Jul 1 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 5041.20 NSE 12272.70 ============= TOTAL 17313.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATURITY LAST TRD WTD AVG CUM. VOL DATE PRICE YIELD IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BSE === INE039A09MD2 IFCI LTD 9.75% 16-Jul-30 98.0800 9.9900 5.00 INE134E07455 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.67% 16-Nov-33 106.8500 7.9600 23.50 INE306N08011 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 10.95% 31-Dec-99 105.2700 10.0600 35.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 8.35% 15-May-16 98.6828 9.1200 50.00 INE008A08L85 IDBI BANK LTD OMNI 8.95% 21-Sep-16 99.0000 9.4300 2.00 INE866I07578 INDIA INFOLINE FINANCE LTD 12.00% 29-Sep-16 104.5000 9.7600 0.30 INE360C07013 DPSC LTD 10.75% 03-Nov-16 101.3600 10.0100 48.00 INE895D07362 TATA SONS LTD - 13-Dec-16 100.6279 9.3600 50.00 INE414G07159 MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD 13.00% 12-Jan-17 100.2000 12.8100 1.00 INE020B07II1 REC LTD 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.8973 9.1000 100.00 INE752E07JQ4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-17 100.7309 9.0100 50.00 INE360C07021 DPSC LTD 10.75% 03-Nov-17 101.4300 10.1800 70.00 INE001A07KS8 HDFC LTD 9.20% 19-Mar-18 99.5311 9.3500 450.00 INE126O07013 PROFICIENT BUILDWELL PVT. LTD 12.00% 30-Apr-18 116.7355 6.9800 900.00 INE360C07039 DPSC LTD 10.75% 03-Nov-18 101.4400 10.2300 200.00 INE557F09310 NATIONAL HOUSING BANK 0.00% 24-Dec-18 67.5925 9.1400 1.40 INE261F09EW8 NABARD 0.00% 01-Jan-19 67.7750 9.0300 6.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 101.7400 9.1200 1.00 INE020B07IV4 REC LTD 9.02% 18-Jun-19 99.4400 9.1600 100.00 INE360C07047 DPSC LTD 10.75% 03-Nov-19 101.4400 10.3600 200.00 INE873F09030 WATER & SANITATION POOLED FUND 7.50% 09-Sep-20 100.0000 7.4900 200.00 INE001A07FV2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.95% 19-Oct-20 98.1742 9.3300 50.00 INE360C07054 DPSC LTD 10.75% 03-Nov-20 101.4500 10.4000 200.00 INE081A08165 TATA STEEL LTD RESET 18-Mar-21 107.1000 11.0100 6.00 INE245A08034 TATA POWER LTD RESET 02-Jun-21 104.1500 10.9400 3.00 INE865N07018 DLF PROMENADE LTD 10.90% 11-Dec-21 100.0000 0.0000 850.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 103.5000 9.2700 1220.00 INE020B08831 REC LTD 8.82% 12-Apr-23 97.8464 9.1800 200.00 INE514E08CO6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 7.94% 22-May-23 93.3000 9.0600 2.00 INE572E09239 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.48% 31-Jan-24 102.5200 9.0800 7.00 INE013A07A33 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.10% 22-Apr-24 101.4000 9.8700 10.00 NSE === INE039A09MD2 IFCI LTD 9.75% 16-Jul-30 98.0100 10.0000 28.00 INE787H07156 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 7.40% 22-Jan-33 94.6300 7.9500 12.00 INE787H07347 INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE 8.66% 22-Jan-34 105.5680 8.0700 100.00 INE121A08NB2 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FIN. RESET 31-Dec-99 100.1000 12.8400 1.00 INE306N07021 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 30-Jun-15 123.1775 9.4023 50.00 INE306N07021 TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES 0.00% 30-Jun-15 123.1775 9.4000 50.00 INE804I07NA0 ECL FINANCE LTD - 28-Oct-15 115.6360 - 65.00 INE804I07NL7 ECL FINANCE LTD - 09-Nov-15 115.1360 - 1.00 INE001A07KY6 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.15% 03-Apr-16 99.7114 9.2732 250.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.6828 9.1100 100.00 INE134E08FR9 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.35% 15-May-16 98.6828 9.1100 50.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 98.5091 9.1100 1750.00 INE134E08FV1 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 8.27% 25-Jun-16 98.5091 9.1100 750.00 INE134E08DP8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.62% 29-Jun-16 100.8693 9.1100 100.00 INE895D07362 TATA SONS LTD 9.71% 13-Dec-16 100.6279 9.3600 50.00 INE296A07AQ9 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD 10.00% 13-Mar-17 101.0132 9.5200 8.00 INE020B07II1 REC LTD 9.52% 25-Mar-17 100.8973 9.0900 100.00 INE405L07041 BVM FINANCE PRIVATE LTD - 11-Apr-17 99.7500 - 750.00 INE261F09HM2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.33% 12-Jun-17 100.7795 9.0000 20.00 INE261F09HM2 NATIONAL BANK OF AGRICULTURE & RUR 9.33% 12-Jun-17 100.7795 9.0000 20.00 INE752E07JQ4 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.30% 28-Jun-17 100.7309 9.0000 50.00 INE134E08ET8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.40% 29-Jun-17 100.7309 9.1000 100.00 INE134E08ET8 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 9.40% 29-Jun-17 100.7309 9.1000 100.00 INE721A07DM9 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.50% 09-Aug-17 100.9889 10.1000 2.00 INE013A07TD6 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.00% 20-Dec-17 99.7455 10.0400 100.00 INE514E08CD9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.76% 10-Jan-18 99.0500 9.0500 100.00 INE514E08CD9 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 8.76% 10-Jan-18 99.0500 9.0469 50.00 INE001A07KS8 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.20% 19-Mar-18 99.5311 9.3200 100.00 INE134E07406 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. 9.81% 07-Oct-18 101.8995 9.2200 53.00 INE001A07MG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 17-Jan-19 101.0874 9.3100 50.00 INE001A07MG9 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 9.65% 17-Jan-19 101.0874 9.3100 50.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 101.5800 9.1598 437.00 INE020B07IA8 REC LTD 9.63% 05-Feb-19 101.4692 9.1900 300.00 INE895D07461 TATA SONS LTD 9.43% 02-Jun-19 100.6900 - 3.00 INE020B07IV4 REC LTD 9.02% 18-Jun-19 99.4400 - 100.00 INE191B07113 WELSPUN CORP LTD 11.15% 28-Aug-19 103.1467 9.9000 220.00 INE804I08627 ECL FINANCE LTD - 26-Apr-20 99.3500 - 300.00 INE001A07FV2 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP 8.95% 19-Oct-20 98.1742 9.3200 50.00 INE871D07MC8 INFRASTRUCTURE LEASING AND FIN 9.20% 24-Dec-20 98.9215 9.4000 50.00 INE657I08017 RELIANCE GAS TRANSPORTATION INFRAS 10.25% 22-Aug-21 102.9512 9.6400 100.00 INE866N07016 DLF EMPORIO LTD 10.90% 21-Nov-21 100.2580 11.3800 800.00 INE865N07018 DLF PROMENADE LTD 10.90% 11-Dec-21 100.0900 - 700.00 INE861G08035 FOOD CORPORATION OF INDIA 9.95% 07-Mar-22 103.4200 9.2800 3284.00 INE990D07288 KRISHNA BHAGYA JALA NIGAM LTD 9.65% 31-Mar-22 101.1500 9.4000 1.00 INE690F08238 WEST BENGAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 9.65% 30-Jan-23 101.4000 9.0300 0.50 INE020B08831 REC LTD 8.82% 12-Apr-23 97.8464 9.1700 200.00 INE514E08CO6 EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF INDIA 7.94% 22-May-23 93.1500 9.0800 152.00 INE895D07396 TATA SONS LTD 9.74% 13-Jan-24 102.5442 9.3100 200.00 INE572E09239 PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD 9.48% 31-Jan-24 102.4800 9.2800 7.00 INE700N08015 RAJASTHAN STATE ROAD TRANSPORT 10.25% 20-Feb-24 105.0000 9.6100 1.00 INE721A07HE7 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY 10.60% 28-Mar-24 101.9500 10.2487 56.00 INE013A07A33 RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD 10.10% 22-Apr-24 102.4000 9.9500 21.00 INE895D07487 TATA SONS LTD 9.30% 19-Jun-24 100.0000 - 150.00 INE906B07DF8 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF 8.75% 05-Feb-29 105.3656 7.8562 130.20 =============================================================================================== NOTE:- (*) - DIRTY PRICE BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange NSE - National Stock Exchange Corporate Debt Master Page : Corporate Bond Deals : Corporate Bond Indicative Quotes : - Corporate Bond Benchmark : <0#BBB-INBMK=> Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com