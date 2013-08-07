Aug 7 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,865.0 95,426.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 84 226 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,315.0 73,583.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 131 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,550.0 21,843.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2,500.00 8.85 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 30, 2014 6,000.00 10.17 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 5,500.00 10.91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.01%, PFC 2017 2,800.00 9.19 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.68%, HDFC 2014 1,250.00 11.17 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013 1,200.00 12.07 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.62%, HDFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.0914 99.0914 99.0914 99.0914 11.1538 9.68%, HDFC 2014* 2 1250.00 99.1467 99.1467 99.1467 99.1467 11.1688 9.34%, HDFC 2014A* 1 1000.00 98.9214 98.9214 98.9214 98.9214 10.5266 9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 350.00 99.1846 99.1846 99.1846 99.1846 10.5029 9.60%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.8800 98.8800 98.8800 98.8800 10.2500 11.25%, HDFC 2018* 2 100.00 104.9321 104.9321 104.9321 104.9321 9.9500 11.95%, HDFC 2018A 1 50.00 107.8018 107.8018 107.8018 107.8018 9.9500 9.21%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 98.4278 98.4278 98.4278 98.4278 10.2200 9.74%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 99.0731 99.0731 99.0731 99.0731 10.1000 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 1200.00 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 12.0749 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 1 500.00 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 12.0749 Total 13 5550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 9.0168 7.38%, 2015 1 250.00 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 8.8254 7.99%, 2017 3 2500.00 97.5100 97.1715 97.1915 97.3786 8.7916 8.07%, 2017A 4 425.00 97.9600 97.8400 97.9600 97.9368 8.7006 7.83%, 2018 1 2500.00 96.1400 96.1400 96.1400 96.1400 8.8510 7.28%, 2019 1 250.00 93.8631 93.8631 93.8631 93.8631 8.6400 8.12%, 2020 2 300.00 97.2300 97.1979 97.1979 97.2033 8.6390 8.15%, 2022A 2 480.00 96.4000 96.4000 96.4000 96.4000 8.7399 7.16%, 2023 8 1600.00 93.4300 93.0500 93.4300 93.2777 8.1684 8.20%, 2025 2 550.00 96.8800 96.8000 96.8000 96.8727 8.6185 8.33%, 2026 2 600.00 97.7600 97.7500 97.7600 97.7517 8.6204 7.40%, 2035 1 50.00 87.6321 87.6321 87.6321 87.6321 8.6650 Total 28 10505.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, EXIM 2013* 1 100.00 99.1227 99.1227 99.1227 99.1227 11.4554 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 97.1901 97.1901 97.1901 97.1901 9.7500 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 99.1203 99.1203 99.1203 99.1203 11.1186 Total 3 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 98.2992 98.2992 98.2992 98.2992 10.3800 9.01%, PFC 2017* 3 2800.00 98.9786 98.9772 98.9772 98.9780 9.1950 8.19%, PFC 2023* 2 500.00 91.8878 91.8878 91.8878 91.8878 9.4800 8.64%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 97.9297 97.9297 97.9297 97.9297 9.8600 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 98.6666 98.6666 98.6666 98.6666 9.6500 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 200.00 97.5972 97.5972 97.5972 97.5972 9.4000 8.06%, RECL 2023* 2 500.00 91.2666 91.2666 91.2666 91.2666 9.4500 8.82%, RECL 2023* 3 300.00 96.6583 96.6583 96.6583 96.6583 9.3400 Total 15 4750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.80%, KER 2022 1 100.00 98.2530 98.2530 98.2530 98.2530 9.0800 8.67%, KRN 2017 4 1000.00 98.4306 98.3662 98.3662 98.3984 9.1600 8.94%, MEGH 2022 1 30.00 98.6224 98.6224 98.6224 98.6224 9.1600 8.60%, MP 2023 2 400.00 96.9888 96.9275 96.9888 96.9428 9.0875 9.53%, MP 2023 2 100.00 102.7115 102.7115 102.7115 102.7115 9.1100 8.81%, SIK 2022 1 80.00 97.8290 97.8290 97.8290 97.8290 9.1600 Total 11 1710.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 56-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 20, 2013 1 1500.00 98.7609 98.7609 98.7609 98.7609 10.6499 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 3 5500.00 97.7512 97.7512 97.7512 97.7512 10.9051 Oct 31, 2013 1 250.00 97.6186 97.6186 97.6186 97.6186 10.6002 Total 5 7250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 30, 2014 3 6000.00 95.3812 95.3376 95.3376 95.3521 10.1667 Total 3 6000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 06, 2013 1 400.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 10.1502 Aug 07, 2014 2 1500.00 91.2213 91.2213 91.2213 91.2213 9.6500 Jul 10, 2014 1 150.00 91.7871 91.7871 91.7871 91.7871 9.7200 Mar 20, 2014 2 1800.00 94.2179 94.1362 94.2179 94.1475 10.1292 Total 6 3850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com