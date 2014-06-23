Jun 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 4274.80 NSE 26326.70 ============= TOTAL 30601.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE129A07040 GAIL INDIA 6.10% 22-Aug-14 99.2400 10.8300 1.00 INE261F09GQ5 NABARD 9.38% 15-Sep-14 100.0359 8.8900 250.00 INE134E08CL9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-14 99.5872 9.2100 50.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.5000 10.2800 2.00 INE028A09040 BANK OF BARODA 7.45% 28-Apr-15 98.0000 9.9800 2.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION 9.46% 02-May-15 99.4000 10.1500 4.00 INE062A09049 STATE BANK OF INDIA 7.45% 05-May-15 97.5000 10.5700 1.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 100.3247 8.9500 400.00 INE090A08FQ3 ICICI BANK LTD 7.50% 28-Sep-15 96.9000 10.1800 3.00 INE134E08891 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.95% 24-Feb-16 97.2200 9.7800 13.00 INE141A09058 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 8.50% 20-Apr-16 97.7000 9.9000 6.00 INE514E08CV1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 10.30% 23-Sep-16 100.2264 10.1300 250.00 INE020B07IV4 REC LTD - 27-Sep-16 99.4300 9.1700 400.00 INE115A07BZ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.62% 08-Feb-17 100.3702 9.4100 150.00 INE141A09082 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.95% 23-Apr-17 101.0000 9.5000 7.00 INE134E08727 PFC 9.60% 16-May-17 100.5000 9.3800 1.00 INE261F09DM1 NABARD 0.00% 01-Aug-17 74.5000 9.9500 10.10 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD 8.65% 08-Oct-17 99.8069 8.6900 250.00 INE114A07844 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.75% 08-Nov-17 99.9134 8.7500 200.00 INE134E08AI9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.28% 28-Dec-17 99.8000 9.3100 6.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 73.2000 9.2700 12.70 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 98.5842 9.1300 450.00 INE115A07569 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 11.08% 13-Aug-18 105.2500 9.4700 1.00 INE020B07DW3 REC LTD 10.85% 14-Aug-18 105.3500 9.2200 6.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 105.9000 9.2300 7.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.6500 9.3000 3.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANC CORPORATION LTD 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.3000 9.3000 13.00 INE008A08Q72 IDBI BANK LTD 11.30% 15-Dec-18 106.5000 9.4200 1.00 INE020B07HZ7 REC LTD 9.61% 03-Jan-19 101.3392 9.2100 230.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 101.4600 9.2200 110.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 101.6503 9.2100 100.00 INE872A07SY3 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 23-May-19 108.3700 9.7700 20.00 INE722A07547 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 10.85% 27-May-19 101.5611 10.4100 150.00 INE020B07ER1 REC LTD 8.72% 04-Sep-19 97.7000 9.2800 1.00 INE976I08094 TATA CAPITAL LTD 10.25% 15-Dec-19 100.0000 10.2200 0.50 INE114A07679 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.65% 30-Dec-19 97.3500 9.2600 1.00 INE909H08014 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 10.90% 20-Jan-20 101.2500 10.5600 1.00 INE020B07FC0 REC LTD 8.65% 22-Jan-20 97.5642 9.2100 200.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 109.1000 0.0000 9.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER LTD RESET 02-Jun-21 106.9500 0.0000 1.00 INE631K07028 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY 10.29% 26-Jul-21 101.3800 10.0300 28.00 INE053F09EK4 IRFC LTD 8.68% 29-Nov-21 98.0400 9.0500 1.00 INE134E07190 POWER FINANCE CORP. LTD 8.20% 01-Feb-22 102.5108 7.7400 4.00 INE053F07520 IRFC LTD 8.00% 23-Feb-22 101.4047 7.7400 6.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 103.4800 9.2800 299.00 INE457A09116 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA RESET 19-Jul-22 101.6500 10.0400 1.00 INE941D07133 RELIANCE PORTS AND TERMINALS LTD 8.45% 12-Jun-23 93.7967 9.5100 200.00 INE235P07035 LNT INFRA DEBT FUND LTD 9.70% 10-Jun-24 101.5139 9.4600 50.00 INE753F07038 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 9.30% 30-Mar-27 101.6500 9.0800 1.00 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP. 9.03% 22-Mar-28 96.0000 9.5600 5.00 INE787H07198 IIFCL 8.26% 23-Aug-28 101.5362 8.0400 100.00 INE020B07HP8 REC LTD 8.46% 24-Sep-28 103.8100 8.0000 2.50 INE245A08042 TATA POWER COMPANY LTD - 21-Aug-72 103.6500 0.0000 4.00 INE065L08033 GUJARAT STATE PETRO CORP LTD 10.45% 28-Sep-72 103.8000 10.0600 250.00 NSE === INE804I07AO8 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 14-Jul-14 153.2940 0.0000 1.00 INE306N07336 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.08% 24-Jul-14 100.0157 9.4358 750.00 INE306N07336 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.08% 24-Jul-14 100.0157 9.0500 750.00 INE001A07IX2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.00% 25-Jul-14 99.9892 9.2718 250.00 INE001A07IX2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 10.00% 25-Jul-14 99.9892 8.9000 250.00 INE129A07040 GAIL INDIA 6.10% 22-Aug-14 99.2400 10.3500 1.00 INE722A07257 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 11.60% 25-Aug-14 100.3840 9.1002 150.90 INE722A07257 SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LTD 11.60% 25-Aug-14 100.3840 9.1000 100.00 INE804I07AR1 ECL FINANCE LTD NIFTY 29-Aug-14 143.9160 - 2.00 INE261F09GQ5 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.38% 15-Sep-14 100.0359 8.6000 250.00 INE134E08CL9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.50% 15-Dec-14 99.5872 8.9900 50.00 INE001A07IE2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.70% 16-Apr-15 99.8663 9.7000 2.00 INE028A09040 BANK OF BARODA 7.45% 28-Apr-15 98.0000 9.9000 3.00 INE134E08EQ4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.46% 02-May-15 99.7900 9.6000 4.00 INE062A09049 STATE BANK OF INDIA 7.45% 05-May-15 98.3411 9.5000 1.00 INE909H07AN9 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 9.60% 13-May-15 100.1389 9.3776 250.00 INE909H07AN9 TATA MOTORS FINANCE LTD 9.60% 13-May-15 100.1389 9.3300 250.00 INE860H07144 ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LTD 10.59% 18-May-15 101.1511 7.5760 150.00 INE860H07144 ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LTD 10.59% 18-May-15 101.1511 9.3600 150.00 INE909H07784 TML FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. 10.40% 15-Jun-15 100.9375 9.3300 20.00 INE668F07020 JYOTHY LABORATORIES LTD 9.65% 21-Jun-15 100.2051 9.6500 150.00 INE001A07MN5 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 26-Jun-15 100.4942 9.0600 500.00 INE514E08BC3 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.32% 06-Jul-15 100.3447 8.9700 400.00 INE660A07IL0 SUNDARAM FINANCE LTD 9.99% 03-Aug-15 100.4500 9.5000 200.00 INE445K07015 RELIANCE BROADCAST NETWORK LTD -- 28-Sep-15 100.5910 10.4300 5.00 INE090A08FQ3 ICICI BANK LTD 7.50% 28-Sep-15 96.9000 10.1800 3.00 INE043D07EF4 IDFC LTD 9.15% 19-Feb-16 99.9876 9.1000 50.00 INE134E08891 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 7.95% 24-Feb-16 97.2200 9.7800 13.00 INE126A07228 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) LTD 9.25% 18-Mar-16 99.6200 9.4300 100.00 INE141A09058 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 8.50% 20-Apr-16 97.7000 9.9000 6.00 INE606L08117 ADITYA BIRLA RETAIL LTD 11.20% 28-Apr-16 100.0643 - 500.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.6910 9.1000 290.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.6578 9.1200 250.00 INE020B08609 REC LTD 9.38% 06-Sep-16 100.4702 9.0890 500.00 INE020B08609 REC LTD 9.38% 06-Sep-16 100.4702 9.1000 500.00 INE020B08609 REC LTD 9.38% 06-Sep-16 100.4702 9.1000 100.00 INE514E08CV1 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 10.30% 23-Sep-16 100.2264 8.7305 250.00 INE020B07IV4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD - 27-Sep-16 99.7100 - 704.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 29-Sep-16 102.2987 11.4000 70.00 INE115A07EM2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.45% 14-Oct-16 100.0000 9.3935 250.00 INE115A07EM2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.45% 14-Oct-16 100.0000 9.4000 250.00 INE321A07092 INOX AIR PRODUCTS LTD RESET 31-Dec-16 101.9931 9.8500 121.00 INE321A07092 INOX AIR PRODUCTS LTD RESET 31-Dec-16 101.9931 9.8500 50.00 INE261F09HE9 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.18% 07-Feb-17 100.2582 9.0200 25.00 INE115A07BZ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.62% 08-Feb-17 100.3702 9.4000 500.00 INE115A07BZ0 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.62% 08-Feb-17 100.3702 9.4000 350.00 INE556F09437 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.83% 26-Feb-17 100.5512 9.5442 500.00 INE556F09437 SMALL INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT BANK 9.83% 26-Feb-17 100.5512 8.7000 500.00 INE134E08AB4 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.90% 30-Mar-17 101.7361 9.1200 25.00 INE141A09082 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE 9.95% 23-Apr-17 101.0000 9.5000 7.00 INE606L08125 ADITYA BIRLA RETAIL LTD 11.20% 24-Apr-17 100.0725 - 1000.00 INE202B07AP7 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD - 26-Apr-17 102.2375 - 40.00 INE202B07AG6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. - 26-Apr-17 102.2375 10.6200 40.00 INE134E08ER2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.61% 01-Jun-17 101.2567 9.0800 100.00 INE261F09HM2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.33% 12-Jun-17 100.7552 9.0100 100.00 INE202B07BB5 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD. - 17-Jun-17 100.1399 - 150.00 INE606L08133 ADITYA BIRLA RETAIL LTD 11.20% 20-Jun-17 100.0161 - 2450.00 INE752E07JQ4 PGC LTD 9.30% 28-Jun-17 100.5944 9.0600 10.00 INE001A07IP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 05-Jul-17 100.7545 9.2890 50.00 INE001A07IP8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.60% 05-Jul-17 100.7545 9.3000 50.00 INE261F09DM1 NABARD 0.00% 01-Aug-17 74.5000 9.9200 10.10 INE043D07CS1 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.00% 01-Oct-17 99.8906 8.9279 500.00 INE043D07CS1 INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 9.00% 01-Oct-17 99.8906 8.8000 500.00 INE029A07067 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD. 8.65% 08-Oct-17 99.8069 8.7500 250.00 INE114A07844 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD 8.75% 08-Nov-17 99.9134 8.7500 200.00 INE134E08AI9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.28% 28-Dec-17 99.8000 9.3100 6.00 INE261F09DY6 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-18 73.2000 9.2400 12.70 INE148I08017 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LTD 10.50% 26-Mar-18 98.5500 10.9500 15.00 INE752E07LA4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.70% 15-Jul-18 98.5842 9.1200 450.00 INE020B07DW3 REC LTD 10.85% 14-Aug-18 105.3500 9.2200 6.00 INE134E08BE6 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 11.00% 15-Sep-18 105.9000 9.2300 7.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.9437 9.2087 30.00 INE514E08DE5 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 9.63% 29-Nov-18 101.5750 9.1500 250.00 INE134E08EA8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.70% 15-Dec-18 101.3000 9.3000 13.00 INE020B07HZ7 REC LTD 9.61% 03-Jan-19 101.5000 9.1500 5.00 INE001A07MG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 17-Jan-19 101.3100 9.2500 150.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 101.4900 9.1866 202.00 INE134E07513 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.69% 02-Mar-19 101.6503 9.2100 100.00 INE895D07461 TATA SONS LTD 9.43% 02-Jun-19 100.5300 - 7.00 INE756I07399 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 9.49% 18-Jun-19 100.0000 - 50.00 INE895D07479 TATA SONS LTD 9.25% 19-Jun-19 100.0000 - 550.00 INE020B08799 REC LTD - 19-Nov-19 100.0300 8.9849 200.00 INE020B07FC0 REC LTD 8.65% 22-Jan-20 97.5642 9.2050 200.00 INE115A07AL2 LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD. 9.60% 07-Mar-21 101.5700 9.2500 100.00 INE631K07028 WEST BENGAL STATE ELECTRICITY TRAN 10.29% 26-Jul-21 100.9000 10.3600 14.00 INE865N07018 DLF PROMENADE LTD 10.90% 11-Dec-21 100.0000 - 500.00 INE031A07832 HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP 8.10% 05-Mar-22 99.7315 8.1300 15.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 103.3500 9.3000 788.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 103.4000 9.2878 50.00 INE692A09241 UNION BANK OF INDIA 8.90% 28-Dec-22 99.5000 9.0000 5.00 INE206D08154 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.56% 15-Mar-23 98.4925 8.9900 200.00 INE514E08CO6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 7.94% 22-May-23 93.1800 9.0800 96.00 INE941D07133 RELIANCE PORTS TERMINALS LTD. 8.45% 12-Jun-23 93.5165 9.5500 700.00 INE895D07396 TATA SONS LTD 9.74% 13-Jan-24 102.4435 9.3267 250.00 INE572E09239 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.48% 31-Jan-24 102.4800 9.2900 10.00 INE340M08111 TAMILNADU GENERATION AND 10.50% 10-Feb-24 104.7000 9.7400 13.00 INE756I08066 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 10.19% 18-Mar-24 103.6000 9.5800 150.00 INE514F07083 NEELACHAL ISPAT NIGAM LTD 11.90% 27-Mar-24 100.0300 12.2300 32.00 INE523E08NI6 L & T FINANCE LTD 10.35% 27-Mar-24 102.9000 9.8500 1.00 INE013A07A33 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.10% 22-Apr-24 101.1200 10.1500 11.00 INE235P07035 L&T INFRA DEBT FUND LTD 9.70% 10-Jun-24 101.5139 - 70.00 INE202B07AZ6 DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORP. LTD 10.70% 12-Jun-24 100.4000 - 11.00 INE110L08037 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LTD 9.25% 16-Jun-24 100.0000 - 500.00 INE895D07487 TATA SONS LTD 9.30% 19-Jun-24 100.0000 - 1000.00 INE756I08074 HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD 9.70% 20-Jun-24 100.0000 - 50.00 INE428A09117 ALLAHABAD BANK RESET 18-Dec-24 100.6000 8.4800 3.00 INE572F08030 RAJASTHAN RAJYA VIDYUT PRASARAN 9.30% 15-Feb-25 99.9000 9.5300 14.00 INE134E08DS2 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.46% 01-Aug-26 102.1500 1.00 INE053F07579 IRFC LTD 7.34% 19-Feb-28 94.3900 8.0200 201.00 INE305A09216 TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF IND 9.60% 25-Feb-28 101.6500 9.3700 2.00 INE065L08041 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 9.03% 22-Mar-28 100.5836 9.1500 1325.00 INE861G08027 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 8.80% 22-Mar-28 98.4300 8.9900 475.00 INE753F08028 DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION 8.69% 25-Mar-28 99.1300 9.0000 400.00 INE787H07198 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.26% 23-Aug-28 101.5900 8.0622 150.00 INE787H07255 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.48% 05-Sep-28 104.1400 7.9700 40.00 INE020B07HP8 REC LTD 8.46% 24-Sep-28 103.2892 8.0500 12.00 INE053F07629 IRFC LTD 8.48% 21-Nov-28 103.4397 8.0500 20.00 INE039A09MD2 IFCI LTD 9.75% 16-Jul-30 98.0600 9.9900 6.00 INE065L08033 GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORP LTD. 10.45% 28-Sep-72 105.5000 9.6900 850.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. 