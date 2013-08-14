Aug 14 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 539.10 NSE 8081.00 FIMMDA 11771.70 ============= TOTAL 20391.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE895D08402 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 28-Feb-15 99.1045 10.3500 150.00 INE084A09084 BANK OF INDIA 7.50% 16-Apr-15 96.0300 10.1500 5.00 INE134E08DW4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.44% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 - 35.00 INE895D08485 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.78% 23-Jul-15 99.0200 10.3500 50.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 10-Aug-15 99.3500 10.6300 1.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 95.4592 10.1600 30.00 INE721A07FU7 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO. LTD - 01-Aug-16 98.6800 10.1800 0.90 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 98.4800 10.2400 26.00 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 13.00% 12-Jan-17 103.2500 11.7200 1.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 99.0000 9.7100 10.00 INE680A09055 DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED 11.90% 03-May-18 102.5000 11.1900 1.00 INE866I08139 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.75% 17-Sep-18 104.6800 10.9300 3.20 INE134E08BT4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Oct-19 98.9100 9.0300 1.00 INE572E09080 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.20% 16-Jan-21 98.2800 9.5300 1.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 104.2500 11.3200 3.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 108.2500 1.6600 13.00 INE340M08012 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 9.59% 26-Aug-21 99.3400 9.7100 1.00 INE134E08DW4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.44% 23-Sep-21 98.9700 9.6100 6.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 103.5873 7.5100 112.50 INE121A08MM1 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE RESET 22-Aug-22 104.3500 0.0000 0.50 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 99.8000 9.2200 7.00 INE847E08DM2 ANDHRA PRADESH POWER FINANCE CORPO 9.97% 30-Jan-24 101.1700 9.7900 2.00 INE020B07GH7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.12% 27-Mar-27 106.4000 7.3500 50.00 INE053F07579 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.34% 19-Feb-28 99.8500 7.3500 1.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 21-Aug-72 104.0780 10.3300 2.00 INE065L08058 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.80% 22-Mar-73 105.1000 9.3100 25.00 INE511C08878 MAGMA FINCORP LIMITED 0.00% 20-May-99 100.0000 12.0900 1.00 NSE === INE804I07231 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 25-Sep-13 142.3680 0.0000 10.00 INE976I07AR7 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 08-Nov-13 118.0681 - 50.00 INE976I07AR7 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 08-Nov-13 118.0681 0.0000 50.00 INE306N07252 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.15% 20-Jun-14 99.2114 11.1254 100.00 INE043D07BJ2 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.75% 09-Jul-14 99.3158 10.5327 250.00 INE043D07BO2 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.75% 11-Jul-14 99.3166 10.5298 250.00 INE115A07BA3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 10-Aug-14 98.6966 11.2638 150.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 97.7908 10.9000 200.00 INE175K07448 MORGAN STANLEY INDIA CAPITAL PVT RESET 24-Oct-14 115.4000 - 9.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.3600 9.7986 10.00 INE084A09084 BANK OF INDIA 7.50% 16-Apr-15 96.3400 0.0000 22.00 INE062A09049 STATE BANK OF INDIA 7.45% 05-May-15 96.2500 9.4094 2.00 INE261F09IG2 NABARD - 26-Feb-16 98.6305 9.6961 1500.00 INE134E08DT0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.41% 01-Sep-16 98.2248 10.0999 100.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 98.1296 10.4000 100.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 99.0500 10.0636 20.00 INE134E08FC1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-17 96.0048 10.0927 500.00 INE134E08ED2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.33% 17-Feb-17 97.6811 10.0999 50.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 98.8800 9.7474 9.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.4897 9.6261 15.00 INE115A07ED1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.60% 20-Jun-18 94.3721 10.1116 250.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 105.2800 9.6285 14.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 63.5194 0.0000 2.00 INE053F09FU0 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.55% 15-Jan-19 95.9241 9.7483 200.00 INE020B08468 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 29-Nov-20 96.1400 9.5427 3.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 108.1000 10.9099 1.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. 8.20% 01-Feb-22 105.1000 0.0000 2.50 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.1158 9.5800 500.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.1158 0.0000 500.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.2188 9.7500 300.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.6296 0.0000 171.00 INE202E07088 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMEN 8.44% 10-May-23 93.4400 0.0000 4.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 93.2139 0.0000 103.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 89.7691 0.0000 75.00 INE134E08FT5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.19% 14-Jun-23 90.4700 0.0000 58.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 94.4578 - 1000.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 94.4578 - 500.00 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 102.0000 9.7137 0.50 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 96.7650 9.1997 1000.00 FIMMDA ====== INE521E07BD8 RBS FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) RESET 27-Aug-13 115.7819 - 4.50 INE522D07321 MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED 12.20% 08-Sep-13 99.6226 - 11.00 INE414G07068 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 13-Sep-13 98.7596 - 8.40 INE521E07BI7 RBS FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) RESET 21-Sep-13 123.2042 - 16.00 INE535H07092 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY 0.00% 28-Apr-14 91.6142 - 6.00 INE306N07252 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.15% 20-Jun-14 99.2114 11.0000 100.00 INE043D07BJ2 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.75% 09-Jul-14 99.3158 10.4800 250.00 INE043D07BO2 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.75% 11-Jul-14 99.3166 10.4800 250.00 INE115A07BA3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 10-Aug-14 98.6966 11.2500 150.00 INE001A07HD6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 16-Aug-14 98.9966 10.7500 23.00 INE976I07930 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.14% 11-Sep-14 98.8404 11.3000 18.00 INE774D07GI3 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 10.10% 19-Sep-14 98.8154 11.2700 1.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 97.7908 10.9000 200.00 INE020B08781 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.84% 16-Oct-14 98.1619 10.5200 50.00 INE115A07CN4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 17-Oct-14 99.1629 10.6200 50.00 INE020B07GH7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.12% 18-Oct-14 98.9842 10.5400 50.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.3600 9.8000 10.00 INE556F09353 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.38% 14-Feb-15 98.7270 10.2500 140.00 INE556F09361 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK - 22-Feb-15 99.1020 10.8700 500.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 98.3408 10.3300 10.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 98.7958 10.4500 50.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 98.8689 10.1500 140.00 INE043D07EN8 IDFC LIMITED 9.22% 06-May-15 98.3921 10.2500 140.00 INE115A07DK8 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.21% 08-May-15 98.1728 10.4000 140.00 INE261F09HL4 NABARD 9.50% 04-Jun-15 99.3922 9.8400 142.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY 01-Jul-15 100.0000 - 35.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 09-Aug-15 99.3500 10.6200 1.00 INE958G07395 RELIGARE FINVEST LIMITED 10.50% 30-Sep-15 93.0271 - 121.20 INE261F09IG2 NABARD 9.14% 26-Feb-16 98.6305 10.8500 1500.00 INE001A07KY6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.15% 03-Apr-16 97.0705 10.4200 100.00 INE844O08019 GSPC DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS LIMITED 10.30% 22-Apr-16 100.8189 10.1300 200.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 95.4592 10.1600 30.00 INE115A07AX7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.74% 15-Jul-16 98.6599 10.2700 100.00 INE721A07FU7 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 9.65% 01-Aug-16 98.6615 10.2500 50.90 INE134E08DT0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.41% 01-Sep-16 98.2248 10.1000 100.00 INE115A07BO4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 30-Nov-16 98.6700 10.2200 200.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 98.3697 10.3100 149.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 98.6900 10.1800 39.00 INE134E08FC1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-17 95.9596 10.1100 250.00 INE134E08FC1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.72% 08-Feb-17 96.0048 10.1000 250.00 INE134E08ED2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.33% 17-Feb-17 97.6811 10.1000 50.00 INE020B08757 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.40% 20-Jul-17 99.3200 9.6000 4.00 INE261F09DU4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Nov-17 61.8700 12.0500 0.20 INE134E08FB3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.75% 15-Jan-18 98.2500 9.9800 50.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.4897 9.6200 15.00 INE680A09055 DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED 11.90% 03-May-18 102.5000 11.5000 1.00 INE001A07LJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.58% 08-May-18 94.5692 10.0500 50.00 INE091A07133 NIRMA LIMITED 8.92% 28-May-18 100.0000 8.9200 100.00 INE036A07237 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 9.80% 26-Jul-18 100.0000 9.8000 100.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 63.5194 8.8000 7.00 INE053F09FU0 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.55% 15-Jan-19 95.9248 9.7500 200.00 INE134E08BT4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Oct-19 98.9100 9.0100 1.00 INE909H08022 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.75% 25-Mar-20 99.8000 10.7600 0.50 INE740F08397 WEST BENGAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVT 9.20% 06-Apr-20 96.0000 10.2500 19.00 INE020B08468 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 29-Nov-20 96.1400 9.5400 6.00 INE001A07HE4 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.45% 17-Aug-21 97.8285 9.8400 100.00 INE340M08012 TAMILNADU GENERATION 9.59% 26-Aug-21 99.3400 9.7100 1.00 INE134E08DW4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.44% 23-Sep-21 98.9700 9.6200 2.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 103.5873 7.5000 112.50 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 103.1825 7.5600 10.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.2918 9.5500 500.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.6296 9.6800 510.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.2176 9.7500 450.00 INE202E07088 INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY 8.44% 10-May-23 93.4400 9.4800 4.00 INE572E09205 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 8.58% 16-May-23 93.6300 9.8200 50.00 INE043D07FB0 IDFC LIMITED 7.98% 23-May-23 90.4943 9.5000 250.00 INE043D07FB0 IDFC LIMITED 7.98% 23-May-23 90.5300 9.4900 250.00 INE134E08FT5 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.19% 14-Jun-23 91.5000 9.5500 158.00 INE924F08041 THE MYSORE PAPER MILLS LIMITED 8.95% 20-Jun-23 100.7410 8.9800 80.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 94.6378 9.5500 1000.00 INE847E08DM2 ANDHRA PRADESH POWER FINANCE CORP 9.97% 30-Jan-24 101.1700 9.7900 2.00 INE031A07840 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.20% 05-Mar-27 105.2800 7.5500 1.00 INE020B07GH7 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.12% 27-Mar-27 104.7820 7.5400 50.00 INE753F07038 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION LTD 9.30% 30-Mar-27 101.4748 9.3000 2.00 INE053F07579 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 7.34% 19-Feb-28 99.8500 7.3500 1.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 96.7450 9.2000 500.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 96.7100 9.2000 500.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 97.5975 9.2100 494.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 97.5428 9.2000 247.00 INE065L08033 NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE
BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange
NSE - National Stock Exchange
FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India