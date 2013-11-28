Nov 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 1768.00 NSE 3568.00 FIMMDA 15854.00 ============= TOTAL 21190.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE043D07DI0 IDFC LIMITED 9.05% 26-Dec-14 99.3562 9.6800 250.00 INE680A09014 DHANLAXMI BANK LIMITED 10.30% 30-Apr-15 99.0500 10.9500 1.00 INE261F09HL4 NABARD 9.50% 04-Jun-15 100.0562 9.3800 50.00 INE691A09094 UCO BANK RESET 31-Mar-16 99.4300 9.7700 2.00 INE244N07016 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-17 103.6718 6.7000 200.00 INE178A07013 CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 18-Feb-18 98.4000 9.3100 1.00 INE115A07EB5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.40% 11-Jun-18 95.0842 9.7700 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5400 9.6500 2.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.1854 9.5900 50.00 INE138A07306 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED 12.41% 06-Nov-18 100.0000 12.4100 1.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.4662 9.5600 450.00 INE134E08CK1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 1.79% 20-Nov-19 103.5000 8.0500 300.00 INE954K08014 AIR INDIA LIMITED 9.13% 26-Mar-20 98.8800 9.3600 1.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 107.7629 10.9500 1.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 11-May-21 102.9400 11.1700 1.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 30-Dec-21 106.3800 10.2900 50.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 99.4574 9.7700 50.00 INE494M09072 IFCI FACTORS LIMITEDÂ - 17-May-23 101.4500 9.9800 2.00 INE906B07DA9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.35% 22-Nov-23 100.2500 8.3100 250.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 97.9000 9.7000 6.00 NSE === INE001A07LF3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.77% 28-Apr-14 99.3467 10.1890 250.00 INE043D07BG8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.71% 18-Jun-14 99.6800 0.0000 2.00 INE115A07BA3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 10-Aug-14 99.7428 10.0472 150.00 INE136E07NU4 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LIMITED - 30-Oct-14 108.4000 - 10.00 INE001A07LX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.96% 24-Nov-14 100.1247 - 350.00 INE804I07II3 ECL FINANCE LIMITED - 29-Dec-14 110.6860 0.0000 1.50 INE752E07GR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 29-Mar-15 99.2655 9.3800 31.30 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.7795 9.5500 100.00 INE261F09HF6 NABARD 9.40% 31-Jul-15 100.0193 9.4000 50.00 INE043D07EH0 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 26-Feb-16 99.2431 9.5000 50.00 INE691A09128 UCO BANK 9.25% 07-Apr-16 99.6500 10.9311 1.00 INE752E07FV2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-16 98.3714 9.4499 37.50 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 99.0592 9.3450 150.00 INE020B07HW4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.05% 17-Oct-16 99.0639 9.4100 20.00 INE001A07HO3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.50% 23-Dec-16 98.8500 9.9423 2.00 INE043D07CZ6 IDFC LIMITED 8.97% 13-Dec-17 99.2853 9.1790 250.00 INE001A07LN7 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.38% 20-May-18 95.1312 9.7463 50.00 INE115A07EB5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.40% 11-Jun-18 95.0842 9.7600 50.00 INE752E07LC0 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 94.0000 9.4622 5.00 INE001A07EC5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 11.25% 04-Sep-18 104.7000 9.9382 2.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5598 9.6457 176.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.4647 9.6650 150.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.5443 - 100.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 63.8250 0.0000 2.70 INE261F09EY4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Mar-19 62.9150 0.0000 2.00 INE976I08094 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 10.25% 15-Dec-19 99.4000 10.3836 1.50 INE909H08014 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LIMITED 10.90% 20-Jan-20 99.4500 11.0112 0.50 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 101.4000 9.4515 6.00 INE084A09118 BANK OF INDIA RESET 31-Jul-21 99.3933 0.0000 12.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.5357 9.9700 80.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.5357 9.9769 20.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 99.4574 9.7666 50.00 INE040A08336 HDFC BANK LIMITED 9.10% 28-Dec-22 97.7324 9.6417 54.00 INE040A08336 HDFC BANK LIMITED 9.10% 28-Dec-22 97.7074 9.4740 5.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.5100 9.5300 250.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.5100 9.5363 150.00 INE134E08FP3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.87% 18-Mar-23 96.6900 9.4056 14.00 INE756I08033 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 9.60% 22-Mar-23 97.9300 - 2.00 INE752E07LB2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-23 94.7890 0.0000 50.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 101.0900 9.7204 15.00 INE906B07DA9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.35% 22-Nov-23 100.0100 - 300.00 INE134E08CP0 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.80% 15-Jan-25 94.5853 9.6063 16.00 INE572F08055 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.07% 06-Sep-25 97.5000 9.4201 1.00 INE053F09EL2 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.75% 29-Nov-26 91.2000 10.4740 30.00 INE053F07629 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.48% 21-Nov-28 100.0300 - 150.00 INE906B07DB7 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.48% 22-Nov-28 100.0200 - 300.00 INE134E07448 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.79% 22-Nov-28 100.4000 8.7397 1.00 INE804I07KN9 - -- - 95.2170 - 10.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 100.2900 0.0000 7.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.6000 9.6150 50.00 FIMMDA ====== INE001A07IY0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.46% 30-Jan-14 99.9190 9.2200 250.00 INE774D07IF5 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL 9.80% 14-Feb-14 99.9796 9.6200 250.00 INE001A07GJ5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.90% 11-Mar-14 99.7600 10.0600 1.00 INE721A08BH1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 0.00% 24-Mar-14 112.5796 11.5400 2000.00 INE001A07LF3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.77% 28-Apr-14 99.3467 9.9000 250.00 INE115A07BA3 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 10-Aug-14 99.7428 9.9000 150.00 INE115A07CN4 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.80% 17-Oct-14 99.8095 10.0100 10.00 INE001A07LX6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.96% 24-Nov-14 100.1247 9.8000 350.00 INE115A07DE1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.37% 30-Nov-14 99.5280 9.8700 250.00 INE043D07DI0 IDFC LIMITED 9.05% 26-Dec-14 99.3562 9.6800 250.00 INE043D07BV7 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.36% 30-Jan-15 99.6890 9.6600 200.00 INE752E07900 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 7.10% 18-Feb-15 97.4492 9.3500 220.00 INE556F09361 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.56% 22-Feb-15 99.8922 9.4100 450.00 INE752E07GR8 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.84% 29-Mar-15 99.2655 9.3800 31.30 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 9.46% 02-May-15 99.7795 9.5500 100.00 INE261F09HL4 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.50% 04-Jun-15 100.0562 9.3800 50.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.0781 9.6000 250.00 INE043D07BI4 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.50% 29-Jun-15 99.7325 9.6100 145.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 99.7430 9.4300 40.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 100.0193 9.4000 50.00 INE001A07JB6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 07-Aug-15 99.5690 9.8200 145.00 INE557F08EK6 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 9.05% 24-Aug-15 99.3700 9.4100 500.00 INE301A08332 RAYMOND LIMITED 10.60% 12-Oct-15 100.6382 10.4600 200.00 INE668F07012 JYOTHY LABORATORIES LIMITED 10.25% 07-Nov-15 99.2994 10.6500 200.00 INE261F09IA5 NABARD 8.89% 28-Dec-15 99.7442 9.4000 2950.00 INE043D07EH0 IDFC LIMITED 9.15% 26-Feb-16 99.2431 9.5000 50.00 INE557F08EO8 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.59% 10-Apr-16 99.3025 9.8200 50.00 INE149A07147 TUBE INVESTMENTS OF INDIA LIMITED 8.80% 26-Apr-16 97.4647 9.9800 100.00 INE115A07DU7 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.64% 03-May-16 97.6624 9.7100 26.00 INE043D07EV1 IDFC LIMITED 8.49% 06-May-16 97.7218 9.5300 300.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 97.4963 9.3600 26.00 INE752E07FV2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-16 98.3714 9.4500 37.50 INE309K08011 AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA 8.97% 11-Oct-16 99.0592 9.3500 300.00 INE020B07HW4 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.05% 17-Oct-16 99.0639 9.4100 20.00 INE244N07016 MAHINDRA VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS LTD 8.00% 14-Mar-17 103.6718 10.2500 200.00 INE043D07CZ6 IDFC LIMITED PP 33/2013 8.97% 13-Dec-17 99.2853 9.7100 250.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.4978 9.6500 355.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.6200 9.6200 13.00 INE001A07KS8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-18 98.0067 9.7600 50.00 INE091A07133 NIRMA LIMITED 8.92% 28-May-18 93.5967 10.7500 150.00 INE115A07EB5 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.40% 11-Jun-18 95.0842 9.7600 150.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5598 9.6400 170.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.4647 9.6700 55.00 INE721A07GS9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.75% 24-Oct-18 100.1395 10.7500 51.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.1854 9.5800 50.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.5429 9.5500 850.00 INE514E08DD7 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.70% 21-Nov-18 100.5443 9.5500 100.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 63.8250 9.2100 2.70 INE261F09EY4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Mar-19 62.9150 9.2100 4.00 INE514E08CW9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.75% 04-Oct-20 101.4000 9.4500 12.00 INE043D07351 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.05% 27-Dec-20 96.8115 9.6800 2.00 INE038A07258 HINDALCO LIMITED 9.55% 25-Apr-22 97.5357 9.9700 80.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 99.4574 9.7600 50.00 INE895D08451 TATA SONS LIMITED 9.69% 12-Jun-22 99.3652 9.7800 50.00 INE040A08328 HDFC BANK LIMITED 31-Oct-22 97.3500 9.7900 300.00 INE040A08336 HDFC BANK LIMITED 9.10% 28-Dec-22 97.7074 9.7900 5.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 09-Jan-23 95.9000 9.5100 100.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.5100 9.5300 250.00 INE752E07KN9 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 13-Mar-23 95.5404 9.5200 103.00 INE859N08043 TAMILNADU POWER FINANCE AND INFRA 9.19% 29-May-23 97.1800 10.0200 17.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 100.1000 9.8700 13.00 INE906B07DA9 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.35% 22-Nov-23 100.2500 8.3200 250.00 INE572F08048 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.40% 22-Mar-25 97.9000 9.9600 6.00 INE020B07HN3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.46% 29-Aug-28 100.0600 8.4400 30.00 INE134E07380 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.46% 30-Aug-28 100.1400 8.4500 713.00 INE134E07430 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.54% 16-Nov-28 100.7141 8.4500 1.50 INE053F07629 INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION 8.48% 21-Nov-28 100.0300 8.4500 200.00 INE906B07DB7 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.48% 22-Nov-28 100.0200 8.4800 800.00 INE906B07DB7 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.48% 22-Nov-28 99.9400 8.4900 100.00 INE134E07463 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.92% 22-Nov-33 100.3921 8.6200 48.00 INE245A08042 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED - 21-Aug-72 100.1900 11.0000 7.00 INE523E08NG0 L&T FINANCE 11.50% 31-Dec-99 106.3800 10.2900 50.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 105.5600 10.9600 7.00 INE008A08U68 IDBI BANK LIMITED 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.3000 9.8500 5.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 0.00% 31-Dec-99 100.1000 12.8600 1.00 INE483A09252 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.40% 31-Dec-99 97.3269 9.8500 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs (F-TRAC) : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com