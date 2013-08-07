Aug 7 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,865.0 95,426.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 84 226
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,315.0 73,583.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 53 131
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,550.0 21,843.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 31 95
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.83%, 2018 2,500.00 8.85
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 30, 2014 6,000.00 10.17
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Oct 24, 2013 5,500.00 10.91
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.01%, PFC 2017 2,800.00 9.19
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.68%, HDFC 2014 1,250.00 11.17
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
11.45%, RIL 2013 1,200.00 12.07
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.62%, HDFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.0914 99.0914 99.0914 99.0914 11.1538
9.68%, HDFC 2014* 2 1250.00 99.1467 99.1467 99.1467 99.1467 11.1688
9.34%, HDFC 2014A* 1 1000.00 98.9214 98.9214 98.9214 98.9214 10.5266
9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 350.00 99.1846 99.1846 99.1846 99.1846 10.5029
9.60%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.8800 98.8800 98.8800 98.8800 10.2500
11.25%, HDFC 2018* 2 100.00 104.9321 104.9321 104.9321 104.9321 9.9500
11.95%, HDFC 2018A 1 50.00 107.8018 107.8018 107.8018 107.8018 9.9500
9.21%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 98.4278 98.4278 98.4278 98.4278 10.2200
9.74%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 99.0731 99.0731 99.0731 99.0731 10.1000
11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 1200.00 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 12.0749
11.45%, RIL 2013A* 1 500.00 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 99.6868 12.0749
Total 13 5550.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 9.0168
7.38%, 2015 1 250.00 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 8.8254
7.99%, 2017 3 2500.00 97.5100 97.1715 97.1915 97.3786 8.7916
8.07%, 2017A 4 425.00 97.9600 97.8400 97.9600 97.9368 8.7006
7.83%, 2018 1 2500.00 96.1400 96.1400 96.1400 96.1400 8.8510
7.28%, 2019 1 250.00 93.8631 93.8631 93.8631 93.8631 8.6400
8.12%, 2020 2 300.00 97.2300 97.1979 97.1979 97.2033 8.6390
8.15%, 2022A 2 480.00 96.4000 96.4000 96.4000 96.4000 8.7399
7.16%, 2023 8 1600.00 93.4300 93.0500 93.4300 93.2777 8.1684
8.20%, 2025 2 550.00 96.8800 96.8000 96.8000 96.8727 8.6185
8.33%, 2026 2 600.00 97.7600 97.7500 97.7600 97.7517 8.6204
7.40%, 2035 1 50.00 87.6321 87.6321 87.6321 87.6321 8.6650
Total 28 10505.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.20%, EXIM 2013* 1 100.00 99.1227 99.1227 99.1227 99.1227 11.4554
8.10%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 97.1901 97.1901 97.1901 97.1901 9.7500
9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 99.1203 99.1203 99.1203 99.1203 11.1186
Total 3 250.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 98.2992 98.2992 98.2992 98.2992 10.3800
9.01%, PFC 2017* 3 2800.00 98.9786 98.9772 98.9772 98.9780 9.1950
8.19%, PFC 2023* 2 500.00 91.8878 91.8878 91.8878 91.8878 9.4800
8.64%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 97.9297 97.9297 97.9297 97.9297 9.8600
9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 98.6666 98.6666 98.6666 98.6666 9.6500
9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 200.00 97.5972 97.5972 97.5972 97.5972 9.4000
8.06%, RECL 2023* 2 500.00 91.2666 91.2666 91.2666 91.2666 9.4500
8.82%, RECL 2023* 3 300.00 96.6583 96.6583 96.6583 96.6583 9.3400
Total 15 4750.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.80%, KER 2022 1 100.00 98.2530 98.2530 98.2530 98.2530 9.0800
8.67%, KRN 2017 4 1000.00 98.4306 98.3662 98.3662 98.3984 9.1600
8.94%, MEGH 2022 1 30.00 98.6224 98.6224 98.6224 98.6224 9.1600
8.60%, MP 2023 2 400.00 96.9888 96.9275 96.9888 96.9428 9.0875
9.53%, MP 2023 2 100.00 102.7115 102.7115 102.7115 102.7115 9.1100
8.81%, SIK 2022 1 80.00 97.8290 97.8290 97.8290 97.8290 9.1600
Total 11 1710.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
56-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Sep 20, 2013 1 1500.00 98.7609 98.7609 98.7609 98.7609 10.6499
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Oct 24, 2013 3 5500.00 97.7512 97.7512 97.7512 97.7512 10.9051
Oct 31, 2013 1 250.00 97.6186 97.6186 97.6186 97.6186 10.6002
Total 5 7250.00
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 30, 2014 3 6000.00 95.3812 95.3376 95.3376 95.3521 10.1667
Total 3 6000.00
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Sep 06, 2013 1 400.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 10.1502
Aug 07, 2014 2 1500.00 91.2213 91.2213 91.2213 91.2213 9.6500
Jul 10, 2014 1 150.00 91.7871 91.7871 91.7871 91.7871 9.7200
Mar 20, 2014 2 1800.00 94.2179 94.1362 94.2179 94.1475 10.1292
Total 6 3850.00
* Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com