Aug 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,793.0 16,793.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 42 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,150.0 13,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 22 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,643.0 3,643.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 4,100.00 11.17 8.07%, 2017A 4,000.00 8.78 7.99%, 2017 1,500.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,250.00 10.39 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.52%, IDFC 2015 500.00 10.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.75%, IDFC 2014B 500.00 10.53 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 104.7696 104.7696 104.7696 104.7696 9.9900 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 99.1573 99.1573 99.1573 99.1573 10.3800 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 98.7249 98.7249 98.7249 98.7249 9.9500 Total 4 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 3 4100.00 99.7800 99.7800 99.7800 99.7800 11.1696 7.49%, 2017 1 500.00 96.0925 96.0925 96.0925 96.0925 8.7503 7.99%, 2017 1 1500.00 97.2950 97.2950 97.2950 97.2950 8.8197 8.07%, 2017A 1 4000.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 8.7762 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 97.0600 97.0600 97.0600 97.0600 8.6669 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 94.8645 94.8645 94.8645 94.8645 8.7300 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 93.1000 93.1000 93.1000 93.1000 8.1974 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 8.8061 8.20%, 2025 2 600.00 96.3375 96.0000 96.0000 96.0563 8.7319 8.33%, 2026 3 600.00 97.4000 97.3500 97.3600 97.3725 8.6705 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 101.5500 101.5500 101.5500 101.5500 8.7915 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 95.6227 95.6227 95.6227 95.6227 8.7750 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 100.4984 100.4984 100.4984 100.4984 8.7800 Total 19 12150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.75%, IDFC 2014B* 1 500.00 99.3175 99.3175 99.3175 99.3175 10.5268 9.2250%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.7650 98.7650 98.7650 98.7650 10.0000 9.52%, IDFC 2015* 4 500.00 98.9997 98.9996 98.9997 98.9996 10.1000 9.54%, IDFC 2016 1 41.00 99.3596 99.3596 99.3596 99.3596 9.7800 Total 7 1091.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 250.00 98.9943 98.9943 98.9943 98.9943 10.9224 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 400.00 99.1657 99.1657 99.1657 99.1657 9.9000 8.95%, PFC 2018 1 2.00 97.4500 97.4500 97.4500 97.4500 9.6310 9.44%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 98.6929 98.6929 98.6929 98.6929 9.6653 8.84%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 98.6647 98.6647 98.6647 98.6647 9.7000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 1250.00 98.3374 98.2850 98.3374 98.2955 10.3900 Total 9 2102.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 07, 2014 2 750.00 91.0859 91.0451 91.0451 91.0723 9.9667 Mar 20, 2014 1 250.00 94.3129 94.3129 94.3129 94.3129 10.0501 Total 3 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com