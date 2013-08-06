Aug 6 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,288.0 55,561.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 142 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,940.0 44,268.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 78 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,348.0 11,293.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 09, 2014 5,000.00 10.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 23, 2014 3,750.00 10.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 26, 2013 3,750.00 10.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, NBRD 2015A 1,100.00 9.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.48%, IDFC 2013A 1,000.00 11.95 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2014 950.00 10.47 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 2 950.00 99.2352 99.1788 99.1788 99.2233 10.4730 8.35%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 96.7683 96.7683 96.7683 96.7683 10.2500 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.6094 98.6094 98.6094 98.6094 10.3500 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 2 500.00 98.7422 98.7422 98.7422 98.7422 10.4800 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 98.8835 98.8835 98.8835 98.8835 10.2000 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 2 100.00 97.2125 97.2125 97.2125 97.2125 10.0000 9.21%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 98.3774 98.3774 98.3774 98.3774 10.2500 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 2 300.00 96.4390 96.4390 96.4390 96.4390 10.1500 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 1 200.00 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 12.0749 Total 13 2250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 1 300.00 97.9500 97.9500 97.9500 97.9500 8.7702 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 93.7744 93.7744 93.7744 93.7744 8.6600 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 97.0922 97.0922 97.0922 97.0922 8.6600 8.15%, 2022A 1 200.00 96.3500 96.3500 96.3500 96.3500 8.7482 7.16%, 2023 7 1100.00 93.0600 92.5125 93.0000 92.7967 8.2442 8.97%, 2030 5 400.00 102.4000 101.5000 101.7500 101.9063 8.7520 8.83%, 2041 3 350.00 100.5500 100.5000 100.5500 100.5429 8.7759 Total 19 3350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.48%, IDFC 2013A* 1 1000.00 99.5355 99.5355 99.5355 99.5355 11.9454 9.37%, IDFC 2015* 1 150.00 98.9529 98.9529 98.9529 98.9529 10.1000 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 1 100.00 98.2176 98.2176 98.2176 98.2176 9.9500 9.15%, IDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 98.1747 98.1747 98.1747 98.1747 9.9500 9.00%, IDFC 2017* 1 200.00 98.3814 98.3814 98.3814 98.3814 9.2396 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 1100.00 99.6096 99.6096 99.6096 99.6096 9.6000 Total 6 2600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 300.00 97.8592 97.8592 97.8592 97.8592 9.7700 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 100.00 96.6498 96.6498 96.6498 96.6498 9.3500 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 228.00 99.2986 99.0236 99.2986 99.1201 9.9149 8.95%, PFC 2018* 2 70.00 97.4831 97.2012 97.4831 97.2817 9.6771 8.84%, PFC 2023* 1 50.00 95.6550 95.6550 95.6550 95.6550 9.5300 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 97.5361 97.5361 97.5361 97.5361 9.7500 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 1 100.00 97.5050 97.5050 97.5050 97.5050 9.7500 8.70%, PGC 2018* 2 150.00 96.6917 96.6545 96.6545 96.6669 9.5667 8.82%, RECL 2023* 4 400.00 96.4159 95.9638 96.4159 96.1559 9.4231 Total 15 1498.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, KER 2023 2 300.00 102.4538 102.3225 102.3225 102.3663 9.1233 8.67%, KRN 2017 2 350.00 98.4301 98.4301 98.4301 98.4301 9.1500 9.01%, WB 2022 2 500.00 98.9892 98.9586 98.9586 98.9739 9.1725 Total 6 1150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 1 800.00 97.7850 97.7850 97.7850 97.7850 10.5999 Total 1 800.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 11, 2013 1 710.00 98.1812 98.1812 98.1812 98.1812 10.4025 Oct 24, 2013 1 400.00 97.8271 97.8271 97.8271 97.8271 10.3939 Total 2 1110.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 1 3500.00 94.5093 94.5093 94.5093 94.5093 10.0499 Jan 09, 2014 1 5000.00 95.8483 95.8483 95.8483 95.8483 10.2001 Dec 12, 2013 1 2030.00 96.5564 96.5564 96.5564 96.5564 10.2499 Nov 15, 2013 2 3500.00 97.2037 97.1468 97.1468 97.1712 10.6258 Jan 23, 2014 1 3750.00 95.4902 95.4902 95.4902 95.4902 10.2001 Jul 24, 2014 1 500.00 91.4679 91.4679 91.4679 91.4679 9.7000 Dec 26, 2013 1 3750.00 96.1912 96.1912 96.1912 96.1912 10.2501 Nov 28, 2013 1 500.00 96.8647 96.8647 96.8647 96.8647 10.4551 Total 9 22530.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 