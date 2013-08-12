Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,793.0 16,793.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 42 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,150.0 13,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 22 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,643.0 3,643.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 4,100.00 11.17 8.07%, 2017A 4,000.00 8.78 7.99%, 2017 1,500.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,250.00 10.39 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.52%, IDFC 2015 500.00 10.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.75%, IDFC 2014B 500.00 10.53 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 104.7696 104.7696 104.7696 104.7696 9.9900 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 99.1573 99.1573 99.1573 99.1573 10.3800 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 98.7249 98.7249 98.7249 98.7249 9.9500 Total 4 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 3 4100.00 99.7800 99.7800 99.7800 99.7800 11.1696 7.49%, 2017 1 500.00 96.0925 96.0925 96.0925 96.0925 8.7503 7.99%, 2017 1 1500.00 97.2950 97.2950 97.2950 97.2950 8.8197 8.07%, 2017A 1 4000.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 8.7762 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 97.0600 97.0600 97.0600 97.0600 8.6669 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 94.8645 94.8645 94.8645 94.8645 8.7300 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 93.1000 93.1000 93.1000 93.1000 8.1974 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 8.8061 8.20%, 2025 2 600.00 96.3375 96.0000 96.0000 96.0563 8.7319 8.33%, 2026 3 600.00 97.4000 97.3500 97.3600 97.3725 8.6705 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 101.5500 101.5500 101.5500 101.5500 8.7915 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 95.6227 95.6227 95.6227 95.6227 8.7750 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 100.4984 100.4984 100.4984 100.4984 8.7800 Total 19 12150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.75%, IDFC 2014B* 1 500.00 99.3175 99.3175 99.3175 99.3175 10.5268 9.2250%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.7650 98.7650 98.7650 98.7650 10.0000 9.52%, IDFC 2015* 4 500.00 98.9997 98.9996 98.9997 98.9996 10.1000 9.54%, IDFC 2016 1 41.00 99.3596 99.3596 99.3596 99.3596 9.7800 Total 7 1091.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 250.00 98.9943 98.9943 98.9943 98.9943 10.9224 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 400.00 99.1657 99.1657 99.1657 99.1657 9.9000 8.95%, PFC 2018 1 2.00 97.4500 97.4500 97.4500 97.4500 9.6310 9.44%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 98.6929 98.6929 98.6929 98.6929 9.6653 8.84%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 98.6647 98.6647 98.6647 98.6647 9.7000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 1250.00 98.3374 98.2850 98.3374 98.2955 10.3900 Total 9 2102.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 07, 2014 2 750.00 91.0859 91.0451 91.0451 91.0723 9.9667 Mar 20, 2014 1 250.00 94.3129 94.3129 94.3129 94.3129 10.0501 Total 3 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.