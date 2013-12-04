Dec 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE, NSE & FIMMDA. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 2022.80 NSE 7040.00 FIMMDA 17704.20 ============= TOTAL 26767.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE468M07153 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT FINANCE CO LTD 10.52% 27-Mar-14 99.9807 10.2200 250.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.3384 9.7300 100.00 INE090A08ED4 ICICI BANK LTD, 7.25% 08-Apr-15 95.4000 11.0500 0.10 INE483A09146 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 8.15% 28-Jun-15 97.4000 9.9600 1.00 INE134E08735 PFC 9.60% 24-May-17 99.0500 9.9000 0.60 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.8960 9.0400 1000.00 INE261F09EO5 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jun-18 66.5100 9.5000 9.00 INE008A08PO9 IDBI BANK LTD 8.00% 01-Aug-18 92.7000 10.0100 1.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 103.9000 9.9100 1.00 INE872A07RZ2 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.00% 26-Sep-18 100.0000 10.9800 1.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.5143 9.6600 150.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.2291 9.5800 250.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 100.1440 9.5900 200.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 64.1000 9.1600 50.00 INE008A09885 IDBI BANK LIMITED 7.00% 12-Jan-19 88.4000 10.0000 0.60 INE020B07ER1 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.72% 04-Sep-19 94.8500 9.9200 1.00 INE020B07EV3 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 06-Oct-19 95.1000 9.9300 1.00 INE976I08094 TATA CAPITAL LIMITED 10.25% 15-Dec-19 99.0500 10.4700 0.50 INE020B08468 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 8.80% 29-Nov-20 94.7000 9.8800 1.00 INE245A08034 THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED RESET 02-Jun-21 106.5000 10.7000 2.00 INE494M09072 IFCI FACTORS LIMITEDÂ - 17-May-23 100.5000 10.1300 1.00 INE062A08025 STATE BANK OF INDIA RESET 04-Nov-25 98.2500 9.7500 0.50 INE062A08058 STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.95% 16-Mar-26 100.3500 9.8900 1.50 NSE === INE043D07AC9 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 0.00% 22-Jan-14 98.7931 9.4665 50.00 INE136E07IO7 CITICORP FINANCE INDIA LIMITED RESET 31-Jan-14 107.4200 11.4819 5.00 INE136E07KS4 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 28-Feb-14 127.8700 - 2.00 INE136E07JP2 CITICORP FINANCE (INDIA) LTD RESET 30-May-14 128.2300 - 5.00 INE043D07BG8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.71% 18-Jun-14 99.8353 9.8141 250.00 INE860H07136 ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LIMITED - 24-Jun-14 100.1728 9.0826 500.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.1549 9.8575 1000.00 INE261F09HA7 NABARD 9.38% 09-Jan-15 99.9431 9.4000 100.00 INE261F09HB5 NABARD 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9363 9.4000 50.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.1198 9.5800 50.00 INE115A07882 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.28% 29-Jun-15 97.8327 9.7700 450.00 INE628H07038 ORBIT CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 30-Sep-15 92.3600 - 1400.00 INE261F09IF4 NABARD 9.20% 25-Feb-16 99.8777 9.2263 500.00 INE752E07FV2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-16 98.7061 9.3100 50.00 INE115A07EN0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 14-Oct-16 99.4018 9.5189 250.00 INE115A07ER1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.84% 29-Nov-16 100.0000 - 200.00 INE001A07HU0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 06-Feb-17 117.9503 9.8500 50.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.9085 9.1828 1000.00 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5400 9.6571 5.00 INE121A07GX2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.65% 21-May-18 94.7944 11.1500 100.00 INE121A07GX2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.65% 21-May-18 94.7944 11.1573 50.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.4768 9.6600 150.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.9700 9.5345 41.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.4800 9.5092 250.00 INE008A08S54 IDBI BANK LIMITED RESET 10-Mar-20 98.9900 0.0000 1.00 INE476A09223 CANARA BANK RESET 03-Aug-20 96.1828 0.0000 1.00 INE134E08925 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 31-May-21 95.7318 0.0000 66.00 INE742F07122 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC 10.50% 27-Sep-21 103.9800 9.7354 200.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 99.2000 9.3480 100.00 INE514E08BJ8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.14% 01-Aug-22 96.9655 9.6500 150.00 INE514E08DG0 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.50% 03-Dec-23 100.0000 - 13.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. -- - 101.0000 0.0000 1.00 FIMMDA ====== INE976I07BX3 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 9.85% 30-Dec-13 100.0183 8.5000 100.00 INE657I07019 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.90% 06-Jan-14 100.0575 9.3300 1000.00 INE043D07609 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.95% 14-Jan-14 100.0247 9.2900 100.00 INE043D07AC9 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 0.00% 22-Jan-14 98.7931 9.1000 1500.00 INE001A07KG3 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.62% 27-Feb-14 99.9184 9.2900 105.00 INE721A08BH1 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 0.00% 24-Mar-14 113.4286 9.6000 350.00 INE468M07153 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT FINANCE CO LTD 10.52% 27-Mar-14 99.9807 10.2000 250.00 INE155A07185 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.00% 31-Mar-14 133.3487 9.2900 250.00 INE043D07BG8 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.71% 18-Jun-14 99.8353 9.6000 250.00 INE860H07136 ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LIMITED - 24-Jun-14 100.1728 10.0500 500.00 INE134E08EY8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.85% 15-Oct-14 99.1549 9.7900 1000.00 INE261F09HA7 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 09-Jan-15 99.9431 9.4000 100.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9363 9.4000 50.00 INE261F09HB5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 16-Jan-15 99.9277 9.4000 1.00 INE936D08032 RELIANCE UTILITIES AND POWER 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.3384 9.7500 170.00 INE043D07EI8 IDFC LIMITED 9.20% 27-Feb-15 99.4398 9.6300 1.00 INE134E08FU3 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.29% 25-Jun-15 98.1198 9.5800 50.00 INE115A07882 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 8.28% 29-Jun-15 97.8327 9.7700 1700.00 INE261F09HF6 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.40% 31-Jul-15 100.0089 9.4100 6.00 INE756I07324 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 10.10% 30-Nov-15 100.0000 10.1000 100.00 INE261F09IF4 NABARD 9.20% 25-Feb-16 99.8777 9.1000 1000.00 INE557F08EP5 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 8.45% 25-Apr-16 99.0500 9.4600 700.00 INE871D07ML9 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL 9.97% 28-Sep-16 100.1948 9.8500 100.00 INE752E07FV2 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 29-Sep-16 98.7061 9.3100 50.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LIMITED 12.00% 29-Sep-16 100.1200 12.6100 3.90 INE043D07FH7 IDFC LIMITED 9.57% 04-Oct-16 100.4454 9.3500 100.00 INE115A07EN0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 9.30% 14-Oct-16 99.4018 9.9200 250.00 INE115A07ER1 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.84% 29-Nov-16 100.0000 9.8300 1200.00 INE001A07HU0 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 0.00% 06-Feb-17 117.9503 9.8500 50.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.8960 9.1500 1000.00 INE134E08EV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.01% 21-Aug-17 99.9085 9.1000 1000.00 INE261F09DP4 NABARD 0.00% 01-Sep-17 72.2000 9.0900 0.50 INE134E08FK4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.95% 11-Mar-18 97.5400 9.6500 5.00 INE535H07290 FULLERTON INDIA CREDIT COMPANY LTD 9.50% 07-May-18 95.0765 10.9200 50.00 INE121A07GX2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 9.65% 21-May-18 95.2859 11.0000 100.00 INE261F09EO5 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jun-18 66.5100 9.5000 9.00 INE866I08139 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.75% 17-Sep-18 104.2534 12.2200 0.80 INE872A07RZ2 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 11.00% 26-Sep-18 100.0000 10.9700 1.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.4768 9.6600 340.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 100.6092 9.6300 88.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.5000 9.5000 300.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.2291 9.5700 250.00 INE020B07HY0 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION 9.38% 06-Nov-18 99.4186 9.5200 5.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 100.1631 9.5800 204.00 INE514E08DF2 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.60% 02-Dec-18 100.0000 9.5900 100.00 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 63.8028 9.2500 50.00 INE017A08136 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY 9.60% 10-Nov-19 98.5835 9.9200 88.00 INE941D07125 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 10.40% 18-Jul-21 101.3608 10.1100 150.00 INE742F07122 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC 10.50% 27-Sep-21 103.9800 10.1000 200.00 INE906B07CA1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF IND 8.20% 25-Jan-22 99.2000 8.3300 70.00 INE514E08BJ8 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.14% 01-Aug-22 96.9655 9.6500 150.00 INE514E08CC1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.83% 09-Jan-23 95.6497 9.5500 100.00 INE084A08045 BANK OF INDIA 9.80% 30-Sep-23 102.2100 9.4300 1.00 INE483A09260 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 9.90% 08-Nov-23 101.4868 9.6500 950.00 INE514E08DG0 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.50% 03-Dec-23 100.0000 9.5000 1000.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 93.3500 9.6600 150.00 INE695A09095 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 9.27% 31-Dec-99 96.3236 9.9000 300.00 INE081A08173 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 103.8400 11.0200 3.00 INE081A08165 TATA IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD RESET 31-Dec-99 105.6000 10.9500 1.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. - 31-Dec-99 100.1000 12.8600 1.00 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange FIMMDA - Fixed Income Money Market & Derivatives Association of India Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond RICs (F-TRAC) : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com