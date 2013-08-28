Aug 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 1909.80 NSE 5485.00 FIMMDA 16059.50 ============= TOTAL 23454.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE001A07JL5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 01-Oct-13 99.5486 - 700.00 INE001A07KF5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.62% 26-Feb-14 98.4671 12.7100 500.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PVT 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 - 20.00 INE001A07IS2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 18-Jul-15 97.5194 11.1000 100.00 INE559M07019 VALDEL PROJECTS CORPORATION PVT - 28-Feb-17 119.1560 0.0000 296.80 ine001a07ki9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 26-Feb-18 96.7500 10.1500 5.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 90.4066 9.9500 200.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 107.6000 0.0000 4.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 106.8400 0.0000 3.00 INE001A07JG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.58% 29-Aug-21 97.4843 11.0500 50.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 95.9000 9.8500 1.00 INE220H09063 HIMACHAL PRADESH STATE ELECTRICITY 8.75% 26-Jun-23 96.8000 9.2500 2.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 100.0100 8.2600 20.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 103.7500 0.0000 7.00 INE909H08154 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD - 31-Dec-99 100.0500 11.0100 1.00 NSE === INE175K07430 MORGAN STANLEY INDIA CAPITAL PVT RESET 03-Sep-13 118.2210 0.0000 27.00 INE136E07GP8 CITICORP FINANCE INDIA LIMITED RESET 16-Sep-13 118.2600 - 19.50 INE804I07EW3 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 20-Sep-13 120.7340 0.0000 2.50 INE261F09GN2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 16-Aug-14 98.6760 10.8202 250.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 95.6715 11.0000 200.00 INE306N07021 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 30-Jun-15 110.5378 11.3499 90.00 INE261F09HS9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.41% 16-Jul-15 98.7852 10.1229 250.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 97.6147 11.0500 50.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 97.5560 11.0500 50.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 96.0521 11.0000 1000.00 INE001A07KK5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.35% 04-Mar-16 97.2219 10.5999 150.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 94.8162 10.5999 250.00 INE752E07DP9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 10.10% 12-Jun-16 98.7379 10.5999 50.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 94.4738 10.5999 250.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 95.8900 0.0000 2.00 INE871D07NB8 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 10.70% 26-Aug-16 100.0000 - 200.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 98.5000 10.2761 4.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 98.2000 9.6240 10.00 INE043D07CS1 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.00% 01-Oct-17 96.7877 9.7283 1400.00 INE001A07KI9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 26-Feb-18 96.5700 10.2000 5.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 96.8800 9.8059 62.00 INE043D07EW9 IDFC LIMITED 8.35% 10-May-18 94.2800 9.9082 2.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 90.4066 - 100.00 INE036A07237 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 9.80% 26-Jul-18 97.3500 - 250.00 INE871D07MZ9 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 11.00% 23-Aug-18 100.0000 - 50.00 INE134E08DW4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.44% 23-Sep-21 98.9000 0.0000 22.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 95.1543 10.4000 50.00 INE206D08154 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.56% 15-Mar-23 93.6655 9.8082 100.00 INE206D08147 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.54% 15-Mar-23 93.5428 9.8081 50.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 97.1300 - 4.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 93.3572 9.9000 447.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.9500 0.0000 20.00 INE115A07DX1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.37% 21-May-23 93.0000 9.4915 3.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 100.9360 - 56.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 87.6000 0.0000 4.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 96.5500 - 5.00 FIMMDA ====== INE916D079L3 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 10.20% 11-Sep-13 99.8907 11.8900 50.00 INE916D077Q6 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 0.00% 23-Sep-13 99.1595 11.8900 100.00 INE916D079Y6 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME LIMITED 9.76% 24-Sep-13 99.7453 12.4300 950.00 INE001A07JL5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 01-Oct-13 99.5486 13.0500 1700.00 INE002A07700 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 11.45% 25-Nov-13 99.5339 12.3400 650.00 INE002A07718 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 11.45% 25-Nov-13 99.5339 12.3400 600.00 INE514E08589 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.50% 12-Dec-13 99.0714 12.0000 69.00 INE290L07062 MAPEX INFRASTRUCTURE PVT LTD 8.80% 17-Jan-14 98.7913 11.9300 320.00 INE001A07GF3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 20-Jan-14 98.6960 12.2600 50.00 INE306N07328 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.05% 18-Jul-14 98.1731 12.2000 250.00 INE296A07773 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 10.05% 11-Aug-14 98.1121 12.2000 400.00 INE261F09GN2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.32% 16-Aug-14 98.6760 10.8000 250.00 INE115A07BE5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.75% 26-Aug-14 98.5028 11.4200 50.00 INE261F09HA7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 09-Jan-15 98.1076 10.8500 10.00 INE043D07EN8 IDFC LIMITED 9.22% 06-May-15 97.6704 10.7400 4.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.50% 04-Jun-15 98.8351 10.2000 50.00 INE001A07IL7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPOR 9.85% 05-Jun-15 98.0707 11.8900 100.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 95.6665 11.0000 150.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 95.6715 11.0000 50.00 INE306N07021 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 30-Jun-15 110.5378 11.3500 90.00 INE224P07013 KUMAR BUILDERS MUMBAI REALTY PVT 18.00% 01-Jul-15 100.0000 20.00 INE514E08738 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.10% 15-Jul-15 96.0038 10.5300 150.00 INE261F09HS9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.41% 16-Jul-15 98.7852 10.8000 250.00 INE001A07IS2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 18-Jul-15 97.5194 11.1000 100.00 INE115A07CV7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.62% 03-Aug-15 97.6147 11.0500 50.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 97.5560 11.0500 50.00 INE721A07DL1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.25% 09-Aug-15 99.1000 10.7700 0.50 INE001A07JG5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.58% 29-Aug-15 97.4843 11.0500 50.00 INE968N08018 LT SEAWOODS PRIVATE LIMITED 10.25% 28-Sep-15 98.2500 11.2100 50.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 19-Feb-16 96.0521 11.0000 1000.00 INE001A07KK5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.35% 04-Mar-16 96.4918 10.9600 200.00 INE001A07KK5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.35% 04-Mar-16 97.2219 10.6000 150.00 INE121A07GK9 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 06-May-16 97.2689 11.8500 50.00 INE647O08016 PANTALOONS FASHION RETAIL LIMITED 9.25% 07-May-16 94.7021 11.6100 140.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 94.8162 10.6000 250.00 INE261F09GG6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.70% 06-Jun-16 97.6981 10.6700 15.00 INE752E07DP9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 10.10% 12-Jun-16 98.7379 10.6000 50.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 94.4738 10.6000 250.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 95.2244 10.2700 1.00 INE871D07MY2 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 11.25% 23-Aug-16 100.0000 11.2400 200.00 INE871D07NB8 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 10.70% 26-Aug-16 100.0000 10.7000 100.00 INE968N08075 LT SEAWOODS PRIVATE LIMITED 9.48% 14-Nov-16 95.0397 11.4000 570.00 INE001A07HN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.75% 07-Dec-16 98.3100 10.3300 6.00 INE134E08DZ7 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.64% 15-Dec-16 100.0000 9.6000 2.00 INE134E08EW2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.27% 21-Aug-17 98.1400 9.8500 1.00 INE514E08BL4 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.07% 11-Sep-17 95.7540 10.4100 13.00 INE043D07CS1 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.00% 01-Oct-17 96.7877 12.0200 1400.00 INE001A07KI9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.25% 26-Feb-18 96.7500 10.1500 510.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 96.8800 9.8000 252.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 95.9500 10.0700 60.00 INE115A07EB5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.40% 11-Jun-18 93.0650 10.2800 350.00 INE036A07237 RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 9.80% 26-Jul-18 100.1159 9.7500 100.00 INE871D07MZ9 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 11.00% 23-Aug-18 100.0000 10.9900 50.00 INE871D07NC6 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 10.50% 26-Aug-18 100.0000 10.5000 200.00 INE871D07NC6 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FINANCI 10.50% 26-Aug-18 100.0000 10.4900 100.00 INE873F09030 WATER & SANITATION POOLED FUND 7.50% 09-Sep-20 101.9377 6.9000 200.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 95.1543 10.4000 50.00 INE038A07266 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 27-Jun-22 98.4679 9.8000 500.00 INE038A07274 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.60% 02-Aug-22 96.8006 10.1500 100.00 INE206D08154 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.56% 15-Mar-23 93.6655 9.8100 100.00 INE206D08147 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.54% 15-Mar-23 93.5428 9.8100 50.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 97.1300 10.0600 4.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 93.3572 9.9000 350.00 INE020B08831 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.82% 12-Apr-23 94.2268 9.7500 120.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 95.0000 10.4800 5.00 INE020B08849 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.06% 31-May-23 87.6000 10.1000 4.00 INE053F09HM3 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 9.09% 29-Mar-26 98.5384 9.5000 4.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 94.8184 9.4500 750.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 95.7515 9.4500 750.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-28 90.5480 9.9300 400.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 99.9600 8.2500 35.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 31-Dec-99 103.2300 11.0500 4.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India