20 92.9700 10.1400 3.00 INE134E08CX4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-20 93.8200 9.9800 8.00 INE020B08450 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 25-Oct-20 94.1000 9.9700 2.00 INE134E08DG7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.78% 15-Nov-20 94.0000 9.9600 5.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 105.4524 7.3000 3.40 INE514E08BK6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.15% 05-Sep-22 99.0700 9.3000 1.00 INE268A07103 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 25-Oct-22 98.2311 9.6900 350.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 96.9954 9.5800 100.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 97.2059 9.2600 200.00 INE020B08443 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.75% 12-Jul-25 91.8500 9.9400 3.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 103.2749 8.3000 250.00 INE053F09GX2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.79% 04-May-30 92.9000 9.6500 3.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 0.00% 22-Jan-33 100.7000 7.3200 160.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 21-Aug-72 103.4400 10.3900 4.00 NSE === INE053F09FT2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.46% 15-Jan-14 99.2718 10.3255 1150.00 INE136E07KW6 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 31-Mar-14 127.8500 - 6.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 98.7557 11.0000 100.00 INE020B07EQ3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.35% 04-Sep-14 98.0246 10.3000 1000.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 98.2393 10.4000 1550.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.1055 10.5100 1000.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 97.9363 10.5000 1000.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 98.0466 10.4000 50.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 98.8804 10.4500 50.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.6000 9.6032 77.00 INE175K07505 MORGAN STANLEY INDIA CAPITAL PVT RESET 14-Feb-15 126.9900 - 12.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 98.5538 10.5999 1100.00 INE721A07AP8 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.75% 01-Jun-15 58.4193 0.0000 21.00 INE483A09146 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 8.15% 28-Jun-15 97.6500 8.3093 3.00 INE115A07AY5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.60% 20-Jul-15 98.3702 10.5500 200.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 98.4115 10.5315 200.00 INE043D07CC5 IDFC LIMITED 9.35% 10-Aug-15 99.4000 0.0000 1.00 INE043D07EJ6 IDFC LIMITED 9.14% 27-Jan-16 98.5201 9.8000 250.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 96.7567 10.0000 200.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 96.6516 9.7399 350.00 INE028A09057 BANK OF BARODA 8.95% 15-May-16 98.5262 9.5854 100.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.0500 0.0000 9.00 INE115A07AV1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 17-Jun-16 100.1732 9.8000 150.00 INE752E07HE4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-16 97.5454 9.6200 100.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 100.2700 9.6146 3.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 98.8800 9.6303 7.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 99.3327 9.6000 100.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 98.9193 9.4176 500.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 98.7500 9.6251 61.00 INE514E08CF4 EXIM BANK 8.77% 26-Feb-18 96.5680 9.7000 250.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6524 9.5700 100.00 INE001A07KO7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 11-Mar-18 97.0294 0.0000 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5434 0.0000 29.00 INE001A07KS8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-18 97.7963 9.7800 150.00 INE001A07LL1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.50% 15-May-18 94.7255 0.0000 50.00 INE039A09PQ7 IFCI LIMITED SR-59 9.90% 11-Jan-21 100.6200 - 30.00 INE134E08DQ6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.61% 29-Jun-21 101.4400 9.3395 2.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 100.4591 9.4499 100.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 99.9300 9.5500 100.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 99.0000 9.4543 4.00 INE514E08BK6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.15% 05-Sep-22 99.0700 9.2989 1.00 INE202B08520 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.60% 15-Feb-23 101.6400 0.0000 3.00 INE514E08CI8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.80% 15-Mar-23 95.5625 9.5025 200.00 INE514E08CI8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.80% 15-Mar-23 95.5625 0.0000 200.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 97.1446 9.2600 300.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 99.5000 - 55.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.9800 0.0000 15.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 95.2027 - 50.00 INE043D08250 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 0.00% 17-Jan-26 37.3000 0.0000 1.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 103.5000 11.9904 15.00 INE134E08DU8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.45% 01-Sep-26 100.6800 9.3526 1.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 102.3289 8.5000 750.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 103.2749 8.4481 353.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 98.2000 0.0000 10.00 FIMMDA ====== INE053F09FT2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.46% 15-Jan-14 99.2718 10.3500 1150.00 INE053F09FT2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.46% 15-Jan-14 98.9835 11.0000 250.00 INE001A07IZ7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.60% 06-Aug-14 98.9053 10.8000 950.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 98.7557 11.0000 100.00 INE020B07EQ3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.35% 04-Sep-14 98.0246 10.3000 1000.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 98.2393 10.4000 1550.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.1055 10.5100 1000.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.1028 10.5000 65.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 97.9363 10.5000 600.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 97.9246 10.5000 400.00 INE134E08DY0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.63% 15-Dec-14 98.8804 10.4500 50.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.0613 10.0100 142.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.5500 9.5200 7.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 98.9663 10.0500 150.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 98.5538 10.6000 1100.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.1605 9.9500 250.00 INE043D07EN8 IDFC LIMITED 9.22% 06-May-15 98.6618 10.0500 250.00 INE752E07IA0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.64% 31-May-15 99.5214 9.9000 150.00 INE261F09HL4 NABARD 9.50% 04-Jun-15 99.2960 9.9000 155.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 98.9947 9.9000 25.00 INE514E08BF6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.35% 16-Jul-15 99.1365 10.3000 500.00 INE043D07BQ7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.52% 17-Jul-15 99.1677 10.0000 250.00 INE001A07IS2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 18-Jul-15 98.8770 10.2500 350.00 INE115A07AY5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.60% 20-Jul-15 98.3702 10.5500 200.00 INE895D08485 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 23-Jul-15 99.1862 10.2500 565.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 98.4115 10.5500 200.00 INE043D07CC5 IDFC LIMITED 9.35% 10-Aug-15 99.4000 9.6700 32.00 INE001A07JG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.58% 29-Aug-15 98.7524 10.2500 250.00 INE115A07DJ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.39% 02-Dec-15 99.1800 9.7500 1.00 INE043D07EJ6 IDFC LIMITED 9.14% 27-Jan-16 98.5201 9.8000 250.00 INE043D07EJ6 IDFC LIMITED 9.14% 27-Jan-16 98.0823 10.0100 50.00 INE001A07LG1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.80% 02-May-16 97.0081 10.0500 80.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 96.7567 10.0000 200.00 INE001A07LI7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.60% 07-May-16 98.1700 9.3400 100.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 96.6516 9.7400 314.00 INE028A09057 BANK OF BARODA 8.95% 15-May-16 98.5262 9.5800 100.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 97.0000 9.6000 96.00 INE261F09GG6 NABARD 9.70% 06-Jun-16 99.2078 10.0000 50.00 INE115A07AV1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.90% 17-Jun-16 100.1732 9.8000 150.00 INE752E07HE4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.64% 08-Jul-16 97.5454 9.6200 200.00 INE020B08658 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.28% 15-Feb-17 98.8800 9.6200 7.00 INE242A07249 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 9.35% 30-Apr-17 99.2038 9.8800 500.00 INE134E08727 PFC TX SR-13 9.60% 16-May-17 98.2500 10.1700 4.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 98.8603 9.7500 250.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 99.3327 9.6000 100.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 98.9193 10.8000 500.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 98.3221 9.7500 306.00 INE020B08773 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.25% 27-Aug-17 98.7500 9.6000 5.00 INE001A07KB4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.18% 12-Feb-18 98.4600 9.6000 2.00 INE514E08CF4 EXIM BANK 8.77% 26-Feb-18 96.5680 9.7000 250.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6500 9.5700 300.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 96.5286 9.8900 290.00 INE001A07KS8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-18 97.7963 9.7800 150.00 INE115A07DZ6 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.34% 28-May-18 94.3838 9.8300 100.00 INE084G09206 TAMILNADU ELECTRICITY BOARD 8.81% 04-May-19 93.9000 10.5500 3.00 INE872A08BT7 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 10.50% 10-Nov-20 97.4800 10.9900 2.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 105.4524 7.3100 3.40 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 104.3392 7.3000 3.70 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 100.4591 9.4500 100.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 99.9300 9.5500 100.00 INE134E08EX0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.29% 21-Aug-22 98.9362 9.1000 250.00 INE268A07103 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 25-Oct-22 98.0991 9.9400 500.00 INE268A07103 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.40% 25-Oct-22 98.2267 9.9000 100.00 INE202B08520 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. 10.60% 15-Feb-23 101.6400 10.3000 6.00 INE514E08CI8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.80% 15-Mar-23 95.5625 9.5000 200.00 INE268A07145 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD 9.10% 05-Apr-23 96.9954 9.9000 100.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 96.1120 9.4300 400.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 97.1446 9.2600 200.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 99.5800 9.4800 55.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 99.5000 9.5000 3.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.9800 9.5000 706.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.7900 9.5300 100.00 INE514E08CQ1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.50% 08-Jul-23 95.2027 9.2500 50.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 95.3212 9.4300 100.00 INE847E08DM2 ANDHRA PRADESH POWER FINANCE CORP 9.97% 30-Jan-24 95.9500 10.8900 2.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 105.0775 8.9800 5.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 103.5000 10.6200 15.00 INE411L07031 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY DIST 10.85% 04-Aug-26 103.7000 10.5900 3.00 INE753F07038 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION LTD 9.30% 30-Mar-27 105.0500 8.8100 5.00 INE528G09111 YES BANK LIMITED 10.15% 28-Sep-27 100.2500 10.0900 3.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 102.7500 8.4500 1750.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 103.2700 8.4500 1853.00 INE134E08FQ1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.94% 25-Mar-28 98.0000 9.1800 6.00 INE202E07096 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 8.49% 10-May-28 93.9672 9.2400 5.00 INE202E07096 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 8.49% 10-May-28 93.8918 9.2500 1.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-28 100.0000 8.6900 500.00 INE039A09MD2 IFCI LIMITED 9.75% 16-Jul-30 100.0500 9.7400 30.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 0.00% 22-Jan-33 98.6760 7.5200 319.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 0.00% 22-Jan-33 99.1000 7.4800 1.00 INE305A09208 TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF 9.65% 25-Feb-33 101.5000 9.4700 2.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 21-Aug-72 103.4400 10.4100 2.00 INE065L08058 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.80% 22-Mar-73 100.0241 10.0300 880.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 106.6500 10.3900 7.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 99.8600 9.4000 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com