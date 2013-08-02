Aug 2 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3852.50 NSE 7108.70 FIMMDA 13981.50 ============= TOTAL 24942.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE958G07569 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 12.25% 23-Sep-14 98.8500 - 1.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 98.0238 10.4500 1100.00 INE895D08402 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 28-Feb-15 99.2304 10.2500 100.00 INE895D08410 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.98% 10-Apr-15 99.4961 10.2500 250.00 INE895D08485 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 23-Jul-15 99.1846 10.2500 200.00 INE261F09IG2 NABARD - 26-Feb-16 98.8631 9.6100 1500.00 INE001A07JN1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.30% 04-Oct-17 97.2375 10.1300 250.00 INE001A07LL1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.50% 15-May-18 94.6009 9.9600 50.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.6169 9.5900 150.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 108.2500 0.0000 7.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 106.0800 7.2100 0.50 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 104.3032 7.3000 10.00 INE733E07JB6 NTPC LIMITED 8.84% 04-Oct-22 97.4466 9.2600 100.00 INE847E09029 ANDHRA PRADESH POWER FINANCE CORP 8.74% 15-Nov-22 97.0000 9.2200 2.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 98.0300 8.8800 5.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.9700 9.4900 25.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 96.0359 9.3300 100.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 101.1500 10.6100 2.00 NSE === INE043D07211 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.48% 28-Sep-13 99.4291 11.9475 150.00 INE804I07AD1 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 11-Jun-14 140.7580 0.0000 2.00 INE523E07715 L&T FINANCE 10.14% 13-Jun-14 98.9827 10.3224 500.00 INE306N07336 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.08% 24-Jul-14 99.1374 11.0510 750.00 INE523E07731 L & T FINANCE LIMITED 9.97% 25-Jul-14 98.9536 11.1482 250.00 INE261F09GR3 NABARD 9.48% 22-Sep-14 99.6201 9.7960 200.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 98.2565 10.4000 100.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.3076 10.3500 500.00 INE523E07806 L&T FINANCE LIMITED 9.48% 24-Oct-14 98.1107 11.1300 400.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 99.7600 9.4781 7.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 98.7114 10.5000 500.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 98.9364 10.0999 50.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 97.9003 10.0000 450.00 INE557F08EI0 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.61% 12-Jun-15 99.7035 9.7964 650.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 96.9843 10.0999 150.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 98.8063 - 50.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 96.1881 9.9499 1250.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 96.1803 0.0000 350.00 INE001A07GX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 14-Jun-16 122.1292 9.9500 50.00 INE752E07AX9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.25% 24-Jul-17 99.5500 9.3870 1.30 INE001A07JN1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.30% 04-Oct-17 97.2375 10.1200 50.00 INE001A07KO7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 11-Mar-18 97.3864 9.9499 150.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5493 9.6060 30.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.6912 - 100.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 95.0350 - 100.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.6912 - 50.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 104.4000 9.8507 1.00 INE134E08BH9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.25% 28-Nov-18 106.8500 9.5226 1.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 63.9450 0.0000 2.00 INE523E07459 L & T FINANCE LTD 10.24% 17-Sep-19 103.4000 10.6981 3.00 INE036A07229 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 10.00% 29-Jun-20 99.5000 - 100.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 105.5400 11.3231 30.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 108.7000 0.0000 1.00 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 102.5300 7.1242 0.50 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 103.9173 7.4583 2.40 INE721A08BC2 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.75% 10-Jun-22 100.0000 0.0000 100.00 INE020B08740 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.35% 15-Jun-22 101.3500 9.1138 2.00 INE121A08MM1 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE RESET 22-Aug-22 103.7000 9.0797 0.50 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 98.9500 - 10.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 91.4900 0.0000 5.00 INE134E08CV8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 30-Mar-25 96.0000 9.5193 1.00 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.40% 31-Dec-99 99.3500 9.2249 9.00 FIMMDA ====== INE115A07981 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.48% 27-Sep-13 99.4572 11.2700 150.00 INE043D07211 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.48% 28-Sep-13 99.4291 11.2700 150.00 INE523E07715 L&T FINANCE 10.14% 13-Jun-14 98.9827 11.1300 500.00 INE306N07336 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.08% 24-Jul-14 99.1374 11.0300 750.00 INE523E07731 L & T FINANCE LIMITED 9.97% 25-Jul-14 98.9536 11.1300 250.00 INE261F09GR3 NABARD 9.48% 22-Sep-14 99.6201 11.2700 200.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 98.2565 10.4000 100.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.3076 10.3500 250.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.2950 10.3500 250.00 INE523E07806 L&T FINANCE LIMITED 9.48% 24-Oct-14 98.1107 11.1300 400.00 INE134E08FA5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.90% 14-Dec-14 98.0238 10.4500 1100.00 INE134E08EC4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.55% 13-Jan-15 99.3100 10.0000 8.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.6900 9.5400 10.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 99.7600 9.4800 14.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 98.3600 10.3100 250.00 INE895D08402 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 28-Feb-15 99.2304 10.2500 200.00 INE895D08410 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.98% 10-Apr-15 99.4961 10.2500 500.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 98.7114 10.5000 500.00 INE043D07CH4 IDFC LIMITED 9.37% 27-Apr-15 98.9395 10.1000 100.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 98.9364 10.1000 50.00 INE115A07DV5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.76% 04-May-15 97.7851 10.1500 100.00 INE296A07757 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00% 04-May-15 110.7281 10.7800 2.00 INE134E08CW6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.70% 14-May-15 97.9003 10.0000 450.00 INE557F08EI0 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.61% 12-Jun-15 99.7035 11.2500 650.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 96.9843 10.1000 150.00 INE895D08485 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 23-Jul-15 99.1846 10.2500 400.00 INE115A07CO2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 18-Oct-15 98.6195 10.5000 50.00 INE721A07EY2 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.08% 10-Jan-16 100.0474 10.0000 75.00 INE043D07EJ6 IDFC LIMITED 9.14% 27-Jan-16 98.2981 9.9100 100.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 98.2700 9.9000 100.00 INE261F09IG2 NABARD 9.14% 26-Feb-16 98.8631 10.5000 1500.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 96.1881 9.9500 1000.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 96.1803 9.9500 50.00 INE001A07GX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 14-Jun-16 122.1292 9.9500 50.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 95.8870 9.9500 350.00 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 97.6466 9.8500 500.00 INE001A07IM5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 07-Jun-17 98.4486 10.1800 60.00 INE001A07JN1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.30% 04-Oct-17 97.2375 10.1200 300.00 INE309K08029 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.60% 17-Jan-18 97.7565 10.2600 500.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 96.9180 9.7800 270.00 INE001A07KO7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 11-Mar-18 97.3864 9.9500 150.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5493 9.6000 30.00 INE001A07LL1 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.50% 15-May-18 94.6009 9.9500 50.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.6154 9.5800 300.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 96.6912 9.5600 100.00 INE975G08033 ILFS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD 12.00% 18-Mar-19 104.4000 11.5100 50.00 INE134E08FG2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.82% 20-Feb-20 100.8500 8.6200 50.00 INE036A07229 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 10.00% 29-Jun-20 99.5000 10.0900 100.00 INE020B08450 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 25-Oct-20 97.2400 9.3200 1.00 INE043D07336 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 8.89% 02-Dec-20 97.3459 9.3800 50.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.20% 25-Jan-22 106.0800 7.2100 0.50 INE053F07520 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.00% 23-Feb-22 104.3032 7.3000 10.00 INE721A08BC2 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.75% 10-Jun-22 100.0000 10.7300 100.00 INE733E07JB6 NTPC LIMITED 8.84% 04-Oct-22 97.4466 9.2500 100.00 INE514E08BS9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.88% 18-Oct-22 97.1356 9.3400 50.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 96.0520 9.4400 150.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 98.0300 9.0800 5.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 101.1334 9.1600 35.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 99.0000 9.6000 4.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 90.9700 9.5000 20.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 96.0359 9.3200 100.00 INE020B08443 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.75% 12-Jul-25 95.4500 9.3900 3.00 INE528G09137 YES BANK LIMITED 10.05% 27-Dec-27 99.8500 10.0500 10.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-28 95.0350 9.3200 100.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 21-Aug-72 101.5100 10.7500 6.00 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF 